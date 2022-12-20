Boys Basketball
Whittier 63, Minuteman 38
Whittier (63): Rosado 23, Lopez 22, Goicochea 6, Rice 4, Jegorow 4, Bowen 2, Taiga 2, Efosa 0, George 0, Henriquez 0
3-pointers: Lopez 2, Jegorow
Minuteman: 7 11 9 11 — 38
Whittier: 13 18 18 14 — 63
Salem 67, Spaulding 66
Salem (67): McGrail 4, Casado 5, DeLeon 6, Melo 23, Morse 13, James 12, Smith 2, Gonzalez 2, Zannini 0. Totals 23-14-67
3-pointers: Melo 3, Morse 2, James 2
Salem (2-1): 10 14 24 19 — 67
Spaulding: 20 13 15 18 — 66
Pelham 76, Plymouth 22
Pelham (76): Z. James 20, J. Cawthron 8, D. Herrling 8, P. Hemmerdinger 8, M. Yambo 6, L. Dumont 6, J. Bowlan 6, A. Carroll 4, A. Villanueva 4, J. Ciulla 4, C. Travis 2, J. Travis 0. Totals 27-8-76
3-pointers: James 4, Hemmerdinger
Plymouth: 11 11 — 22
Pelham (1-0): 40 36 — 76
Methuen 54, Tewksbury 38
Methuen (54): Chiocca 10, Vasquez 2, Andino 5, Nkwantah 17, Eason 6, Kiwanuka 4, Mottram 0, Pemberton Jr. 4, Levesque 0, Abreau De La Cruz 6
3-pointers: Nkwantah 5, Chiocca
Methuen (1-1): 28 26 — 54
Tewksbury: 20 18 — 38
Nashua North 63, Timberlane 47
Timberlane (47): Baker 16, Mwangi 0, Williams 2, Mlocek 5, Merrill 0, Pantano 0, Shivell 5, Kelley 2, Fitzgerald 2, Genest 0, Bilicki 12, Hutchings 3. Totals 19-5-47
3-pointers: Baker 2, Hutchings, Shivell
Timberlane (0-2): 10 4 12 21 — 47
Nashua North: 19 11 23 10 — 63
Pinkerton 69, Concord 50
Pinkerton (69): Gendron 6, Bienvenmuda 3, Hill 2, T. Chinn 10, Wallace 5, Johnston 4, Hammer 8, Ludden 10, Herland 2, Marshall 19. Totals 24 14 69
3-pointers: Gendron 2, Wallace, Johnston, Ludden 3
Pinkerton (2-1): 14 14 18 23 — 69
Concord: 8 8 16 18 — 50
Greater Lawrence 53, Lowell Catholic 51
Greater Lawrence (53): Santana 5, Barbosa 6, Garcia 19, Calderon 6, Castillo 10, Justin Ortega 4, Medina 3
3-pointers: Garcia 3, Castillo 2, Santana, Barbosa, Medina
Greater Lawrence (2-2): 19 8 9 17 — 53
Lowell Catholic: 14 9 14 14 — 51
Haverhill 55, Chelmsford 43
Haverhill (55): Valdez 12, Tarpy 6, Delgado 27, Dimopoulos 4, Matombo 4, Wallis 2, Cruz 2
3-pointers: Tarpy 2
Chelmsford: 3 15 14 11 — 43
Haverhill (1-1): 13 11 14 17 — 55
Girls Basketball
Minuteman 42, Whittier 38
Whittier (38): M. Dawkins 17, Tavares 0, Figuoara 0, Valera 2, Mazza 10, Efosa 5, Ramirez 2, Wokilns 2, Bode 0
3-pointers: Mazza 3
Whittier (1-2): 10 7 9 12 — 38
Minuteman: 8 16 9 9 — 42
Pinkerton 69, Concord 38
Pinkerton (69): Knight 4 Leonard 7 Lebrun 0 Wright 0 Leccese 10 Benz 8 Lavoie 21 Bridges 0 Dupuis 6 Cahoon 2 Pollini 0 Gerossie 13
3-pointers: Leonard, Lavoie, Leccese, Gerossie
Concord: 11 6 9 12 — 38
Pinkerton (2-0): 22 20 18 9 — 69
Andover 54, North Andover 47
Andover (54): Foley 17, Hanscom 13, Kobelski 4, Yates 3, White 0, Buckley 12, Vidoni 5. Totals 21-11-54
North Andover (47): Martin 15, J. Rogers 7, S. Rogers 9, Papell 7, Berrad 9, Brown 0, Rondeau 0
3-pointers: A — Foley; NA — Martin, J. Rogers 2, S. Rogers 3, Papell
Andover (1-0): 11 10 19 14 — 54
North Andover (0-1): 7 12 9 19 — 47
Salem 41, Spaulding 35
Salem (41): George 2, Nunez 2, Marinelli 2, Rosada-Marshall 0, Regan 5, Beeley 5, G. Mosto 12, M. Mosto 6, Case 3, Hinchey 2, Moniz 2. Totals 14-9-41
3-pointers: Case, G. Mosto, Regan, Beeley
Spaulding: 12 12 6 5 — 35
Salem (2-1): 11 18 4 8 — 41
Methuen 44, Tewksbury 37
Methuen (44): Pfeil 31, Tardugno 6, Santiago 5, Medeiros 2
3-pointers: Pfeil 4, Tardugno
Tewksbury: 11 7 7 12 — 37
Methuen (1-1): 6 9 11 18 — 44
Chelmsford 53, Central Catholic 49
Central (49): Beers 0, Kwo 1, Vient 5, Yfantoulos 2, Guertin 14, Montague 12, Finneran 8, Dick 0, Ayo 0, Smith 8
3-pointers: Guertin 4, Montague 2
Central Catholic (1-1): 13 15 11 10 — 49
Chelmsford (3-0): 16 15 13 9 — 53
Pembroke 56, Timberlane 29
Timberlane (29): Parker 12, Genest 7, Lampron 4, Robinson 2, Stewart 2, Raiti 2, Lopez 0, Hammer 0, Salerno 0, Hannaford 0
3-pointers: None
Highlight: Owl Maia Parker had 21 rebounds.
Pembroke: 17 15 10 14 — 56
Timberlane: 8 8 5 8 — 29
