Boys Basketball Brooks 65,
Lawrence Academy 51
Brooks (65): Yepdo 9-5-25, Cummins 8-4-24, Montiel 4-0-10, McHugh 1-1-3, Tejada 1-1-3, Iwowo 0-0-0, Nkimbeng 0-0-0, Burns 0-0-0
3-pointers: B — Cummins 4, Yepdo 2, Montiel 2
Brooks (1-0): 32 33 —65
Lawrence Academy (2-1): 32 19 —51
Girls Basketball
Brooks 79,
Lawrence Academy 60
Brooks (79): Eddy 15, Mair 15, Dewey 23, Gaffney 10, Tangjay 5, Lovett 2, Broussard 5, Colon 3
Brooks: 44 35 — 79
Lawrence Academy: 28 32 — 60
Worcester Academy 83, Phillips Andover 38
Girls Ice Hockey
Brooks 2, BB&N 2 Brooks: (1-1-1): 1 1 0 —2
BB&N: 1 0 1 — 2
Goals: Maddie Dinardo, Michaela Littlewood
Assists: Brooke Rogers, Bella Hacker, Molly Driscoll
Saves: Kyleigh Matola 33
Wrestling Timberlane 66, Manchester Central 6
106: Tallon Oljey by forfeit; 113: Ben Mann by forfeit; 120: TJ Labatte pin 1:08; 132: Jon Fabrizio by forfeit; 138: Ben Little by forfeit; 152: Erik Kappler by forfeit; 160: Konrad Parker pin 1:05; 170: Spencer Sierra pin 0:55; 182: Dominic Pallaria by forfeit; 195: Bryce Parker by forfeit; 220: Cooper Kelley pin 0:56
Record: Timberlane 1-0
Nashua North 48, Londonderry 34
126: Kaden Stone pin 1:04; 132: David Pento pin 2:54; 138: Evan Madigan pin 2:29; 145: Michael Palma pin 1:09; 152: Patrick O’Connor pin 1:39; 195: Matthew Ritchey major dec. 17-5
Nashua South 36, Windham 33
120: Sam Oakes by pin; 138: Dylan Suliveras by forfeit; 145: Aiden Williams by pin; 152: Noah Afonso by pin; 170: Adam Burke by forfeit; 182: Nick Parker decision 6-3
Pinkerton 54, Exeter 24
106: Aiden Doyle by forfeit; 113: Caleigh Cooper by forfeit; 120: Cameron McMahon pin 3:04; 132: Michael Follo by forfeit; 138: Adam Duriga by forfeit; 145: Nathan Lindquist pin 0:38; 152: Nelphison DeAlmeida pin 6:53; 160: Ryan Gordon pin 0:28; 170: Jack McKiernan pin 2:21
Keene 51, Pinkerton 27
106: Aiden Doyle by forfeit: 120: Cameron McMahon pin 0:40; 126: Anthony Borbone pin 1:55; 132: Michael Follo pin 3:18; 170: Jack MacKiernan dec. 32
Plymouth 51, Pelham 18
113: Liz Donovan pin 2:40; 120: Nathan Maslanek pin 3:42; 220: Russell Leonard pin 3:53
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.