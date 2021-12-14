<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lawrence 55, Greater Lowell 54
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (55):<cstyle:> Andujar 3, Garcia 16, Diaz 17, Roa 5, Cruz 9, Castillo 3, Herrera 2. Totals 22-7-55
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Diaz 2, Roa, Castillo
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (1-1):<cstyle:> <0x2002>9<0x2002>17<0x2002><0x2002>9<0x2002>20 <0x2014> 55
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lowell:<cstyle:> 19<0x2002>12<0x2002>14<0x2002><0x2002>9 <0x2014> 54
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>St. John's Prep 57, Lawrence 53
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (0-1):<cstyle:> <0x2002>2<0x2002>11<0x2002>11<0x2002>29 <0x2014> 53
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>St. John's Prep (1-0):<cstyle:> 10<0x2002>16<0x2002>17<0x2002>14 <0x2014> 57
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 57, Northeast Metro 46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (57):<cstyle:> Faust 0, Rice 16, Comeau 5, Efosa 9, Geneus 10, Lopez 13, Moro 4, Dodier 0, Nguyen 0, Mottrom 0, Rosado 0. Totals 14-6-57
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Rice 4, Comeau, Lopez
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Northeast Metro:<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>13<0x2002><0x2002>4<0x2002>17 <0x2014> 46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (1-1):<cstyle:> 15<0x2002>12<0x2002>20<0x2002>10 <0x2014> 57
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 56, Bedford 49
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (56):<cstyle:> Baker 6, Surprenant 17, Chanakira 13, Bowman 0, Stewart 2, Williams 2, Shivell 6, Bilicki 2, Roeger 8. Totals 20-11-56
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Super 2, Chan 2, Baker
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bedford (1-1):<cstyle:> 11<0x2002>13<0x2002>11<0x2002>14 <0x2014> 49
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (1-1):<cstyle:> 16<0x2002>10<0x2002>16<0x2002>14 <0x2014> 56
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 53, Portsmouth 47
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (53):<cstyle:> Gendron 0, Suarez 0, Chinn 23, Kane 6, Johnston 0, Hammer 2, DeSalvo 0, Jenkins 2, Marshall 20. Totals 18-13-53
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Chinn 3, Marshall
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Portsmouth (0-2):<cstyle:> 10<0x2002>10<0x2002>14<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 47
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (2-0):<cstyle:> 17<0x2002>13<0x2002>11<0x2002>12 <0x2014> 53
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 64, Merrimack 62
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (64):<cstyle:> Pacy 27, Ryan 5, Bates 13, McCloskey 2, Kloza 8, Melo 9, Valerio 0, McGrail 0, Gaudet 0. Totals 25-9-64
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Pacy 2, Bates 2, Ryan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (2-0):<cstyle:> 17<0x2002>16<0x2002>16<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 64
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Merrimack:<cstyle:> 23<0x2002>13<0x2002>12<0x2002>14 <0x2014> 62
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lawrence 38, KIPP Academy 35
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (38): <cstyle:>Calixte 12, Molina 13, Perez 10, Cabreja 1, Vazquez 2, Croteau 0, Flores 0, Marshall 0, Mendez 0, Gomez 0, Manchester 0. Totals 17-4-39
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>KIPP Academy:<cstyle:> 10<0x2002>9<0x2002><0x2002>5<0x2002>11 <0x2014> 35
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (2-0):<cstyle:> <0x2002>8<0x2002>4<0x2002>10<0x2002>16 <0x2014> 38
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 51, Bishop Fenwick 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (51):<cstyle:> Veloz 11, Deleon 3, Finney 10, Guertin 8, Dinges 14, Finneran 3, Smith 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Veloz, Finney 2, Guertin 2, Dinges 2, Finneran
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bishop Fenwick:<cstyle:> 9<0x2002><0x2002>6<0x2002>16<0x2002>19 <0x2014> 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (1-0):<cstyle:> 7<0x2002>13<0x2002>15<0x2002>16 <0x2014> 51
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>John Stark 59, Timberlane 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (18):<cstyle:> Parker 5, Fox 4, Trasatti 4, Genest 3, Powers 2, Raiti 0, Rich 0, Sickel 0, Stewart 0, Salerno 0. Totals 7-4-18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> None
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>John Stark:<cstyle:> 19<0x2002>22<0x2002>12<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 59
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (0-1):<cstyle:> <0x2002>2<0x2002><0x2002>5<0x2002><0x2002>5<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 60, Portsmouth 39
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (60):<cstyle:> Pollini 2, White 5, Wright 0, Farnum 0, Frost 0, Lavoie 15, Packowski 12, Dupuis 0, Cahoon 0, Ingalls 14, Bridges 0, Gerossie 7. Totals 18-22-60
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Gerossie, Leonard
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (2-0):<cstyle:> 5<0x2002>14<0x2002>19<0x2002>22 <0x2014> 60
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Portsmouth:<cstyle:> 8<0x2002>13<0x2002><0x2002>6<0x2002>12 <0x2014> 39
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 43, Trinity 38
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (43):<cstyle:> Weeks 5, Guarnaccia 2, Smith 4, Steffanides 1, Bean 4, Husson 15, Sovereign 1, Amari 2, Boucher 5, Abruzese 4. Totals 12-15-43
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Husson 3, Boucher
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (2-0):<cstyle:> 9<0x2002>12<0x2002>12<0x2002>10 <0x2014> 43
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Trinity (1-1):<cstyle:> 8<0x2002>14<0x2002><0x2002>9<0x2002><0x2002>7 <0x2014> 38
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Merrimack 43, Salem 34
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (34):<cstyle:> Cornacchio 4, Hinchey 3, Mosto 2, Wall 3, Beeley 3, Lakos 0, Beeley 3, Olson 0, Lucier 10, George 3, Dominguez 4, Regan 2. Totals 11-9-34
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Wall, Cornacchio, George
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Merrimack (2-0):<cstyle:> 10<0x2002>6<0x2002>20<0x2002><0x2002>7 <0x2014> 43
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (1-1):<cstyle:> <0x2002>8<0x2002>6<0x2002>10<0x2002>10 <0x2014> 34
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Ice Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 2, Berwick 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Berwick:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (2-1-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Lucy Adams, Molly Driscoll
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Eleanor Rogers 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Swimming
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Acton-Boxborough 91, Andover 89
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>200 medley relay<cstyle:>: Andover (Ivan Giles, Eric Zu, Scott Kessel, Will Moulson) 1:46.29; <cstyle:textBold>200 IM<cstyle:>: Matvey Malinovski 2:05.73; <cstyle:textBold>100 butterfly<cstyle:>: Malinovski 58.01; <cstyle:textBold>500 freestyle<cstyle:>: Henry Campbell 5:03.14; <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: Andover (Eric Xu, Moulson, Campbell, Malinovski) 1:35.13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Andover 0-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.