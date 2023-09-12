Monday, Sept. 11 highlights

Field Hockey

Goffstown 1, Pelham 0

Records: Pelham 4-2

Central Catholic 4, North Andover 1

Goals: CC — Kerri Finneran 2, Maddie McDermott, Rianna Lembo; NA — Julianna Taylor

Assists: CC — Finneran, Franchesca Thurston

Saves: CC — Ava Perrotta 3; NA — Alivia Downer 18

Highlights: In Central’s season opener, junior Kerri Finneran led the Raiders with a pair of goals and an assist in the early-season MVC matchup...Despite taking the loss, Alivia Downer was tough in net for the Knights, stopping 18 shots, including an acrobatic denial on a penalty stroke

Central Catholic (1-0): 3 1 0 — 4

North Andover (1-2): 1 0 1 — 1

Methuen 2, Lowell 0

Goals: Emily Barbosa, Chloe Pickett

Assists: Pickett

Saves: Alex Tardugno 2

Highlights: The Rangers kicked off their weather-shortened season opener with a victory when Chloe Pickett first set up an Emily Barbosa second-half goal before connecting on one of her own before thunderstorms shut down play

Lowell: 0 0 — 0

Methuen (1-0): 0 2 — 2

Golf

Central Catholic 20, Lowell 0

Central Catholic winners: 1. Harry Garland; 2. Alex Barnard; 3. Chase Akstin; 4. Liam Vena; 5. Finn Rourke; 6. Keegan Hunt; 7. Jake Morowski; 8. Dominic Santo

Records: Central Catholic 3-0

Salem 213, Manchester Central 229

Team scores: Bedford 185, Keene 198, Salem 213, Manchester Central 229

Salem leaders: Lincoln Freitas 41, Logan Smith 41

Records: Salem 3-9

Girls Soccer

Whittier 7, Nashoba Regional 4

Goals: Hilde Vienneau 2, Kylee Cannon 2, Madison Gosse 2, Ainsley Rousseau

Assists: Gosse, Cannon, Kamryn Eaton

Saves: Cali Moore 9

Chelmsford 93, Methuen 93

Methuen winners:

200 medley relay: Alan Dang, Carter DeLano, Ethan Corthell, Matthew Jo 1:58.68; 200 IM: Jo 2:16.51; 50 freestyle: Corthell 24.92; 100 butterfly: Johnathan Phan 1:03.98; 100 freestyle: Corthell 55.5; 500 freestyle: DeLano 5:37.41; 100 backstroke: Jo 1:02.08; 100 breaststroke: DeLano 1:10.85; 400 freestyle relay: Phan, Corthell, DeLano, Jo 3:52.44

Highlight: Trailing by a couple points entering the final event, the four members of the Ranger 400 free relay squad capped a solid afternoon with a big victory and earn a tie

Records: Methuen 1-0-1

Girls Volleyball

Central Catholic 3, Dracut 0

Kills: Julie Hall 5

Blocks: Abbey Dick 2

Assists: Madison Blanchet 8

Service points (aces): Isabel Sierpina 17 (5), Hall 17 (6)

Digs: Hall

Highlight: Solid serving by Isabel Sierpina and Julie Hall helped the Raiders even up their season record with a dominating win over the Middies

Dracut: 6 12 8 — 0

Central Catholic (1-1): 25 25 25 — 3

Haverhill 3, Lowell 0

Kills: Sydney Riley 9

Blocks: Gabby Burdier 1

Assists: Emmerson Cerasuolo 14

Service points (aces): Cerasuolo (4)

Lowell: 10 11 13 — 0

Haverhill (3-0): 25 25 25 — 3

Groton Dunstable 3, North Andover 1

Kills: MIa Gorham 9, Ella Mancuso 7

Blocks: Gorham 2

Assists: Mady Cedrone 25

Service points (aces): Katherine Crateau 12 (3)

Digs: Crateau 11

North Andover (0-1): 13 18 25 14 — 1

Groton Dunstable: 25 25 17 25 — 3

Pinkerton 3, Spaulding 0

Kills: Sarah Bolduc 9, Aaliyah Gooden 7

Blocks: Gooden 1

Assists: Kara Porter 14

Service points (aces): Bolduc (8)

Digs: Calli Miller 7

Spaulding: 21 15 14 — 0

Pinkerton: 25 25 25 — 3

Greater Lawrence 3, KIPP Academy 0

Kills: Danna Cabreja 4

Blocks: Cabreja 2

Assists: Asmeily Anziani 6

Service points (aces): Maria Rosario 14

Digs: Melenie Urena 16

KIPP Academy: 12 22 24 — 0

Greater Lawrence (1-2): 25 25 26 — 3

Salem 3, Winnacunnet 2

Kills: Madison Mohan 11, Lily Amiss 8

Assists: Marina D’Amico 20

Service points (aces): D’Amico (10), Amiss (6), Mia Contarino (6)

Digs: Contarino 9, D’Amico 7, Amiss 6

Winnacunnet: 25 17 22 25 8 — 2

Salem: 21 25 25 23 15 — 3

Londonderry 3, Windham 1

Kills: Ella Conrad 10, Marisa Billone 6

Blocks: Conrad 3

Assists: Billone 20

Service points (aces): Danielle Jacob (6)

Boys Cross Country

Timberlane takes second

at Derryfield Park (3.1 miles)Team scores: Manchester Memorial 28, Timberlane 34, Manchester Central 68

Top Timberlane finishers: 3. Matt Conte 21:02, 4. Zach Farnell 21:21, 8. Jacob Raymond 21:37

Girls Cross Country

Owls place first

at Derryfield Park (3.1 miles)Team scores: Timberlane 22, Manchester Central 54, Manchester Memorial 58

Top Timberlane finishers: 1. Julia Reynolds 24:13, 2. Kaitlyn Reynolds 24:14, 4. Eliya Gitterman 26:12

Golf

Windham takes win

Team scores: Windham 201, Timberlane 207, Alvirne 228, Hollis Brookline 235

Andover 10.5, North Andover 9.5

Andover winners: Ben Workman 3&2, Brady Maggio 4&3, Connor Longo 3&2, Luke Bachelor 1-up

North Andover winners: Brendan Burke 3&2, Cooper Mohr 2&1, Tyler Fawaz 3&2, Callie Dias 2&1

Highlight: Luke Bachelor two-putted to win his match and clinch the team victory for the Golden Warriors.

Boys Soccer

Pinkerton 3, Bishop Guertin 0

Goals: Landon Earehart, Ethan Bellows, Zack Smith

Assists: Zack Smith, Denis Mino, Sean Kelly

Saves: Cam Kuncik 3

Bishop Guertin (0-5-0): 0 0 — 0

Pinkerton (6-0-0): 1 2 — 3

Salem 3, Portsmouth 2

Goals: Chris Gonzales, Yassir Hounane, Matty Crocker

Assists: Brady Gaudet

Saves: Gaudet 6

Highlight: Chris Gonzalez scored just 30 seconds into the game to give Salem the lead.

Tewksbury 3, Andover 1

Goals: Kevin Shan

Saves: Noah Chanthaboun 13

Andover (1-1): 0 1 — 1

Tewksbury: 2 1 — 3

Windham 2, Winnacunnet 1

Goals: Alejandro Giraldo, Kevin Brooks

Assists: Cole Partington

Saves: Blake Berton 7

Windham (5-1): 2 0 — 2

Winnacunnet (3-2-1): 0 1 — 1

Methuen 4, Dracut 0

Goals: Carl Ardly Jean Cadet, Rayann Bhalla, Ben Catarius, Owen Reilly

Assists: Yaseen Dikiri, Catarius, Andy Rodriguez

Saves: Dylan Gavin 3

Records: Methuen 1-0-1

Girls Soccer

Innovation Academy 0, Whittier 0

Saves: Cali Moore 6

Innovation Academy: 0 0 — 0

Whittier: 0 0 — 0

Timberlane 6, Dover 0

Goals: Leah Morrier 2, Ali Harb 2, Mia Morrier, Lulu Trasatti

Assists: Trasatti 2, M. Morrier, Rylee Donahue

Saves: Sophia Sayers 5

Timberlane: 4 2 — 6

Dover: 0 0 — 0

Methuen 7, Lawrence 0

Goals: Nour Anagam, Tianna Foster, Kiera Fitzpatrick, Lily Finocchiaro, Isabella Fiore, Lexi McKenna, McKaley LaFlamme

Assists: Courtnee Pickles, Tianna Foster, Kate Fiztpatrick and Grace Ricupero

Saves: M — Bella Medeiros 2, Mackenzie Piantigini 1; Michel Castro 7, Valeria Pena 9

Methuen (2-1): 6 1 — 7

Lawrence: 0 0 — 0

Andover 3, Tewksbury 0

Goals: Michaela Buckley, Neila Foohey, Ella Hoffenberg

Assists: Joanne Li 2, Amelie Pinard

Saves: Mikayla Deluca 2, Paige Welsh 2

Tewksbury: 0 0 — 0

Andover (1-0-1): 1 2 — 3

Central Catholic 2, North Andover 1

Goals: Lucy Irwin 2

Saves: Lauren Sanchez 6

Records: Central Catholic 2-0-0

Girls Swimming

North Andover 101, Central Catholic 74

Winners (North Andover sweeps):

200 medley relay: (Hannah Wieczorek, Ethan Ackerman-Vallala, Leo Ferrucci, Jack Ventre) 1:51.69; 200 freestyle: Jack Ventre 1:54.21; 200 IM: Ethan Ackerman-Vallala 2:13.81; 50 freestyle: Leo Ferrucci 24.51; Diving: Anya Buyea 177.9; 100 butterfly: Jack Ventre 1:00.81; 100 freestyle: Leo Ferrucci 55.21; 500 freestyle: Ali Abdelal 5:45.60; 200 freestyle relay: (Ali Abdelaal, Ethan Ackerman-Vallala, Leo Ferrucci, Jack Ventre) 1:41.93; 100 backstroke: Wieczorek 1:02.16; 100 breaststroke: Ackerman-Vallala 1:06.90; 400 freestyle relay: (Tasha Secan, Isla Amuan, Olivia Garcia, Hannah Wieczorek) 4:04.15

Haverhill 96, Billerica 85

Haverhill winners:

200 medley relay: M. Jordan, L. Aquino, K. Hillsgrove, S. Caruso 2:01.82; 200 freestyle: Izzy Tanguay 2:12.50; 50 freestyle: Sophia Caruso 25.96; Diving: Kailyn Aquino 258.05; 100 freestyle: Sophia Caruso 57.17; 500 freestyle: Tanguay 5:57.59; 200 freestyle relay: S. DeFrank, S. Caruso, I. Tanguay, L. Aquino 1:51.78; 100 backstroke: Molly Jordan 1:03.72; 100 breaststroke: Leah Aquino 1:19.98; 400 freestyle relay: K. Hillsgrove, M. Jordan, I. Tanguay, K. Aquino 4:10.84

Records: Haverhill 2-0

Girls Volleyball

Andover 3, Billerica 2

Kills: Jessie Wang 14, Adrie Waldinger 12

Blocks: Claudia Viera 3,

Assists: Sowol Lee 38

Service points (aces): Waldinger 20 (4), Lee 18 (5)

Digs: Waldinger 24, Erin Workman 18, Kate Hilson 13

Billerica: 25 13 25 16 11 — 2

Andover (2-1): 22 25 13 25 15 — 3

Whittier 3, Greater Lawrence 0

Kills: GL — Danna Cabreja 3, Maria Rosario 3; W — Bella Laverdure 4

Assists: GL — Stephanie Pereira 6; W — Callie Nadeau 6

Service points (aces): GL — Cabreja 9; W — Julia Tavares 15 (4)

Digs: W — Julia Tavares 39

Greater Lawrence (1-3): 12 12 22 — 0

Whittier: 25 25 25 — 3

