<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 4, Bedford 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Division 1 Semifinals
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Sophia Ponzini 3, Ella Reeners
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Annie Mitchell 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bedford:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (15-2-1):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 6, Dracut 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Natalia Fiato 3, Roseanamarie Emmanuel, Mary Jane Petisce, Abigail Frost
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Alex Tardugno 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (8-8-1):<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Exeter 2, Windham 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Division 1 First Round<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Ben Breen
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> W <0x2014> Kyle Schwend 6; E <0x2014> 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (9-6-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Exeter (9-5-3):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>KIPP Academy 1, Methuen 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Ethan Donahue 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>KIPP Academy:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (6-7-3):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 1, Minuteman 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Michael Leary
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Ben Lear 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Minuteman:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 1, Billerica 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Jackson Wetherbee
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Owen D'Agata 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (10-3-3):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 2, North Reading 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Liam Sullivan, Tyler Correnti (pk)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Ryan Plisinski
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Correnti 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Reading:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pentucket (8-5-3):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 2, Londonderry 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Division 1 First Round<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Landan Villanueve, Zach Smith
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Will Paganini 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (8-7-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Londonderry (11-6-0):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Manchester Central 5, Salem 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Division 1 First Round<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold><cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Manchester Central:<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 4, Merrimack 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Division 1 First Round<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Emily Hood 3, Hannah Sippel
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Libby Williams 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Merrimack:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (13-0-2):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 7, Lawrence Academy 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Lucy Adams, Brooke Rogers, Kate Coughlin 2, Courtney Webb 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Kyleigh Matola 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence Academy (2-11):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (9-2):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>4 <0x2014> 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 3, Billerica 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Zarina Pinto, Macy Daigle, Adrianna Marinello
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Kristin Gnabasik 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (7-6-3):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Dracut 1, Haverhill 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Julia Rodgers
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Mallory Amirian 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (4-12-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 1, Oyster River 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Division 2 First Round<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Maddie Cote
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Hannah Deschene 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (10-6-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Oyster River:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 3, Chelmsford 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Maeve Gaffny 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Gaffny 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Emma Bosco 23
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Aces:<cstyle:> Bosco 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Bosco 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:> 10<0x2002><0x2002>9<0x2002>25<0x2002>11 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (15-2):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>23<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 3, Pentucket 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> N <0x2014> Anna Rossi 8, Ava Hartley 6; P <0x2014> Nicole Zahornasky 5, Ava Synder 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> N <0x2014> Hartley 4; P <0x2014> Zahornasky 4, Synder 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Katie Sutton 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Zahornasky (7)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pentucket (2-14):<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>20<0x2002>25<0x2002>23 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Newburyport (7-11):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>20<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 3, Central Catholic 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Francheska Paulino 7;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Ava Pawlus 4;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Kayleigh Holland 18;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Kathleen Smith 11 (Holland 2);
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Sruthvika Kandru 10;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (4-13):<cstyle:> 18<0x2002>23<0x2002>22 <0x2014> 0
