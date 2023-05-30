<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 16, ConVal 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>New Hampshire Division II First Round<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Next Game:<cstyle:> At Winnacunnet, Thursday, 5 p.m.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 15, Lebanon 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Division II First Round<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Taylor Galgay 4, Hannah Deschene 3, Ella DeSimone 3, Sophia Joncas 2, Kate Burke 2, Jillian LeBlance
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Addie Breault 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Next Game<cstyle:>: At St. Thomas, Thursday, 5 p.m.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lebanon:<cstyle:> <0x2002>6<0x2002>2 <0x2014> <0x2002>8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham:<cstyle:> 10<0x2002>5 <0x2014> 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Softball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 15, Essex Tech 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (15):<cstyle:> Mangiameli cf 5-2-3, Roche c 4-3-3, Rondeau 2b 3-1-1, Gaffny p 4-2-3, Bernard 3b 2-2-2, Mancuso 1b 3-2-1, Lizotte lf 2-1-0, Lynch rf 4-1-3, Dunn ss 0-0-0, Crosby 1-1-1, Oliveto 1-0-0. Totals 32-15-18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Roche 3, Mangiameli 2, Gaffny 2, Kowalski 2, Lynch 2, Rondeau, Mancuso, Crosby
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Gaffny
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Nine Knights scored at least one, including Jenna Roche, who had three...Eight Knights drove in at least one run, led by Roche's three...Roche, Jessie Mangiameli, winning pitcher Brigid Gaffny and freshman Lauren Lynch each had three hits
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Essex Tech:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>6<0x2002>0<0x2002>4<0x2002>5 <0x2014> 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Marlborough 4, Haverhill 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Division 1 Preliminary round<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill winner<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Justin Tran 6-1, 6-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Keene 3, Pinkerton 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Keene:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton:<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>21<0x2002>20 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Hollis-Brookline 3, Windham 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham:<cstyle:> 16<0x2002>21<0x2002>18 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Hollis-Brookline:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
