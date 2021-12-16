Boys Basketball
Saugus 60, Greater Lawrence 42
Greater Lawrence (42): Garcia 10, Cruz 16, Herrera 6, Santana 2, Barbosa 2, Dube 2, Castillo 2, Ohlinger 2. Totals 19-3-42
3-pointers: Garcia
Greater Lawrence (1-2): 6 17 9 10 — 42
Saugus: 22 11 13 14 — 60
Girls Basketball
Alvirne 48, Windham 36
Windham (36): Weeks 4, Guarnaccia 0, Smith 7, Steffanides 7, Bean 2, Husson 0, Sovereign 7, Amari 6, Boucher 3. Totals 11-10-36
3-pointers: Smith 2, Steffanides, Boucher
Windham (2-1): 6 14 8 8 — 36
Alvirne: 18 11 8 11 — 48
Girls Gymnastics
Central splits
Team scores: Chelmsford 133.25, Central Catholic 131.35, Dracut 113.1
Central placers:
Vaultcstyle:<&&&>: 1. Riley Salerno 9.0, 2. Sophia Sierpina 8.6; Barscstyle:<&&&>: 3. Salerno 8.5; Beamcstyle:<&&&>: 3. Erin Salazar 8.2; Floorcstyle:<&&&>: 3. Donovan 8.65; All-aroundcstyle:<&&&>: 3. Salerno 33.3
Records: Central Catholic 1-1
Boys Ice Hockey
Waltham 4, Andover 2
Andover (0-1): 0 1 1 — 2
Waltham: 2 1 1 — 4
Goals: Braeden Archambault 2
Saves: JJ Quill
Shawsheen Valley 4, Methuen 2
Methuen (1-1): 0 1 1 — 2
Shawsheen Valley: 2 1 1 — 4
Goals: Nick Sanguedolce, Jack Allard
Pinkerton 1, Bishop Brady 0 (OT)
Pinkerton (1-0): 0 0 1 — 1
Bishop Brady: 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: Jack McNair
Saves: Damien Carter 16
Girls Ice Hockey
Andover 2, Shrewsbury 1
Andover (1-1): 1 1 0 — 2
Shrewsbury: 0 0 1 — 1
Goals: Rose MacLean, Bella DiFiore
Boys Swimming
Salem takes two
Team scores: Salem 58, Timberlane 56; Salem 64, Spaulding 48
Salem winners:
200 medley relay: Salem (Rudy Atkins, Wyatt Rice, Jackson Case, Jack Atkins) 2:11.46; 200 IM: Wyatt Rice 2:19.38; 50 freestyle: Rudy Atkins 25.04; 100 butterfly: Jackson Case 1:15.24; 100 freestyle: Atkins 54.20; 100 breaststroke: Rice 1:12.41; 400 freestyle relay: Salem (Case, Atkins, Atkins, Rice) 4:20.91
Girls Swimming
Salem sweeps
Team scores: Salem 105, Timberlane 63; Salem 132, Spaulding 21
Salem winners:
200 medley relay: Salem (Vanessa Rose, Madison Wilson, Dylan Sullivan, Mariah Muskavitch) 2:15.53; 500 freestyle: Samantha Malynowski 6:00.72; 100 backstroke: Vanessa Rose 1:11.57; 100 breaststroke: Madison Wilson 1:27.78; 400 freestyle relay: Salem (Malynowski, Rose, Wilson, Muskavitch) 4:22.27
Wrestling
Lowell 42, North Andover 36
North Andover winners:
113: Josh Lister fall 3:54; 120: Kyle Rhoton fall 5:23; 132: Anthony McCann fall 1:52; 170: Kaleb Rhoton fall 3:04; 182: Colby Carbone fall 1:49; 195: Gabe Spanks fall 2 OTs
Records: Lowell 4-1, North Andover 0-1
Pinkerton 54, Manchester Memorial 27
Pinkerton winners:
106: Aiden Doyle by forfeit; 120: Cameron McMahon by forfeit; 126: Anthony Borbone by forfeit; 132: Michael Follo pin 1:08; 138: Nathan Linquist pin 1:13; 152: Nelphison DeAlmeida pin 0:43; 160: Ryan Gordon by forfeit; 170: Jack Mackiernan pin 0:46; 195: Herve Durocher pin 1:22
Milford 64, Lawrence 9
Lawrence winners:
145: Davidson Theosmy fall :35; 195: Chris Garcia 4-3
