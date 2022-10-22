Field Hockey
North Andover 5, Tewksbury 0
Goals: Rose Gordon, Elle Gordon, Lauren Willoe, Eliana Kaplan, Shelby Nassar
Saves: Alivia Downer 1
Tewksbury: 0 0 — 0
North Andover (8-5-3): 4 1 — 5
Central Catholic 6, Lowell 0
Goals: Kerri Finneran 3, Franchesca Thurston, Liz Medford, Maddie McDermott
Saves: Ava Perrotta 3, Eva Davis 1
Lowell: 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic (8-5-2): 4 2 — 6
Football
Brooks 34, Rivers 28
Brooks (4-1): 7 13 7 7 — 34
Rivers (4-1): 14 0 6 8 — 28
First Quarter B — Michael Wolfendale 6 yard run (Andrew Agosti Kick)
R — Kalyl Lindsey 65 yard pass from Maxwell Stevelman (Avi Redman Run)
R — Amir Lindsey 8 yard pass from Stevelman (Rush Failed)
Second Quarter B — Jackson Conners-McCarthy 38 yard run from Wolfendale (Agosti Kick)
B — Conners-McCarthy 38 yard run (Pass Failed)
Third Quarter R — Griffin Shutte 18 yard pass from Stevelman (Pass Failed)
B — Darnell Pierre 20 yard run (Agosti Kick)
Fourth Quarter B — Conners-McCarthy 33 yard pass from Wolfendale (Agosti Kick)
R — Shutte 6 yard pass from Stevelman (Jeremy Kiefer Pass from Stevelman)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERSRUSHING: Brooks — Darnell Pierre 27-120, Michael Wolfendale 6-57, Jackson Conners-McCarthy 1-38
PASSING: Brooks — Michael Wolfendale 8-21-1, 201
RECEIVING: Brooks — Jackson Conners-McCarthy 6-171, Gabe Fitzgerald 1-25, Darnell Pierre 1-5
Billerica 35, North Andover 34
Billerica (7-0, 3-0): 6 0 13 16 — 35
North Andover (3-4, 1-3): 0 21 6 7 — 34
First Quarter Billerica — JT Green 35 run (pass failed) 8:21
Second Quarter North Andover — Zach Wolinski 7 run (Camden Bethel kick) 10:50
North Andover — Wolinski 2 run (Bethel kick) 5:11
North Andover — Cam Partridge 28 pass from Drew Fitzgerald (Bethel kick) 1:59
Third Quarter Billerica — Djoodny Dorival 5 run (run failed) 8:54
North Andover — Michael McNaught 4 run (kick blocked) 5:16
Billerica — Green 2 run (Jason Chaffee kick) 2:29
Fourth Quarter Billerica — Gus O’Gara 75 pass from Green (Green run) 11:38
North Andover — James Federico 18 run (Bethel kick) 8:28
Billerica — Green 1 run (Green run) 2:19
INDIVIDUAL LEADERSRUSHING: Billerica (43-217) — Green 31-180, Dorival 12-37; NA (36-167) — Wolinski 20-83, McNaught 10-46, Federico 6-38
PASSING: Billerica — Green 8-12-0, 140 yards; NA — Fitzgerald 5-14-2, 99
RECEIVING: Billerica — O’Gara 6-120, Mike Murnane 1-12, Scott Einarson 1-8; NA — Partridge 2-19, Wolinski 2-21, Jake Saalfrank 1-59
Greater Lawrence 21, Greater Lowell 9
Greater Lowell (2-5): 0 0 0 9 — 9
Greater Lawrence (1-6): 14 0 0 7 — 21
First Quarter Greater Lawrence — Gustavo Varela 79 run (Dan Laurendeau kick)
Greater Lawrence — Varela 50 run (Laurendeau kick)
Fourth Quarter Greater Lowell — Safety
Greater Lowell — Jayson Frasca 7 pass from Brendan Arsenault (Arsenault kick)
Greater Lawrence — Richard Torpey 2 run (Laurendeau kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERSRUSHING: Varela 16-208, Torpey 11-49, Isiah Suero 6-37, Juan Arias 1-13
PASSING: Torpey 1-1-38, Suero 2-6-1, 1 yard
RECEIVING: Christain Sanchez 1-38, Varela 1-7, Arias 1-(-6)
Timberlane 48, Dover 42
Dover (3-4): 14 14 7 7 0 — 42
Timberlane (7-1): 14 14 7 7 6 — 48
First Quarter D — Bryce Carberry 13 pass from Ryder Aubin (Tucker Johnson kick)
T — Jaden Mwangi 45 pass from Dom Coppeta (Harrison Bloom kick)
D — Carberry 17 pass from Aubin (Johnson kick)
T — Dan Post 6 run (Bloom kick)
Second Quarter T — Post 2 run (Bloom kick)
D — Brett Davis 67 pass from Aubin (Johnson kick)
T — Eddie DiGiulio 5 run (Bloom kick)
D — Aubin 2 run (Johnson kick)
Third Quarter D — Brett Davis 12 pass from Aubin (Johnson kick)
T — DiGiulio 49 pass from Coppeta (Bloom kick)
Fourth Quarter D — Sam Grube 11 pass from Aubin (Johnson kick)
T — DiGiulio 48 run (Bloom kick)
OvertimeT — DiGiulio 5 run (no conversion tried)
TIMBERLANE INDIVIDUAL LEADERSRUSHING: Dan Post 7-40, Dom Coppeta 19-125, Eddie DiGiulio 11-71, Matt Williams 2-17, Liam Corman 8-45
PASSING: Coppeta 7-12-1, 140
RECEIVING: Mwangi 1-45, Williams 2-22, DiGiulio 2-60, Gary Shivell 1-4, Trey Baker 1-9
Andover 42, Lowell 6
Lowell (1-6): 0 0 0 6 — 6
Andover (7-0): 14 28 0 0 — 42
First Quarter A — Andrew Wetterwald 5 pass from Scotty Brown (Wetterwald kick)
A — Brown 1 run (Wetterwald kick)
Second Quarter A — Brown16 run (Luis Gunera kick)
A — Dante Berger 15 pass from Brown (Gunera kick)
A — Lincoln Beal 34 run (Gunera kick)
A — Connor LeBrun 30 fumble return (Gunera kick)
Fourth Quarter L — Kevin Conley 21 run (pass failed)
ANDOVER INDIVIDUAL LEADERSRUSHING: Lincoln Beal 6-81, Scotty Brown 5-53, Dante Berger 2-26, Patrick Layman 5-20, Chris Dessin 2-12, Graham Masayiwa 1-7, Malachi Bredy 4-6, Johnny Enman 2-5, Andrew Wright 1-5
PASSING: Brown 11-13, 139; Enman 1-6
RECEIVING: Wetterwald 2-49, Layman 2-27, Berger 1-15, Brian Hnat 1-8, Dessin 1-7, Michael Capachietti 1-7, Bret Mondejar 1-7, Beal 1-6, Jason Dejesus 1-6
Pelham 28, Souhegan 21
Pelham (8-0): 7 7 0 14 — 28
Souhegan (7-1): 7 0 7 7 — 21
First Quarter S — Steven Reyonlds 70 pass from Romy Jain (Joe Bernasconi kick), 4:19
P — Alex Carroll 26 pass from Jake Travis (Antonio Furtado kick), 0:07
Second Quarter P — Jake Cawthron 40 pass from Travis (Furtado kick), 3:54
Third Quarter S — Reynolds 30 pass from Jain (Bernasconi kick), 1:22
Fourth Quarter P — Ethan Demmons 3 run (Furtado kick), 10:10
S — Connor Cassidy 40 pass from Jain (Bernasconi kick), 6:01
P — Travis 3 run (Furtado kick), 0:32
INDIVIDUAL LEADERSRUSHING: PELHAM (51-217) — Ethan Demmons 24-119, Alex Carroll 11-78, Scott Paquette 6-20, Dom Herrling 3-5, Jake Cawthron 1-1, Connor Travis 1-1, Jake Travis 5-(-7)
PASSING: P — J. Travis 5-6-0, 100, Carroll 0-1-0, 0
RECEIVING: P — Cawthon 2-53, Carroll 1-26, Cesar Martinez 2-21
Pinkerton 38, Manchester Central 14
Manchester Central: 0 0 14 0 — 14
Pinkerton (6-2): 10 14 7 7 — 38
First Quarter P — Jacob Albert 94 kickoff return (Craig Coventry kick)
P — Coventry 29 field goal
Second Quarter P — Jackson Collins 3 run (Coventry kick)
P — Ben Wolthers 14 pass from Tim Hersom (Coventry kick)
Third Quarter P — Ryan Cantineau 18 run (Coventry kick)
Fourth Quarter P — Catineau 1 run (Coventry kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERSRUSHING: PA — Jacob Albert 24-147, Ryan Cantineau 6-57, Jackson Collins 9-30, Tim Hersom 2-29, Ryan Gordon, Caruso 2-16, Quintiliani 2-4
PASSING: PA — Hersom 4-7-0, 39, McDonald 1-1-0, 23
RECEIVING: PA — Ben Wolthers 4-39, Mackiernan 1-23
Salem 42, Alvirne 12
Touchdowns S — David Jacques 41 run
S — Jacques 66 run
S — Justice Casado 18 run
S — Gavin Simone 11 run
S — Casado 8 run
S — Casado 17 pass from Nolan Lumley
S — Casado 13 run
INDIVIDUAL LEADERSRUSHING: Salem — David Jacques 8-168,Justice Casado 5-75, Nolan Lumley 10-56, Gavin Simone 4-32, Walton 4-36, O’Rourke 2-9, Gasbarro 2-8
PASSING: Salem — Lumley 8-10, 127
RECEIVING: Salem — Dominic Martino 2-27, Casado 3-66, Jacques 1-13, Sam Jones 2-23
Windham 30, Concord 21
Windham (6-2): 0 0 14 16 — 30
Concord (6-2): 7 14 0 0 — 21
First Quarter C — Elia Bahuma 6 run (Jacob Plante kick), 9:49
Second Quarter C — Bahuma 7 run (Plante kick), 8:42
C — Bahuma 29 run (Plante kick), 0:22
Third Quarter W — Bryan Desmarais 11 pass from Josh Sweeney (kick failed), 7:58
W — Tiger An 1 run (Sweeney rush), 0:56
Fourth Quarter W — An 1 run (Sweeney rush), 9:13
W — An 5 run (An rush), 2:27
INDIVIDUAL LEADERSRUSHING: Windham (45-271) — Tiger An 25-107, Brandon Beland 4-81, Josh Sweeney 8-41, Bryan Desmarais 6-40, Matt Desmarais 1-10, David Croteau 1-(-5); Concord (37-253) — Elia Bahuma 21-160, Theodore Schneible 6-58, Nathan Galbraith 4-26, Zack Doward 6-9
PASSING: Windham — Sweeney 8-15-0, 134; Concord — Doward 3-8-0, 71
RECEIVING: Windham — Croteau 4-80, Beland 2-39, B. Desmarais 1-11, Jake Micciche 1-4; Concord — Schneible 1-44, Brett Tuttle 1-17, Matthew O’Rourke 1-10
Girls Soccer
Pelham 8, Keene 1
Goals: Ashlyn Walsh 3, Carlee Sloan 2, Kayli Milward, Sophia Joncas, Olivia Todd
Assists: Lindsey Butler 3, Lexy Brodeur 2, Sloan, Milward
Saves: Hannah Deschene 4, Sophia Joncas 1
Keene: 0 1 — 1
Pelham (13-2-1): 3 5 — 8
Girls Swimming
Andover 104, Chelmsford 80
Local winners:
200 medley relay: Lana Huynh, Rachel Cordio, Jacki Ambrose, Maya Flatley 1:59.38; 200 freestyle: Michaela Chokureva 1:57.92; 200 IM: Amelia Barron 2:16.97; 50 freestyle: Flatley 26.0; 100 butterfly: Chokureva 57.63; 100 freestyle: Ambrose 56.38; 500 freestyle: Flatley 5:48.98; 200 freestyle relay: Barron, Gaby McDonough, Aneesa Hazarika, Chokureva 1:47.67; 100 backstroke: Barron 1:03.58; 100 breaststroke: Ambrose 1:14.56; 400 freestyle relay: Barron, Flatley, Ambrose, Chokureva 3:53.18
Records: Andover 9-1
Methuen 102, Lowell 73
Local winners:
200 medley relay: Rebecca MacLeod, Callie DeLano, Marissa Connolly, Caitlyn Nims 2:14.53; 200 freestyle: Rania Elouahi 2:34.72; 200 IM: Hope Anderson 2:55.12; 50 freestyle: Philip Nguyen 26.13; Diving: Sophia Ferrara 212.70; 100 butterfly: Johnathan Phan 1:02.41; 100 freestyle: Connolly 1:07.06; 500 freestyle: Matthew Jo 5:18.43; 200 freestyle relay: MacLeod, DeLano, Connolly, Elouahi 1:59.31; 100 backstroke: Alan Dang 1:13.22; 100 breaststroke: Nguyen 1:18.85; 400 freestyle relay: Connolly, Nims, MacLeod DeLano 4:33.79
Highlights: The victory wrapped up a MVC II regular-season title ... Sophia Ferrera’s dive total was a personal best ... Rania Elouhi, Hope Anderson and Alan Dang each earned their first varsity wins.
Records: Methuen 7-2
Central Catholic 89, Haverhill 81
Local winners:
200 medley relay: Haverhill (Moly Jordan, Sophia DeFrank, Jackie Story, Sophia Caruso) 2:01.06; 200 freestyle: Lexi George, CC, 2:07; 200 IM: Story, H, 2:24.22; 50 freestyle: Maddie McAloon, CC, 25.28; 100 butterfly: Story, H, 1:03.22; 100 freestyle: George, CC, 58.56; 500 freestyle: Maeve Foley, CC, 5:41; 200 freestyle relay: Central Catholic (McAloon, George, Adairis Guido, Maeve Foley) 1:48.57; 100 backstroke: Kenzie Hillsgrove, H, 1:03.15; 100 breaststroke: Foley, CC, 1:18.26; 400 freestyle relay: Central Catholic (McAloon, George, Emily Rogers, Foley) 3:55.64
Girls Volleyball
Greater Lawrence 3, Shawsheen Valley 1
Kills: Esmeralda Rojas 19, Dana Cabreja 16
Blocks:
Assists: Janeily Alvarez 28
Service points (aces): Tailah Morales 13 (7), Jaylen Rivera 12 (7), Kiara Morales 12
Digs: Morales 25, Alvarez 19 Rivera 18, Melanie Urena 15, Morales 13
Shawsheen Valley: 20 25 20 20 — 1
Greater Lawrence (9-9): 25 22 25 25 — 3
Haverhill 3, Lowell 0
Kills: Gabby Burdier 9
Blocks: Sydney Riley 2
Assists: Mia Ferrer Valdez 14, Emme Cerasuolo 14
Service points (aces): Ferrer Valdez (7)
Digs: Taylor Lewis 10
Haverhill (12-3): 25 25 25 — 3
Lowell: 20 5 14 — 0
Pinkerton 3, Windham 1
Kills: Pinkerton — Sarah Bolduc 25, Sophia Phaneuf 12
Blocks: Pinkerton — Bolduc 2, Savannah Dunne 2
Assists: Pinkerton — Kara Porter 43
Service points (aces): Pinkerton — Calli Miller 17 (3), Phaneuf 13 (3), Bolduc (3)
Digs: Pinkerton — Bolduc 27, Miller 22
Windham: 12 25 21 23 — 1
Pinkerton (10-8): 25 20 25 25 — 3
Saturday, Oct. 22 highlights
Field Hockey
Brooks 1, Phillips Exeter 1 (OT)
Goals: Mary Adams
Saves: Kyleigh Matola, Morgan Rochefort
Brooks (6-1-1): 0 1 — 1
Phillips Exeter (4-5-1): 1 0 — 1
Andover 2, Cohasset 0
Goals: Bella DiFiore, Casey Michael
Andover (15-1): 1 1 — 2
Cohasset: 0 0 — 0
Football
Kipp 43, Whittier 14
Whittier (2-6): 0 6 8 0 — 14
KIPP Academy (3-4): 21 8 14 0 — 43
Second Quarter W — Nick Almonzar 5 run (pass failed)
Third Quarter W — Almonzar 6 pass from Cam West (Tom Galvin pass from West)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERSRUSHING: W — Nick Almonzar 10-96, Walt Powell 4-28, Cam West 3-11, Ixavier Pabon 3-11
PASSING: W — West 23-32-2, 253
RECEIVING: W — Tom Galvin 6-112, Dan knowlton 5-76, Chase Bowen 4-22, Walt Powell 3-16, Almonzar 3-10, Georgio Gioldias 2-11
Boys Soccer
Brooks 4, Belmont Hill 1
Goals: Harry Bertos, Carter Leonard, Owen Brown, Alejo Woelper
Saves: Zach Amato 3
Brooks (9-2-0): 3 1 — 4
Belmont Hill (1-7-4): 0 1 — 1
Girls Soccer
Methuen 3, Beverly 0
Goals: Courtnee Pickles 2, Brooke Tardugno
Saves: Sam Pfeil 11
Highlight: The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the previously-unbeaten Rangers.
Beverly: 0 0 — 0
Methuen (13-2-0): 3 0 — 3
Andover 5, Tewksbury 0
Goals: Hannah Jordan, Vi Bach, Ella Hoffenberg, Sophia Gaetano, Ari Schwinn Clanton
Saves: Ainsley Napolitano 0, Ella Doherty 0
Tewksbury: 0 0 — 0
Andover (12-1-4): 3 2 — 5
Central Catholic 3, Haverhill 0
Goals: Lucy Irwin 2, Isabella Vena
Saves: CC — Lauren Sanchez 2; H — Mallory Amirian 14
Highlight: Lucy Irwin, who scored two goals, is a freshman.
Central Catholic (6-6-4): 2 1 — 3
Haverhill (2-11-1): 0 0 — 0
