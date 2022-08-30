<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 4, Concord 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Sophia Ponzini 2, Sophie Manchester, Sarah Adamske
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Concord:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (1-0):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Nashua North 10, Salem 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Jen Olson 4, Avery Aliberti 2, Fareedah Adigon, Alexi Whipple, Abby Porter, Madeline Beeley
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Lyndsay Troisi 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Nashua North (1-0):<cstyle:> 6<0x2002>4 <0x2014> 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (0-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bedford 5, Pinkerton 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Anna Perkins
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Elise LeBlanc 22
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (0-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bedford (1-0):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>4 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 1, Andover 19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>At Renaissance Country Club (par 36)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover scorers:<cstyle:> Noah Farland 4-and-3, Jack Simms 3-and-1, Jake Accardi 5-and-4, Brendan Carroll 5-and-3, Brady Maggio 3-and-2, Gardner Porter 4-and-2, Kathryn Ventura 4-and-2, Jake Morgan (tie)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen scorer<cstyle:>: Ryan McKinnon (tie)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Methuen 0-1, Andover 1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 3, Exeter 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Kevin Brooks 2, Nick Grzejka
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Blake Berton 3, Noah Afonso 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Exeter:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (1-0):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Dover 2, Salem 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves: <cstyle:>Matthew Ferreira 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dover:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (0-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Alvirne 3, Pinkerton 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Ethan Bellows
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (0-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Alvirne:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 3, Alvirne 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Emily Hood 2, Isabel Rolfe
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Jordan Wheaton 2, Libby Williams 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Alvirne:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (1-0):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Portsmouth 5, Timberlane 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Brooke Langlois
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Arden Ferrari-Henry 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (0-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Portsmouth:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 5
