Field Hockey
Pinkerton 3, Timberlane 0
Goals: PA — Jaelyn Crossman 2, Hannah Lisauskas
Saves: PA — Elise LeBlanc 5; T — Brandi Garand 10
Timberlane (1-1): 0 0 — 0
Pinkerton (0-2): 3 0 — 3
Salem 10, Nashua North 0
Goals: Jen Olson 4, Avery Aliberti 2, Fareedah Adigon, Alexi Whipple, Abby Porter, Madeline Beeley
Saves: Lyndsay Troisi 0
Nashua North (0-1): 0 0 — 0
Salem (1-0): 6 4 — 10
Windham 4, Manchester Central 0
Goals: Sophia Ponzini, Sedona Lee, Kenzie Suech, Sarah Adamske
Windham (2-0): 3 1 — 4
Manchester Central: 0 0 — 0
Bishop Guertin 0, Salem 0
Saves: Lyndsay Troisi 12
Salem (1-0-1): 0 0 — 0
Bishop Guertin (0-0-1): 0 0 — 0
Golf
Central Catholic 20, Lowell 0
At Mount Pleasant GC (par 36)
Central winners: Will Miele 3-and-2, Harry Garland 2-and-1, Tyler Kirby 4-and-2, Alex Barnard 3-and-1, Mac McCarthy 5-and-4, Chase Akstin 5-and-3, David Solomon 1-up, Finn Rourke 5-and-3
Records: Central Catholic 1-0, Lowell 0-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.