Monday, Jan. 30 highlights

Boys Basketball

Whittier 80, Mystic Valley 45

Whittier (80): Lopez 19, Rice 13, Jegorow 11, Rosado 8, Moro 8, Goicochea 7, Henriquez 6, Mullarkey 4, Adrien-Moise 2, Tayag 2. Totals 32-7-80

3-pointers: Lopez 5, Jegorow 3, Goicochea

Highlights: Seniors Xavier Lopez, Tyler Rice and Jakub Jegorow ignited the Wildcats into a 32-point first quarter and 50-point first-half

Mystic Valley: 11 10 12 12 — 45

Whittier: 32 18 12 18 — 80

Triton 63, Greater Lawrence 61

Triton (63): O’Leary 5-3-13, Dupuis 6-2-18, Ciaramitaro 2-1-5, Bissell 0-0-0, Tameirao 1-0-2, Tate 8-4-21, Friis 0-0-0, Prendergast 2-0-4. Totals 24-10-63

Greater Lawrence (61): Garcia 18, Calderon 2, Herrera 7, Santana 18, Castillo 11, Diaz 5

3-pointers: Triton — Dupuis 3, Tate; GL — Castillo 2, Herrera, Santana, Diaz

Triton (6-7): 18 20 11 14 — 63

Greater Lawrence (5-8): 15 12 19 15 — 61

Methuen 67, Lowell Catholic 61

Methuen (67): Chiocca 3-1-8, Andino 2-2-6, Nkwantah 3-1-8, Eason 2-0-5, Kiwanuka 3-0-6, Pemberton 8-0-18, Levesque 3-0-7, Abreu De La Cruz 3-2-9. Totals 27-6-67

3-pointers: Pemberton 2, Chiocca, Nkwantah, Eason, Levesque, Abreu De La Cruz

Records: Methuen 9-5

Girls Basketball

Pinkerton 77, Londonderry 56

Pinkerton (77): Knight 2, Leonard 15, Lebrun 4, Leccese 2, Benz 8, Lavoie 19, Dupuis 10, Pollini 3, Gerossie 17

3-pointers: Leonard 3, Dupuis 2, Lebrun, Pollini, Gerossie

Londonderry: 16 17 15 8 — 56

Pinkerton (9-2): 20 18 20 19 — 77

Windham 44, Salem 41

Salem (41): George 2-1-5, Goetz 5-0-13, Regan 2-0-6, Mosto 2-4-9, Case 1-0-2, Hinchey 1-0-2, Burns 0-2-2, Monic 1-0-2

Windham (44): Weeks 5-0-14, Guarnaccia 0-1-1, Smith 2-1-6, Husson 3-2-9, Amari 1-2-2, Boucher 4-1-12

3-pointers: Salem — Goetz 3, Regan 2, Mosto; Windham — Weeks 4, Boucher 3, Smith, Husson

Salem (3-8): 9 12 7 13 — 41

Windham (7-3): 7 17 13 7 — 44

Tuesday, Jan. 31 highlights

Boys Basketball

Whittier 73, KIPP Academy 55

Whittier (73): Jegorow 20, Lopez 18, Rice 13, Rosado 12, Goicochea 7, Efosa 2, Moro 1. Totals 29-9-73

3-pointers: Jegorow 3, Lopez 2, Goicochea

Whittier: 24 11 16 22 — 73

KIPP Academy: 16 13 13 13 — 55

Pinkerton 73, Manchester Central 38

Pinkerton (73): Bienvemuda 4, A. Chinn 17, T. Chinn 10, Jenkins 6, Johnston 2, Brander 3, Hammer 6, Herland 3, Marshall 22. Totals 28-13-83

3-pointers: Bradner, Herland, Marshall 2

Manchester Central: 6 12 11 9 — 38

Pinkerton: 17 23 25 8 — 73

Andover 69, Tewksbury 53

Andover (69): MacLellan 25, Palermo 15, Lembo 15, Beal 10, Resendiz 4. Totals 27-6-69

3-pointers: MacLellan 6, Lembo, Beal 2

Tewksbury: 13 20 10 10 — 53

Andover (6-7): 25 13 18 13 — 69

Salem 75, Timberlane 63

Salem (75)

Timberlane (63): Baker 20, Bowman 5, Williams 4, Shivell 6, Hutchings 9, Genest 4, Bilicki 15

3-pointers: Baker 4, Hutchings 2, Bilicki 3

Salem: 21 12 11 17 14 — 75

Timberlane: 19 19 5 18 2 — 63

Central Catholic 75, Billerica 47

Central Catholic (75): J. Lopez 20, Sangermano 17, Hart 9, Kelley 7, McNamara 5, Haley 5, Yona 4, Rivera 3 Bridgewater 2, A. Lopez 2, Bistany 1, Hiraldo 0, Rijo 0, O0x2019Brien 0

3-pointers: J. Lopez 3, Sangermano 2, McNamara, Haley

Billerica: 11 11 8 17 — 47

Central Catholic (10-3): 13 21 21 20 — 75

North Andover 52, Haverhill 47

Haverhill (47): Wallis 16, Valdez 14, Delgado 10, Dimopoulos 4, Sapienza 2, Cruz 1. Totals 19-6-52

North Andover (52): DesRochers 2, Faro 5, Wolinski 19, Bethel 11, Denney 11, Saalfrank 2, Catalano 2

3-pointers: NA — Wolinski 4, Bethel 3, Faro

Haverhill: 9 15 8 15 — 47

North Andover (10-4): 12 13 12 15 — 52

Lawrence 88, Chelmsford 46

Lawrence leaders (88): Isiah Ogunbare 15, Danny Reyes 15, Igor Gonzalez 12, Ryan Grunon 10

Highlights: Isiah Ogunbare grabbed 20 rebounds, Francisco Santana had 15 rebounds, Danny Reyes had eight assists and Marius Canery, Jonathan Ocasio and Braylin Castillo excelled on defense.

Records: Lawrence 15-1

Girls Basketball

North Andover 71, Haverhill 40

Haverhill (40): Cruickshank 3, Powell 1, Spencer 2, Bellard 6, L. Phillips 2, Ortiz 14, H. Phillips 12

North Andover (71): Berrad 4, Papell 7, J. Roger 17, Martin 25, S. Rogers 4, Benvenuto 2, Brown 4, Clifford 3, Daley 2, Fallon 3, Rondeau 0

3-pointers: NA — Martin 2, J. Rogers, Fallon; H — Cruickshank, Ortiz

Haverhill: 9 2 14 15 — 40

North Andover: 15 27 19 10 — 71

Whittier 56, Rockport 27

Whittier (56): M. Dawkins 9, Tavares 1, Valera 4, Mazza 5, Efosa 15, Ramirez 11, Wilkins 4, Bode. 4, V. Dawkins 0, Lawrence-Taylor 0, Sosa 0, Cintron 3

3-pointers: Destiny Rameriz, Lauren Mazza

Whittier (4-8): 20 13 11 12 — 56

Rockport (5-8): 6 7 9 5 — 27

Andover 64, Tewksbury 46

Andover (64): Foley 22, Hanscom 13, Kobelski 10, Yates 6, White 3, Buckley 10, Vidoni 2, Igwe 0, Dorelas 0, Seymour 0, Lenihan 0. Total 23-16-64

3-pointers: White, Hanscom

Highlight: Andover led by just three points at halftime, before outscoring Tewksbury 21-5 in the third and 32-17 in the entire second half.

Andover (14-0): 13 19 21 11 — 64

Tewksbury: 14 15 5 12 — 46

Pelham 60, Merrimack Valley 38

Pelham (60): Jasmine Becotte 16, Addie Breault 5, Sophia Joncas 8, Abby McFarland 7, Olivia Todd 6, Grace Riley 12, Molly Sauer 4, Sophia Guinazzo 2

Merrimack Valley: 15 8 5 10 — 38

Pelham: 18 21 10 11 — 60

Pinkerton 54, Manchester Central 28

Pinkerton (54): Knight 0, Leonard 6, Lebrun 5, Wright 0, Leccese 3, Benz 0, Lavoie 18, Bridges 0, Dupuis 7, Cahoon 0, Pollini 3, Gerossie 12

3-pointers: Leonard 2, Dupuis, Gerossie 2, Lecesse, Pollini, Lebrun

Pinkerton (10-2): 24 9 10 11 — 54

Manchester Central: 4 9 13 2 — 28

Portsmouth 63, Windham 31

Windham (31): Weeks 6, Guarnaccia 0, P. Carboni 2, Smith 9, Bean 1, K. Carboni 0, Gullifa 0, Husson 6, Armstrong 0, Amari 2, Grasso 0, Boucher 5, Abruzese 0

3-pointers: Weeks, Smith

Central Catholic 81, Lawrence 29

Central (81): Beers 0, Green 8, Kwo 11, Vient 4, Yfantopulos 4, Guertin 6, Montague 12, Finneran 19, Dick 3, Ayo 6, Smith 6, Shanahan 2

3-pointers: CC — Guertin 2, Montague

Highlight: Kerri Finneran’s 19 points were a career-high, and she added five steals

Central Catholic (6-7): 26 17 23 15 — 81

Lawrence: 12 6 6 5 — 29

