Boys Basketball

Methuen 61, Dracut 50

Methuen (61): Chiocca 1-1-3, Andino 7-5-23, Nkwantah 7-5-23, Eason 0-3-3, Kiwanuka 3-1-7, Pemberton 5-4-14, Levesque 2-1-5. Totals 25-20-61

3-pointers: Andino 4, Nkwantah 4

Dracut: 0 0 0 0 — 50

Methuen: 16 15 14 16 — 61

Central Catholic 64, North Andover 41

Central Catholic (64): J.Lopez 17, Hart 16, Sangermano 13, Bridgewater 8, McNamara 3, Rivera 2, Kelley 2, Acosta 2, Bistany 1

North Andover (41): DesRochers 2, Faro 2, Poor 3, Wolinski 8, Denney 13, Gyorda 2, CAtalon 11

3-pointers: CC — Hart 3, J.Lopez, Sangermano; NA — Denney 2, Poor, Wolinski, Gyorda

Central Catholic: 11 13 20 20 — 64

North Andover: 7 10 11 13 — 41

Nashua South 74, Timberlane 47

Timberlane (47): Baker 21, Bowman 4, Mlocek 3, Williams 2, Pagliuso 2, Pantano 2, Hutchings 7, Genest

3-pointers: BAker 4, Mlocek

Nashua South: 24 21 21 8 — 74

Timberlane: 4 12 16 15 — 47

Lawrence 67, Lowell 45

Highlights: Marius Canery paced the Lancers with 20 points and 10 rebounds...Jonathan Ocasio and Ryan Grunon added 12 and eight points, respectively...Isaiah Ogunbare (13) and Igor Gonzales (10) combined for 23 rebounds...10 Lancers scored points

Records: Lawrence 10-0

Girls Basketball

Whittier 63, Lowell Catholic 58

Whittier (63): Rice 14, Rosado 11, Jegorow 11, Lopez 9, Moro 8, Efosa 6, Goicochea 4

3-pointers: Jegorow 3, Moro 2, Lopez

Highlights: The Wildcats allowed Lowell Catholic the game’s first 11 points before rallying...Tyler Rice, Jakub Jegorow and Xavier Lopez combined for 18 points in the fourth quarter

Lowell Catholic: 15 13 16 14 — 58

Whittier: 8 17 17 21 — 63

Pinkerton 58, Keene 33

Pinkerton (58): Knight 4, Lebrun 4, Wright 2, Leccese 8, Benz 4, Lavoie 14, Dupuis 4, Pollini 6, Gerossie 12

3-pointers: Gerossie 2, Lavoie, Leccese

Keene: 2 4 16 11 — 33

Pinkerton (6-2): 17 14 15 12 — 58

North Andover 57, Billerica 27

North Andover (57): Martin 13-0-32, J.Rogers 2-2-7, S.Rogers 2-0-4, Papell 1-2-5, Berrad 1-0-2, Brown 3-0-7. Totals 22-4-57

3-pointers: Martin 6, J.Rogers, Brown, Papell

Highlights: Hannah Martin had six three-pointers and finished with 32 points, eight rebounds and four steals...Jackie Rogers contributed five assists and five rebounds...The Knights held Billerica to 14 points in the first half and 13 in the second.

North Andover: 13 16 9 19 — 57

Billerica: 8 6 8 5 — 27

Derryfield 57, Timberlane 32

Timberlane (32): Powers 3-2-10, Lampron 3-3-9, Parker 1-5-7, Stewart 1-0-2, Genest 1-0-2, Trasatti 1-0-2, Raiti 0-0-0, Robinson 0-0-0, Salerno 0-0-0, Hannaford 0-0-0

3-pointers: Powers 2

Timberlane: 6 7 8 11 — 32

Derryfield: 14 13 15 15 — 57

Tewksbury 57, Haverhill 48

Haverhill (48): Spencer 8, Bellard 9, L.Phillips 5, Ortiz 4, Mora 16, H.Phillips 6

3-pointers: Mora 2, L.Phillips, H.Phillips

Haverhill (3-6): 17 5 16 10 — 48

Tewksbury: 19 5 13 20 — 57

Andover 55, Central Catholic 43

Andover (55): Foley 19, Hanscom 9, Kobelski 5, Yates 12, White 0, Buckley 6, Vidoni 2, Dorelas 2. Totals 23-8-55

Central Catholic (43): Beers 2, Kwo 4, Yfantopulos 1, Montague 7, Finneran 15, Smith 14

3-pointers: Andver — Kobelski; CC — Finneran, Montague

Andover (9-0): 15 13 15 12 — 55

Central Catholic (4-4): 6 12 12 13 — 43

Londonderry 46, Salem 34

Salem (34): Anderson 4, Sloper 9, Farcrett 12, Furlong 4, Ball 2, Sullivan 12, Gianna 3

3-pointers: Sullivan 2, Gianna

Salem (3-4): 12 3 7 12 — 34

Londonderry (3-4): 10 14 12 10 — 46

Methuen 64, Lawrence 41

Methuen (64): Pfeil 34, Santiago 14, Tardugno 10, Medeiros 2, Bowden 2, Corrigan 1, Chirwa 1

3-pointers: Pfeil 5, Tardugno, Santiago

Methuen (6-4): 9 24 19 12 — 64

Lawrence: 10 13 6 12 — 41

Boys Swimming

Haverhill 92, Andover 84

Local winners:

200 medley relay: Andover (Ivan Giles, Yiwei Wang, Luke Suh, Alexander McNally) 1:48.27; 200 freestyle: Casey Connors, H, 1:50.78; 200 IM: Luke Suh, A, 2:12.; 50 freestyle: McNally, A, 23.77; Diving: Charles McNally, A, 137.7; 100 butterfly: Suh, A, 57.97; 100 freestyle: Connors, H, 50.59; 500 freestyle: William Moulson, A, 5:12.76; 200 freestyle relay: Haverhill (Jorell Dube, James Zbitnoff, Sam Mistretta, Connors) 1:34.31; 100 backstroke: Giles, A, 1:02.72; 100 breaststroke: Braedon Smith 1:09.79; 400 freestyle relay: Haverhill (Connors, John Papageorgiou, Liam Jordan, Colby McLaughlin) 3:40.47

Records: Haverhill 2-0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you