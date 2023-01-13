Boys Basketball
Methuen 61, Dracut 50
Methuen (61): Chiocca 1-1-3, Andino 7-5-23, Nkwantah 7-5-23, Eason 0-3-3, Kiwanuka 3-1-7, Pemberton 5-4-14, Levesque 2-1-5. Totals 25-20-61
3-pointers: Andino 4, Nkwantah 4
Dracut: 0 0 0 0 — 50
Methuen: 16 15 14 16 — 61
Central Catholic 64, North Andover 41
Central Catholic (64): J.Lopez 17, Hart 16, Sangermano 13, Bridgewater 8, McNamara 3, Rivera 2, Kelley 2, Acosta 2, Bistany 1
North Andover (41): DesRochers 2, Faro 2, Poor 3, Wolinski 8, Denney 13, Gyorda 2, CAtalon 11
3-pointers: CC — Hart 3, J.Lopez, Sangermano; NA — Denney 2, Poor, Wolinski, Gyorda
Central Catholic: 11 13 20 20 — 64
North Andover: 7 10 11 13 — 41
Nashua South 74, Timberlane 47
Timberlane (47): Baker 21, Bowman 4, Mlocek 3, Williams 2, Pagliuso 2, Pantano 2, Hutchings 7, Genest
3-pointers: BAker 4, Mlocek
Nashua South: 24 21 21 8 — 74
Timberlane: 4 12 16 15 — 47
Lawrence 67, Lowell 45
Highlights: Marius Canery paced the Lancers with 20 points and 10 rebounds...Jonathan Ocasio and Ryan Grunon added 12 and eight points, respectively...Isaiah Ogunbare (13) and Igor Gonzales (10) combined for 23 rebounds...10 Lancers scored points
Records: Lawrence 10-0
Girls Basketball
Whittier 63, Lowell Catholic 58
Whittier (63): Rice 14, Rosado 11, Jegorow 11, Lopez 9, Moro 8, Efosa 6, Goicochea 4
3-pointers: Jegorow 3, Moro 2, Lopez
Highlights: The Wildcats allowed Lowell Catholic the game’s first 11 points before rallying...Tyler Rice, Jakub Jegorow and Xavier Lopez combined for 18 points in the fourth quarter
Lowell Catholic: 15 13 16 14 — 58
Whittier: 8 17 17 21 — 63
Pinkerton 58, Keene 33
Pinkerton (58): Knight 4, Lebrun 4, Wright 2, Leccese 8, Benz 4, Lavoie 14, Dupuis 4, Pollini 6, Gerossie 12
3-pointers: Gerossie 2, Lavoie, Leccese
Keene: 2 4 16 11 — 33
Pinkerton (6-2): 17 14 15 12 — 58
North Andover 57, Billerica 27
North Andover (57): Martin 13-0-32, J.Rogers 2-2-7, S.Rogers 2-0-4, Papell 1-2-5, Berrad 1-0-2, Brown 3-0-7. Totals 22-4-57
3-pointers: Martin 6, J.Rogers, Brown, Papell
Highlights: Hannah Martin had six three-pointers and finished with 32 points, eight rebounds and four steals...Jackie Rogers contributed five assists and five rebounds...The Knights held Billerica to 14 points in the first half and 13 in the second.
North Andover: 13 16 9 19 — 57
Billerica: 8 6 8 5 — 27
Derryfield 57, Timberlane 32
Timberlane (32): Powers 3-2-10, Lampron 3-3-9, Parker 1-5-7, Stewart 1-0-2, Genest 1-0-2, Trasatti 1-0-2, Raiti 0-0-0, Robinson 0-0-0, Salerno 0-0-0, Hannaford 0-0-0
3-pointers: Powers 2
Timberlane: 6 7 8 11 — 32
Derryfield: 14 13 15 15 — 57
Tewksbury 57, Haverhill 48
Haverhill (48): Spencer 8, Bellard 9, L.Phillips 5, Ortiz 4, Mora 16, H.Phillips 6
3-pointers: Mora 2, L.Phillips, H.Phillips
Haverhill (3-6): 17 5 16 10 — 48
Tewksbury: 19 5 13 20 — 57
Andover 55, Central Catholic 43
Andover (55): Foley 19, Hanscom 9, Kobelski 5, Yates 12, White 0, Buckley 6, Vidoni 2, Dorelas 2. Totals 23-8-55
Central Catholic (43): Beers 2, Kwo 4, Yfantopulos 1, Montague 7, Finneran 15, Smith 14
3-pointers: Andver — Kobelski; CC — Finneran, Montague
Andover (9-0): 15 13 15 12 — 55
Central Catholic (4-4): 6 12 12 13 — 43
Londonderry 46, Salem 34
Salem (34): Anderson 4, Sloper 9, Farcrett 12, Furlong 4, Ball 2, Sullivan 12, Gianna 3
3-pointers: Sullivan 2, Gianna
Salem (3-4): 12 3 7 12 — 34
Londonderry (3-4): 10 14 12 10 — 46
Methuen 64, Lawrence 41
Methuen (64): Pfeil 34, Santiago 14, Tardugno 10, Medeiros 2, Bowden 2, Corrigan 1, Chirwa 1
3-pointers: Pfeil 5, Tardugno, Santiago
Methuen (6-4): 9 24 19 12 — 64
Lawrence: 10 13 6 12 — 41
Boys Swimming
Haverhill 92, Andover 84
Local winners:
200 medley relay: Andover (Ivan Giles, Yiwei Wang, Luke Suh, Alexander McNally) 1:48.27; 200 freestyle: Casey Connors, H, 1:50.78; 200 IM: Luke Suh, A, 2:12.; 50 freestyle: McNally, A, 23.77; Diving: Charles McNally, A, 137.7; 100 butterfly: Suh, A, 57.97; 100 freestyle: Connors, H, 50.59; 500 freestyle: William Moulson, A, 5:12.76; 200 freestyle relay: Haverhill (Jorell Dube, James Zbitnoff, Sam Mistretta, Connors) 1:34.31; 100 backstroke: Giles, A, 1:02.72; 100 breaststroke: Braedon Smith 1:09.79; 400 freestyle relay: Haverhill (Connors, John Papageorgiou, Liam Jordan, Colby McLaughlin) 3:40.47
Records: Haverhill 2-0
