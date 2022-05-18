<ASCII-MAC>
<pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Wednesday, May 18 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Baseball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Dracut 4, Methuen 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (0):<cstyle:> Kneeland 3B 3-0-0, Kalivas RF 3-0-0, Sullivan SS 3-0-1, Pappalardo 1B 2-0-0, Zannini LF 2-0-0, Seaman PH 1-0-0, Borrelli C 2-0-0, Silverio CF 2-0-0, Mullen DH 2-0-0, Lopez 2B 2-0-0, Martinez P 0-0-0, Totals 22-0-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>LP:<cstyle:> Martinez
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 4, North Andover 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>NA (3):<cstyle:> Radulski lf 3-1-1, Lynch rf 3-1-1, Crosby ss/p 3-0-2, Perry 1b 3-1-1, Carpentier c 2-0-0, Johnson cf 3-0-1, Lawrence 3b 3-0-0, Ankiewicz dh 3-0-0, Trundy 2b 1-0-0, Partridge 2b 1-0-0, Griffin p 0-0-0, Twombly ss 0-0-0, Totals 25-3-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>CC (4):<cstyle:> Florence rf 3-1-2, Kearney 1b 4-0-2, Cloutier p/3b 4-0-0, Savio dh 3-0-1, Normandie lf 4-1-2, Rickenbach c 2-0-1, Espinola 2b 2-1-0, Bishop cf 3-0-1, Delacruz ss 3-0-0, Maresca pr 0-1-0, Rondeau p 0-0-0, Totals 27-4-9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Lynch, Crosby; CC <0x2014> Kearney 2, Normandie, Rickenbach
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:>Rondeau; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Crosby
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (8-3 MVC):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (10-2 MVC):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Manchester Central 1, Salem 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (0):<cstyle:> Roeger 3b 3-0-2, Boodoo 2b 2-0-0, Gigante c 3-0-0, Masson 1b 2-0-0, Doherty rf 3-0-0, Deschene lf 3-0-1, Major 2b 3-0-0, Ciarcia cf 1-0-0, Gomez p 2-0-0. Totals 22-0-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Gomez
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Manchester Central:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bedford 4, Windham 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (2):<cstyle:> Armstrong rf 3-1-2, Rice ss 2-0-0, Constantine c 3-0-1, Parke p/cf 3-0-0, Haga 1b 3-0-0, Koza 3b 2-1-1, Pendleton dh 3-0-0, Garcia lf/p 0-0-0, Runde c 3-0-0, Sullo 2b 3-0-0. Totals 25-2-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:>Armstrong, Constantine
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Parke
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bedford:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 20, Lowell 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Will McKinnon 6, Braeden Carter 6, Joey Casarano 2, David Rizzo2, Joey Pinto 2, Logan Fritchy, Owen Howell
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:>McKinnon 5, Jared Cripps 3, Casarano 2, Fritchy 2, Carter
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> AJ Smith 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (6-8):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>5<0x2002>6<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>2<0x2002>2<0x2002>2 <0x2014> <0x2002>8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lynnfield 14, Pentucket 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Ben Turpin 3, Logan Durocher 2, Nolan Cole, Joe Turpin
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> B. Turpin 2, J. Turpin
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Cam Smith 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lynnfield (11-3):<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>4<0x2002>3<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pentucket (11-4):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>3<0x2002>1<0x2002>3 <0x2014> <0x2002>7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lowell 14, Methuen 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:>Mackenzie Tierney 3, Brooke Carter 2, Kiera Fitzpatrick 2, Vanessa Andreottola 2, Andianne Ramos-Delgado, Kate Fitzpatrick, Alexsa Carriero, Gianna Silverio
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:>Maggie Kloster 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (3-8):<cstyle:> 9<0x2002>4 <0x2014> 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell:<cstyle:> 6<0x2002>8 <0x2014> 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Middlesex School 13, Brooks 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:>Molly Driscoll 4, Lydia Tangney 3, Kate Coughlin 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:>Coughlin 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Lucy Adams 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Middlesex School:<cstyle:> 9<0x2002>4 <0x2014> 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (8-5-1):<cstyle:> 5<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 14, North Reading 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Izzy Rosa 4, Anna Affolter 2, Reese Bromby 2, Brela Pavao, Lilly Pons, Rita Cahalane, Olivia McDonald, Emily Fuller, Maddie Heath
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:>Fuller 2, Pons, Sydney Turner
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Kate Keller 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:>Newburyport 14-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 18, Lynnfield 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Lana Mickelson 4, Audrey Conover 3, Cat Colvin 2, Kate Conover 2, Ella Palmer 2, Sydney Trout 2, Charlene Basque, Ashley Gagnon, Sarah Graninger
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:>Mickelson 4, Colvin 3, K. Conover 3, Basque 2, Trout, Katie Drislane
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:>Jocelynn Alcantara 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pentucket (6-4):<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lynnfield:<cstyle:> <0x2002>4<0x2002>4 <0x2014> <0x2002>8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 14, Georgetown 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold>Georgetown <0x2014> <cstyle:>Molly Giguere 4, Mary Surette, Sam McClure, Lexi Sheehan; Haverhill <0x2014><cstyle:> Alex Bushey 4, Sophia Riley 4, Katrina Savvas 3, Jill Schultz 2, Cailey Simard
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold>Georgetown <0x2014> <cstyle:>Surette, Giguere
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves: Haverhill <0x2014><cstyle:> Fiona Dean 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Georgetown (3-13):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>4 <0x2014> <0x2002>7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (7-5):<cstyle:> 8<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Softball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Rockport 14, Georgetown 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Georgetown (6):<cstyle:> Mansfield ss 3-2-3, Dullea c 4-1-2, Grant p 4-1-2, Fair 1b 4-1-1, Ruggeiro rf 3-0-1, Riley 2b 3-0-0, Mariani lf 1-0-0, Halmen cf 3-0-0, Robinson lf 2-1-0, Figueroa 3b 3-0-2. Totals 29-6-10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:>Figueroa 3, Mansfield, Dullea, Fair
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>HR:<cstyle:>Mansfield
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Grant
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Georgetown (3-11):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>3<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> <0x2002>6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Rockport (9-7):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>0<0x2002>3<0x2002>3<0x2002>5<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bedford 10, Windham 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (9):<cstyle:> Belair cf 5-1-2, Senenig p/2b 5-2-1, Nolan lf 2-2-1, DeCotis c 3-2-2, Mitrou ss 3-2-2, Tower 3b 4-1-1, Wright 2b/p 4-0-3, Forsyth 1b 3-0-0, Ballard ph 1-0-0, Hollingshead rf 2-0-0, Yantosca rf 2-0-0. Totals 34-9-13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>HR: <cstyle:>DeCotis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:>DeCotis 3, Wright 2, Mitrou
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Wright
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>0<0x2002>4<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>3<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bedford:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>5<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 17, Haverhill 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (17):<cstyle:> Gove rf 3-1-2, M.Mangiameli ss 4-3-0, Ju.Roche c 5-3-3, M.Gaffny 1b 4-1-1, B.Gaffny 4-2-2, Bernard 2b 5-2-2, Je.Roche 3b 5-2-3, Steely cf 4-1-1, J.Mangiameli lf 4-2-4. Totals 38-17-18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (5):<cstyle:> DeCicco p 4-0-1, Dion lf 4-0-1, Pearl ss 3-1-1, Windle 3b 3-1-2, G.Burdier 1b 2-1-0, Neal 2b 3-0-0, K.Burdier c 2-0-0, Mazzaglia cf 2-1-1, Crockett rf 0-0-0, Tabb rf 2-1-1. Totals 25-5-7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>HR: <cstyle:><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill <0x2014><cstyle:> Pearl
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold>NA <0x2014><cstyle:> Bernard 5, Ju.Roche 4, J.Mangiameli 2, B.Gaffny, Je.Roche, Steely; <cstyle:textBold>Haverhill <0x2014><cstyle:> DeCicco 2, Pearl
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:>B.Gaffny; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> DeCicco
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover:<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>8<0x2002>0<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (9-7):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> <0x2002>5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 4, Manchester Central 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (4):<cstyle:> Olson cf 2-1-1, Lucier ss 2-1-0, Poulin c 4-1-1, McNamara 3b 3-1-0, Beeley rf 4-0-2, Forman dh 2-0-0, Moniz lf 2-0-1, Ventullo 3-0-0, A. Olson 1b/lf 4-0-0, Migliorini 2b 2-0-1, DiMarino 2b 1-0-0, Totals 28-4-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Beeley 2, McNamara 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Solt
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Manchester Central:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 21, Portsmouth 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (21):<cstyle:> L.Mason cf 3-3-2, Lemay p 4-0-2, Moore c 3-0-2, Ouellette 2b 3-2-1, Keisling 1b 2-2-0, O.Mason ss 2-2-1, Gibeault lf 3-2-2, Kozak 3b 1-2-0, Panas rf 2-3-2.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>HR:<cstyle:> L.Mason
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:>L.Mason 4, Ouellette 3, O.Mason 3, Panas 2, Keisling 2, Kozak 2, Moore, Gibeault
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Lemay
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Portsmouth (2-13):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002><0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (10-4):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>9<0x2002>10<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2014> 21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Reading 7, Pentucket 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pentucket (3):<cstyle:> Bickford cf 4-1-1, Murphy ss 3-0-0, Mitchel 2b 4-1-2, Hamel lf 3-0-1, Lopata 3b 2-1-1, Agocs c 2-0-0, Pichette 1b 3-0-0, LaCroix rf 2-0-0, Connelly dp 1-0-0, Stock dp 1-0-0. Totals 25-3-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:>Mitchel, Lopata
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> LeBel
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pentucket (6-8):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Reading:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>5<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lowell 2, Central Catholic 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>CC (1):<cstyle:> Malowitz p, 3-0-1; Boucher 3-0-0; Milner 3b 3-0-0; Rapaglia ss, 3-0-0; Fox c, 3-0-0; Barr cf, 2-0-0; Kandru dp, 2-0-0; John rf, 2-1-1. Totals 23-1-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:>Malowitz
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:>LaCedra; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Malowitz
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (8-6):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 12, Chelmsford 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (12):<cstyle:> Tardugno ss 3-0-0, Coleman 2b 4-1-2, Meuse rf 4-1-1, Donovan cf 2-1-0, Chirwa lf 1-1-1, Grelle 1b 2-2-1. D. McNamara ph 1-0-0, Baez 3b 3-0-0, Lynch 3b 0-1-0, Santiago lf 2-2-2, Medeiros ph 1-0-1, Nelson c 2-1-0, Hayes ph 1-1-0, C. McNamara dh 4-1-4, Yirrell p 0-0-0, Totals 30-12-12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> C. McNamara 5, Nelson 2, Santiago, Medeiros, Coleman 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Yirrell
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2014> <0x2002>0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen:<cstyle:> 5<0x2002>0<0x2002>4<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>3<0x2014> 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lawrence 22, KIPP Academy 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>GLT (22):<cstyle:> Lavallee c 1-4-1, Marshall ss 2-3-2, Croteau cf 2-4-1, Lopez 3b 1-3-1, Paula dp
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> 3-1-1, Acevedo rf 1-1-1, Carabello 1b 4-1-3, flores 2b 2-2-1, Galan lf 1-3-1. Totals 17-22-12.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:>Lavallee 2, Marshall 6, Croteau, Paula 3, Acevedo, Carabello 5, Flores.
WP:<cstyle:> Lavallee <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>KIPP Academy:<cstyle:> <0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>7<0x2002>1 <0x2014> <0x2002>8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (6-9):<cstyle:> 11<0x2002>5<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>4 <0x2014> 22
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 3, Pentucket 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Localwinners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Austin Yim (N) 6-4, 6-4; 2. Ben Brookhart (P) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; 3. Bo Latham (P) 7-5, 6-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Finn Sullivan/James Scali (N) 7-5, 4-6, 6-4; 2. Grant Mosesian/Skylar Patterson (N) 6-3, 6-1;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:>Pentucket 2-8, Newburyport 4-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 4, Haverhill 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Localwinners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Justin Tran 6-2, 6-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:>Haverhill 7-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 5, Billerica 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Localwinners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Zach Channen 6-0, 6-1; 2. Arnav Lele 6-0, 6-0; 3. Ryan Melesky 6-1, 6-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. James Diamantis/Luca Beltrandi 6-3, 6-4; 2. Brandon Barry/Anthony Kim 6-4, 6-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 5, Tewksbury 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Localwinners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Akarsh Janarthanan 6-1, 6-0; 2. Nik Narina 6-0, 6-0; 3. Conor Rea 6-0, 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Ayush Dewagan/Randy Tran 6-1, 6-1; 2. Nate Margolin/Emmanuel Tran 6-0, 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:>Andover 13-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 4, Haverhill 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Localwinners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Rachel Chen (NA) 6-0, 6-1; 2. Mia Thomas (NA) 6-1, 6-0; 3. Mallory Amirian (H) 2-6, 5-4 (injury default)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Sadie Berube/Amanda Kim (NA) 6-2, 6-0; 2. Eva McKone/Kamilla Mridan (NA) 6-1m 6-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:>Andover 15-0, Haverhill 5-9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 5, Pentucket 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Localwinners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Caroline Schulson (N) 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ava Lynch (N) 6-0, 6-2; 3. Kat O'Connor (N) 6-1, 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Delaney Woekel/Sydney Gediman (N) 6-0, 6-0; 2. Harper Bradshaw/Carly McDermott (6-0, 6-0);
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:>Newburyport 13-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 4, North Andover 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Localwinners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Kritika Roy 6-2, 6-7 (6-8) 6-3 (NA); 2. Breena Lawrence (M) 7-5, 6-3; 3. Sam Pfeil (M) 6-1, 6-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Livia Lawrence/Tanvi Patel (M) 6-3, 6-4; 2. Sarah Petisce/Ava Duffy (M) 6-4, 7-6 (7-3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Manchester Central 6, Pinkerton 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Localwinners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 4. Madeline Donahue 8-6; 5. Mia Rivard 8-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 2. Levesque-Rivera, 8-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:>Manchester Central 10-3, Pinkerton 9-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 3, Timberlane 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Matt McCloskey 17, Phil Melo 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:>Nathan Sullivan 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:>Tyler Valerio 34
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> McCloskey 14 (2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Troy Deminico 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (10-5):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane:<cstyle:> 19<0x2002>15<0x2002>18 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 3, Lawrence 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence <0x2014><cstyle:> Julio Santana 8; Haverhill <0x2014><cstyle:> Aaron Bennett 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence <0x2014><cstyle:> Santana 5; Haverhill <0x2014><cstyle:> Dionis Llupo 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence <0x2014><cstyle:> David Bermudez 19; Haverhill <0x2014><cstyle:> Devon Buscema 27
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Lawrence <0x2014><cstyle:> David Castillo 9, Junior Firpo (2); Haverhill <0x2014><cstyle:> Cooper Dellea (4)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence <0x2014><cstyle:> Castillo 6; Haverhill <0x2014><cstyle:> Llupo 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (3-13):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>10<0x2002>21<0x2002>18<0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (9-4):<cstyle:> 17<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 3, Chelmsford 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Owen Chanthaboun 25
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:>Chanthaboun 4, Griffin Connel 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:>Dowol Lee 36
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Lee 14 (5)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Enzo Masters 24
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (11-6):<cstyle:> 19<0x2002>15<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>22<0x2002>14<0x2002>12<0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 3, Goffstown 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Tate Thompson 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:>Gavin Kattar 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:>John Collins 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Myles Melim (5)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Zach Youkstetter 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goffstown:<cstyle:> 21<0x2002>23<0x2002>16 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 3, Billerica 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Ryan McShan 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:>McShan 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:>Michael Nguyen 33
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Keith Shaheen 17 (Aiden Herries 3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:>Juanjose Cabrera 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>23<0x2002>18<0x2002>12 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (5-12):<cstyle:> 23<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2014> 3
