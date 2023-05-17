<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Baseball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bedford 10, Windham 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (0):<cstyle:> Armstrong cf 2-0-0, Salvador rf 2-0-0, Constantine dh 2-0-1, Sullo ss 2-0-0, Runde 3b 2-0-1, Murphy 1b 2-0-0, Welby lf 2-0-0, Martino c 1-0-0, Skwiot 1-0-0, Hoffman 2b 1-0-0. Totals 17-0-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> O'Connell; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Parke
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bedford:<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>5<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 10, North Andover 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (10):<cstyle:> Florence lf 3-0-0, Norris rf 3-2-2, Kearney 1b 1-1-0, Antonopoulos 3b 3-1-2, Savio dh 3-1-2, Normandie 2b 2-1-0, Bartlett c 3-0-0, Bishop cf 1-2-1, Delacruz ss 3-1-2, McNamara cr 0-1-0. Totals 22-10-9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (0):<cstyle:> Faro ss 3-0-0, Johnson cf 2-0-1, Rios lf 3-0-1, Tekesian rf 2-0-0, Hawley dh 2-0-0, Phelps c 2-0-1, LaVolpicelo 3b 2-0-1, Jackson 1b 2-0-0, Howard 2b 1-0-0, Yorba 2b 1-0-1, Lawrence cr 0-0-0. Totals 20-0-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Florence 2, Bartlett 2, Bishop 2, Norris, Kearney, Antonopoulos, Savio. <cstyle:textBold>3B:<cstyle:> Norris. <cstyle:textBold>SF:<cstyle:> Florence, Kearney
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Melendez (5 IP, 5 H, 0R, 1 BB, 6 K); <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Pefine
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (15-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>9<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Portsmouth 4, Pinkerton 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (3):<cstyle:> Albert 2-2-2, Horne 3-0-0, Marshall 3-0-2, Boucher 0-0-0, Corsetto 4-0-1, Barbuto 4-0-0, Sharp 4-0-1, Yennaco 2-1-0, Archer 2-0-0, Jones 3-0-0. Totals 27-3-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Albert, Marshall, Corsetto. <cstyle:textBold>2B:<cstyle:> Albert; <cstyle:textBold>3B:<cstyle:> Marshall; <cstyle:textBold>SB:<cstyle:> Albert 3, Sharp, Yennaco
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Hammer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Portsmouth:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 8, Dracut 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (8):<cstyle:> Marizan dh 4-1-2, Kneeland lf 3-2-1, Pappalardo 2b 4-1-1, Leveille pr 0-0-0, Sullivan ss 3-1-1, Escano Vargas rf 3-1-0, Mullen p 3-0-0, Tavares cr 0-0-0, Mottram p 0-0-0, Canario 1b 3-0-1, Lechance c 3-0-1, Santiago cr 0-1-0, Pride cf 2-0-0. Totals 28-7-7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Pappalardo 3, Sullivan, Canario. <cstyle:textBold>2B:<cstyle:> Kneeland, Pappalardo. <cstyle:textBold>3B:<cstyle:> Sullivan. <cstyle:textBold>SB:<cstyle:> Marizan, Tavares
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Mullen (6 IP, 2 H, 3 BB, 7 K)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>4<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>3<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lowell 12, Lawrence 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (9):<cstyle:> Vega 1-3-1, Diaz 3-2-2, Manon 4-0-1, Rodriguez 3-0-1, Castillo 4-0-2, Jimenez 4-1-1, Perez 4-1-1, Romero 4-0-1, Medina 2-1-1, Arias 1-1-1, Gil 1-0-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 9, Lowell 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Jared Cripps 3, Brady Kloster 2, Joey Casarano, Owen Howell, Aidan Cashman, Isiah Koziell
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Casarano 3, Kloster 2, Cripps, Nick Pearson
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> AJ Smith 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Face-offs:<cstyle:> Desi Csizmadia 9/10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (7-8):<cstyle:> 5<0x2002>1<0x2002>2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 9, Manchester Central 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Grace Driscoll 4, Grace Hoover 3, Chloe Stone, Katie Wood
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Shayne Santo
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Ashley Doherty 6, Zeynep Yildirim 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 12, Trinity 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Taylor Galgay 3, Kate Burke 3, Ella DeSimone 3, Hannah Deschene 2, Sophia Joncas
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Trinity:<cstyle:> 5<0x2002>2 <0x2014> <0x2002>7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (8-4):<cstyle:> 9<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 9, Dracut 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Katrina Savvas 4, Sophia Lundgren 2, Jillian Schultz 2, Mikayla Tzortzis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Tzortzis, Sierra Jepson, Lundgren
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Keira Bushey 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (8-6):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut (5):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Softball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 14, Thayer Academy 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (14):<cstyle:> Pierce ss 4-2-2, McDowell 3b 4-1-1, Hacker c 2-2-1, LaLiberty 2b 5-3-1, Alvarez-Backus 1b/p 3-2-3, Giordano p/1b 4-1-1, MacDonald rf 3-1-0, Peel lf 3-0-0, Perry lf 0-0-0, DiAntonio cf 4-2-2. Totals 32-14-11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Pierce 3, Alvarez-Backus 3, MacDonald 2, DiAntonio 2, LaLiberty. <cstyle:textBold>2B:<cstyle:> Alvarez-Backus, Pierce. <cstyle:textBold>3B:<cstyle:> Alvarez-Backius, DiAntonio
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Giordano
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Brooks wrapped up an undefeated ISL championship-winning regular season...Andover's Jackie Giordano struck out 13 in 5 1/3 innings with one walk...Addie DiAntonio of Andover drove in a pair with her two hits...Lead-off hitter Maria Pierce of North Reading drove in three and scored twice...All of Thayer's runs were unearned
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Thayer Academy:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>4<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks:<cstyle:> 5<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>5<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 9, Lowell 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (9):<cstyle:> Malowitz p/ss 3-1-1, Boucher 2b 4-0-2, Milner 3b 3-1-1, Clements pr 0-1-0, Moeckel c 1-0-1, Kearney ss/p 2-1-1, Fox ss/c 3-1-1, Perrotta 1b 4-1-1, Ovalles rf 4-1-3, Shea lf 4-1-2, Boyer cf 3-1-1. Totals 31-9-14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Fox 2, Shea 2, Malowitz, Moeckel, Perrotta, Ovalles, Boyer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Malowitz
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Every Raider in the lineup had at least one hit...Katie Fox and Ava Shea each drove in a pair...Amelia Ovalles had three of Central's 14 hits
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Central Catholic 16-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 23, Dover 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (23):<cstyle:> Matarazzo 2b 6-5-5, Poulin ss 1-3-1, Folwer cf 2-1-0, O'Leary cf/2b 5-3-3, Al.Salafia flex/p 4-3-3, As.Salafia p 3-2-3, Patles 3b 5-1-3, McDonald rf 2-1-0, Beaudet rf 2-0-0, Salerno c 4-1-2, McFadden 1b 3-3-1. Totals 37-23-21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Al.Salafia 6, O'Leary 4, As.Salafia 2, Salerno 2, Matarazzo, Poulin, Fowler, Patles, McFadden. <cstyle:textBold>2B:<cstyle:> Salerno 2, Salafia 2, O'Leary 2, Matarazzo. <cstyle:textBold>HR:<cstyle:> Salafia
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Salafia; <cstyle:textBold>Sv:<cstyle:> Salafia
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane:<cstyle:> 5<0x2002>2<0x2002>13<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 23
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dover:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>2<0x2002><0x2002>8<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 5, Haverhill 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (2):<cstyle:> Tabb lf 4-0-0, Dion 3b 3-0-0, Pearl ss 3-1-2, Neal 2b 3-1-1, Irwin p 3-0-1, Mazzaglia cf 3-0-2, Purdy c 2-0-0, Minnis 1b 3-0-0, Dalrymple rf 3-0-0. Totals 27-2-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (5):<cstyle:> Mangiameli cf 4-3-2, Lynch rf 3-2-1, Roche c 4-0-1, Gaffny p 3-0-2, Mancuso 1b 3-0-1, Rondeau 2b 2-0-0, Bernard 3b 3-0-0, Kowalski dp 2-0-0, Dunn ss 2-0-0, Lizotte rf 1-0-1. Totals 27-5-8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Neal, Irwin; Gaffny 3, Roche, Lynch
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Gaffny; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Irwin
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Leado-off hitter Jessie Mangiameli sparked the Knights scoring three times with a pair of hits...Brigid Gaffny went the distance for the pitching win and also had a pair of hits
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 15, Bedford 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (15):<cstyle:> Mitrou ss 5-2-2, Akin rf 4-2-1, Wright cf/p 4-2-2, DeCotis c 4-0-1, Nolan lf/cf 3-1-1, Hollinghsead lf 4-1-2, Yantosca 1b 2-1-1, Wilkins 3b 4-3-1, Ballard p/2b 3-2-0, McGrath 0-1-0. Totals 33-15-11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> DeCotis 4, Wright 3, Hollingshead 3, Akin 2, Mitrou, Nolan, Yantosca. <cstyle:textBold>2B:<cstyle:> Mitrou, DeCotis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Wright
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bedford:<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>5<0x2002>7<0x2002>2<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 8, Portsmouth 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (8):<cstyle:> Cahoon 1b 3-1-1, Lemay cf 2-0-0, Schoenenberger ss 4-0-1, Child ph 1-0-0, Boucher 3b 3-1-0, Hiscox 2b 3-1-2, Robinson ph 1-1-0, Gibeault rf 2-1-1, Moore c 4-1-3, Alexander ph 1-0-1, Michaud dp 3-1-1, McPhail ph 1-0-0, Gravel-Maher ph 1-0-0, Dunn lf 3-1-1. Totals 32-9-11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Hiscox 3, Gibeault, Cahoon, Boucher, Moore. <cstyle:textBold>2B:<cstyle:> Hiscox, Moore. <cstyle:textBold>3B:<cstyle:> Moore, Schoenenberger. <cstyle:textBold>HR:<cstyle:> Hiscox
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Cunha (4-4)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Jennie Hiscox led the offense with a homer and double, driving in three...Maddie Cunha went the distance, striking out three while allowing four hits and walking one...Maddie Moore had three hits
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (10-4):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>2<0x2002>3<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Portsmouth (5-10):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 9, Chelmsford 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (9):<cstyle:> Santiago cf 4-2-2, Baez 3b 4-0-3, Coleman 2b 4-0-1, Tardugno ss 4-2-2, Monsanto lf 2-1-1, Delaney ph 1-0-0, C.McNamara ph 1-0-0, Medeiros lf 0-0-0, Hayes c 4-1-1, Lynch 1b 3-1-1, Voutour p 1-0-0, Yirrell p 3-1-2, Chirwa cr 0-0-0, D.McNamara rf 3-1-1. Totals 34-9-14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> D.McNamara 3, Baez 2, Coleman, C.McNamara, Lynch, Yirrell. <cstyle:textBold>HR:<cstyle:> Yirrell
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Yirrell (6-2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Mackenzie Yirrell had two hits, including a homer and earned the pitching victory, striking out four and allowing one hit in 4 1/3 relief innings...Ari Baez had three hits and drove in a pair...Tyanais Santiago and Brooke Tardugno both had two hits
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (11-5):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>5<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 4, Central Catholic 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Luca Beltrandi/James Pelletier 4-6, 6-2, 6-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Central Catholic 9-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 5, Lowell 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Justin Tran 6-0, 6-0; 2. Jesse Rubera 6-0, 6-0; 3. Josh Alaimo by forfeit
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Jackson Morin/Aidan Champsi 6-0, 6-0; 2. Mikey Kmenta/Chris Butt by forfeit
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Haverhill 9-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Exeter 7, Pinkerton 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Beau Freedman 8-4; 6. Ethgan Johnson 8-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 7, Sanborn 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Jessica Bevens 8-6; 3. Kathryn Haley 8-4; 4. Rosie Day 8-2; 5. Sarah Bellahrossi 8-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Bevens/Corinne Kelly 8-1; 2. Haley/DAy 8-4; 3 Bellahrossi/Olivia Squillante 8-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Pelham 8-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Exeter 5, Pinkerton 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 4. Emily Borges 8-1; 5. Calli Matarozzo 8-2; 6. Bridget Gorrie 8-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 3. Borges/Matarozzo 9-7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Pinkerton 8-5, Exeter 9-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 5, Notre Dame 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Rachel Chen 6-2, 6-0; 2. Mia Thomas 6-0, 6-1; 3. Sonika Chaudhary 6-0, 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Amanda Kim/Sadie Berube 6-0, 6-0; 2. Anyaa Munot/Celeste Miner 6-1, 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Andover 13-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 9, Manchester West 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Emma Turner 8-1; 2. Avery Dyer 8-3; 3. Olivia Chik 8-1; 4. Cara Begley 8-3; 5. Emily Deandrea 8-0; 6. Kate Olson 8-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Turner/Chik 8-3; 2. Dyer/Begley 8-3; 3. Olson/Sophia Hinze 8-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 5, Haverhill 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Haverhill 5-11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 5, Tewksbury 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Kayleigh Furbush 6-2, 6-2; 2. Meg Washburn 6-1, 6-0; 3. Kaya Asmar 6-1, 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Alessandra Sacchetti/Brooke Hillis 6-1, 6-3; 2. Melina Panagiotakopoulos/Grace Blanchette 6-0, 6-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Central Catholic 8-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Track and Field
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>CAC Large Championship
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Teams<cstyle:>: 1. Greater Lawence 188, 2. Greater Lowell 130
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence top-6 placers:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Shot put<cstyle:>: 3. Jesus Guzman 42-11, 4. Angelo Joaquin 40-11, 5. David Burgos 39-11; <cstyle:textBold>Discus<cstyle:>: Elvis Brito 124-10, 6. Xavier Tirao 102-9; <cstyle:textBold>Javelin<cstyle:>: 3. Josh Matos 136-10; <cstyle:textBold>Long jump<cstyle:>: 1. Steven Rodriguez 21-2, 4, Jadean Moranta 19-8, Andy Rodriguez 19-1; <cstyle:textBold>Triple jump:<cstyle:> 1. Elizardo Melenciano 41-4, 6. Isiah Suero 36-10; <cstyle:textBold>High jump<cstyle:>: 1. Jadean Moranta 5-8, 4. Isiah Suero 5-6; <cstyle:textBold>110 hurdles<cstyle:>: 1. Elizardo Melianciano 15.96, 2. Jadean Moranta 16.53; <cstyle:textBold>100 meters<cstyle:>: 2. Gustavo Varela 11.35, 3. Andy Rodriguez 11.47; <cstyle:textBold>Mile<cstyle:>: 3. Brendan Guenard 4:53; <cstyle:textBold>4x100 relay<cstyle:>: 1. Greater Lawrence (Steven Rosario, Andy Rodriguez, Johan Tomayo, Gustavo Varela) 43.98; <cstyle:textBold>400<cstyle:>: 1. Christian Reynoso 51.83, 2. Dan Laurendo 54.72, 5. Devyn Moreno 56.32, 6. JEan Castellanos 56.52; <cstyle:textBold>400 hurdles<cstyle:>: 1. Melianciano 1:02.11, 2. Dan Laurendo 1:04, 4. Ryan Leblanc 1:04; <cstyle:textBold>800<cstyle:>: 4. Brendan Guenard 2:16, 6. Cristian Reynoso 2:19; <cstyle:textBold>200<cstyle:>: 2. Andy Rodriguez 23;48, 3. Melanciano 23.49; <cstyle:textBold>4x400 relay<cstyle:>: Greater Lawrence (Dan Laurendo, Devyn Moreno, Jean Castellanos, Brendan Guenard) 3:40.5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Track and Field
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>CAC Large Championship
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Teams<cstyle:>: 1. Greater Lawrence 116, Essex 115.5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence top-6 placers:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Shot put<cstyle:>: 5. Leyne Moranta 27-11; <cstyle:textBold>Javelin<cstyle:>: 2. Tamara Ayala 75-3; <cstyle:textBold>Long jump<cstyle:>: 3. Lixanne Hernandez 15-3, Haleigh Cyr 14-11; <cstyle:textBold>Triple jump:<cstyle:> 2. Santa Joseph 32-6, 6. Julitiza Ortiz 29-9; <cstyle:textBold>High jump<cstyle:>: 1. Yarielis Nunez 4-8, 2. Haleigh Cyr 4-8, 3. Julitza Ortiz 4-6; <cstyle:textBold>100 hurdles<cstyle:>: 2. Jaheidy Ortiz 17.73, 4. Jadda Ortiz 19.10, 5. Julissa Sanchez 19.15; <cstyle:textBold>100 meters<cstyle:>: 5. Tamara Ayala 13.47; <cstyle:textBold>Mile<cstyle:>: 4. Erianna Valverde 6:41.22, 6. Elizabeth Oller 6:41.22; <cstyle:textBold>4x100 relay<cstyle:>: 3. Greater Lawence 55.25; <cstyle:textBold>400<cstyle:>: 1. Tamara Ayala 1:06.05; <cstyle:textBold>400 hurdles<cstyle:>: Jaheidy Ortiz 1:13.79, 3. Jada Ortiz 1:18.00; <cstyle:textBold>800<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>200<cstyle:>: 4. Yarelis Nunez; <cstyle:textBold>2-mile<cstyle:>: 3. Erianna Valverde 13:56.17; <cstyle:textBold>4x400 relay<cstyle:>: 4. Greater Lawrence (Julitza Ortiz, Elizabeth Oller, Erianna Valverde, Tamara Ayala) 4:50.12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 3, Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Haverhill <0x2014><cstyle:> Aaron Bennett 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Haverhill <0x2014><cstyle:> Gabe Batista 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Haverhill <0x2014><cstyle:> Devon Buscema 21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Haverhill <0x2014><cstyle:> Ryan DiFloures (5)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Haverhill <0x2014><cstyle:> Bennett 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (12-4):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence:<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>22<0x2002>17 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 3, Greater Lawrence 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Ericson Lopez 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Lopez 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Joel De La Rosa 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Aldenis Naula 10, Raidel Pereez (2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Naula 21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem:<cstyle:> 23<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (5-11):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>19<0x2002>17<0x2002>22 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Billerica 3, Central Catholic 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Angel Viruet 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Evan Hebert 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Michael Nguyen 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points:<cstyle:> Aidan Herries 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Tyler Kirby 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (2-16):<cstyle:> 23<0x2002>19<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
