Baseball
Phillips 4, Deerfield Academy 3
Phillips (4): McCullough 2b 4-0-1, Grady 1b 3-0-1, Egrie cf 3-1-2, McAndrews c 2-1-0, Gallo ss 3-1-1, Lamson 3b 3-1-3, White 2-0-0, DiBenedictis lf 1-0-0, Carrara lf 0-0-0, Flynn rf 3-0-0, Totals 24-4-8
RBI: Lamson 3
WP: Needham
Deerfield Academy: 1 0 0 0 2 0 0— 3
Phillips (17-3): 0 0 0 0 0 2 2— 4
Phillips 20, Dexter Southfield School 1
Phillips (20): McCullough 2b 2-2-0, Hotaling 2b 2-0-1, Grady 1b 5-1-1, Egrie cf 4-2-1, McAndrews c 5-0-1, Miranda c 0-1-0, Roosien c 0-0-0, Gallo ss 3-3-1, Lamson 3b 4-3-1, Mascott dh 1-2-0, Carrara dh 3-1-2, DiBenedictis lf 3-3-2, Flynn rf 3-3-1, Totals 35-20-11
RBI: McCullough, Grady 4, Gallo 2, Lamson 2, Carrara 2, DiBenedictis 2, Flynn 4
WP: White (6 ip, 1er, 4h, 2bb, 12k)
Dexter Southfield School: 0 0  0 0 1 0 0 —  1
Phillips: 0 6 11 1 0 2 0 — 20
Softball
Brooks 1, Phillips 0
Brooks (1): Pierce 3-0-1, Giordano 4-0-0, Hacker 3-1-1, Matola 3-0-2, Alvarez-Backus 2-0-0, Duane 2-0-0, McDowell 2-0-1, MacDonald 2-0-2, DiAntonio 2-0-0, Totals 23-1-7
Phillips (0): Lee 3-0-0, E. Buckley 3-0-0, O'Connor 3-0-0, K. Buckley 3-0-0, McManus 2-0-0, Moody 2-0-0, Mahoney 2-0-0, Ceballos-Cardona 1-0-0, Davey 2-0-0, Totals 21-0-0
RBI: None
WP: ; LP:
Phillips: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Brooks: 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1
Tabor Academy 2, Brooks 1
Brooks (2): Pierce 4-0-2, Giordano 4-0-0, Hacker 3-0-1, Matola 3-1-1, Alvarez-Backus 3-0-0, Duane 3-0-0, McDowell 2-0-2, MacDonald 2-0-0, DiAntonio 3-0-0, Totals 27-1-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
RBI: Matola
WP: Viola; LP: Alvarez-Backus
Tabor Academy: 0 0 0 1 1 — 2
Brooks: 0 0 0 1 0 — 1
Boys Track and Field
CAC Track Meet
Whittier winners:
Shot put: Jeremy Rousseau 44- 8.5; Discus: Rousseau 127-6
Londonderry Invitational
Top-4 area placers:
Shot put: 3. George Nigro (Pinkerton) 43-7; Long jump: 4. Nicholas Harrington (Pink) 18-10.25; Triple jump: 4. Shayan Biswas (Windham) 38-6; 110 hurdles: 3. David Jacques (Salem) 15.40; 100 meters: 2. Jacob Spezzaferri (Pink) 11.19, 4. Aidan McDonald (Sal) 11.37; 1,600: 3. Luke Brennan (Pink) 4:24.09, 4. Michael Killian (Wind) 4:26.61; 4x100 relay: 1. Pinkerton (Devine, LeBlanc, Isaac, Spezzaferri) 44.02, 2. Windham 44.37; 400: 3. Jack Conrad (Wind) 51.98; 300 hurdles: 2. Henry Ntoro (Wind) 42.18; 800: 4. Ethan Charles (Pink) 2:02.23; 200: 3. McDonald (Sal) 22.66; 4x400 relay: 1. Pinkerton (Spezzaferri, LeBlanc, Brennan, Harrington) 3:35.02; 4x800: 3. Windham 8:34.21
Girls Track and Field
CAC Track Meet
Whittier winners:
Javelin: Nathalia 88-1; Triple jump: Jillian Collins 33-4; 100 meters: ; Mile:Noel Tripp 5:35.43; 400 hurdles: Madison Gosse 1:15.1
Londonderry Invitational
Top-3 area placers:
Shot put: 1. Briana Danis (Pinkerton) 36-4; Discus: 1. Danis (Pink) 122-9; Javelin: 2. Kelly Wright (Windham) 100-0; Triple jump: 1. Madison Connors (Pink) 35-1.75; 100 hurdles: 1. Jordan Wheaton (Pink) 15.63, 2. Emily Plante (Salem) 16.28; 100 meters: 3. Eva Roberts (Pink) 12.88; 1,600: 3. Lily Thomas (Sal) 5:38.39; 4x100 relay: 2. Pinkerton 49.46; 300 hurdles: 3. Plante (Sal) 49.05; 200: 2. Hannah Sippel (Pink) 26.13; 4x400 relay: 1. Pinkerton (Connors, Sippel, Jellow, Roberts) 4:15.03
