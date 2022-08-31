Field Hockey

Pinkerton 3, Timberlane 0

Goals: PA — Jaelyn Crossman 2, Hannah Lisauskas

Saves: PA — Elise LeBlanc 5; T — Brandi Garand 10

Timberlane (1-1): 0 0 — 0

Pinkerton (0-2): 3 0 — 3

Salem 10, Nashua North 0

Goals: Jen Olson 4, Avery Aliberti 2, Fareedah Adigon, Alexi Whipple, Abby Porter, Madeline Beeley

Saves: Lyndsay Troisi 0

Nashua North (0-1): 0 0 — 0

Salem (1-0): 6 4 — 10

Windham 4, Manchester Central 0

Goals: Sophia Ponzini, Sedona Lee, Kenzie Suech, Sarah Adamske

Windham (2-0): 3 1 — 4

Manchester Central: 0 0 — 0

Bishop Guertin 0, Salem 0

Saves: Lyndsay Troisi 12

Salem (1-0-1): 0 0 — 0

Bishop Guertin (0-0-1): 0 0 — 0

Golf

Central Catholic 20, Lowell 0

At Mount Pleasant GC (par 36)

Central winners: Will Miele 3-and-2, Harry Garland 2-and-1, Tyler Kirby 4-and-2, Alex Barnard 3-and-1, Mac McCarthy 5-and-4, Chase Akstin 5-and-3, David Solomon 1-up, Finn Rourke 5-and-3

Records: Central Catholic 1-0, Lowell 0-1

