Thursday, Sept. 23 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 25, North Reading 34
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Pipestave (2.97 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Pentucket finishers: 3. Alex Pedersen 18:57; 4. Seamus Burke 18:57; 5. Braedan Roche 19:23; 6. Jack Fahey 19:29
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Pentucket 2-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 18, North Reading 45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Pipestave (2.97 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Pentucket finishers: 1. Phoebe Rubio 20:18; 1. Kaylie Dalgar 20:18; 4. Audrey Conover 21:33; 5. Libby Murphy 21:34; 6. Ella Edic 21:38; 7. Riley Hamel 22:34
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Pentucket 2-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 15, Lawrence 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Lawrence (3.0 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Team scores: Central 27, Lowell 28; Central 15, Lawrence 50; Lowell 15, Lawrence 45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top area finishers: 2. Sydney Ng (CC) 22:28; 4.Madeline Courtemanche (CC) 22:57; 6. Olivia Guillet (6) 23:49; 7. Madelyn O'Neill (CC). 24:35; 8. Michaela Staniec (CC). 24:42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Dover 3, Salem 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Lyndsay Troisi 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Salem (3-6-1): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Dover (4-6): 12 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 6, Keene 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Amy Lanouette 2, Sophia Ponzini 2, Ava Sanchez, Sophie Manchester
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Annie Mitchell 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Keene: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Windham (5-1-1): 33 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 4, B.C. High 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Central winners: Tyler Kirby (41)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Central Catholic 5-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 13.5, Methuen 6.5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Merrimack Golf Course (par 36) Winners: 1. James Robbins NA; 2. Max Johnson NA and Matthew Pappalardo M halved; 3. Tyler Fay NA; 4. Brendan Burke NA; 5. Nolan Locke NA and Jamesom Twombly M halved; 6. Cooper Mohr NA; 7. Jack Todisco NA and Cameron Katzenberger M halved; 8. Matthew Koracev MMedalist: James Robbins NA 35
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: North Andover 7-1, Methuen 1-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newmarket 5, Sanborn 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Brady Ash, Matt Martin
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Nolan Ash 8, Shaye Hood 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newmarket: 14 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Sanborn (1-6): 11 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 4, Dracut 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Matt Perez 2, Adyn O'Riordan 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Tyler Carroll 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Dracut: 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Haverhill (3-2-1): 13 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Billerica 0, Methuen 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Ethan Donahue
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Billerica: 000 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Methuen (3-2-1): 000 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lawrence 3, Tewksbury 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: David Charco, Juancarlos Caal, Santos Zelaya
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Yuli Santos 5, Arodi Rodriguez 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Tewksbury: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lawrence (2-4-1): 21 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 4, Keene 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Max Husson 2, Jack Runde, Braeden Manti
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Kyle Gschwend 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Keene (0-7): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Windham (6-1-2): 22 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 2, North Andover 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Rahul Parampalli and Owen Phelan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Matt Wessel 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Andover (4-0-2): 02 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Chelmsford: 11 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 1, Alvirne 1 (OT)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Phil Melo
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: atthew Ferreira 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Salem (2-5-1): 010 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Alvirne (2-4-1): 100 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 2, Andover 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: CC Chris Bethea,Luke Maresca; A Jackson Brown
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: CC Owen D'Agata 10; A Gannon Sylvester 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Andover (2-3-1): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Central Catholic (4-1-1): 20 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 3, Lynn Tech 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Ariella Jones 2, Maddi Gosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Madison Dawkins 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Whittier (4-0): 12 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lynn Tech: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 7, Haverhill 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Ella Slayton 4, Emma Wennar, Janie Papell, Cassidy Buelow
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: NA Paige Pefine 6; H Mallory Airian 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Haverhill: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Andover (4-1-1): 25 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Alvirne 1, Salem 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Lily Carriero
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Kendall Migliorini 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Alvirne (4-2-3): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Salem (5-3-1): 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 4, Hanover 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Bella Keogh 2, Sophia Keogh, Leah Morrier
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Arden Ferrari-Henry 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Hanover (2-5-1): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Timberlane (7-1): 40 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 5, Keene 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Lily Chhun 2, Chloe Weeks, Ali Amari, Emily Manning
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Amanda Call 2, Maria Malaterra 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Windham (4-4-1): 32 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Keene (0-8): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lowell 8, Lawrence 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Lucia Pinto
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Fedalis Rodriguez 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lawrence (0-8): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lowell: 53 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Billerica 0, Methuen 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: CC Sam Pfeil 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Methuen (4-1-1): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Billerica (4-0-2): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 3, Merrimack 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Lily Amiss 10, Bailey Sacco 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Katie Jamer 26
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): (Amiss 6)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Kelsey Cruz 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Salem: 252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Merrimack: 172114 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 3, Newburyport 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: N Emma Foley 11, Ava Hartley 9, Sophia Messina 8; M Sam Driend 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: N Messina 7; M Kat DeLap 3, Sydney Chalupa 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: M Avry Nelson25
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): M Driend 17 (7)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: M Carolina Rodriguez 14, Kaitlyn Tierney 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Methuen (3-5): 23252725 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (4-3): 25152522 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 3, Alvirne 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Cassie Faria 11, Kayla Stevens 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Sam Blandford 23
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): Faria 16 (9), Zoe Leclerk 14 (4)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Eliza Raymond 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Alvirne (4-4): 152314 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Windham (4-1): 252525 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.