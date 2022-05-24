Monday, May 23 highlights
Baseball
Lowell 1, Methuen 0
Methuen (0): Sullivan ss 4-0-2, Kalivas rf 2-0-1, Pappalardo p 3-0-0, Marizan dh 2-0-0, Kneeland 3b 3-0-0, Mullen 1b 3-0-0, Borrelli c 2-0-2, Silverio lf 3-0-0, Lopez 2b 1-0-0, Lachance 0-0-0. Totals 24-0-5
LP: Pappalardo
Central Catholic 7, Billerica 2
Central Catholic (7): Florence p 2-1-0, Dieli p 0-0-0, Kearney 1b 4-2-2, Cloutier lf 2-1-2, Savio dh 3-0-1, Normandie rf 4-0-1, Rickenbach c 4-0-0, Antonopoulos 3b 3-0-1, Delacruz ss 3-2-1, Bishop cf 2-1-2. Totals 22-7-10
RBI: Kearney 2, Cloutier 2, Florence, Savio, Normandie
WP: Florence
Central Catholic: 2 1 0 0 1 0 3 — 7
Billerica: 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 — 2
Salem 7, Londonderry 6
Salem (7): Roeger 3b 4-1-1, Boodoo ss 4-1-1, Gigante c 4-2-2, Masson 1b 4-1-1, Deschene lf 5-1-2, Ciarcia cf 3-0-0, Screnci 1-0-0, Doherty rf 3-0-1, Major 2b 3-0-0, Gomez p 1-1-0. Totals 32-7-8
RBI: Gigante 3, Deschene 2, Ciarcia, Doherty
WP: Forbes
Londonderry: 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 2 — 6
Salem: 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 — 7
Ipswich 5, Whittier 4
Whittier (4): Galvin 1-0-1, Lundy 3-0-0, Knowlton 3-0-0, Lynch 2-0-0, Cepeda 3-1-0, Dodier 4-0-1, Koch 0-1-0, Deitenhofer 5-0-3, Deziel 2-1-0, Hadley 4-0-0, Hallaran 4-1-1, Richards 4-0-1. Totals 34-3-7
RBI: Galvin, Dodier, Richards
Whittier: 1 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 — 4
Ipswich: 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 1 — 5
Windham 4, Trinity 3
Windham (4): Armstrong rf 4-1-1, Rice ss 4-1-2, Constantine lf 3-1-1, Parke cf 4-0-1, Haga 1b 3-0-2, Koza 3b 4-0-0, Runde c 3-1-1, Pendleton dh 2-0-1, Hoffman 2b 3-0-2. Totals 30-4-12
RBI: Haga 3, Hoffman
WP: Osiek
Windham: 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 — 4
Trinity: 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 — 3
Catholic Memorial 3, North Andover 0
North Andover (0): Radulski lf 4-0-0, Lynch rf 3-0-0, Crosby 2b 2-0-0, Perruy 1b 2-0-2, Carpentier c 1-0-0, Johnson cf 3-0-2, Lawrence 3b/p 3-0-0, Ankiewicz dh 2-0-0, Dolan dh 1-0-0, Faro ss 3-0-1, Xenakis 3b 0-0-0. Totals 20-0-5
LP: Griffin
Catholic Memorial: 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 — 3
North Andover: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Timberlane 9, Portsmouth 7
Timberlane (9): Mwangi 3b/p 4-2-1, Aliberti cf 3-1-1, Parker 2b 3-1-2, Zambrowicz dh 3-1-0, O’Leary lf 4-0-1, Kelley c 3-1-2, Fabrizio cr 0-1-0, Kontos 1b 4-1-1, Petry 1-1-0, Pantano ph/ss 1-0-0, Doherty rf 3-0-1. Totals 29-9-9
RBI: Parker 2, Kelley 2, Doherty 2, Mwangi, Aliberti, O’Leary
WP: Sheely
Timberlane: 1 4 0 0 0 1 3 — 9
Portsmouth: 2 2 1 1 0 0 1 — 7
Boys Lacrosse
Timberlane 8, Windham 7
Goals: Windham — Alex Ryan 4, Blake Bazin, Ryan Dann, Matt O’Connor, Evan Conley
Assists: Windham — Drew Denton 3
Saves: Windham — Jackson Milano 4
Nashua South 7, Pinkerton 3
Goals: Michael Uber, Joey Gallo, Matt Morrison
Assists: Colby Cagnon
Saves: Tyler LeBlanc 7
Pinkerton: 1 2 0 0 — 3
Nashua South: 3 2 1 1 — 7
Methuen 18, Woburn 0
Goals: Will McKinnon 6, Jared Cripps 3, David Rizzo 3, Joe Casarano 2, Aidan Coakley, Logan Fritchy, Desi Csizmadia, Quinn Ronan
Assists: McKinnon 3, Cripps, Casarano, Coakley, Joey Pinto, Braeden Carter
Saves: AJ Smith 17, Mike Moschitto 3
Woburn: 0 0 0 0 — 0
Methuen: 4 8 3 3 — 18
Girls Lacrosse
Pentucket 16, Haverhill 5
Goals: P — Lana Mickelson 4, Kate Conover 3, Cat Colvin 3, Sarah Graninger 2, Ella Palmer, Sydney Trout, Ashley Gagnon, Audrey Conover; Haverhill — Alex Bushey 3, Sophia Riley, Katrina Savvas
Assists: P — Mickelson 6, K. Conover 5, Colvin, Palmer
Saves: P — Jocelynn Alcantara 7; Haverhill — Fiona Dean 11
Haverhill (7-7): 3 2 — 5
Pentucket (9-4): 12 4 — 16
Salem 9, Whittier 8
Goals: Samantha Azzari 4, Hannah Azzari 3, Liz Deacon, Madeline Katzen
Assists: Deacon 4, S.Azzari 2, H.Azzaro 2
Saves: Kate Velazquez 12
Salem (9-7): 4 5 — 9
Whittier (4-12): 4 4 — 8
Exeter 17, Salem 3
Goals: Chloe Stone, Ariana Lakos, Mariella Tomasello
Saves: Ella Mosto 5, Grace Brito 5
Salem (3-10): 0 3 — 3
Exeter (8-8): 14 3 — 17
Brooks 14, Governor’s Academy 12
Goals: Kate Coughlin 5, Lydia Tangney 5, Molly Driscoll 4
Assists: Driscoll 2, Brooke Rogers
Saves: Lucy Adams 10
Brooks (10-5-1): 6 8 — 14
Governor’s Academy: 7 5 — 12
Pinkerton 16, Nashua South 4
Goals: Allison Lamphere 6, Hailey Schinder 5, Hannah Lisauskas 2, Tate Howe 2, Mia Eckerman
Assists: Caitlin Seleny 8, Lisauskas
Saves: Lauren Sweeny 5, Sara Declimenti
Nashua South: 3 1 — 4
Pinkerton: 9 7 — 16
Softball
Central Catholic 5, Billerica 4
Central Catholic (5): Malowitz p 5-0-0, Boucher 2b 3-1-1, Milner 3b 3-1-0, Rapaglia ss 3-0-0, Fox c 3-0-1, Ovalles dp 4-1-2, Barr cf 4-1-1, Shea lf 2-0-0, Boyer ph 1-0-0, John rf 2-1-2. Totals 30-5-7
RBI: Ovalles 2, John 2, Boucher
WP: Malowitz
Billerica: 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 — 4
Central Catholic (10-6): 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 1 — 5
Windham 2, Trinity 1
Windham (2): Belair cf 3-0-0, Tower 3b 2-1-1, Nolan lf 3-1-1, DeCotis c 3-0-1, Mitrou ss 1-0-0, Senenig 2b 2-0-0, Ballard p 2-0-0, Wright p 1-0-0, Yantosca rf 2-0-0, Pendleton 1b 2-0-1, Akin 1b 0-0-0, Forsyth 1b 0-0-0. Totals 21-2-4
RBI: Nolan, Mitrou
WP: Ballard
Trinity: 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1
Windham: 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 2
Londonderry 7, Salem 1
Salem (1): J.Olson cf 3-0-3, Lucier ss 3-1-2, Poulin c 3-0-0, McNamara 3b 3-0-1, Beeley rf 3-0-0, A.Olson 3-0-0, Moniz 1b 3-0-0, Paradis lf 3-0-0, Migliorini 2b 3-0-0. Totals 27-1-7
RBI: McNamara
LP: Solt
Salem: 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1
Londonderry: 0 2 2 3 0 0 0 — 7
Haverhill 17, Essex Tech 4
Haverhill (17): DeCicco p 4-2-2, Dion lf 5-3-3, Pearl ss 5-3-3, Windle 3b 5-2-2, G.Burdier 1b 2-2-2, Neal 2b 3-2-1, K.Burdier c 2-1-1, Mazzaglia cf 4-1-2, Tabb dp 2-1-1, Crockett rf 0-0-0. Totals 32-17-17
HR: DeCicco, Pearl
RBI: Dion 3, DeCicco 2, Pearl 2, Windle 2, K.Burdier 2, Mazzaglia 2, Neal
WP: DeCicco
Haverhill (11-7): 1 1 0 1 10 4 — 17
Essex Tech: 0 2 0 0 0 2 — 4
Whittier 12, Mystic Valley 0
Whittier (12): Noury ss 2-2-2, Habib 3b 3-1-0, Bioren 1b 3-2-1, Graham p 3-1-1, Hamlett lf 0-1-0, Ouellette c/3b 3-2-2, Valera cf 2-1-0, Hurley lf/c 4-1-1, Rousseau 2b 3-1-1, Santomassino rf 2-0-0, Tavares rf 1-0-0. 26-12-8
HR: Noury, Graham
RBI: Ouellette 2, Valera 2, Hurley 2, Rousseau 2, Noury, Graham
WP: Graham
Mystic Valley: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Whittier: 2 0 0 2 3 5 0 — 12
Timberlane 5, Portsmouth 2
Timberlane (5): O’Leary ss 4-0-2, Patles 3b 4-0-3, Matarazzo 2b 1-0-0, Dolloff 2b 2-0-0, Salafia p 3-0-0, Condon cf 2-1-1, Mlocek 1b 3-2-2, Singer c 3-0-0, Sickel lf 2-1-0, Paradis rf 3-1-2. Totals 27-5-10
RBI: Patles 2, Paradis 2, O’Leary
WP: Salafia
Portsmouth: 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 2
Timberlane: 0 0 0 3 0 2 0 — 5
Boys Tennis
Central Catholic 3, Chelmsford 2
Central winners:
Singles: 1. Zach Channen 6-1, 6-0; 2. Arnav Lele 6-4, 6-2; 3. Ryan Melesky 6-3, 7-5
Doubles: 2. Om Anghadi-Garrett Russell 6-0, 0-6, 6-4
Methuen 4, Tewksbury 1
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Ben Beaudoin 6-0, 6-4; 2. Philip Metivier 6-4, 6-3; 3. Dawson Burke 5-7, 6-4, 6-1
Doubles: 2. Brady Antaya/Drew Gillespie 6-1, 6-2
Records: Methuen 8-5
Andover 5, North Andover 0
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Andrei Giurgiu 1-6, 7-6 (7-5) 10-7; 2. Joe Colecchi 6-1, 6-1; 3. Akarsh Janarthanan 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Abhay Yajurvedi/Nik Narina 6-0, 6-2; 2. Nate Gellman/Peter Doan 6-3, 6-0
1. Andrei Giurgiu 1-6, 7-6 (7-5) 10 — 72. Joe Colecchi 6-1, 6-13. Akarsh Janarthanan 6-0, 6-11. Abhay Yajurvedi, Nik Narina 6-0, 6-22. Nate Gellman, Peter Doan 6-3, 6-0
Records: Andover 14-2
Girls Tennis
North Andover 5, Haverhill 0
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Tika Roy 6-1, 6-2; 2. Callie Dias 3-6, 6-1, 6-3; 3. Skyler Holland 6-1, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Leah Tenenbaum/Jocelyn Jankoski 6-0, 6-1; 2. Sophia Yee/Alekhya Paripally 6-1, 6-1
Records: North Andover 9-7, Haverhill 5-10
Central Catholic 4, Tewksbury 1
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Meg Washburn 7-5, 6-3; 2. Meg Malolepszy 6-2, 6-0; 3. Kaya Asmar 6-1, 6-2
Doubles: 2. Melina Panagiotakopolous/Caroline Sierpina 6-2/6-3
Records: Central Catholic 5-6
Andover 5, Notre Dame 0
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Jennie Wang 6-1, 6-1; 2.Rachel Chen 6-1, 6-0 ; 3. Mia Thomas 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Eva McKone/Sonika Chaudhary 6-1, 6-0; 2. Sadie Berube/Amanda Kim 6-0, 6-0
Records: Andover 17-0
Brooks 10, Governor’s Academy 5
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Caroline Gal 6-0, 6-2; 2. Vivian Gal 6-2, 4-6; 3. Jayden Malouf 6-2, 6-2; 5. Celia Powers 3-6, 6-4; 6. Chloe Leonard 7-5, 3-6
Doubles: 1. C.Gal/Honey Plum 8-1; 2. V.Gal/Leonard 8-6, 3. Monica Mukherjee/Ella Whelan 8-4
Boys Volleyball
Lowell Catholic 3, Greater Lawrence 0
Kills: Juan Reyes 5
Blocks: Reyes 1
Assists: Adrian Suarez 10
Service points (aces): Sai Silfa 8, Abdiel Ixlaj (2)
Digs: Ixlaj 15
Lowell Catholic: 25 25 25 — 3
Greater Lawrence (10-8): 20 20 8 — 0
Methuen 3, Lawrence 0
Kills: Methuen — Drew Eason 12
Blocks: Methuen — Randy Vasquez 6
Assists: Methuen — Liam Doherty 34
Service points (aces): Methuen — Ekwinife Chibogwu 15 (2)
Digs: Methuen — Matt Kovacev 15
Lawrence: 21 21 18 — 0
Methuen (7-12): 25 25 25 — 3
Haverhill 3, Billerica 1
Kills: Aaron Bennett 14
Blocks: Cooper Dellea 3
Assists: Gabe Batista 36
Service points (aces): Aaron Bennett (5)
Digs: Dionis Llupo 12
Billerica: 25 16 17 11 — 1
Haverhill (11-4): 18 25 25 25 — 3
Andover 3, North Andover 0
Kills: Andover — Owen Chanthaboun 20
Blocks: Andover — Alexander McNally 6
Assists: Andover — Marco Gomez-Cabo 24
Service points (aces): Andover — Reuben Osborn 14 (4)
Digs: Andover — Enzo Masters 17
Andover (12-7): 25 25 25 — 3
North Andover (7-10): 22 23 19 — 0
Chelmsford 3, Central Catholic 0
Kills: Ryan McShan 12
Blocks: McShan 1
Assists: Michael Nguyen 22
Service points (aces): Tyler Kirby 13, Jaithian Medina (2), Juanjose Cabrera (2)
Digs: Kirby 12
Central Catholic (5-14): 20 19 21 — 0
Chelmsford: 25 25 25 — 3
Tuesday, May 24 highlights
Baseball
Central Catholic 10, Chelmsford 2
Central (10): Florence rf 4-1-0, Kearney 1b 3-1-1, Gavriel 1b 0-1-0, LeDuc 1b 0-0-0, Cloutier p 4-2-3, Roudeau p 0-0-0, Savio dh 4-2-3, Normandie lf 3-1-2, Rickenbach c 3-2-2, Bartlett c 1-0-0, Antonopoulos 4-0-2, Espinola 2b 3-0-2, Maresca 2b 1-0-0, Bishop cf 3-0-0, Ferris 0-0-0. Totals 33-10-15
RBI: Cloutier, Savio 2, Normandie 2, Rickenbach, Antonopoulos 3, Espinola
WP: Cloutier; LP: Gray
Chelmsford: 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 2
Central Catholic: 0 0 5 5 0 0 0 — 10
North Andover 1, Methuen 0
Methuen (0): Sullivan SS 3-0-1, Kalivas RF/P 3-0-0, Pappalardo 2B/1B 3-0-1, Borrelli C 3-0-0, O. Kneeland 3B/LF 2-0-0, Mullen 1B 2-0-1, Lachance DH 2-0-0, Zannini PH 1-0-0, Silverio LF/RF 2-0-0, Pride CF 2-0-0, Martinez P 0-0-0
North Andover (1): Radulski LF 3-0-2, Lynch RF 3-0-0, Crosby 2B 2-0-1, Perry 1B 3-0-1, Ankiewicz PR 0-0-0, Carpentier C 2-0-0, Twombly 0-0-0, Johnson CF 2-0-0, Lawrence 3B 3-0-0, Xenakis DH 2-0-0, Dolan DH 1-0-0, Faro SS 3-1-1, Pefine P 0-0-0
WP: Pefine
Methuen: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
North Andover: 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1
Boys Lacrosse
Andover 10, Methuen 5
Goals: M — Will McKinnon 2, Jared Cripps 2, David Rizzo
Methuen: 2 3 — 5
Andover: 4 6 — 10
Haverhill 11, Lowell 2
Goals: Daigle 6, Carroll 2, Lescord, Damske, Bishop
Saves: Donnelly 9
Lowell: 1 1 — 2
Haverhill: 5 6 — 11
Girls Lacrosse
Bishop Guertin 17, Salem 8
Goals: Grace Driscoll 4, Emily Wilson 2, Chloe Stone, Mariellla Tomasello
Saves: Ella Mosto 4
Bishop Guertin: 12 5 — 17
Salem: 3 5 — 8
Billerica 6, North Andover 4
Goals: Janie Papell 2, Caleigh Applegate, Emma Scully
Saves: Sam Mellville 14
Billerica: 0 6 — 6
North Andover: 0 4 — 4
Andover 17, Methuen 13
Goals: A — Tess Gobiel 6, Lily Farnham 3, Hailey Doherty 3, Hayley Carver 2, Jacklyn Brussard, Taylor Edgarton, Rose MacLean; M — Kiera Fitzpatrick 5, Vanessa Andreottola 4, Mackenzie Tierney 2, Alexsa Carriero 2
Saves: A — Allie Batchelder 7; M — Maggie Kloster 11
Andover: 7 10 — 17
Methuen: 5 8 — 13
Lowell 10, Haverhill 7
Goals: Alex Bushey 3, Jill Schultz 3, Sophia
Saves: Fiona Dean 10
Haverhill: 5 2 — 7
Lowell: 6 4 — 10
Softball
Whittier 7, Essex Tech 6
Whittier (7): Graham p 4-0-1, Habib 3b 3-2-1, Bioren 1b 4-2-2, Ouellette c 4-1-4, Valera cf 4-1-1, Hurley lf 3-0-1, Rousseau 2b 3-0-0, Hamlett rf 2-1-0, Nadeau dh 2-0-0, Santomassino ss 1-0-0
RBI: Graham, Habib, Bioren, Ouellette 3, Hurley
WP: Graham
Whittier: 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 — 7
Essex Tech: 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 — 6
Notre Dame 15, Greater Lawrence 3
Greater Lawrence (3): Lavallee c 2-0-0, Marshall ss 2-1-1, Croteau cf 2-1-1, Lopez 3b 2-1-1, Paula rf 2-0-0, Carabello 1b 2-0-0, Flores 2b 2-0-0, Rojas dp 2-0-0, Galan lf 1-0-0, Acevedo lf 1-0-0. Totals
18-3-3
RBI: Croteau, Lopez, Paula
WP: Coit; LP: Lavallee
Notre Dame: 0 0 0 0 15 — 15
Greater Lawrence: 0 0 0 0 3 — 3
Boys Tennis
Newburyport 4, Haverhill 1
Winners:
Singles: 1. Justin Tran (H); 2. Will Smith (N) 6-3, 6-1; 3. Andrew Long (N) 6-2, 6-3
Doubles: 1. Caden Eiserman/Brindley Fisher (N) 6-3, 6-1; 2. Finn Sullivan/James Scali (N) 6-1, 6-2
Records: Newburyport 7-6
Girls Tennis
Methuen 3, Haverhill 2
Winners:
Singles: 1. Mallory Amirian (H) 6-4, 6-4; 2. Meredith Amirian (H) 6-2, 6-2; 3. Sam Pfeil (M) 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Livia Lawrence-Tanvi Patel (M) 6-2, 6-0; 2. Ava Duffy-Sarah Petisce (M) 6-4, 6-0
Central Catholic 3, Chelmsford 2
Central winners:
Singles: 1. Meg Washburn 1-6, 6-3, 6-4; 2. Meg Malolepszy 3-6, 6-3, 6-3; 3. Kaya Asmar 6-0, 6-4
Boys Volleyball
Salem 3, Greater Lawrence 2
Kills: Adanel Diaz 13
Blocks: Oscar Valoy 3
Assists: Adrian Suarez 24
Service points (aces): Suarez (5)
Digs: Abdiel Ixlaj 16
Salem: 0 0 0 0 3 — 3
Greater Lawrence: 0 0 0 0 2 — 2
Haverhill 3, Central Catholic 0
Kills: CC — Ryan McShan 9, Keith Shaheen 7; H — Aaron Bennett 12
Blocks: CC — McShan 1; H — Dionis Llupo 3
Assists: CC — Michael Nguyen 22; H — Gabe Batista 31
Service points (aces): Shaheen 6 (Herries 1); H — (Ryan DiFloures 5)
Digs: CC — Aiden Herries 10; H — Aaron Bennet
Haverhill (12-4): 25 25 25 — 3
Central Catholic (5-15): 16 17 20 — 0
Salem 3, Winnacunnet 0
Kills: Matt McCloskey 11
Blocks: Matt Goetz 6
Assists: Tyler Valerio 17
Service points (aces): Matt Mccloskey 13 (1)
Digs: Troy Deminco 9
Salem: 25 25 25 — 3
Winnacunnet: 19 19 15 — 0
