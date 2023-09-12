Monday, Sept. 11 highlights
Field Hockey
Goffstown 1, Pelham 0
Records: Pelham 4-2
Central Catholic 4, North Andover 1
Goals: CC — Kerri Finneran 2, Maddie McDermott, Rianna Lembo; NA — Julianna Taylor
Assists: CC — Finneran, Franchesca Thurston
Saves: CC — Ava Perrotta 3; NA — Alivia Downer 18
Highlights: In Central’s season opener, junior Kerri Finneran led the Raiders with a pair of goals and an assist in the early-season MVC matchup...Despite taking the loss, Alivia Downer was tough in net for the Knights, stopping 18 shots, including an acrobatic denial on a penalty stroke
Central Catholic (1-0): 3 1 0 — 4
North Andover (1-2): 1 0 1 — 1
Methuen 2, Lowell 0
Goals: Emily Barbosa, Chloe Pickett
Assists: Pickett
Saves: Alex Tardugno 2
Highlights: The Rangers kicked off their weather-shortened season opener with a victory when Chloe Pickett first set up an Emily Barbosa second-half goal before connecting on one of her own before thunderstorms shut down play
Lowell: 0 0 — 0
Methuen (1-0): 0 2 — 2
Golf
Central Catholic 20, Lowell 0
Central Catholic winners: 1. Harry Garland; 2. Alex Barnard; 3. Chase Akstin; 4. Liam Vena; 5. Finn Rourke; 6. Keegan Hunt; 7. Jake Morowski; 8. Dominic Santo
Records: Central Catholic 3-0
Salem 213, Manchester Central 229
Team scores: Bedford 185, Keene 198, Salem 213, Manchester Central 229
Salem leaders: Lincoln Freitas 41, Logan Smith 41
Records: Salem 3-9
Girls Soccer
Whittier 7, Nashoba Regional 4
Goals: Hilde Vienneau 2, Kylee Cannon 2, Madison Gosse 2, Ainsley Rousseau
Assists: Gosse, Cannon, Kamryn Eaton
Saves: Cali Moore 9
Chelmsford 93, Methuen 93
Methuen winners:
200 medley relay: Alan Dang, Carter DeLano, Ethan Corthell, Matthew Jo 1:58.68; 200 IM: Jo 2:16.51; 50 freestyle: Corthell 24.92; 100 butterfly: Johnathan Phan 1:03.98; 100 freestyle: Corthell 55.5; 500 freestyle: DeLano 5:37.41; 100 backstroke: Jo 1:02.08; 100 breaststroke: DeLano 1:10.85; 400 freestyle relay: Phan, Corthell, DeLano, Jo 3:52.44
Highlight: Trailing by a couple points entering the final event, the four members of the Ranger 400 free relay squad capped a solid afternoon with a big victory and earn a tie
Records: Methuen 1-0-1
Girls Volleyball
Central Catholic 3, Dracut 0
Kills: Julie Hall 5
Blocks: Abbey Dick 2
Assists: Madison Blanchet 8
Service points (aces): Isabel Sierpina 17 (5), Hall 17 (6)
Digs: Hall
Highlight: Solid serving by Isabel Sierpina and Julie Hall helped the Raiders even up their season record with a dominating win over the Middies
Dracut: 6 12 8 — 0
Central Catholic (1-1): 25 25 25 — 3
Haverhill 3, Lowell 0
Kills: Sydney Riley 9
Blocks: Gabby Burdier 1
Assists: Emmerson Cerasuolo 14
Service points (aces): Cerasuolo (4)
Lowell: 10 11 13 — 0
Haverhill (3-0): 25 25 25 — 3
Groton Dunstable 3, North Andover 1
Kills: MIa Gorham 9, Ella Mancuso 7
Blocks: Gorham 2
Assists: Mady Cedrone 25
Service points (aces): Katherine Crateau 12 (3)
Digs: Crateau 11
North Andover (0-1): 13 18 25 14 — 1
Groton Dunstable: 25 25 17 25 — 3
Pinkerton 3, Spaulding 0
Kills: Sarah Bolduc 9, Aaliyah Gooden 7
Blocks: Gooden 1
Assists: Kara Porter 14
Service points (aces): Bolduc (8)
Digs: Calli Miller 7
Spaulding: 21 15 14 — 0
Pinkerton: 25 25 25 — 3
Greater Lawrence 3, KIPP Academy 0
Kills: Danna Cabreja 4
Blocks: Cabreja 2
Assists: Asmeily Anziani 6
Service points (aces): Maria Rosario 14
Digs: Melenie Urena 16
KIPP Academy: 12 22 24 — 0
Greater Lawrence (1-2): 25 25 26 — 3
Salem 3, Winnacunnet 2
Kills: Madison Mohan 11, Lily Amiss 8
Assists: Marina D’Amico 20
Service points (aces): D’Amico (10), Amiss (6), Mia Contarino (6)
Digs: Contarino 9, D’Amico 7, Amiss 6
Winnacunnet: 25 17 22 25 8 — 2
Salem: 21 25 25 23 15 — 3
Londonderry 3, Windham 1
Kills: Ella Conrad 10, Marisa Billone 6
Blocks: Conrad 3
Assists: Billone 20
Service points (aces): Danielle Jacob (6)
Tuesday, Sept. 12 highlights
Boys Cross Country
Timberlane takes second
at Derryfield Park (3.1 miles)Team scores: Manchester Memorial 28, Timberlane 34, Manchester Central 68
Top Timberlane finishers: 3. Matt Conte 21:02, 4. Zach Farnell 21:21, 8. Jacob Raymond 21:37
Girls Cross Country
Owls place first
at Derryfield Park (3.1 miles)Team scores: Timberlane 22, Manchester Central 54, Manchester Memorial 58
Top Timberlane finishers: 1. Julia Reynolds 24:13, 2. Kaitlyn Reynolds 24:14, 4. Eliya Gitterman 26:12
Golf
Windham takes win
Team scores: Windham 201, Timberlane 207, Alvirne 228, Hollis Brookline 235
Andover 10.5, North Andover 9.5
Andover winners: Ben Workman 3&2, Brady Maggio 4&3, Connor Longo 3&2, Luke Bachelor 1-up
North Andover winners: Brendan Burke 3&2, Cooper Mohr 2&1, Tyler Fawaz 3&2, Callie Dias 2&1
Highlight: Luke Bachelor two-putted to win his match and clinch the team victory for the Golden Warriors.
Boys Soccer
Pinkerton 3, Bishop Guertin 0
Goals: Landon Earehart, Ethan Bellows, Zack Smith
Assists: Zack Smith, Denis Mino, Sean Kelly
Saves: Cam Kuncik 3
Bishop Guertin (0-5-0): 0 0 — 0
Pinkerton (6-0-0): 1 2 — 3
Salem 3, Portsmouth 2
Goals: Chris Gonzales, Yassir Hounane, Matty Crocker
Assists: Brady Gaudet
Saves: Gaudet 6
Highlight: Chris Gonzalez scored just 30 seconds into the game to give Salem the lead.
Tewksbury 3, Andover 1
Goals: Kevin Shan
Saves: Noah Chanthaboun 13
Andover (1-1): 0 1 — 1
Tewksbury: 2 1 — 3
Windham 2, Winnacunnet 1
Goals: Alejandro Giraldo, Kevin Brooks
Assists: Cole Partington
Saves: Blake Berton 7
Windham (5-1): 2 0 — 2
Winnacunnet (3-2-1): 0 1 — 1
Methuen 4, Dracut 0
Goals: Carl Ardly Jean Cadet, Rayann Bhalla, Ben Catarius, Owen Reilly
Assists: Yaseen Dikiri, Catarius, Andy Rodriguez
Saves: Dylan Gavin 3
Records: Methuen 1-0-1
Girls Soccer
Innovation Academy 0, Whittier 0
Saves: Cali Moore 6
Innovation Academy: 0 0 — 0
Whittier: 0 0 — 0
Timberlane 6, Dover 0
Goals: Leah Morrier 2, Ali Harb 2, Mia Morrier, Lulu Trasatti
Assists: Trasatti 2, M. Morrier, Rylee Donahue
Saves: Sophia Sayers 5
Timberlane: 4 2 — 6
Dover: 0 0 — 0
Methuen 7, Lawrence 0
Goals: Nour Anagam, Tianna Foster, Kiera Fitzpatrick, Lily Finocchiaro, Isabella Fiore, Lexi McKenna, McKaley LaFlamme
Assists: Courtnee Pickles, Tianna Foster, Kate Fiztpatrick and Grace Ricupero
Saves: M — Bella Medeiros 2, Mackenzie Piantigini 1; Michel Castro 7, Valeria Pena 9
Methuen (2-1): 6 1 — 7
Lawrence: 0 0 — 0
Andover 3, Tewksbury 0
Goals: Michaela Buckley, Neila Foohey, Ella Hoffenberg
Assists: Joanne Li 2, Amelie Pinard
Saves: Mikayla Deluca 2, Paige Welsh 2
Tewksbury: 0 0 — 0
Andover (1-0-1): 1 2 — 3
Central Catholic 2, North Andover 1
Goals: Lucy Irwin 2
Saves: Lauren Sanchez 6
Records: Central Catholic 2-0-0
Girls Swimming
North Andover 101, Central Catholic 74
Winners (North Andover sweeps):
200 medley relay: (Hannah Wieczorek, Ethan Ackerman-Vallala, Leo Ferrucci, Jack Ventre) 1:51.69; 200 freestyle: Jack Ventre 1:54.21; 200 IM: Ethan Ackerman-Vallala 2:13.81; 50 freestyle: Leo Ferrucci 24.51; Diving: Anya Buyea 177.9; 100 butterfly: Jack Ventre 1:00.81; 100 freestyle: Leo Ferrucci 55.21; 500 freestyle: Ali Abdelal 5:45.60; 200 freestyle relay: (Ali Abdelaal, Ethan Ackerman-Vallala, Leo Ferrucci, Jack Ventre) 1:41.93; 100 backstroke: Wieczorek 1:02.16; 100 breaststroke: Ackerman-Vallala 1:06.90; 400 freestyle relay: (Tasha Secan, Isla Amuan, Olivia Garcia, Hannah Wieczorek) 4:04.15
Haverhill 96, Billerica 85
Haverhill winners:
200 medley relay: M. Jordan, L. Aquino, K. Hillsgrove, S. Caruso 2:01.82; 200 freestyle: Izzy Tanguay 2:12.50; 50 freestyle: Sophia Caruso 25.96; Diving: Kailyn Aquino 258.05; 100 freestyle: Sophia Caruso 57.17; 500 freestyle: Tanguay 5:57.59; 200 freestyle relay: S. DeFrank, S. Caruso, I. Tanguay, L. Aquino 1:51.78; 100 backstroke: Molly Jordan 1:03.72; 100 breaststroke: Leah Aquino 1:19.98; 400 freestyle relay: K. Hillsgrove, M. Jordan, I. Tanguay, K. Aquino 4:10.84
Records: Haverhill 2-0
Girls Volleyball
Andover 3, Billerica 2
Kills: Jessie Wang 14, Adrie Waldinger 12
Blocks: Claudia Viera 3,
Assists: Sowol Lee 38
Service points (aces): Waldinger 20 (4), Lee 18 (5)
Digs: Waldinger 24, Erin Workman 18, Kate Hilson 13
Billerica: 25 13 25 16 11 — 2
Andover (2-1): 22 25 13 25 15 — 3
Whittier 3, Greater Lawrence 0
Kills: GL — Danna Cabreja 3, Maria Rosario 3; W — Bella Laverdure 4
Assists: GL — Stephanie Pereira 6; W — Callie Nadeau 6
Service points (aces): GL — Cabreja 9; W — Julia Tavares 15 (4)
Digs: W — Julia Tavares 39
Greater Lawrence (1-3): 12 12 22 — 0
Whittier: 25 25 25 — 3
