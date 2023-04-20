<ASCII-MAC> <pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Thursday, April 20 highlights <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Baseball <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 13, Lawrence 3 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (13):<cstyle:> Bishop cf 2-2-2, Mercuri 2b 3-1-0, Kearney 1b 2-2-2, Bartlett ph 1-0-0, Antonopoulos 3b 1-1-0, Iannessa ph 0-0-0, Savio dh 1-1-0, McNamara cr/dh 0-2-0, Rickenbach c 3-0-1, Ahern ph 1-0-0, Normandie lf 2-1-0, Jankowski ph 1-0-0, Delacruz ss 2-2-0, Norris rf 3-1-1. Totals 22-13-6 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (3):<cstyle:> Vega 2b 2-0-0, Lopez p 1-0-0, Diaz c 3-1-1, Manon 1b 3-1-23, Rodriguez 3-1-3, Perez rf 1-0-0, Gil rf 2-0-0, Jimenez dh 2-0-0, Castillo 3b 1-0-1, Marero ss 2-0-0, Medina lf 2-0-0. Totals 22-3-8 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Bishop 2, Rickenbach 2, Norris 2, Kearney, Antonopoulos, Savio; Rodriguez 2 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>2B:<cstyle:> Rodriguez; <cstyle:textBold>3B:<cstyle:> Bishop 2, Kearney <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Florence 1-1 (5 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K); <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Pena 0-1 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (4-1):<cstyle:> 7<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>6<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 13 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (1-4):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> <0x2002>3 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 13, Malden Catholic 6 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (13):<cstyle:> Armstrong cf 3-3-1, Salvador rf 3-1-3, Constantine dh 4-0-0, Sullo ss 3-1-2, Runde 3b 2-0-1, Murphy 1b 4-1-2, Arinello c 4-1-2, Welby lf 4-3-4, Hoffman 2b 2-1-0, Koutrobis pr 0-1-0, Parke pr 0-1-0, Totals 30-13<0x2014>16 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Salvador 4, Murphy 3, Armstrong, Constantine, Sullo <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Akin <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Malden Catholic:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>5<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>6 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>6<0x2002>1<0x2002>5<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Lacrosse <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Woburn 14, Haverhill 9 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> H <0x2014> Bishop 4, Lescord 3, McGowan 2 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> H <0x2014> Lescord 3, Bishop, Staples <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> H <0x2014> McDonaugh 12, Boyer 1 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Woburn:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>7<0x2002>0<0x2002>7 <0x2014> 14 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:>0<0x2002>3<0x2002>0<0x2002>6 <0x2014> <0x2002>9 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Reading 8, North Andover 6 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Tommy Farrell 2, Colin Willoe 2, Jake Lins, Trey Kean <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Farrell 2, Willoe, Lins, Kean, Patrick Roy 2, Ean Larochelle <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Matt Roy 11 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> North Andover 5-1, Reading 5-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Lacrosse <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 11, Newton North 9 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Janie Papell 3, Isabella Robinson 3, Emma Scully 2, Kaitlyn Sarrasin 2, Allie Sherlock <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Papell, Meghan Daley <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Sam Melville 11 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> North Andover 6-1 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 14, Plymouth 0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:>Taylor Galgay 4, Kate Burke 3, Hannah Deschene 2, Katherine Carroll 2, Ella DeSimone, Hannah Cooke, Sophia Joncas <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Plymouth:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham:<cstyle:> 9<0x2002>5 <0x2014> 14 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Burlington 18, Methuen 11 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Brooke Carter, Gianna Silverio, Allie Bolduc, Elizabeth Descheneaux, Kiera Fitzpatrick 2, Ava McKenna 2, Kate Fitzpatrick 3 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Burlington:<cstyle:> 9<0x2002>9 <0x2014> 18 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen:<cstyle:> 7<0x2002>4 <0x2014> 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Softball <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 15, Medford 2 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WT (15):<cstyle:> Noury ss 2-2-1, Habib p 3-3-2, Valera 3b 4-1-1, Ouellette c 4-2-3, Hurley cf 3-1-0, Rousseau 2b 2-3-2, Mazza dp 0-2-0, Tavares lf 3-0-0, Hamlett 1b 2-1-1, Totals 23-15-10 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Noury 2, Habib 2, Valera 3, Ouellette 4, Rousseau 2, Hamlett <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Habib <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Highlights: Wilmeri Valera and Ainsley Rousseau each hit home runs for the winners, and Kayden Ouellette went 3 for 4 for her four RBI day. <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Medford:<cstyle:>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>2 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (5-0):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>6<0x2002>0<0x2002>8 <0x2014> 15 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Billerica 2, Central Catholic 1 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>CC (1):<cstyle:> Malowitz 1b/p 4-0-1, Kearney p 1-0-0, Boucher 2b 3-0-1, Perrotta 1b 2-0-0, Moeckel rf 2-0-0, Wotkowicz c 3-0-0, Milner 3b 3-0-1, Clements pr 0-1-0, Fox ss 2-0-0, Shea lf 1-0-0, Ovalles ph 2-0-0, Boyer cf 2-0-0, Totals 24-1-3 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Malowitz <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Boldebuck; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Kearney <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (3-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica (7-0):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 7, Malden Catholic 3 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (7):<cstyle:> Mitrou ss 4-2-2, Hollingshead lf 3-3-2, Wright 2b 3-1-2, DeCotis c 3-1-1, Nolan cf 1-0-0, Yantosca 1b 3-0-0, Wilkins 3b 3-0-0, Forsyth 3b 0-0-0, Akin rf 3-0-1, Gatinella 2-0-0, Totals 25-7-8 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> DeCotis 3, Wright, Nolan <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> ; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Malden Catholic:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 3 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham:<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 7 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 13, Portsmouth 0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (13):<cstyle:> Olson cf 3-1-3, Beeley cf 1-1-1, Lucacio 2b 3-1-2, Ventullo 2b 1-0-0, Lucier ss 5-0-2, McNamara p/3b 5-3-5, Paradis lf 5-2-4, Moniz 1b 3-0-1, Ruel p 0-0-0, Beeley rf/1b 4-2-2, Quinlan 3b/rf 4-1-1, Poulin c 1-1-1, Ventullo c 1-1-0, Totals 36-13-22 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Olson, Beeley, Lucier, McNamara 5, Paradis 2, Beeley 3 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> McNamara <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Highlights: Winning pitcher Ava McNamara had a homer and two doubles offensively in a 5 for 5, 5-RBI day. <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Portsmouth:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>0<0x2002>4<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>6<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 13
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.