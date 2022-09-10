<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Friday, Sept. 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 1, Keene 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Ava Sanchez
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Annie Mitchell 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Keene:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (4-0-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 3, Manchester Memorial 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Isabelle Toupin, Aili Carney, Natalie Paradzick
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Elise LeBlanc 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Manchester Memorial:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (3-1):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Laconia 2, Pelham 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Lauren Lacosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Laconia:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Football
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Wakefield, Greater Lawrence
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence:<cstyle:> <0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>6 <0x2014> <0x2002>6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Wakefield:<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>7<0x2002>7<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Reggies Scoring<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Fourth Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Jordan Urena 15 pass from Isaiah Suero (kick failed)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>GLT INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING:<cstyle:> Suero 19-134, Steven Rosario 5-37, Javious Calderon 3-4, Alvin Nunez 4-8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING:<cstyle:> Suero 6-11, 127 yards
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING: <cstyle:>Urena 3-28, Juan Aria 1-68, Justino Ortega 2-21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bishop Guertin, Timberlane
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bishop Guertin (2-0):<cstyle:> 7<0x2002>16<0x2002>0<0x2002><0x2002>0 <0x2014> 23
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (1-1):<cstyle:> 7<0x2002><0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> BG <0x2014> Charlie Bellavance 22 run (Connor Lennon kick) 9:17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Timberlane <0x2014> Matt Williams 40 pass from Dom Coppeta (Harrison Bloom kick) 7:23
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> BG <0x2014> Matt Santosuosso 1 run (kick blocked) 8:31
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> BG <0x2014> Safety Rocco Geraci tackle Coppeta in end zone 4:03
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> BG <0x2014> Santosuosso 17 run (Santosuoss run) 0:24
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Fourth Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Timberlane <0x2014> Jaden Mwangi 37 pass from Coppeta (pass failed) 11:53
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Timberlane <0x2014> Ed DiGiulio 82 pass from Coppeta (Bloom kick) 8:16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold> BG (46-181) <0x2014><cstyle:> Santosuosso 25-141, Bellavance 14-29, Ethan Chmielecki 4-18, Chase Amaral 1-0, Michael MacDonough 1-(-2), Team 1-(-5); <cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (26-109) <0x2014><cstyle:> Coppeta 13-69, Braden Perras 1-24, DiGiulio 5-21, Liam Corman 3-8, Matt Williams 3-1, Team 1-(-14)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold> BG <0x2014><cstyle:> Santosuosso 6-11-89, 0 interceptions; <cstyle:textBold>Timberlane <0x2014><cstyle:> Coppeta 6-15-168, 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold> BG <0x2014><cstyle:> Connor Guibord 2-35, Bellavance 1-25, Chmielecki 1-18, Amaral 1-11, Ronan Ballisteri 1-1; <cstyle:textBold>Timberlane <0x2014><cstyle:> DiGiulio 2-77, Trey Baker 2-14, Williams 1-40, Mwangi 1-37
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover, Shrewsbury
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (1-0):<cstyle:> 7<0x2002>13<0x2002>7<0x2002>7 <0x2014> 34
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Shrewsbury (0-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002><0x2002>0<0x2002>6<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> A <0x2014> Lincoln Beal 32 pass from Scotty Brown (Andrew Wetterwald kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> A <0x2014> Wetterwald 4 pass from Brown (Wetterwald kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> A <0x2014> Brown 62 run (kick failed)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Third Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> S <0x2014> Owen Kelley 1 run (kick failed)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> A <0x2014> Beal 3 run (Wetterwald kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Fourth Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> A <0x2014> Patrick Layman 9 run (Wetterwald kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING: Andover <0x2014> <cstyle:>Scotty Brown 15-120, Patrick Layman 9-62, Lincoln Beal 5-27, Dante Berger 3-21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING: Andover <0x2014> <cstyle:>Brown 15-21, 184
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING: Andover <0x2014> <cstyle:>Lincoln Beal 4-72, Dante Berger 3-39, Brett Mondejar 3-26, Andrew Wetterwald 2-10, Michael Capachietti 1-19, Patrick Layman 1-11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Springfield Central, Central Catholic
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Springfield Central (1-0):<cstyle:> 6<0x2002>16<0x2002>8<0x2002>8 <0x2014> 38
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (0-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002><0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> SC <0x2014> William Watson 50 run (rush failed), 6:20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> SC <0x2014> Conellius Patrick 7 run (Kymari Latney rush), 10:46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> SC <0x2014> Watson 28 run (Latney rush), 1:43
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Third Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> SC <0x2014> Patrick 4 run (Latney rush), 10:09
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Fourth Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> SC <0x2014> Isaiah Lumpkin 1 run (Latney rush), 4:15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING: Central Catholic (16-(-10)) <0x2014> <cstyle:>Markys Bridgewater<cstyle:textBold> <cstyle:>2-9, Sean Mercuri 2-6, Matthias Latham 1-3, Ty Cannistraro 1-(-1), Blake Hebert 10-(-27); <cstyle:textBold>Springfield Central (34-276)<cstyle:> <0x2014> William Watson 8-147, Conellius Patrick 13-109, Tariq Thomas 8-22, Isaiah Lumpkin 5-8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING: Central Catholic <0x2014> <cstyle:>Hebert 11-25-0, 109; <cstyle:textBold>Springfield Central<cstyle:> <0x2014> Watson 14-25-1, 248
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING: Central Catholic <0x2014> <cstyle:>Mike Ryan 2-39, Jaxon Pereira 2-22, Cannistraro 1-15, Preston Zinter 1-10, Latham 1-3, Jax Frediani 2-19, Scott Anderson 1-1, Mercuri 1-0; <cstyle:textBold>Springfield Central<cstyle:> <0x2014> Kevin Jackson 6-94, Jaykelis Algarin 5-80, Mattias Barbour 2-64, Dwayne Early 1-10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill, Beverly
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Beverly:<cstyle:> <0x2002>7<0x2002>7<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> 13<0x2002>6<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 25
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>H <0x2014> James Farrell 5 run (Max Graham kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> B <0x2014> Logan Petrosino 1 run (Drew Fowler kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> H <0x2014> Fode Bangoura 49 pass from Farrell (kick wide)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> B <0x2014> Petrosino1 run (Fowler kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> H <0x2014> Farrell 16 run (pass failed)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Third Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> H <0x2014> Adrian Sarrette 76 pass from Farrell (kick blocked)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>HAVERHILL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING: <cstyle:>Farrell 15-109, Brian Dumont 8-66
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING: <cstyle:>Farrell 11-15-0, 223 yards
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING: <cstyle:>Sarrette 5-104, Dumont 3-48, Bangoura 1-49, Devin Carreiro 2-22
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Goffstown 2, Salem 1 (OT)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Connor West
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Brady Gaudet 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goffstown:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (1-3):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 5, Kennett 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Ashlyn Walsh 2, Grace Riley, Carlee Sloan, Maddie Cote
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Hannah Deschene 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (4-0):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kennett:<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Swimming
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 101, Methuen 85
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen/Tewsbury winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>200 medley relay<cstyle:>: Methuen (Philip Nguyen, Matthew Jo, Johnathan Phan, Rebecca MacLeod) 1:56.62; <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle<cstyle:>: Carter DeLano 2:03.25; <cstyle:textBold>200 IM<cstyle:>: Phan 2:26.31; <cstyle:textBold>50 freestyle<cstyle:>: Nguyen 26.41; <cstyle:textBold>100 butterfly<cstyle:>: Phan 1:05.87; <cstyle:textBold>100 freestyle<cstyle:>: Matthew Jo 53.43; <cstyle:textBold>500 freestyle<cstyle:>: DeLano 5:28.71; <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: Methuen (MacLeod, Alan Dang, Car. DeLano, Phan) 1:51.07; <cstyle:textBold>100 breaststroke<cstyle:>: Jo 1:06.69; <cstyle:textBold>400 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: Methuen (Emma Gray, Catherine Latham, Pho, Lindsey Downer) 4:01.84
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 3, Greater Lawrence 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Esmeralda Rojas 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Danna Cabreja 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Stephanie Pereira 27
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Stephanie Pereira 19 (8), Janeily Alvarez 17 (8)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Kiara Morales 42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier:<cstyle:> 21<0x2002>14<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>16 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (0-2):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>19<0x2002><0x2002>9<0x2002>14 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Fellowship Christian 3, Notre Dame 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Adriana Taboucherani 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Avery Robichaud 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Eva Brodnick 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Aces:<cstyle:> Laura Harvey 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Ashley Gallagher 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Fellowship Christian:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Notre Dame:<cstyle:> <0x2002>6<0x2002>20<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lynnfield 3, North Andover 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Nadine Abdat 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Anna Wong 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Anna Wong 28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Aces:<cstyle:> Madysen Cedrone 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Sadie Salafia 15, Katherine Crateau 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (0-2):<cstyle:> 20<0x2002>22<0x2002>25<0x2002>23 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lynnfield:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>15<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 3, Laconia 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Hannah Kelly 10, Kylie Chamberlin 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Marissa Morales 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Meghan Roemer 21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Meghan Roemer 23 (11)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Angelina Balzotti 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham:<cstyle:> 17<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Laconia:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>11<0x2002>21<0x2002>22 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 3, Salem 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Sarah Bolduc 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Calli Miller 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Kara Porter 34
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Sophia Phaneuf 18 (3), Miller 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Bolduc 22
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (1-2):<cstyle:> 22<0x2002>23<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (1-2):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>18<0x2002>14<0x2002><0x2002>7 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Saturday, Sept. 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Cross Country
St. John's Prep 1, North Andover 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>at (miles)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top 3 area finishers:<cstyle:> 1. ();
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Cross Country
Pinkerton 0, Salem 0, Souhegan 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>at (miles)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top 3 area finishers:<cstyle:> 1. ();
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Watertown 2, Andover 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Bella DiFiore
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Adelaide Weeden 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (0-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Watertown:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton takes first
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team Scores<cstyle:>: Pinkerton 205, Nashua North 211, Salem 217
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Local leaders:<cstyle:> PA <0x2014> Julianna Megan 37, Ethan Johnston 41, Nathan Jasper 42, Brady Cuneo 42, Tyler Morin 43; S <0x2014> Lincoln Frietas 40, Gavin Chase 43, Jake Barton 43
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 3, Spaulding 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Gavin Drouin, Alex Gagnon, Jack Drouin
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Hadi Eid 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Spaulding:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 3, Timberlane 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Giovanni Iob, Landon Earehart, Zack Smith
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (2-3):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 1, Bedford 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Max Husson
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Blake Berton 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bedford (2-3):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (3-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 3, Hanover 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Leah Morrier 2, Brooke Langlois
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Arden Ferrari-Henry 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Hanover:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (3-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 2, Central Catholic 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Lucy Irwin
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Lauren Sanchez 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Newburyport:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (0-1-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 1, Peabody 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Isabella Forst
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Kaitlyn Bush 1, Logan Crane 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Peabody:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (0-0-2):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
