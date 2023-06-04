Baseball
Pinkerton 10, Portsmouth 2
New Hampshire Division I Quartefinal
Pinkerton (10): Albert 5-2-4, Horne 3-1-1, Marshall 3-1-0, Corsetto 4-1-2, Barbuto 3-0-1, Yennaco 2-1-0, Archer 4-0-1, Sharp 3-3-1, Libby 2-0-0, Jones 1-1-1. Totals 30-10-11
RBI: Albert 3, Horne 3, Barbuto 2, Corsetto. 3B: Barbuto. HR: Horne
WP: Boucher
Highlights: A three-run homer from sophomore Brendan Horne sparked the Astros offense...Jacob Albert had four hits and drove in three...A Matt Barbuto triple highlighted his two-RBI day...Elijah Sharpe scored three runs...Leo Boucher earned the win with six innings of hitless relief, striking out seven...The third-seeded Astros will take a six-game winning streak into Tuesday’s 7 p.m. semifinal against top-seeded Concord in Nashua’s Holman Stadium...Pinkerton defeated Concord 8-6 on May 22
Portsmouth: 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 2
Pinkerton (18-4): 2 1 1 3 3 0 0 — 10
Boys Lacrosse
St. Thomas Aquinas 10, Timberlane 6New Hampshire Division II Quarterfinals
Goals: Braidon Bowman 2, Michael Savage 2, Jack Condon, Austin Charest,
Assists: Condon, Charest, Brady Marston
Saves: Marston 13
St. Thomas Aquinas: 5 4 0 1 — 10
Timberlane (15-3): 2 2 1 1 — 6
Windham 5, Winnacunnet 2
New Hampshire Division II Quarterfinals
Goals: Josh Trudel 2, Ryan Dann, Ryan Parke, Nate Crowley
Assists: Parke, Crowley
Saves: Casey Kramer 13
Records: Windham 14-4
Softball
Central Catholic 16, Beverly 3Division 1 Round of 32
Central Catholic (16): Malowitz p 2-2-1, Clements cr 0-1-0, Kearney p 0-0-0, Boucher 2b 2-3-2, Milner 3b 3-1-0, Moeckel rf 1-2-1, Wotkowicz 1-3-1, Fox ss 3-1-2, Perrotta 1b 3-1-1, Shea lf 2-1-0, Boyer cf 3-1-0. Totals 20-16-8
RBI: Wotkowicz 4, Boucher 2, Fox 2, Perrotta 2, Malowitz, Milner, Moeckel, Boyer. HR: Wotkowicz
WP: Malowitz
Highlights: With her only official at bat, catcher Zaynah Wotkowicz blasted a grand slam in a 12-run fourth as the Raiders rallied from a three-run first-inning deficit in the Division 1 tourney...Top-seeded Central advances to the Round of 16 against the winner of Monday’s game between Arlington and Readin
Beverly: 3 0 0 0 0 — 3
Central Catholic (20-1): 0 0 4 12 0 — 16
Methuen 7, New Bedford 3Division 1 Round of 32
Methuen (7): Santiago cf 3-0-1, Baez 3b 3-1-1, Coleman 2b 4-1-2, Tardugno ss 3-1-1, Monsanto lf 1-0-0, Chirwa pr 0-0-0, Hayes c 3-0-0, Medeiros cr 0-1-0, Lynch 1b 3-1-1, C.McNamara dp 2-1-0, D.McNamara rf 2-1-0. Totals 24-7-6
RBI: Santiago 3, Coleman 2, D.McNamara
WP: Yirrell (9-4)
New Bedford: 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 3
Methuen (14-7): 1 0 1 4 1 0 0 — 7
Girls Tennis
Andover 5, Franklin 0Division 1 Round of 32
Highlights: Rachel Chen and Mia Thomas sparked the Golden Warriors with straight-set victories at No. 1 and No. 2 singles...Eighth-seeded Andover will play host to No. 9 Winchester at a time to be determined in the Round of 16
Records: Andover 17-2
Softball
Hudson 16, Greater Lawrence 0Division 4 Round of 32
GLT (0): Marshall ss 0-0-0, Nasella p 2-0-0, Paula lf 2-0-0, Lopez 3b 2-0-1, Croteau cf 2-0-0, Lavallee c 2-0-0, Flores 2b 1-0-0, Gomez 2b 1-0-0, Rojas 1b 1-0-1, I Lopez 1b 1-0-0, Galan rf 1-0-0, Dominquez rf 0-0-0,Totals 15-0-2
WP: Attaway; LP: Nasella
Greater Lawrence (16-6): 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Hudson: 3 5 3 5 0 — 16
