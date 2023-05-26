<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Baseball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Winnacunnet 3, Windham 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (0):<cstyle:> Armstrong cf 3-0-0, Salvador rf 2-0-0, Constantine 1b 2-0-1, Sullo p 3-0-0, Murphy dh/p 3-0-1, Runde 3b 3-0-0, Arinello c 3-0-0, Hoffman lf/2b 1-0-0, Welby lf 0-0-0, Introne 2b/p 2-0-0. Totals 22-0-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Desmond; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Sullo (0 er, 9 k)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winnacunnet:<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 1, B.C. High 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (1):<cstyle:> Florence cf/lf 3-0-0, Norris rf 3-0-2, Kearney 1b 3-0-0, Rickenbach lf 3-0-1, Bishop cf 0-0-0, Savio dh 2-0-1, Antonopoulos 3b 2-0-0, Mercuri 2b 2-0-0, Bartlett c 2-0-1, Delacrus ss 1-0-1, Jankowski 0-0-0, McNamara cr 0-1-0. Totals 27-1-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Norris; <cstyle:textBold>2B:<cstyle:> Delacruz
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Rondeau
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Lukasz Rondeau allowed five hits with no walks while striking out five in a complete-game shutout...Sophomore Will Norris had the game-winning single in the third that plated Connor McNamara...Jeremy Delacruz had a double and a crucial sacrifice
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>B.C. High (12-9):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (18-3):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 2, Timberlane 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (2):<cstyle:> Albert 4-0-2, Horne 3-1-1, Marshall 2-0-1, Corsetto 2-0-0, Yennaco 2-0-0, Sharp 3-0-0, Archer 2-0-0, Libby 3-1-1 Day 2-0-0, Boucher 0-0-0. Totals 23-2-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (1):<cstyle:> Fitzgerald 3-0-0, Petry 3-0-1, Kelley 2-0-1, Mlocek 3-0-1, Mwangi 3-1-1, Pantano 3-0-0, Kontos 0-0-0, Doherty 3-0-0, Santousso 3-0-1, Basnet 1-0-0. Totals 24-1-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Albert, Horne; Kontos; <cstyle:textBold>HR:<cstyle:> Horne; <cstyle:textBold>SF:<cstyle:> Kontos
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Hammer; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Mlocek
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Garrett Hammer went the distance for Pinkerton allowing an earned run on five hits with two walks and nine strikeouts...Brendan Horne homered for the Astros
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Exeter 9, Salem 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (0):<cstyle:> Roeger ss/p4-0-1, Masson 1b 4-0-0, Doherty c 3-0-0, Hamman 2-0-1, Deschene p 1-0-0, Cornacchio p 0-0-0,J. Barton p 1-0-0, Cruz ss 0-0-0, Boodoo 2b 3-0-2, Maietta 3b 2-0-0, Major 3b 1-0-0, Goetz rf 2-0-1, L.Barton 0-0-0, Ciarcia cf 2-0-0, Lacharite 1-0-0. Totals 26-0-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Deschene
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Exeter:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>5<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lowell Catholic 9, Whittier 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Connor Walsh 3 Kody DiCredico 3, Cam Richard
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Walsh 2, Richard 2, Logan Pickering 2, DiCredico
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Trey Marcotte 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 9, Bedford 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Michael Uber 3, Ben Quintiliani 2, Matt Feole 2, Ryan Lynch, Ricky Wong
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Feole, Lynch, Joey Gallo
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Tyler LeBlanc 11, Curtis Michaud 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Face-offs:<cstyle:> Cole Frank 13/17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bedford (11-5):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>2<0x2002>3<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (13-5):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>5<0x2002>1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 15, Merrimack Valley 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Jack Condon 4, Braidon Bowman 5, Landon Petry, Michael Savage 2, Gary Shivell, Ryan Lueders, Bradyn Gillespie
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Brady Marston 2, Bryce Carty 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (14-2):<cstyle:> 6<0x2002>6<0x2002>1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Merrimack Valley:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> <0x2002>2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 10, Hanover 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Drew Denton 4, Nate Crowley 3, Dylan Suliveras, Jake Suliveras
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Matt Desmaris 3, Crowley
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Face-offs:<cstyle:> Rob DiPietro 13/18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Concord 14, Salem 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Chloe Stone 5, Katie Wood 3, Haylee Bernard, Paige Frias, Grace Hoover Shayne Santo
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Olivia Schoenrock 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Softball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 2, Winnacunnet 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (2):<cstyle:> Mitrou ss 3-0-0, Akin rf 3-0-0, Wright p 3-1-1, DeCotis c 3-1-1, Nolan cf 2-0-0, Hollingshead lf 3-0-1, Yantosca 1b 3-0-0, Wilkins 3b 3-0-0, Gattinella 2b 2-0-1. Totals 25-2-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> DeCotis; <cstyle:textBold>2B:<cstyle:> Wright; <cstyle:textBold>HR:<cstyle:> DeCotis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Wright
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Kelly Wright went the distance allowing an earned run on five hits...Adriana DeCotis hit the game-winning homer in the sixth
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winnacunnet:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 2, Greater Lowell 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (2):<cstyle:> Noury ss 3-1-2, Habib p 2-0-0, Valera 3b 3-0-1, Ouellette c 3-0-0, Rousseau 2b 3-0-1, Hurley cf 2-0-0, Hamlett 1b 3-0-0, Nadeau dp 2-0-0, Tavares lf 2-1-1, Santomassino rf 0-0-0. Totals 21-2-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Noury 2; <cstyle:textBold>HR:<cstyle:> Noury
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Habib
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight:<cstyle:> Maddie Noury did the offensive damage, driving in a pair on two hits, including a homer as the Wildcats won for the 17th time in 20 outings this season
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lowell:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (17-3):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 2, Exeter 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (2):<cstyle:> Olson cf 3-1-1, Lucacio 3b 3-1-1, Lucier ss 3-0-1, Beeley rf 3-0-0, McNamara p 3-0-1, Moniz 1b 2-0-1, Paradis lf 2-0-0, Poulin c 2-0-0, Ventullo 2-0-0. Totals 23-2-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> McNamara 2; <cstyle:textBold>2B:<cstyle:> McNamara
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> McNamara
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight:<cstyle:> Ava McNamar took care of the pitching with a five-hit complete game and driving in both of Salem's runs with a first-inning double
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Exeter:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 4, Timberlane 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (3):<cstyle:> Matarazzo 2b 3-0-1, Poulin ss 4-0-1, O'Leary cf 4-0-3, l.Salafia p 4-0-0, Patles 3b 4-1-1, A.Salafia flex 3-0-2, McDonald rf 4-1-0, Salerno c 4-0-0, McFadden 1b 4-1-1, Fowler cr 0-0-0. Totals 34-3-9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (4):<cstyle:> Cahoon 1b 3-0-0, Schoenenberger ss 3-1-2, Dunn lf 1-0-0, Boucher c 2-0-1, Hiscox 2b 2-0-0, Gibeault 2b/rf 4-1-1, Moore dp 4-0-0, Michaud 3b 3-0-1, Robinson cf 2-0-0, Child lf 1-0-0, Alexander rf 1-0-0, Lemay cf 1-1-0. Totals
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> O'Leary, McFadden; Michaud 3, Boucher; <cstyle:textBold>2B:<cstyle:> Gibeault, Michaud, Boucher
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Cunha; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> l.Salafia
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Amesbury 1, North Andover 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (0):<cstyle:> Mangiameli cf 3-0-1, Lynch rf 3-0-1, Roche c 1-0-0, Gaffny p 3-0-0, Mancuso 1b 3-0-0, Rondeau 2b 3-0-0, Bernard 3b 3-0-2, Kowalski dp 2-0-0, Iglesias lf 1-0-0, Crosby 1-0-0, Oliveto 2-0-1, Remis 1-0-0. Totals 26-0-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Gaffny
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Amesbury:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 6, Kennett 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>New Hampshire Division II Quarterfinal<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. ; 2. ; 3.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. ; 2.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bedford 8, Salem 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>New Hampshire Division I Quarterfinal<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. ; 2. ; 3.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. ; 2.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Dover 9, Pinkerton 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>New Hampshire Division I Quarterfinal<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Track and Field
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>MIAA D2 Championship Day 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Area top-6 placers:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pentathlon:<cstyle:> Caleb Agbor (North Andover) 3,030, 6. Cole Brimmer (NA) 2,388;<cstyle:textBold> Pole vault<cstyle:>: 1. Ethan Belongia (NA) 11-6, 4. William Rizos (Central Catholic) 11-6, 5. Dylan Lebiedz (CC) 11-0, 6. Patrick Nugent (NA) 11-0; <cstyle:textBold>Discus<cstyle:>: 2. Keenan Gosselin (NA) 142-7, 3. Nate Jacques (NA) 142-7; <cstyle:textBold>800<cstyle:>: 1. Ryan Connolly (NA) 1:53.38
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Track and Field
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>MIAA D2 Championship Day 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Area top-6 placers:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Discus<cstyle:>: 3. Siena DiSalvo (NA) 111-7; <cstyle:textBold>Triple jump:<cstyle:> 3. Anya Neira (CC) 35-11, 5. Nadia Abdat (NA) 35-7; <cstyle:textBold>800<cstyle:>: 5. Laura Fennessy (Central Catholic) 2:19.13; <cstyle:textBold>2-mile<cstyle:>: 4. Madeline Courtemanche (CC) 11:12.93; <cstyle:textBold>Pentathlon<cstyle:>: 5. Casey Goland (NA) 2,552
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.