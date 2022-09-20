Monday, Sept. 19 highlights

Field Hockey

Bedford 1, Haverhill 1

Goals: Brenna Corcoran

Saves: Jenna Santo 2

Andover 6, Central Catholic 0

Goals: Haley Carver 2, Mia Batchelder, Casey Michael, Hannah Herlihy, Rose Memolo

Assists: Bella DiFiore 2, Carver, Emma Reilly, Kate Harris

Saves: Andover — Adelaide Weeden 0, Maddy DiGiorgio 0; CC — Ava Perrotta 23

Andover (3-1): 2 4 — 6

Central Catholic (2-2): 0 0 — 0

Golf

Concord 204, Pinkerton 210

Team leaders: Julianna Megan 36, Jack Dambach 42, Ethan Johnston 44, Campbell St. Pierre 44, Nathan Jasper 44, Owen Doherty 44, Brady Cuneo 44.

Highlights: Megan earned medalist honors at the four-team match on a par-36 course.

Records: Pinkerton 11-6

Sanborn 42, Pelham 81

Team leaders: Peter Gamache 40, Nick Carbone 41, Justin Deconto 42, Kyle Bowlan 44

Records: Pelham 12-3

Girls Soccer

Masconomet 3, North Andover 0

Saves: Logan Crane 13

North Andover: 0 0 — 0

Masconomet: 2 1 — 3

Girls Volleyball

Whittier 3, Pentucket 0

Kills: Whittier — Samantha Azzari 3

Blocks: Whittier — Divaliz Salcedo 2

Assists: Whittier — Callie Nadeau 2, Hannah Azzari 2, Nathalia Cintron 2

Service points (aces): Whittier — H.Azzari 13, Cintron (6)

Digs: Whittier — Julia Tavares (15)

Whittier (5-0): 25 26 25 — 3

Pentucket: 13 24 18 — 0

Lowell 3, Lawrence 2

Kills: Anyelis Hernandez 27

Lawrence: 25 25 22 20 22 — 2

Lowell: 23 16 25 25 24 — 3

Greater Lawrence 3, Saugus 0

Kills: Jaheidy Ortiz 3

Blocks: Danna Cabreja 3, Esmeralda Rojas 3

Assists: Stephanie Pereira 9

Service points (aces): Pereira 14 (6)

Digs: Kiara Morales 23

Saugus: 27 13 17 — 0

Greater Lawrence: 29 25 25 — 3

Methuen 3, Chelmsford 1

Kills: Sam Driend 16

Blocks: Kaitlin Leduc 7

Service points (aces): Kathryn Driend 17 (6)

Digs: Carolina Rodriguez 22

Highlights: Rangers win for fifth time in six matches

Methuen (5-1): 25 25 27 25 — 3

Chelmsford (3-2): 14 23 29 14 — 1

North Andover 3, Central Catholic 1

Kills: NA — Nadine Abdat 12; CC — Elizabeth Kearney 7, Francheska Paulino 6

Blocks: NA — Ella Mancuso 1; CC — Kathleen Smith 2

Assists: NA — Anna Wong 28; CC — Jacqueline Sweeney 14

Service points (aces): NA — Madysen Cedrone 14 (9) ; CC — Eva Coutu 14 (3)

Digs: NA — Katherine Crateau 11; CC — Coutu 10

North Andover (2-4): 20 25 25 25 — 3

Central Catholic (2-2): 25 20 23 13 — 1

Haverhill 3, Billerica 0

Kills: Mia Ferrer Valdez 8

Blocks: Sydney Riley 2

Assists: Ferrer Valdez 14

Service points (aces): Gabby Burdier 6

Digs: Burdier 18

Billerica: 12 15 17 — 0

Haverhill (4-1): 25 25 25 — 3

ConVal 3, Pelham 2

Kills: Shae Hinton 17, Kylie Chamberlin 8

Blocks: Hinton 3

Assists: Meg Roemer 29

Service points (aces): Hannah Kelly 23 (4)

Digs: Angelina Balzotti 35

Pelham: 25 25 25 22 10 — 2

ConVal: 27 21 17 25 15 — 3

Shrewsbury 3, Andover 2

Kills: Marissa Kobelski 19, Sophia Miele 13

Blocks: Sammy Daly 6, Kobelski 4

Assists: Sophia Pierce 42

Service points (aces): Erin Workman 18 (3), Miele 17 (1)

Digs: Miele 18, Lila Sipley 12

Shrewsbury: 24 27 25 11 15 — 3

Andover (4-1): 26 25 22 25 8 — 2

Tuesday, Sept. 20 highlights

Boys Cross Country

Timberlane in third

at TimberlaneTeam scores: Winnacunnet 27, Exeter 29, Timberlane 94, Dover 114, Spaulding 135

Top Timberlane finishers: 13. Cam Ingram 18:43, 16. Zach Farnell 19:07, 20. Nick Katsoulis 20:02

Girls Cross Country

Pinkerton 15, Londonderry 47

at LondonderryTop Pinkerton finishers: 1. Tess Silva 19:17, 2. Izzy Groulx 20:15, 3. Kali Marzolf 20:38, 4. Althea LeBlanc 20:38 5. Gabbie Bedard 20:51

Owls in fourth

at TimberlaneTeam scores: Dover 35, Winnacunnet 42, Exeter 86, Timberlane 99, Spaulding 214

Top Timberlane finishers: 8. Abigail Robinson 21:26, 18. Layla Gitterman 22:57, 22. Rianna Kelley 24:17

Field Hockey

Bow 4, Pelham 0

Pelham: 0 0 — 0

Bow: 2 2 — 4

Methuen 7, Dracut 1

Goals: Kylee Henriquez 2, Chloe Pickett 2, Olivia Clark, Charlotte Putnam Abbie Frost

Saves: Alex Tardugno 2

Methuen (3-2): 4 3 — 7

Dracut: 1 0 — 1

Golf

North Andover 19, Methuen 1

At North Andover CC (par 35)

Winners: Brendan Burke (NA) 2-and-1, 2. Tyler Fay (NA) 4-and-3, 3. Cooper Moon (NA) 3-and-2, 4. Nolan Locke (NA) 4-and-3, 5. Jack Todisco (NA) 3-and-2, 6. Dylan Lawrence (NA) 2-and-1; 7. Callie Dias (NA) 3-and-2, 8. Trey Sheehy (NA) and Cody Incropera (M) tie; 9. Mason McLennan (NA) 1-up, 10. Thomas Lynch (NA) 1-up

Records: Methuen 1-3

Dracut 4, Central Catholic 16

At Hickory Hill (par 35)

Central winner: 2. Tyler Kirby 2-and-1, 3. Mac McCarthy 3-and-2, 4. Alex Barnard 4-and-2, 6. Finn Rourke 2-and-1, 7. Mike Terry 3-and-2, 8. Liam Vena 1-up

Records: Central Catholic 5-0

Pinkerton takes second

Team scores: Dover 201, Pinkerton 203, Salem 211

Local leaders: P — Julianna Megan 38, Ethan Johnston 39, Campbell St. Pierre 42, Nathan Jasper 42, Tyler Morin 42, Brady Cuneo 42; S — Gavin Chase 39, Lincoln Frietas 41, Jackson Maietta 41

Records: Pinkerton 12-7

Boys Soccer

Chelmsford 4, Lawrence 2

Goals: Brandyn Cardona, Jiuber Chirinos

Saves: Joel Garcia 11

Chelmsford: 3 1 — 4

Lawrence (2-1-1): 1 1 — 2

Pinkerton 4, Keene 2

Goals: Zack Smith 2, Sean Kelly, Jason Rzasa

Pinkerton (3-4-1): 2 2 — 4

Keene: 1 1 — 2

Lowell 4, Methuen 0

Lowell: 2 2 — 4

Methuen (1-3): 0 0 — 0

Andover 3, Dracut 0

Goals: Tyler Ardito 2, Ryan Duffy

Saves: Nil Castro-Rovira 2, Noah Chanthaboun 3

Dracut: 0 0 — 0

Andover (2-2-1): 2 1 — 3

Tewksbury 3, North Andover 1

Goals: Will Slayton

Saves: Niklas Restrepo 5

Tewksbury: 1 2 — 3

North Andover (3-2): 1 0 — 1

Central Catholic 6, Haverhill 1

Goals: Ian Maresca 3, Finnegan Kenny, Ben Furry, Andrew Cafua

Saves: CC — Tristan White 2, George Karafilidis 2

Haverhill: 0 1 — 1

Central Catholic (4-1): 3 3 — 6

Girls Soccer

Andover 3, Dracut 0

Goals: Katie Ambrose, Ella Hoffenberg, Maeve Feeley

Saves: Ainsley Napolitano 0

Andover (4-0-1): 2 1 — 3

Dracut: 0 0 — 0

Timberlane 6, Nashua South 2

Goals: Leah Morrier 2, Bella Keogh 2, Maggie O0x2019Connor, Sophia Keogh

Saves: Arden Ferrari-Henry 5

Nashua South: 0 2 — 2

Timberlane (6-2): 2 4 — 6

Amesbury 0, Whittier 0

Saves: Madison Dawkins 7

Amesbury: 0 0 — 0

Whittier (4-0-1): 0 0 — 0

Haverhill 7, Lawrence 0

Goals: Hannah Allen, Autumn Carvalho, Abby Brownrigg, Sam Robertson 2, Sydney Vets 2

Saves: Mallory Amirian 0

Lawrence: 0 0 — 0

Haverhill: 5 2 — 7

Pelham 5, Souhegan 1

Goals: Ashlyn Walsh 4, Lindsey Butler

Saves: Hannah Deschenes 6

Pelham (6-0-1): 2 3 — 5

Souhegan: 0 1 — 1

Salem 1, Windham 0

Goals: Presley Marinelli

Saves: S — Rachel Carr 4; W — Indigo Wolf 8

Methuen 2, Tewksbury 1

Goals: Courtnee Pickles 2

Saves: Sam Pfeil 9

Methuen (5-0-0): 0 2 — 2

Tewksbury: 0 1 — 1

Central Catholic 2, Chelmsford 0

Goals: Macy Daigle 2

Saves: Lauren Sanchez 5

Central Catholic (2-1-2): 1 1 — 2

Chelmsford: 0 0 — 0

Lowell 4, North Andover 0

Saves: Alivia Downer 14

North Andover (3-2): 0 0 — 0

Lowell: 1 3 — 4

Girls Swimming

Central Catholic 100, North Andover 84

Winners:

200 medley relay: Central (E Rogers, M Foley, M McAloon, A George) 2:01..92; 200 freestyle: T Secan (NA) 2:12.84; 200 IM: S Holland (NA) 2:25.91; 50 freestyle: M McAloon (CC) 25.55; Diving: K O0x2019Brien 211; 100 butterfly: M McAloon (CC) 1:05.15; 100 freestyle: A George (CC) 58.47; 500 freestyle: M Foley (CC) 5:45.88; 200 freestyle relay: North Andover (T Secan, B Du, S Kon, S Holland) 1:55.64; 100 backstroke: T Secan (NA) 1:07.59; 100 breaststroke: M Foley (CC) 1:20.73; 400 freestyle relay: Central (A George, A Mortin, A Guido, M McAloon) 4:00.85

Haverhill 93, Billerica 84

Haverhill winners:

200 medley relay: Jordan, Hillsgrove, DeFrank, Aquino 2:05.34; 200 freestyle: Molly Jordan 2:08.91; 200 IM: Kenzie Hillsgrove 2:29.35; 50 freestyle: Ella Clohisy 28.32; Diving: Sophie Lundgren 207.67; 500 freestyle: Jackie Story 5:57.24; 200 freestyle relay: Lundgren, Caruso, Hillsgrove, Story 1:49.50; 100 backstroke: Molly Jordan 1:05.30; 100 breaststroke: Sophia DeFrank 1:17.60; 400 freestyle relay: Story, Caruso, Jordan, DeFrank 4:11.50

Records: Haverhill 3-1

Girls Volleyball

Pinkerton 3, Keene 0

Kills: Sarah Bolduc 12, Sophia Phaneuf 8

Assists: Kara Porter 22

Service points (aces): Bolduc 13 (6), Phaneuf 11

Digs: Bolduc 11, Phaneuf 9

Keene: 12 18 11 — 0

Pinkerton (3-4): 25 25 25 — 3

Campbell 3, Pelham 0

Kills: Kylie Chamberlin 3

Assists: Meg Roemer 7

Service points (aces): Shae Hinton 7 (3)

Digs: Kylie Chamberlin 5

Campbell: 25 25 25 — 3

Pelham: 15 12 16 — 0f

