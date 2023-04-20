Baseball
Central Catholic 13, Lawrence 3
Central Catholic (13): Bishop cf 2-2-2, Mercuri 2b 3-1-0, Kearney 1b 2-2-2, Bartlett ph 1-0-0, Antonopoulos 3b 1-1-0, Iannessa ph 0-0-0, Savio dh 1-1-0, McNamara cr/dh 0-2-0, Rickenbach c 3-0-1, Ahern ph 1-0-0, Normandie lf 2-1-0, Jankowski ph 1-0-0, Delacruz ss 2-2-0, Norris rf 3-1-1. Totals 22-13-6 Lawrence (3): Vega 2b 2-0-0, Lopez p 1-0-0, Diaz c 3-1-1, Manon 1b 3-1-23, Rodriguez 3-1-3, Perez rf 1-0-0, Gil rf 2-0-0, Jimenez dh 2-0-0, Castillo 3b 1-0-1, Marero ss 2-0-0, Medina lf 2-0-0. Totals 22-3-8 RBI: Bishop 2, Rickenbach 2, Norris 2, Kearney, Antonopoulos, Savio; Rodriguez 2 2B: Rodriguez; 3B: Bishop 2, Kearney WP: Florence 1-1 (5 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K); LP: Pena 0-1 Central Catholic (4-1): 7 0 0 6 0 — 13 Lawrence (1-4): 0 0 0 2 1 — 3
Windham 13, Malden Catholic 6 Windham (13): Armstrong cf 3-3-1, Salvador rf 3-1-3, Constantine dh 4-0-0, Sullo ss 3-1-2, Runde 3b 2-0-1, Murphy 1b 4-1-2, Arinello c 4-1-2, Welby lf 4-3-4, Hoffman 2b 2-1-0, Koutrobis pr 0-1-0, Parke pr 0-1-0, Totals 30-130x201416 RBI: Salvador 4, Murphy 3, Armstrong, Constantine, Sullo WP: Akin Malden Catholic: 1 0 0 0 5 0 0 — 6 Windham: 1 6 1 5 0 0 0 — 13
Boys Lacrosse
Woburn 14, Haverhill 9
Goals: H — Bishop 4, Lescord 3, McGowan 2 Assists: H — Lescord 3, Bishop, Staples Saves: H — McDonaugh 12, Boyer 1
Woburn: 0 7 0 7 — 14 Haverhill:0 3 0 6 — 9
Reading 8, North Andover 6
Goals: NA — Tommy Farrell 2, Colin Willoe 2, Jake Lins, Trey Kean Assists: NA — Farrell 2, Willoe, Lins, Kean, Patrick Roy 2, Ean Larochelle Saves: NA — Matt Roy 11 Records: North Andover 5-1, Reading 5-0
Girls Lacrosse
North Andover 11, Newton North 9 Goals: NA — Janie Papell 3, Isabella Robinson 3, Emma Scully 2, Kaitlyn Sarrasin 2, Allie Sherlock Assists: NA — Papell, Meghan Daley Saves: NA — Sam Melville 11 Records: North Andover 6-1 Pelham 14, Plymouth 0 Goals:Taylor Galgay 4, Kate Burke 3, Hannah Deschene 2, Katherine Carroll 2, Ella DeSimone, Hannah Cooke, Sophia Joncas Plymouth: 0 0 — 0 Pelham: 9 5 — 14 Burlington 18, Methuen 11 Goals: M — Brooke Carter, Gianna Silverio, Allie Bolduc, Elizabeth Descheneaux, Kiera Fitzpatrick 2, Ava McKenna 2, Kate Fitzpatrick 3 Burlington: 9 9 — 18 Methuen: 7 4 — 11
Softball
Whittier 15, Medford 2
WT (15): Noury ss 2-2-1, Habib p 3-3-2, Valera 3b 4-1-1, Ouellette c 4-2-3, Hurley cf 3-1-0, Rousseau 2b 2-3-2, Mazza dp 0-2-0, Tavares lf 3-0-0, Hamlett 1b 2-1-1, Totals 23-15-10 RBI: Noury 2, Habib 2, Valera 3, Ouellette 4, Rousseau 2, Hamlett WP: Habib Highlights: Wilmeri Valera and Ainsley Rousseau each hit home runs for the winners, and Kayden Ouellette went 3 for 4 for her four RBI day. Medford: 0 0 0 2 0 — 2
Whittier (5-0): 1 0 6 0 8 — 15
Billerica 2, Central Catholic 1
CC (1): Malowitz 1b/p 4-0-1, Kearney p 1-0-0, Boucher 2b 3-0-1, Perrotta 1b 2-0-0, Moeckel rf 2-0-0, Wotkowicz c 3-0-0, Milner 3b 3-0-1, Clements pr 0-1-0, Fox ss 2-0-0, Shea lf 1-0-0, Ovalles ph 2-0-0, Boyer cf 2-0-0, Totals 24-1-3 RBI: Malowitz WP: Boldebuck; LP: Kearney Central Catholic (3-1): 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1 Billerica (7-0): 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 — 2
Windham 7, Malden Catholic 3
Windham (7): Mitrou ss 4-2-2, Hollingshead lf 3-3-2, Wright 2b 3-1-2, DeCotis c 3-1-1, Nolan cf 1-0-0, Yantosca 1b 3-0-0, Wilkins 3b 3-0-0, Forsyth 3b 0-0-0, Akin rf 3-0-1, Gatinella 2-0-0, Totals 25-7-8 RBI: DeCotis 3, Wright, Nolan WP: ; LP: Malden Catholic: 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 — 3 Windham: 4 0 1 0 2 0 0 — 7
Salem 13, Portsmouth 0
Salem (13): Olson cf 3-1-3, Beeley cf 1-1-1, Lucacio 2b 3-1-2, Ventullo 2b 1-0-0, Lucier ss 5-0-2, McNamara p/3b 5-3-5, Paradis lf 5-2-4, Moniz 1b 3-0-1, Ruel p 0-0-0, Beeley rf/1b 4-2-2, Quinlan 3b/rf 4-1-1, Poulin c 1-1-1, Ventullo c 1-1-0, Totals 36-13-22 RBI: Olson, Beeley, Lucier, McNamara 5, Paradis 2, Beeley 3 WP: McNamara Highlights: Winning pitcher Ava McNamara had a homer and two doubles offensively in a 5 for 5, 5-RBI day. Portsmouth: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 Salem: 2 0 4 1 0 6 0 — 13
