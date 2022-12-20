Boys Basketball

Whittier 63, Minuteman 38

Whittier (63): Rosado 23, Lopez 22, Goicochea 6, Rice 4, Jegorow 4, Bowen 2, Taiga 2, Efosa 0, George 0, Henriquez 0

3-pointers: Lopez 2, Jegorow

Minuteman: 7 11 9 11 — 38

Whittier: 13 18 18 14 — 63

Salem 67, Spaulding 66

Salem (67): McGrail 4, Casado 5, DeLeon 6, Melo 23, Morse 13, James 12, Smith 2, Gonzalez 2, Zannini 0. Totals 23-14-67

3-pointers: Melo 3, Morse 2, James 2

Salem (2-1): 10 14 24 19 — 67

Spaulding: 20 13 15 18 — 66

Pelham 76, Plymouth 22

Pelham (76): Z. James 20, J. Cawthron 8, D. Herrling 8, P. Hemmerdinger 8, M. Yambo 6, L. Dumont 6, J. Bowlan 6, A. Carroll 4, A. Villanueva 4, J. Ciulla 4, C. Travis 2, J. Travis 0. Totals 27-8-76

3-pointers: James 4, Hemmerdinger

Plymouth: 11 11 — 22

Pelham (1-0): 40 36 — 76

Methuen 54, Tewksbury 38

Methuen (54): Chiocca 10, Vasquez 2, Andino 5, Nkwantah 17, Eason 6, Kiwanuka 4, Mottram 0, Pemberton Jr. 4, Levesque 0, Abreau De La Cruz 6

3-pointers: Nkwantah 5, Chiocca

Methuen (1-1): 28 26 — 54

Tewksbury: 20 18 — 38

Nashua North 63, Timberlane 47

Timberlane (47): Baker 16, Mwangi 0, Williams 2, Mlocek 5, Merrill 0, Pantano 0, Shivell 5, Kelley 2, Fitzgerald 2, Genest 0, Bilicki 12, Hutchings 3. Totals 19-5-47

3-pointers: Baker 2, Hutchings, Shivell

Timberlane (0-2): 10 4 12 21 — 47

Nashua North: 19 11 23 10 — 63

Pinkerton 69, Concord 50

Pinkerton (69): Gendron 6, Bienvenmuda 3, Hill 2, T. Chinn 10, Wallace 5, Johnston 4, Hammer 8, Ludden 10, Herland 2, Marshall 19. Totals 24 14 69

3-pointers: Gendron 2, Wallace, Johnston, Ludden 3

Pinkerton (2-1): 14 14 18 23 — 69

Concord: 8 8 16 18 — 50

Greater Lawrence 53, Lowell Catholic 51

Greater Lawrence (53): Santana 5, Barbosa 6, Garcia 19, Calderon 6, Castillo 10, Justin Ortega 4, Medina 3

3-pointers: Garcia 3, Castillo 2, Santana, Barbosa, Medina

Greater Lawrence (2-2): 19 8 9 17 — 53

Lowell Catholic: 14 9 14 14 — 51

Haverhill 55, Chelmsford 43

Haverhill (55): Valdez 12, Tarpy 6, Delgado 27, Dimopoulos 4, Matombo 4, Wallis 2, Cruz 2

3-pointers: Tarpy 2

Chelmsford: 3 15 14 11 — 43

Haverhill (1-1): 13 11 14 17 — 55

Girls Basketball

Minuteman 42, Whittier 38

Whittier (38): M. Dawkins 17, Tavares 0, Figuoara 0, Valera 2, Mazza 10, Efosa 5, Ramirez 2, Wokilns 2, Bode 0

3-pointers: Mazza 3

Whittier (1-2): 10 7 9 12 — 38

Minuteman: 8 16 9 9 — 42

Pinkerton 69, Concord 38

Pinkerton (69): Knight 4 Leonard 7 Lebrun 0 Wright 0 Leccese 10 Benz 8 Lavoie 21 Bridges 0 Dupuis 6 Cahoon 2 Pollini 0 Gerossie 13

3-pointers: Leonard, Lavoie, Leccese, Gerossie

Concord: 11 6 9 12 — 38

Pinkerton (2-0): 22 20 18 9 — 69

Andover 54, North Andover 47

Andover (54): Foley 17, Hanscom 13, Kobelski 4, Yates 3, White 0, Buckley 12, Vidoni 5. Totals 21-11-54

North Andover (47): Martin 15, J. Rogers 7, S. Rogers 9, Papell 7, Berrad 9, Brown 0, Rondeau 0

3-pointers: A — Foley; NA — Martin, J. Rogers 2, S. Rogers 3, Papell

Andover (1-0): 11 10 19 14 — 54

North Andover (0-1): 7 12 9 19 — 47

Salem 41, Spaulding 35

Salem (41): George 2, Nunez 2, Marinelli 2, Rosada-Marshall 0, Regan 5, Beeley 5, G. Mosto 12, M. Mosto 6, Case 3, Hinchey 2, Moniz 2. Totals 14-9-41

3-pointers: Case, G. Mosto, Regan, Beeley

Spaulding: 12 12 6 5 — 35

Salem (2-1): 11 18 4 8 — 41

Methuen 44, Tewksbury 37

Methuen (44): Pfeil 31, Tardugno 6, Santiago 5, Medeiros 2

3-pointers: Pfeil 4, Tardugno

Tewksbury: 11 7 7 12 — 37

Methuen (1-1): 6 9 11 18 — 44

Chelmsford 53, Central Catholic 49

Central (49): Beers 0, Kwo 1, Vient 5, Yfantoulos 2, Guertin 14, Montague 12, Finneran 8, Dick 0, Ayo 0, Smith 8

3-pointers: Guertin 4, Montague 2

Central Catholic (1-1): 13 15 11 10 — 49

Chelmsford (3-0): 16 15 13 9 — 53

Pembroke 56, Timberlane 29

Timberlane (29): Parker 12, Genest 7, Lampron 4, Robinson 2, Stewart 2, Raiti 2, Lopez 0, Hammer 0, Salerno 0, Hannaford 0

3-pointers: None

Highlight: Owl Maia Parker had 21 rebounds.

Pembroke: 17 15 10 14 — 56

Timberlane: 8 8 5 8 — 29

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you