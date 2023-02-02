<ASCII-MAC>
<pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Thursday, Feb. 2 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lynn Tech 44, Greater Lawrence 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>GLT (20):<cstyle:> Amiely Gomez 5, Jaeda Flores 3, Eriliz Vazquez 6, Jayda Marshall 2 , Kimberly Garcia 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:>Greater Lawrence 1-13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Ice Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 9, Nashua South-Pelham 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Nashua South-Pelham:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>2<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>5<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:>NS/P <0x2014> Broden Landsteiner, Nathan Smith 2, Brendan Milward, Gavin Assimakopoulos; PA <0x2014> Lorenzo Corsetto 2, Jack McNair, Preston Libby 2, Joe Phillips, Jack Doherty, Campbell St. Pierre, Carter Choquette
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> PA <0x2014> Damien Carter 14
