<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Exeter 2, Pinkerton 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Exeter:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (0-3):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 2, Tewksbury 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Matt Perez 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Jonathan Matombo 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tewksbury (0-0-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (0-0-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 5, Chelmsford 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Christopher Bethea 2, Daniel Witka. Ben Furry, Andrew Cafua
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> George Karafilidis 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (1-0):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 3, Lowell 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Tyler Ardito 2, Ali Kamal
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Nil Castro-Rovira 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell (0-0-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (0-0-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Acton-Boxborough 2, North Andover 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> David Muir
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Niklas Restrepo 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Acton-Boxborough:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (0-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 5, Greater Lawrence 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Madison Gosse 5, Kamryn Eaton
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Madison Dawkins 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (1-0):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (0-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Exeter 7, Pinkerton 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Emily Hood and Kayla Silveira
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Libby Williams 5, Jordan Wheaton 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (2-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Exeter:<cstyle:> 5<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 5, Tewksbury 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Vi-Quan Bach 2, Arianna Schwinn-Clanton 2, Ella Hoffenberg
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Ainsley Napolitano 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (1-0):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tewksbury:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bedford 6, Windham 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bedford:<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 6, Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Brooke Tardugno, Kate Fitzpatrick, Hailey Smart, Kendall O<0x2019>Hearn, Ava McKenna & Courtnee Pickles
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Sam Pfeil 1, Brooke Tardugno 1; L <0x2014> Fedalis Rodrigiez 17, Cefeldina Lara 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (0-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (1-0):<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 2, Haverhill 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Mariana Lopez, Macy Daigle; H <0x2014> Abby Brownrigg
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Lauren Sanchez 3; H <0x2014> Mallory Amirian
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (0-0-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (0-0-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 3, Acton-Boxborough 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Marissa Kobelski 13, Sophia Miele 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Kobelski 2, Sammy Daly 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Sophia Pierce 21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Sophia Miele 18 (5), Maddie Robertson 16 (3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Sophia Miele 10, Lila Sipley 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Acton-Boxborough:<cstyle:> 23<0x2002>19<0x2002>25<0x2002>19 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (1-0):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>21<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Woburn 3, North Andover 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Nadine Abdat 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Abdat 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Anna Wong 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Aces:<cstyle:> Annie Lacombe 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Sadie Salafia 16, Katherine Crateau 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (0-1):<cstyle:> 19<0x2002>15<0x2002>18 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Woburn:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
