Boys Basketball
Brooks 64, St Marks 33
Brooks (62): Yepdo 12, Cummins 17, McHugh 0, Montiel 8, Tejada 5, Fitzgerald 2, Iwowo 9, Conners-McCarthy 0
3-pointers: Yepdo 2, Cummins, Burns
Brooks (17-6): 34 30 — 64
St Marks (6-14): 15 18 — 33
Haverhill 71, Fitchburg 70
Haverhill (71): Valdez 16, Delgado 5, Belin 5, Snyder 22, Roche 12. Demopulous 2, Fuller 9 — Totals 18-9-71
3-pointers: Snyder 6, Fuller 3
Fitchburg: 16 14 17 23 — 70
Haverhill (10-10): 16 18 25 12 — 71
Andover 75, Lowell 44
Andover (75): Briggs 14,MacLellan 11, Satlow 13, Cammann 13, Shahtanian 7, Resendiz 2, Beal 2, Hnat 4, Concemi 3, Tutwiler 2, Lebrun 2, Hardy 2
3-pointers: Briggs 4, MacLellan 1, Shahtanian, Concemi
Lowell: 7 15 10 12 — 44
Andover (18-2): 21 19 21 14 — 75
Girls Basketball
Brooks 86, St Marks 52
Brooks (86): Eddy 6, Tangney 6, Lovett 5, Broussard 5, Mair 23, Gaffney 14, Maina 6, Dewey 21
3-pointers: Tangney 2, Lovett, Broussard, Mair 2, Gaffney 2, Maina 2
St Marks: 9 14 15 14 — 52
Brooks (21-0): 20 20 22 24 — 86
Newburyport 68, North Andover 48
North Andover (48): Martin 14, Papell 3, J. Rogers 13, Robie 12, S. Rogers 6, Gaffny 0
3-pointers: J. Rogers 2, Robie 4, S. Rogers 2, Papell
North Andover (10-9): 10 13 7 18 — 48
Newburyport: 9 15 21 23 — 68
Boys Ice Hockey
Boston Latin 4, North Andover 2
Boston Latin (5-9-2): 0 3 1 — 4
North Andover (9-11-1): 0 1 1 — 2
Goals: Cullen Dolan, Colin Howard
Saves: Troy Takesian 22
Salem 10, Bow 3
Bow: 0 3 0 — 3
Salem (9-8-1): 6 2 2 — 10
Goals: Jackson Doughty 2, Jake Barton, Gavin Chane, Jack Maietta, Ryan Delvecchio, Brady Ferreira, Luke Barton, Max Condon 2
Saves: Colby Savageau 18
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Haverhill 4
Hamilton-Wenham (12-8): 2 0 2 1 — 5
Haverhill (10-10): 0 4 0 0 — 4
Newburyport Bank Tournamentcstyle:<&&&> Goals: Jack Baker, Jake Costa, John Bishop 2
Saves: Cal Pruett 43
Central Catholic 4, Catholic Memorial 3
Catholic Memorial (14-5-1): 0 2 1 0 — 3
Central Catholic (10-8-4): 0 2 1 1 — 4
Goals: Brady Rickenbach, Sean Gray, Will Norris, Andrew Duval
Saves: Michael Brothers 28
Girls Ice Hockey
Brooks 4, St Marks 2
Brooks (13-8-3): 2 1 1 — 4
St Marks: 0 2 0 — 2
Goals: Kennedy, Mondolfi, Driscoll, B. Rogers
Saves: Matola 29
