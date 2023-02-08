Boys Basketball
Central Catholic 68, St. John’s Prep 51
Central Catholic (68): Hart 30, Bridgewater 15, J. Lopez 11, Sangermano 9, Kelley 3
3-pointers: Hart 6, Bridgewater 3, Sangermano 2, J. Lopez, Kelley
Central Catholic: 14 18 18 18 — 68
St. John’s Prep (12-4): 18 9 11 13 — 51
North Andover 67, Newburyport 55
North Andover (67): DesRochers 7, Faro 5, Wolinski 16, Bethel 7, Denney 17, Gyorda 2, Saalfrank 3, Catalano 10
3-pointers: Wolinski 3, Bethel 2, Catalano
Newburyport: 17 9 12 17 — 55
North Andover (11-6): 11 17 10 29 — 67
Boys Ice Hockey
Pinkerton 4, Salem 3
Salem: 1 1 1 0 — 3
Pinkerton: 0 3 0 1 — 4
Goals: P — Ronan Connors, Carter Choquette, Lorenzo Corsetto, Bryce Cronin; S — Gavin Chase 2, Jake Barton
Saves: P — Damien Carter 26
Highlight: The goal by Pinkerton’s Ronan Connors was the first of his career.
Dracut 3, Methuen 3
Dracut: 0 2 1 — 3
Methuen: 0 2 1 — 3
Goals: Owen Sullivan, Jack Allard, Pat Morris
Saves: Owen O’Brien 23
Windham 5, Hanover 3
Windham: 1 1 3 — 5
Hanover: 2 1 0 — 3
Goals: Aiden Quaglietta 2, Austin Mulrenan, Seamus Ross, Josh Trudel
Saves: Vito Mancini 33
Wrestling
Andover 42, Haverhill 30
Winners:
106: Yandel Morales (And) DEC 10-5; 113: Shea Morris (Hav) F 1:40; 120: Cale Wood (Hav) DEC 4-3; 126: Nicholas Archambault (And) F 0:55; 132: Adrian Luck (And) F 3:18; 138: Charles Tedeschi (A) DEC 2-0; 145: Jayden Flanagan (Hav) by Forfeit; 152: Anthony Archambault (And) F 0:46 ; 160: Brent Nicolosi (Hav) F 0:54; 170: Gavin Oliveira (And) DEC 4-0 (OT); 182: Lucas Oliveira (And) F 5:06; 195: William Sheehan (And) F 5:26; 220: Matt Harrold (Hav) F 1:16; HVY: Jason Osborne (And) F 3:03
Pelham 42, Kearsarge 24
Pelham winners:
106: Lex Kieran by forfeit; 113: Liz Donovan by fall :27; 120: Cassidy Harrington by forfeit; 132: Nathan Maslanek by fall :27; 145: Katelynn Zannoni by forfeit; 170: Billy Nicolls by forfeit; 220: Russell Leonard by forfeit
Central Catholic 55, Methuen 22
Methuen winners:
113: Dom Gangi wbf 2:45; 126: Anthony DeMaio w 9-1; 170: Joe Bolduc wbf 3:40; 220: Jared Rao wbf 3:10
Salem 44, Bedford 30
Salem winners:
106: Evan Lynch forfeit; 120: Logan Smith WBF 2:22; 132: Caleb O0x2019Rourke WBF 1:41; 145: Talen Walton WBF :43; 160: Matteo Mustapha MD 15-7; 170: David Jacques WBF :47; 182: Danny Hughes MD 16-5; 195: Nick Antonietti forfeit
Salem 44, Nashua South 30
Salem winners:
106: Maddox Boudreau forfeit; 113: Evan Lynch forfeit; 120: Brody McDonald forfeit; 126: Spencer Buscema WBF 1:22; 132: Caleb O0x2019Rourke WBF 2:13; 138: Jariel Hernande WBF 3:08; 145: Talen Walton WBF 5:59; 152: Brayden Fleming WBF 2:17; 160: Matteo Mustapha WBF :33; 170: David Jacques WBF 3:56; 195: Nick Antonietti WBF 1:08
Records: Salem 30-2
Timberlane 43, Concord 26
Timberlane winners:
106: Ryan Sigillo fall 1:20; 113: Tallon Oljey fall 3:32; 126: TJ Labatte dec. 3-0; 132: Jon Fabrizio major dec. 12-2; 145: Jacob Andrade dec. 13-6; 152: Ben Little fall 5:42; 160: Tucker Hadwick dec. 6-5; 170: Reid Robinson fall 3:28; 195: Dom Copetta fall 1:19
Highlight: Owl Tallon Oljey trailed 12-0 before rallying to score a pin in 3:32. Dom Coppetta was on his back, but came back to earn a pin in 1:19.
