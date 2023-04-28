<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Baseball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 6, Dracut 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (6):<cstyle:> Marizan lf 4-2-3, Sullivan ss/p 3-0-1, Pappalardo 1b/2b/ss 3-0-0, Mullen p/1b 4-0-1, Vargas cf 4-1-2, Kneeland rf 3-0-1, Lachance c 4-0-1, Santiago 2-1-1, Lopez 3b 3-1-1. Totals 30-6-11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Kneeland 3, Pappalardo 2, Marizan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>2B:<cstyle:> Sullivan, Kneeland, Lachance
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Sullivan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Ronnal Marizan had a couple stolen bases to go with his three hits...Owen Kneeland drove in three...Escano Vargas rapped a pair of hits...Matt Pappalardo's two walks brought in runs...All nine starters reached base...Reliever Owen Sullivan went the final three innings for the victory
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>3<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 5, Manchester Central 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (5):<cstyle:> Pantano ss 3-0-2, Petry 2b 3-1-1, Kelley c 4-0-1, Kontos 1b 4-1-2, Zambrowicz dh 4-1-1, Mlocek rf 4-1-1, Fitzgerald 3b 4-1-2, Doherty cf 3-0-0, Hagerty lf 3-0-0. Totals 35-5-10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Fitzgerald 2, Pantano, Zambrowicz
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Mwangi
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Jaden Mwangi went the distance, allowing four hits as Timberlane earned its first win of the season...Freshman Matt Fitzgerald drove in a pair on his two hits...Andrew Pantano had a couple hits and shined at short
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (1-7):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>4<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Manchester Central:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 8, Salem 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (0):<cstyle:> Roeger ss/p 0-0-0, Boodoo 2b 3-0-0, Masson dh 3-0-0, Hamman c 3-0-0, Cornacchio 1b 1-0-0, Colon 1b 2-0-0, Ciarcia cf 3-0-0, LaGrasse lf 2-0-0, Major 3b/p 2-0-0, Goetz rf 0-0-0. Totals 19-0-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (8):<cstyle:> Armstrong cf 4-1-3, Salvador 3-1-1, Constantine 3-2-1, Sullo p 4-1-2, Runde 3b 3-0-2, Murphy 1b 4-1-0, Arinello c 2-1-0, Parke 1-0-0, Welby lf 3-0-0, Introne 2b 1-1-0. Totals 28-8-98
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Armstrong 3, Constantine, Sullo, Runde
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Sullo; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Deschene
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Sophomore Jake Sullo tossed a no-hitter, striking out nine with four walks and also had a double among his two hits...Leadoff hitter Paul Armstrong went 3-4 with a double and drove in three...Logan Runde had two hits and Cole Constantine scored a pair of runs
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (2-5):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (6-3):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>0<0x2002>4<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lowell 6, Lawrence 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (4):<cstyle:> Vega 3-1-1, Diaz 4-0-1, Manon 3-0-1, Rodriguez 3-0-0, Jimenez 3-0-0, Castillo 1-1-1, Arias 2-1-0, Romero 3-0-0, Medina 3-1-2. Totals 25-4-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Espinal
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 19, Nashua South 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Michael Uber 4, Matt Feole 4, Joey Gallo 2, Ricky Wong 2, Adam Scala, Ben Quintiliani, Jimmy Erickson, Ronan Connors, Cole Summers, James Caruso, Cole Frank
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Frank, Cody Santomassimo
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Tyler LeBlanc 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Cole Frank won all 16 of his face-offs while Alex Tsetseranos won all seven of his
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Nashua South (2-7):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (5-3):<cstyle:> 9<0x2002>5<0x2002>2<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 12, Tewksbury 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Jared Cripps 4, Casarano 2, Brady Kloster, Owen Howell, Quinn Ronan, Aidan Cashman, Zach Anderson, Pat Morris
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Cripps 2, Casarano 2, Kloster, Howell, Ronan, Desi Csizmadia
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> AJ Smith 5, Mike Moschitto 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Sopohomore Desi Csizmadia won all of his 16 faceoffs...Sophomore Zach Anderson was awarded the team's Ground-ball Bucket
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tewksbury:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> <0x2002>3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen:<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>4<0x2002>3<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 20, Haverhill 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Andover <cstyle:><0x2014> Matt Johnson 2, Ethan Ruvido 3, Drew Lachapelle 3, Tyler Lareau, Ben Redlener, Brendan Sheedy 2, Robert Hauser, Cam Brosnan 2, Jack Cooper, Luke Langan, James Guinee, Chase Dimeco, John Niles; <cstyle:textBold>Haverhill <0x2014><cstyle:> Lescord, McGowan, Hicks, Wormstead
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Haverhill <0x2014><cstyle:> McGowan, Bishop
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves<cstyle:>: <cstyle:textBold>Andover<cstyle:> <0x2014> Steve Johnson 4, Finn Beams 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Souhegan 15, Salem 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Grace Hoover 2, Chloe Stone, Katie Wood, Grace Driscoll
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Stone, Shaelyn Burke
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Ella Mosto 10, Olivia Schoenrock 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Softball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Goffstown 4, Pinkerton 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (3):<cstyle:> Cahoon 1b 4-0-1, Moore c 5-1-1, Schoenenberger ss 5-1-1, Robinson cf 2-0-0, Michaud 3b 4-0-0, Boucher 3b 3-1-1, Lemay cf 5-0-1, Carvalho lf 4-0-0. Hiscox 2b 4-1-0, Alexander ph 1-0-1, McPhail ph 1-0-0. Totals 38-3-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Boucher
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Cunha (1-3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Pinkerton starter Vaness Morris threw the first five innings, striking out seven and allowing six hits...Goffstown scored the winning run with two outs
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (3-3):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>3<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goffstown (5-4):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 10, Windham 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (8):<cstyle:> Mitrou ss 4-2-3, Akin rf 2-0-0, Wright p 4-1-2, Decotis c 4-1-2, Nolan cf 4-1-1, Hollingshead lf 4-0-3, Forsyth 3b 1-1-0, Yantasco 1b 4-1-1, Gatinella 2b 3-1-1, Fares cr 0-0-0. Totals 30-8-13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (10):<cstyle:> Olson cf 3-3-3, Lucacio 2b 4-1-2, Lucier ss 3-1-2, McNamara p/3b 3-1-1, Paradis lf 4-0-2, Beeley rf/p 4-0-1, Moniz 1b 4-1-1, Poulin c 3-2-2, Quinlan 3b 3-1-1. Totals 31-10-15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Wright 2, Hollingshead 2, Gatinella 2, Mitrou, Yantasco; Olson 3, Paradis 3, Lucier, McNamara, Beeley, Poulin
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>2B:<cstyle:> Mitrou 2, Hollingshead, Yantasco, Gatinella; Lucacio, McNamara, Lucier; <cstyle:textBold>3B:<cstyle:> Olson; <cstyle:textBold>HR:<cstyle:> Olson
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> McNamara; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Wright
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (3-5):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>3<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>4<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (5-1):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>3<0x2002>3<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 4, Manchester Central 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (4):<cstyle:> Poulin ss 2-0-1, O'Leary cf 2-0-0, Matarazzo 2b 3-1-0, As.Salafia lf 3-1-0, Al.Salafia p 3-1-2, Patles 3b 4-1-1, Salerno c 3-0-0, McDonald rf 3-0-1, McFadden 1b 2-0-0. Totals 25-4-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> McDonald 2, Poulin, Al.Salafia
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Salafia
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Alexa Salafia allowed seven hits and struck out eight without a walk in her complete-game victory
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Manchester Central:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>3<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (6-3):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>3<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 5, Methuen 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Local winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Nate Gellman 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ayush Dewagan 6-0, 6-0; 3. Hridai Dharan 6-0, 6-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Peter Doan-Akarsh Janarthanan 6-0, 6-0; 2. Randy Tran-Marcel Joe 6-2, 6-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Andover 6-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 5, Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Local winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Mallory Amirian 6-0, 6-0; 2. Meredith Amirian 6-0, 6-0; 3. Abby Burrill 6-0, 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Abbey Towler-Abby Brownrigg 6-0, 6-2; 2. Boston Alvino-Olivia Dicker 6-4, 7-6 (7-5)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Haverhill 3-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lawrence 3, KIPP Academy 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Ericson Lopez 8, Ericson Lopez 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Kelvince Heang 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Heang 17 (5)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Raidel Perez 26
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>KIPP Academy:<cstyle:> 13<0x2002>22<0x2002>25<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (3-6):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>16<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 3, Haverhill 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Andover <0x2014><cstyle:> Alex McNally 18; <cstyle:textBold>Haverhill <0x2014><cstyle:> Aaron BEnnett 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Andover <0x2014><cstyle:> Isaac Williams 6; <cstyle:textBold>Haverhill <0x2014><cstyle:> Casey Connors 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Andover <0x2014><cstyle:> Marco Gomez Cabo 31
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Andover <0x2014><cstyle:> Zach Medina 14 (David Gao 3); <cstyle:textBold>Haverhill <0x2014><cstyle:> Ryan DiFloures (4)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Andover <0x2014><cstyle:> Enzo Masters 21; <cstyle:textBold>Haverhill <0x2014><cstyle:> DiFloures 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight<cstyle:>: Alex McNally's 18 kills were a career-high, and he added five blocks.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (6-4):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>17<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (5-3):<cstyle:> 15<0x2002>25<0x2002>23<0x2002>20 <0x2014> 1
