Monday, Jan. 30 highlights
Boys Basketball
Whittier 80, Mystic Valley 45
Whittier (80): Lopez 19, Rice 13, Jegorow 11, Rosado 8, Moro 8, Goicochea 7, Henriquez 6, Mullarkey 4, Adrien-Moise 2, Tayag 2. Totals 32-7-80
3-pointers: Lopez 5, Jegorow 3, Goicochea
Highlights: Seniors Xavier Lopez, Tyler Rice and Jakub Jegorow ignited the Wildcats into a 32-point first quarter and 50-point first-half
Mystic Valley: 11 10 12 12 — 45
Whittier: 32 18 12 18 — 80
Triton 63, Greater Lawrence 61
Triton (63): O’Leary 5-3-13, Dupuis 6-2-18, Ciaramitaro 2-1-5, Bissell 0-0-0, Tameirao 1-0-2, Tate 8-4-21, Friis 0-0-0, Prendergast 2-0-4. Totals 24-10-63
Greater Lawrence (61): Garcia 18, Calderon 2, Herrera 7, Santana 18, Castillo 11, Diaz 5
3-pointers: Triton — Dupuis 3, Tate; GL — Castillo 2, Herrera, Santana, Diaz
Triton (6-7): 18 20 11 14 — 63
Greater Lawrence (5-8): 15 12 19 15 — 61
Methuen 67, Lowell Catholic 61
Methuen (67): Chiocca 3-1-8, Andino 2-2-6, Nkwantah 3-1-8, Eason 2-0-5, Kiwanuka 3-0-6, Pemberton 8-0-18, Levesque 3-0-7, Abreu De La Cruz 3-2-9. Totals 27-6-67
3-pointers: Pemberton 2, Chiocca, Nkwantah, Eason, Levesque, Abreu De La Cruz
Records: Methuen 9-5
Girls Basketball
Pinkerton 77, Londonderry 56
Pinkerton (77): Knight 2, Leonard 15, Lebrun 4, Leccese 2, Benz 8, Lavoie 19, Dupuis 10, Pollini 3, Gerossie 17
3-pointers: Leonard 3, Dupuis 2, Lebrun, Pollini, Gerossie
Londonderry: 16 17 15 8 — 56
Pinkerton (9-2): 20 18 20 19 — 77
Windham 44, Salem 41
Salem (41): George 2-1-5, Goetz 5-0-13, Regan 2-0-6, Mosto 2-4-9, Case 1-0-2, Hinchey 1-0-2, Burns 0-2-2, Monic 1-0-2
Windham (44): Weeks 5-0-14, Guarnaccia 0-1-1, Smith 2-1-6, Husson 3-2-9, Amari 1-2-2, Boucher 4-1-12
3-pointers: Salem — Goetz 3, Regan 2, Mosto; Windham — Weeks 4, Boucher 3, Smith, Husson
Salem (3-8): 9 12 7 13 — 41
Windham (7-3): 7 17 13 7 — 44
Tuesday, Jan. 31 highlights
Boys Basketball
Whittier 73, KIPP Academy 55
Whittier (73): Jegorow 20, Lopez 18, Rice 13, Rosado 12, Goicochea 7, Efosa 2, Moro 1. Totals 29-9-73
3-pointers: Jegorow 3, Lopez 2, Goicochea
Whittier: 24 11 16 22 — 73
KIPP Academy: 16 13 13 13 — 55
Pinkerton 73, Manchester Central 38
Pinkerton (73): Bienvemuda 4, A. Chinn 17, T. Chinn 10, Jenkins 6, Johnston 2, Brander 3, Hammer 6, Herland 3, Marshall 22. Totals 28-13-83
3-pointers: Bradner, Herland, Marshall 2
Manchester Central: 6 12 11 9 — 38
Pinkerton: 17 23 25 8 — 73
Andover 69, Tewksbury 53
Andover (69): MacLellan 25, Palermo 15, Lembo 15, Beal 10, Resendiz 4. Totals 27-6-69
3-pointers: MacLellan 6, Lembo, Beal 2
Tewksbury: 13 20 10 10 — 53
Andover (6-7): 25 13 18 13 — 69
Salem 75, Timberlane 63
Salem (75)
Timberlane (63): Baker 20, Bowman 5, Williams 4, Shivell 6, Hutchings 9, Genest 4, Bilicki 15
3-pointers: Baker 4, Hutchings 2, Bilicki 3
Salem: 21 12 11 17 14 — 75
Timberlane: 19 19 5 18 2 — 63
Central Catholic 75, Billerica 47
Central Catholic (75): J. Lopez 20, Sangermano 17, Hart 9, Kelley 7, McNamara 5, Haley 5, Yona 4, Rivera 3 Bridgewater 2, A. Lopez 2, Bistany 1, Hiraldo 0, Rijo 0, O0x2019Brien 0
3-pointers: J. Lopez 3, Sangermano 2, McNamara, Haley
Billerica: 11 11 8 17 — 47
Central Catholic (10-3): 13 21 21 20 — 75
North Andover 52, Haverhill 47
Haverhill (47): Wallis 16, Valdez 14, Delgado 10, Dimopoulos 4, Sapienza 2, Cruz 1. Totals 19-6-52
North Andover (52): DesRochers 2, Faro 5, Wolinski 19, Bethel 11, Denney 11, Saalfrank 2, Catalano 2
3-pointers: NA — Wolinski 4, Bethel 3, Faro
Haverhill: 9 15 8 15 — 47
North Andover (10-4): 12 13 12 15 — 52
Lawrence 88, Chelmsford 46
Lawrence leaders (88): Isiah Ogunbare 15, Danny Reyes 15, Igor Gonzalez 12, Ryan Grunon 10
Highlights: Isiah Ogunbare grabbed 20 rebounds, Francisco Santana had 15 rebounds, Danny Reyes had eight assists and Marius Canery, Jonathan Ocasio and Braylin Castillo excelled on defense.
Records: Lawrence 15-1
Girls Basketball
North Andover 71, Haverhill 40
Haverhill (40): Cruickshank 3, Powell 1, Spencer 2, Bellard 6, L. Phillips 2, Ortiz 14, H. Phillips 12
North Andover (71): Berrad 4, Papell 7, J. Roger 17, Martin 25, S. Rogers 4, Benvenuto 2, Brown 4, Clifford 3, Daley 2, Fallon 3, Rondeau 0
3-pointers: NA — Martin 2, J. Rogers, Fallon; H — Cruickshank, Ortiz
Haverhill: 9 2 14 15 — 40
North Andover: 15 27 19 10 — 71
Whittier 56, Rockport 27
Whittier (56): M. Dawkins 9, Tavares 1, Valera 4, Mazza 5, Efosa 15, Ramirez 11, Wilkins 4, Bode. 4, V. Dawkins 0, Lawrence-Taylor 0, Sosa 0, Cintron 3
3-pointers: Destiny Rameriz, Lauren Mazza
Whittier (4-8): 20 13 11 12 — 56
Rockport (5-8): 6 7 9 5 — 27
Andover 64, Tewksbury 46
Andover (64): Foley 22, Hanscom 13, Kobelski 10, Yates 6, White 3, Buckley 10, Vidoni 2, Igwe 0, Dorelas 0, Seymour 0, Lenihan 0. Total 23-16-64
3-pointers: White, Hanscom
Highlight: Andover led by just three points at halftime, before outscoring Tewksbury 21-5 in the third and 32-17 in the entire second half.
Andover (14-0): 13 19 21 11 — 64
Tewksbury: 14 15 5 12 — 46
Pelham 60, Merrimack Valley 38
Pelham (60): Jasmine Becotte 16, Addie Breault 5, Sophia Joncas 8, Abby McFarland 7, Olivia Todd 6, Grace Riley 12, Molly Sauer 4, Sophia Guinazzo 2
Merrimack Valley: 15 8 5 10 — 38
Pelham: 18 21 10 11 — 60
Pinkerton 54, Manchester Central 28
Pinkerton (54): Knight 0, Leonard 6, Lebrun 5, Wright 0, Leccese 3, Benz 0, Lavoie 18, Bridges 0, Dupuis 7, Cahoon 0, Pollini 3, Gerossie 12
3-pointers: Leonard 2, Dupuis, Gerossie 2, Lecesse, Pollini, Lebrun
Pinkerton (10-2): 24 9 10 11 — 54
Manchester Central: 4 9 13 2 — 28
Portsmouth 63, Windham 31
Windham (31): Weeks 6, Guarnaccia 0, P. Carboni 2, Smith 9, Bean 1, K. Carboni 0, Gullifa 0, Husson 6, Armstrong 0, Amari 2, Grasso 0, Boucher 5, Abruzese 0
3-pointers: Weeks, Smith
Central Catholic 81, Lawrence 29
Central (81): Beers 0, Green 8, Kwo 11, Vient 4, Yfantopulos 4, Guertin 6, Montague 12, Finneran 19, Dick 3, Ayo 6, Smith 6, Shanahan 2
3-pointers: CC — Guertin 2, Montague
Highlight: Kerri Finneran’s 19 points were a career-high, and she added five steals
Central Catholic (6-7): 26 17 23 15 — 81
Lawrence: 12 6 6 5 — 29
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.