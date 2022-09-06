<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Exeter 2, Pinkerton 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Exeter:<cstyle:>    1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (0-3):<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 2, Tewksbury 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Matt Perez 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Jonathan Matombo 13

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tewksbury (0-0-1):<cstyle:>    1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (0-0-1):<cstyle:>    1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 5, Chelmsford 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Christopher Bethea 2, Daniel Witka. Ben Furry, Andrew Cafua

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> George Karafilidis 5

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (1-0):<cstyle:>    3<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 5

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:>    1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 3, Lowell 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Tyler Ardito 2, Ali Kamal

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Nil Castro-Rovira 6

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell (0-0-1):<cstyle:>    1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (0-0-1):<cstyle:>    1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Acton-Boxborough 2, North Andover 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> David Muir

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Niklas Restrepo 9

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Acton-Boxborough:<cstyle:>    1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (0-1):<cstyle:>    1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 5, Greater Lawrence 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Madison Gosse 5, Kamryn Eaton

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Madison Dawkins 4

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (1-0):<cstyle:>    3<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 5

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (0-1):<cstyle:>    1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Exeter 7, Pinkerton 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Emily Hood and Kayla Silveira

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Libby Williams 5, Jordan Wheaton 4

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (2-1):<cstyle:>    1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Exeter:<cstyle:>    5<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 7

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 5, Tewksbury 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Vi-Quan Bach 2, Arianna Schwinn-Clanton 2, Ella Hoffenberg

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Ainsley Napolitano 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (1-0):<cstyle:>    3<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 5

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tewksbury:<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bedford 6, Windham 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>.<cstyle:>

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham:<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bedford:<cstyle:>    4<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 6

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 6, Lawrence 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Brooke Tardugno, Kate Fitzpatrick, Hailey Smart, Kendall O<0x2019>Hearn, Ava McKenna & Courtnee Pickles

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Sam Pfeil 1, Brooke Tardugno 1; L <0x2014> Fedalis Rodrigiez 17, Cefeldina Lara 5

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (0-1):<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (1-0):<cstyle:>    4<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 6

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 2, Haverhill 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Mariana Lopez, Macy Daigle; H <0x2014> Abby Brownrigg

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Lauren Sanchez 3; H <0x2014> Mallory Amirian

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (0-0-1):<cstyle:>    1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (0-0-1):<cstyle:>    1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 3, Acton-Boxborough 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Marissa Kobelski 13, Sophia Miele 7

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Kobelski 2, Sammy Daly 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Sophia Pierce 21

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Sophia Miele 18 (5), Maddie Robertson 16 (3)

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Sophia Miele 10, Lila Sipley 10

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Acton-Boxborough:<cstyle:>    23<0x2002>19<0x2002>25<0x2002>19 <0x2014> 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (1-0):<cstyle:>    25<0x2002>25<0x2002>21<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Woburn 3, North Andover 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Nadine Abdat 6

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Abdat 4

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Anna Wong 15

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Aces:<cstyle:> Annie Lacombe 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Sadie Salafia 16, Katherine Crateau 10

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (0-1):<cstyle:>    19<0x2002>15<0x2002>18 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Woburn:<cstyle:>    25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you