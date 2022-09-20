Monday, Sept. 19 highlights
Field Hockey
Bedford 1, Haverhill 1
Goals: Brenna Corcoran
Saves: Jenna Santo 2
Andover 6, Central Catholic 0
Goals: Haley Carver 2, Mia Batchelder, Casey Michael, Hannah Herlihy, Rose Memolo
Assists: Bella DiFiore 2, Carver, Emma Reilly, Kate Harris
Saves: Andover — Adelaide Weeden 0, Maddy DiGiorgio 0; CC — Ava Perrotta 23
Andover (3-1): 2 4 — 6
Central Catholic (2-2): 0 0 — 0
Golf
Concord 204, Pinkerton 210
Team leaders: Julianna Megan 36, Jack Dambach 42, Ethan Johnston 44, Campbell St. Pierre 44, Nathan Jasper 44, Owen Doherty 44, Brady Cuneo 44.
Highlights: Megan earned medalist honors at the four-team match on a par-36 course.
Records: Pinkerton 11-6
Sanborn 42, Pelham 81
Team leaders: Peter Gamache 40, Nick Carbone 41, Justin Deconto 42, Kyle Bowlan 44
Records: Pelham 12-3
Girls Soccer
Masconomet 3, North Andover 0
Saves: Logan Crane 13
North Andover: 0 0 — 0
Masconomet: 2 1 — 3
Girls Volleyball
Whittier 3, Pentucket 0
Kills: Whittier — Samantha Azzari 3
Blocks: Whittier — Divaliz Salcedo 2
Assists: Whittier — Callie Nadeau 2, Hannah Azzari 2, Nathalia Cintron 2
Service points (aces): Whittier — H.Azzari 13, Cintron (6)
Digs: Whittier — Julia Tavares (15)
Whittier (5-0): 25 26 25 — 3
Pentucket: 13 24 18 — 0
Lowell 3, Lawrence 2
Kills: Anyelis Hernandez 27
Lawrence: 25 25 22 20 22 — 2
Lowell: 23 16 25 25 24 — 3
Greater Lawrence 3, Saugus 0
Kills: Jaheidy Ortiz 3
Blocks: Danna Cabreja 3, Esmeralda Rojas 3
Assists: Stephanie Pereira 9
Service points (aces): Pereira 14 (6)
Digs: Kiara Morales 23
Saugus: 27 13 17 — 0
Greater Lawrence: 29 25 25 — 3
Methuen 3, Chelmsford 1
Kills: Sam Driend 16
Blocks: Kaitlin Leduc 7
Service points (aces): Kathryn Driend 17 (6)
Digs: Carolina Rodriguez 22
Highlights: Rangers win for fifth time in six matches
Methuen (5-1): 25 25 27 25 — 3
Chelmsford (3-2): 14 23 29 14 — 1
North Andover 3, Central Catholic 1
Kills: NA — Nadine Abdat 12; CC — Elizabeth Kearney 7, Francheska Paulino 6
Blocks: NA — Ella Mancuso 1; CC — Kathleen Smith 2
Assists: NA — Anna Wong 28; CC — Jacqueline Sweeney 14
Service points (aces): NA — Madysen Cedrone 14 (9) ; CC — Eva Coutu 14 (3)
Digs: NA — Katherine Crateau 11; CC — Coutu 10
North Andover (2-4): 20 25 25 25 — 3
Central Catholic (2-2): 25 20 23 13 — 1
Haverhill 3, Billerica 0
Kills: Mia Ferrer Valdez 8
Blocks: Sydney Riley 2
Assists: Ferrer Valdez 14
Service points (aces): Gabby Burdier 6
Digs: Burdier 18
Billerica: 12 15 17 — 0
Haverhill (4-1): 25 25 25 — 3
ConVal 3, Pelham 2
Kills: Shae Hinton 17, Kylie Chamberlin 8
Blocks: Hinton 3
Assists: Meg Roemer 29
Service points (aces): Hannah Kelly 23 (4)
Digs: Angelina Balzotti 35
Pelham: 25 25 25 22 10 — 2
ConVal: 27 21 17 25 15 — 3
Shrewsbury 3, Andover 2
Kills: Marissa Kobelski 19, Sophia Miele 13
Blocks: Sammy Daly 6, Kobelski 4
Assists: Sophia Pierce 42
Service points (aces): Erin Workman 18 (3), Miele 17 (1)
Digs: Miele 18, Lila Sipley 12
Shrewsbury: 24 27 25 11 15 — 3
Andover (4-1): 26 25 22 25 8 — 2
Tuesday, Sept. 20 highlights
Boys Cross Country
Timberlane in third
at TimberlaneTeam scores: Winnacunnet 27, Exeter 29, Timberlane 94, Dover 114, Spaulding 135
Top Timberlane finishers: 13. Cam Ingram 18:43, 16. Zach Farnell 19:07, 20. Nick Katsoulis 20:02
Girls Cross Country
Pinkerton 15, Londonderry 47
at LondonderryTop Pinkerton finishers: 1. Tess Silva 19:17, 2. Izzy Groulx 20:15, 3. Kali Marzolf 20:38, 4. Althea LeBlanc 20:38 5. Gabbie Bedard 20:51
Owls in fourth
at TimberlaneTeam scores: Dover 35, Winnacunnet 42, Exeter 86, Timberlane 99, Spaulding 214
Top Timberlane finishers: 8. Abigail Robinson 21:26, 18. Layla Gitterman 22:57, 22. Rianna Kelley 24:17
Field Hockey
Bow 4, Pelham 0
Pelham: 0 0 — 0
Bow: 2 2 — 4
Methuen 7, Dracut 1
Goals: Kylee Henriquez 2, Chloe Pickett 2, Olivia Clark, Charlotte Putnam Abbie Frost
Saves: Alex Tardugno 2
Methuen (3-2): 4 3 — 7
Dracut: 1 0 — 1
Golf
North Andover 19, Methuen 1
At North Andover CC (par 35)
Winners: Brendan Burke (NA) 2-and-1, 2. Tyler Fay (NA) 4-and-3, 3. Cooper Moon (NA) 3-and-2, 4. Nolan Locke (NA) 4-and-3, 5. Jack Todisco (NA) 3-and-2, 6. Dylan Lawrence (NA) 2-and-1; 7. Callie Dias (NA) 3-and-2, 8. Trey Sheehy (NA) and Cody Incropera (M) tie; 9. Mason McLennan (NA) 1-up, 10. Thomas Lynch (NA) 1-up
Records: Methuen 1-3
Dracut 4, Central Catholic 16
At Hickory Hill (par 35)
Central winner: 2. Tyler Kirby 2-and-1, 3. Mac McCarthy 3-and-2, 4. Alex Barnard 4-and-2, 6. Finn Rourke 2-and-1, 7. Mike Terry 3-and-2, 8. Liam Vena 1-up
Records: Central Catholic 5-0
Pinkerton takes second
Team scores: Dover 201, Pinkerton 203, Salem 211
Local leaders: P — Julianna Megan 38, Ethan Johnston 39, Campbell St. Pierre 42, Nathan Jasper 42, Tyler Morin 42, Brady Cuneo 42; S — Gavin Chase 39, Lincoln Frietas 41, Jackson Maietta 41
Records: Pinkerton 12-7
Boys Soccer
Chelmsford 4, Lawrence 2
Goals: Brandyn Cardona, Jiuber Chirinos
Saves: Joel Garcia 11
Chelmsford: 3 1 — 4
Lawrence (2-1-1): 1 1 — 2
Pinkerton 4, Keene 2
Goals: Zack Smith 2, Sean Kelly, Jason Rzasa
Pinkerton (3-4-1): 2 2 — 4
Keene: 1 1 — 2
Lowell 4, Methuen 0
Lowell: 2 2 — 4
Methuen (1-3): 0 0 — 0
Andover 3, Dracut 0
Goals: Tyler Ardito 2, Ryan Duffy
Saves: Nil Castro-Rovira 2, Noah Chanthaboun 3
Dracut: 0 0 — 0
Andover (2-2-1): 2 1 — 3
Tewksbury 3, North Andover 1
Goals: Will Slayton
Saves: Niklas Restrepo 5
Tewksbury: 1 2 — 3
North Andover (3-2): 1 0 — 1
Central Catholic 6, Haverhill 1
Goals: Ian Maresca 3, Finnegan Kenny, Ben Furry, Andrew Cafua
Saves: CC — Tristan White 2, George Karafilidis 2
Haverhill: 0 1 — 1
Central Catholic (4-1): 3 3 — 6
Girls Soccer
Andover 3, Dracut 0
Goals: Katie Ambrose, Ella Hoffenberg, Maeve Feeley
Saves: Ainsley Napolitano 0
Andover (4-0-1): 2 1 — 3
Dracut: 0 0 — 0
Timberlane 6, Nashua South 2
Goals: Leah Morrier 2, Bella Keogh 2, Maggie O0x2019Connor, Sophia Keogh
Saves: Arden Ferrari-Henry 5
Nashua South: 0 2 — 2
Timberlane (6-2): 2 4 — 6
Amesbury 0, Whittier 0
Saves: Madison Dawkins 7
Amesbury: 0 0 — 0
Whittier (4-0-1): 0 0 — 0
Haverhill 7, Lawrence 0
Goals: Hannah Allen, Autumn Carvalho, Abby Brownrigg, Sam Robertson 2, Sydney Vets 2
Saves: Mallory Amirian 0
Lawrence: 0 0 — 0
Haverhill: 5 2 — 7
Pelham 5, Souhegan 1
Goals: Ashlyn Walsh 4, Lindsey Butler
Saves: Hannah Deschenes 6
Pelham (6-0-1): 2 3 — 5
Souhegan: 0 1 — 1
Salem 1, Windham 0
Goals: Presley Marinelli
Saves: S — Rachel Carr 4; W — Indigo Wolf 8
Methuen 2, Tewksbury 1
Goals: Courtnee Pickles 2
Saves: Sam Pfeil 9
Methuen (5-0-0): 0 2 — 2
Tewksbury: 0 1 — 1
Central Catholic 2, Chelmsford 0
Goals: Macy Daigle 2
Saves: Lauren Sanchez 5
Central Catholic (2-1-2): 1 1 — 2
Chelmsford: 0 0 — 0
Lowell 4, North Andover 0
Saves: Alivia Downer 14
North Andover (3-2): 0 0 — 0
Lowell: 1 3 — 4
Girls Swimming
Central Catholic 100, North Andover 84
Winners:
200 medley relay: Central (E Rogers, M Foley, M McAloon, A George) 2:01..92; 200 freestyle: T Secan (NA) 2:12.84; 200 IM: S Holland (NA) 2:25.91; 50 freestyle: M McAloon (CC) 25.55; Diving: K O0x2019Brien 211; 100 butterfly: M McAloon (CC) 1:05.15; 100 freestyle: A George (CC) 58.47; 500 freestyle: M Foley (CC) 5:45.88; 200 freestyle relay: North Andover (T Secan, B Du, S Kon, S Holland) 1:55.64; 100 backstroke: T Secan (NA) 1:07.59; 100 breaststroke: M Foley (CC) 1:20.73; 400 freestyle relay: Central (A George, A Mortin, A Guido, M McAloon) 4:00.85
Haverhill 93, Billerica 84
Haverhill winners:
200 medley relay: Jordan, Hillsgrove, DeFrank, Aquino 2:05.34; 200 freestyle: Molly Jordan 2:08.91; 200 IM: Kenzie Hillsgrove 2:29.35; 50 freestyle: Ella Clohisy 28.32; Diving: Sophie Lundgren 207.67; 500 freestyle: Jackie Story 5:57.24; 200 freestyle relay: Lundgren, Caruso, Hillsgrove, Story 1:49.50; 100 backstroke: Molly Jordan 1:05.30; 100 breaststroke: Sophia DeFrank 1:17.60; 400 freestyle relay: Story, Caruso, Jordan, DeFrank 4:11.50
Records: Haverhill 3-1
Girls Volleyball
Pinkerton 3, Keene 0
Kills: Sarah Bolduc 12, Sophia Phaneuf 8
Assists: Kara Porter 22
Service points (aces): Bolduc 13 (6), Phaneuf 11
Digs: Bolduc 11, Phaneuf 9
Keene: 12 18 11 — 0
Pinkerton (3-4): 25 25 25 — 3
Campbell 3, Pelham 0
Kills: Kylie Chamberlin 3
Assists: Meg Roemer 7
Service points (aces): Shae Hinton 7 (3)
Digs: Kylie Chamberlin 5
Campbell: 25 25 25 — 3
Pelham: 15 12 16 — 0f
