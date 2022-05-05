<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Baseball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 4, Beverly 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (4):<cstyle:> Pride CF 2-1-0, Sullivan SS 4-1-1, Kalivas RF 2-0-0, Pappalardo 3B/P 2-1-0, Borrelli C 2-0-1, Silverio LF 2-0-1, Kneeland 2B 1-0-0, Lanoue 1B 3-0-0, Mottram DH 1-0-0, Marizan DH 2-1-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Sullivan, Kalivas, Silverio, Kneeland
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Martinez
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Beverly:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 11, Billerica 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (11):<cstyle:> B. Gibson LF 3-0-0, J. Brown CF 2-2-2, Besette 3B/2B 2-2-1, E. Brenner 2B/P 4-1-2,Lembo P/3B 3-2-1, Rosner DH 3-2-1, Walles 1B 2-1-1, Jaillet PH 1-0-1, Archambault RF 3-0-0, Gruenberg PH 0-1-0, Reming SS 2-0-1, Bardetti PH 1-0-0, Rowe C 0-0-0 Totals 27-11-10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> J. Brown 2, Reming 2, E. Brenner 2, Rosner 2, Lembo, Walles, Gruenberg
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Brenner; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Mello
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover:<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>1<0x2002>3<0x2002>2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 7, Lowell Catholic 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (7):<cstyle:> Galvin 2-0-0, Lundy 1-0-0, Knowlton 3-1-1, Cepeda 3-2-3, Garcia 2-1-0, Dodier 4-2-3, Koch 1-0-1, Deitenhofer 4-0-1, Deziel 1-0-0, Hadley 4-0-0, Hallaran 3-0-0, Richards 2-1-0. Totals 29-7-9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Knowlton, Dodier 4, Koch, Hallaran
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>4<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell Catholic:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Concord 16, Timberlane 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (2):<cstyle:> Mwangi ss/3b 2-0-1, Aliberti p/3b/lf 2-0-1, Zambrowicz c 2-0-0, OLeary lf 2-0-0, Fabrizio ph/Rf 1-0-0,Kelley 3b/p 3-0-0, Kontos 1b 2-0-0, Sheely ph/1b 0-0-0, Sheehan cf 2-1-0, Pantano 1-1-0, Doherty 2-0-1, Petry ph/ss 0-0-0. Totals 19-2-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Aliberti, Doherty
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Aliberti
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (3-7):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Concord:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>8<0x2002>2<0x2002>4<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Souhegan 6, Pinkerton 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Alison Lamphere 3, Bella Pinardi, Tate Howe
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Lauren Sweeney 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (7-2):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Souhegan:<cstyle:> 5<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Softball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 15, Portsmouth 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (15):<cstyle:> Belair cf 3-1-1, Wright 3b/p 4-2-3, Nolan lf 4-2-2, DeCotis c 4-2-2, Tower p/3b 3-1-1, Forsyth 1b 3-1-1, Ballard 2b 2-2-0, Yantosca rf 3-1-1, Mitrou ss 2-3-2. Totals 28-15-13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Belair, Wright, Nolan 2, DeCotis 3, Tower 2, Forsyth, Yantosca 2, Mitrou
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Wright
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Portsmouth:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002><0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (7-3):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>14 <0x2014> 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 7, Haverhill 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (5):<cstyle:> Dion, LF, 4-0-3, Pearl, SS, 4-2-3, Windle, 3B, 4-2-2, G. Burdier, 1B, 4-1-0, Neal, 2b, 4-0-2, K. Burdier, c, 4-0-1, Mazzaglia, RF, 3-0-2, Tabb, cf, 2-0-0, Crockett, cf, 1-0-0, Stocks, p, 3-0-0. Totals Totals 33-5-13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Neal 3, Windle
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Alto; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Stocks
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (6-5):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>3<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 15, Lowell Catholic 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (15):<cstyle:> Noury ss 5-1-2, Habib 3b/p 5-1-1, Bioren 1b 4-1-1, Graham p 0-2-0, Valera cf 4-3-2, Hurley lf 5-2-3, Oullette c 4-2-3, Santomassino rf 4-1-1, Rousseau 2b 5-0-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Noury 2, Habib 2, Valera 2, Hurley 2, Oulette 3, Santomassino 2, Rousseau 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Graham; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Carney
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (5-3):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>2<0x2002>3<0x2002>4<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>5 <0x2014> 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell Catholic:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Mystic Valley 13, Greater Lawrence 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (3):<cstyle:> Lavallee c 3-3-1, Marshall ss 2-0-0, Croteau cf 3-0-0, Lopez 3b 3-0-1, Paula dp 3-0-1, Flores 2b 2-0-0, Perez 1-0-0, Acevedo rf 3-0-0, Carabello 1b 3-0-0, Morel lf 3-0-0. Totals 26-3-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Lavallee
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Bailey; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Lavallee
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Mystic Valley:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2<0x2002>1<0x2002>4<0x2002>1<0x2002>2<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 5, Tewksbury 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Arnav Lele 6-1, 6-3; 2. Jack Makiej 6-1, 6-2; 3. Ryan Melesky 6-2, 6-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. James Diamantis/Luca Beltrandi 6-2, 7-5; 2. Riley Raynor/Jack Pelletier 6-1, 6-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 5, Haverhill 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Ben Polonsky (NA) 7-6 (7-4), 6-3; 2. Renzo Mooutrangelo (NA) 6-2, 6-0; 3. Luke Ramos (NA) 6-1, 6-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Robbie Winfield-Chris Noroian (NA) 6-1. 6-0; 2. Ben Abbott-Matt Morrissey (NA) 6-0, 6-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Haverhill 5-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 5, Methuen 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Andrei Giurgiu 7-5, 6-1; 2. Abhay Yajurvedi 6-0, 6-0; 3. Conor Rea 6-1, 6-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Nate Gellman-Peter Doan 6-0, 6-0; 2. Randy Tran-Hridai Dharan 6-0, 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Andover 7-1, Methuen 3-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lawrence 4, Nashoba Tech 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Zack Gibson 10-4; 4. Mia Coplin 10-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 2. Amber Javier-Christian Claudio 10-7; 3. Ashley Arias-Chayanni Ramirez 8-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Greater Lawrence 1-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 5, Notre Dame 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Meg Washburn 6-0, 6-0; 2. Meg Malolepszy 6-0, 6-0; 3. Kaya Asmar 6-0, 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Alessandra Sacchetti-Alana Shanahan 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (10-7); 2. Grace Blanchette-Shelagh Murphy 6-4, 6-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Central Catholic 2-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 4, Billerica 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Tika Roy 7-5, 6-2; 2. Callie Dias 3-6, 6-2, 6-3; 3. Skyler Holland 3-6, 6-4, 10-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Leah Tenenbaum-Jocelyn Jankowski 6-2, 1-6, 6-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 5, Methuen 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Local winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Jennie Wang 6-1, 6-0; 2. Rachel Chen 6-0, 6-1; 3. Mia Thomas 6-4, 6-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Sonika Chaudhary/Elysia Yu 6-0, 6-3; 2. Sadie Berube/Amanda Kim 6-0, 6-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Andover 9-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Track and Field
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Northeast Metro 81, Whittier 53
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier winners:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Shot put<cstyle:>: Jeremy Rousseau 40-0; <cstyle:textBold>Discus<cstyle:>: Rousseau 114-2; <cstyle:textBold>4x100 relay<cstyle:>: Whittier (Chase Bowen; Yuki Efosa, Noah Mercier, Nick Almanzar) 47.0; <cstyle:textBold>4<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold>00 hurdles<cstyle:>: Steven Follis 57.1; <cstyle:textBold>2-mile<cstyle:>: Mike Driscoll 11:31.5; <cstyle:textBold>4x400 relay<cstyle:>: Whittier (Steven Follis; Brady Killen; Cole Hovde; Mike Driscoll) 4:12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 84, Andover 52
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pole vault<cstyle:>: Justice McGrail (CC); <cstyle:textBold>Shot put<cstyle:>: Ryan Hebert (CC) 45-7; <cstyle:textBold>Discus<cstyle:>: Hebert (CC) 126-6; <cstyle:textBold>Javelin<cstyle:>: Mathias Latham (CC) 146-6; <cstyle:textBold>Long jump<cstyle:>: Suuna Kalemera (CC) 19-10; <cstyle:textBold>Triple jump:<cstyle:> David Haley (CC) 38-5.75; <cstyle:textBold>High jump<cstyle:>: Aden Pemble (CC) 5-6; <cstyle:textBold>110 hurdles<cstyle:>: Jahaziel Polanco (CC) 15.7; <cstyle:textBold>100 meters<cstyle:>: Tristan Fabre (A) 10.8; <cstyle:textBold>Mile<cstyle:>: Colin Kim (A) 4:38; <cstyle:textBold>4x100 relay<cstyle:>: Central 44.6; <cstyle:textBold>400<cstyle:>: Kaiden Nobrega (CC) 50.6; <cstyle:textBold>400 hurdles<cstyle:>: Pemble (CC) 57.6; <cstyle:textBold>800<cstyle:>: Kim (A) 2:03.1; <cstyle:textBold>200<cstyle:>: Ethan Pater (CC) 22.2; <cstyle:textBold>2-mile<cstyle:>: Matt Serrano (A) 10:34; <cstyle:textBold>4x400 relay<cstyle:>: Andover 3:54.6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Track and Field
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 76, Northeast Metro 51
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier winners:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Discus<cstyle:>: Madison Dawkins 63-0; <cstyle:textBold>Javelin<cstyle:>: Nathalia Cintron 91-2.5; <cstyle:textBold>Long jump<cstyle:>: Cintron 15-7; <cstyle:textBold>Triple jump:<cstyle:> Jillian Collin 32-3; <cstyle:textBold>Mile<cstyle:>: Noel Tripp 5:59; <cstyle:textBold>4x100 relay<cstyle:>: Whittier (Janae Hippolyte; Nathalia Cintron; Jade Hallihan; Jillian Collin) 55.9; <cstyle:textBold>400<cstyle:>: Desire Thomas 1:13.5; <cstyle:textBold>400 hurdles<cstyle:>: Madison Gosse 1:18.2; <cstyle:textBold>800<cstyle:>: Madison Pulisfer 2:56; <cstyle:textBold>2-mile<cstyle:>: Sahra Hanif 15:21; <cstyle:textBold>4x400 relay<cstyle:>: Whittier (Noel Tripp; Madison Dawkins; Laylani Crespo; Desire Thomas)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 73, Central Catholic 72
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pole vault<cstyle:>: Olivia Foster (A) 10-6; <cstyle:textBold>Shot put<cstyle:>: Ava Sarver (CC) 30-8; <cstyle:textBold>Discus<cstyle:>: Lizzie Welch (CC) 104-8; <cstyle:textBold>Javelin<cstyle:>: Franchesca Thurston (CC) 98-4; <cstyle:textBold>Long jump<cstyle:>: Peyton Levental (A) 17-1.5; <cstyle:textBold>Triple jump:<cstyle:> Ashley Sheldon (A) 34-5.25; <cstyle:textBold>High jump<cstyle:>: Macy Daigle (CC) 5-4; <cstyle:textBold>100 hurdles<cstyle:>: Jodi Parrott (A) 14.6; <cstyle:textBold>100 meters<cstyle:>: Foster (A) 12.5; <cstyle:textBold>Mile<cstyle:>: Molly Kiley (A) 5:24; <cstyle:textBold>4x100 relay<cstyle:>: Andover 51.0; <cstyle:textBold>400<cstyle:>: Kate Ciesielski (CC) 60.8; <cstyle:textBold>400 hurdles<cstyle:>: Janessa Duren (CC) 69.8; <cstyle:textBold>800<cstyle:>: Laura Fennessy (CC) 2:27.0; <cstyle:textBold>200<cstyle:>: Levental (A) 26.4; <cstyle:textBold>2-mile<cstyle:>: Briana Farrell (CC) 12:36; <cstyle:textBold>4x400 relay<cstyle:>: Central Catholic 4:28.5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lowell Catholic 3, Greater Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Eddy Herrera 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Adanel Diaz 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Adrian Suarez 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Diaz 7 (Abdiel Ixlaj 3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Eddy Herrera 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (7-4):<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>22<0x2002>18 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell Catholic:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 3, Billerica 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Andrew Matzouranis 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Kyler Shea 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Andrew Jones 32
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Aces:<cstyle:> Eric Manning 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Gyan Mistry 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>21<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:> 16<0x2002>25<0x2002>20<0x2002><0x2002>6 <0x2014> 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.