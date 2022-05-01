Baseball
Stony Brook 2, Phillips 0
Phillips (0): McCullough 2b 3-0-0, Grady dh 3-0-0, Egrie cf 3-0-1, McAndrews c 3-0-1, Flynn pr 0-0-0, Gallo ss 3-0-0, Mascott 1b 2-0-1, DiBenedictis lf 2-0-0, Lamson 3b 2-0-0, Carrara rf 1-0-0, Totals 22-0-3
WP: Franco; LP: White
Stony Brook: 0 1 0 0 0 1 00x — 2
Phillips: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Phillips 6, Stony Brook 1
Phillips (6): McCullough 2b 2-1-1, Hotaling 2b 1-0-0, Grady 1b 2-1-1, Miranda ph 0-0-0, Egrie cf 4-0-0, McAndrews c 2-1-2, Roosien c 1-0-0, Gallo ss 3-0-0, Mascott p 0-0-0, White dh 2-1-0, DiBenedictis lf 1-1-0, Lamson 3b 3-1-2, Carrara rf 1-0-1, Totals 22-6-7
RBI: Carrara, Lamson, DiBenedictis, Grady 2, McAndrews
WP: Mascott; LP: Lippe
Stony Brook: 0 1 0 0 0 0 00x — 1
Phillips: 2 0 4 0 0 0 0 — 6
Lowell 8, Central Catholic 3
CC (3):cstyle:<&&&> Bishop cf 3-0-1, Florence rf/p 4-1-2, Kearney 1b 4-0-1, Cloutier p/3b 4-1-2, Espinola 2b 4-0-1, LeDuc lf 2-1-0, Savio dh 2-0-1, Rickenbach c 2-0-0, Bartlett 3b 3-0-1, Lesofsky p 0-0-0, Green p 0-0-0, Maresca rf 0-0-0, Totals 28-3-9
RBI: Florence, Espinola 2
WP: Desroches; LP: Green
Central Catholic (6-4): 0 1 0 0 2 0 0 — 3
Lowell: 0 0 0 0 2 1 5 — 8
Boys Track and Field
MSTCA Division 1 Relays
Top team scores plus locals (23 teams scored): 1. St. John’s Prep 69, 2. Newton North 66, 3. Acton-Boxboro 54; Also: 10. Methuen 14, 14. Andover 9, 16. Lawrence 8, 17. Haverhill 6
Top-6 area placers:
4x400: 3. Haverhill 3:28.66; 1600 SMR: 4. Methuen 3:37.29; Pole vault: 3. Lawrence 24-6; Long jump: 6. Andover 58-5; Javelin: 1. Methuen 387-6; 4x100: 5. Lawrence 44.13; 4x800: 2. Andover 8:07.90
Pentucket 4, North Reading 0
Division 5 State Relays
Event results: 4. Pentucket 44
Pentucket placers:
Pole vault: 2. (Brandon Lee, Will Sutton, Adam Hannula) 95-1.50; Long jump: 2. (Brandon Lee, Yanni Kakouris, Alex Bessaoud) 57-0.50; Triple jump: 3. (Jackson Neumann, Alex Bessaoud, Triston Bukow) 115-1; 4x100: 1. (Alex Bishop, Kade Dennis, Brandon Lee, Yanni Kakouris) 44.78; 4x200: 1. (Matt Beaulieu, Tristan Bukow, Alex Bishop, Yanni Kakouris) 1:35.43; 4x1600: 6. (Jack Fahey, Zach Haynes, Seamus Burke, Jackson Beauparlant) 20:39.10; 4x400: 6. (Matt Beaulieu, Owen Tedeschi, Alex Pedersen, Alex Bishop) 3:47.08
Girls Track and Field
MSTCA Division 1 Relays
Top team scores plus locals (18 teams scored): 1. Newton North 69, 2. Andover 56, 3. Weymouth 41, 4. Lexington 40, 13. Haverhill 12
Top-6 area placers:
4x400: 3. Haverhill 3:28.66; 4x800: 4. Haverhill 10:01.50; 4x100 shuttle hurdles: 1. Andover 1:07.86; 4x1600: 4. Haverhill 22:24.96; 1,600 SMR: 5. Andover 4:25.68; Pole vault: 1. Andover 27-6, 2. Andover 25-0; Long jump: 2. Andover 47-7; Shot put: 4. Haverhill 87-10; Discus: 1. Andover 257-5; Javelin: 1. Andover 276-2
Pentucket 3, North Reading 0
Division 5 State Relay
Event results: 3. Pentucket 54
Pentucket placers:
Shot put: 5. (Riley Bucco, Lia Goodwin, Summer Goodwin) 196-8.50; Long jump: 1. (Emily Rubio, Sage Smith, Wynter Smith) 46-7.50; 4x200 relay: 1. Pentucket (Morgan Trout, Lia Goodwin, Sage Smith, Emily Rubio) 1:49.46; Distance Relay: 1. (Kaylie Dalgar, Lia Alsup, Libby Murphy, Phoebe Rubio) 13:34.16; 4x1600: 2. (Brianna Whyman, Ella Edic, Libby Murphy, Kayle Dalgar) 24:01.09; Sprint Medley: 2. (Morgan Trout, Sage Smith, Emily Rubio, Phoebe Rubio) 4:16.20; Shuttle hurdles: 3. (Hannah Linehan, Riley Bucco, Meaghan Grenham, Wynter Smith) 1:12.59
