Baseball
Nashua North 3, Salem 2
Salem (2): Roeger ss 3-1-1, Boodoo 2b 3-0-0, Doherty c 3-1-1, Masson dh 3-0-1, Hamman 1b 3-0-1, Ciarcia cf 3-0-1, LaGrasse lf 3-0-0, Maietta 3b 3-0-0, Goetz rf 3-0-0. Totals 27-2-5
RBI: Doherty, Hamman
LP: Major
Andover 3, Lincoln-Sudbury 1
Andover (3): Gibson 2b 2-0-0, Rosner lf 4-0-1, Lembo 3b 2-1-2, C.Jaillet cf 4-0-0, Gruenberg 1b/p 3-0-0, Berman dh 3-0-0, Workman dh 1-0-0, Bessette ss 2-1-1, R.Jaillet c 2-0-1, Bardetti 1b 0-1-0, Archambault rf 3-0-2. Totals 26-3-7
RBI: Gibson, Bessette, Archambault
WP: Boese
Highlights: Tim Boese and Jack Gruenberg combined on a four-hitter as the Warriors won a nonleague affair
Records: Andover 4-2
Worcester Academy 3, Phillips 2
Phillips (2): Debenedictis lf 4-0-1, Flynn cf 3-0-0, Gallo ss 3-0-0, Lamson 3b 3-0-0, Roossien c 2-1-0, Grady 1b 1-1-0, Hotaling 2b 3-0-0, Carrara dh 2-0-0, Cormier ph 1-0-0, Gomez rf 2-0-1. Totals 24-2-2
RBI: Debenedictis; 2B: Debenedictis
LP: White
Highlights: Despite taking the loss while giving up two earned runs, Thomas White struck out 13 in five innings while walking two...Phillips stranded the potential tying and winning runs on base in the seventh
Lawrence 2, Beverly 0
Lawrence (2): Vega 3-0-0, Diaz 4-0-2, Manon 3-0-0, Rodriguez 3-1-0, Medina 2-1-1, Jimenez 3-0-1, Castillo 3-0-2, Romero 2-0-0, Gil 3-0-1. Totals 26-2-7
WP: Espinal
Highlights: Randy Espinal with the complete-game shutout...Steven Diaz and Angel Castillo each had two hits
Nashua South 6, Pinkerton 2
Pinkerton (2): Horne 4-1-1, Yennaco 4-0-0, Albert 4-1-1, Marshall 3-0-2, Corsetto 3-0-1, Barbuto 3-0-1, Sharp 3-0-1, Jones 2-0-0, Boucher 3-0-0. Totals 29-2-7
RBI: Albert, Corsetto
LP: Cioffi
Westford Academy 3, North Andover 1
North Andover (1): Faro ss 3-0-0, Johnson cf 2-0-1, Hawley dh 2-0-0, Jackson 1b 3-0-0, Partridge rf 3-0-0, Phelps c 3-0-0, LaVolpicelo 2b 3-0-0, Rossi 3b 2-1-1, Lawrence lf 2-0-0. Totals 23-1-2
RBI: Johnson
LP: Mullen
Girls Lacrosse
North Andover 5, Concord-Carlisle 4
Goals: Janie Papell 3, Isa Robinson, Meghan Daley
Saves: Sam Melville 9
Nobles 15, Brooks 2
Goals: Molly Driscoll, Lydia Tangney
Saves: Ella Phillips 11
Softball
Brooks 6, Nobles 5
Brooks (6): Pierce ss 5-0-1, McDowell 3b 5-1-2, Hacker c 4-0-0, LaLiberty 2b/1b 3-1-3, Alvarez-Backus 4-0-1, Giordano p 3-0-0, MacDonald rf 4-1-1, Bauer 2b 3-3-1, DiAntonio cf 1-0-0, Battaglia ph 1-0-0, Peel lf 0-0-0. Totals 33-6-9
RBI: Pierce 3, McDowell, Alvarez-Backus, MacDonald
WP: Giordano
Highlights: North Andover's Molly McDowell delivered the walk-off single in the eighth, scoring Dani Bauer...Andover's Jackie Giordano, who gave up seven hits and didn't allow an earned run in eight innings, picked up the victory by striking out 13 and walking only one.
Central Catholic 15, Arlington 1
Central Catholic (15): Malowitz p 4-3-3, Kearney p 1-0-1, Boucher 2b 5-1-2, Milner 3b 4-1-3, Moeckel 4-3-2, Wotkowicz rf 4-3-3, Perrotta 1b 3-2-1, Fox ss 3-1-2, Shea lf 4-0-0, Boyer cf 4-1-1. Totals 36-15-18
RBI: Fox 5, Milner 2, Moeckel 2, Workowicz, Malowitz, Kearney, Boucher, Boyer; HR: Fox
WP: Malowitz
Highlights: Katie Fox drilled a first-inning grand slam to jump start the Raider offense...Julia Malowitz, Caitlin Milner and Zaynah Wotkowicz each had three hits...Olivia Moeckel's two hits were triples in the second and sixth
Boys Track and Field
Nashua North Invitational
Area Placers:
Pole vault: 1. Nicholas Rushton (Sal) 11-0, 3. Jacob Laher (Wind) 9-0; Javelin: 1. Joseph Packowski (Pink) 152-2, 3. Charles Franks (Pink) 133-5; Long jump: 5. Nicholas Harrington (Pink) 19-3; Triple jump: 5. Shayan Briswas (Wind) 37-11; High jump: 4. Zack Carrien (Sal) 5-7; 110 hurdles: 2. Devin Keith (Pink) 16.88; 100 meters: 2. Samuel Jones (Sal) 11.34, 3. Braydon Parker (Pink) 11.42, 4. Caden Michaud (Pink) 11.47, 5. Jamison Isaac (Pink) 11.62; 4x100 relay: 1. Pinkerton 43.58; 400: 6. Zack Smith (Pink) 53.57; 300 hurdles: 3. Devin Keith (pink) 43.75; 800: 3. Theodore Davis (Pink) 2:02.55; 200: 1. Samuel Jones (Sal) 22.83, 3. Jamison Isaac (Pink) 22.99, 6. Braydon Parker (Pink) 23.34; 2-mile: 1. Brock James (Sal) 10:03.48, 5. Isaac Gower-Hall (Wind) 10:20.27; 4x400 relay: 1. Pinkerton 3:34.21; 4x800: 1. Pinkerton 8;27.54
Sanborn Invitational
Pelham Placers:
Pole vault: 3. Colby Crear 9-6; 110 hurdles: 4. Crear 17.11, 6. Antonio Furtado 17.67; 4x100 relay: 3. Laplant, Migliore, Sobalo, MacKinnon 45.54; 300 hurdles: 6. Furtado 43.95; 800: 3. Trip Williams 2:05.36; 200: 3. Junior MacKinnon 23.45; 4x800 relay: 3. Kenney, Dumont, Garrett, Williams 9:25.73
Girls Track and Field
Nashua North Invitational
Pinkerton placers:
Shot put: 3. Briana Danis 35-0.5, 5. Lillia Woods 33-0; Discus: 1. Briana Danis 129-9, 3. Jameson Trask 102-11, 4. Lillia Woods 98-2; Javelin: Kayla Franks 105-7; High jump: 4. Jordan Wheaton 4-10; 100 hurdles: 1. Jordan Wheaton 14.87; 100 meters: 5. Hannah Sippel; 4x100 relay: 2. Eva Roberts, Jordan Wheaton, Nora Brayall, Hanna Sippel 49.58; 400: 3. Bella Sippel 1:00.65; 200: 3. Hannah Sipel 26.87, 5. Eva Roberts 27.21, 6. Nora Brayall 27.91; 2-mile: 1. Izzy Grouix 11:49.67, 3. Tess Silva 12:01.05; 4x400 relay: 3. Teagan Stinson, Grace Jellow, Brooke Johnson, Bella Sippel 4:24.32
Salem Placers
Mile: 2. Lily Thomas 5:34.79; 4x100: 6. 52.87; Shotput: 4. Bella Colizzi 34-3.75
Windham Placers
800: 5. Katherine Klinger 2:37.90; Mile: 3. Klinger 5:39.91; Javelin: 5. Kelly Wright 94-5
Sanborn Invitational
Pelham Placers:
Pole vault: 3. Reese Nicolosi 7-6, 4. Gabriell Minuti 7-6, 5. Molly Coakley 7-6; Shot put: 4. Addison Keller 8-0.5; 100 hurdles: 5. Chloe Crear 18.21; 4x100 relay: 2. Crear, Minuti, Tarr, Nicolosi 50.71; 300 hurdles: 2. Crear 50.71
