<pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Saturday, Jan. 28 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 66, BB&N 43
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (66):<cstyle:> Goodman 2-0-6, Tejada 3-2-9, Montiel 4-0-10, Gibbons 1-0-2, Burns 2-0-5, Harris 0-1-1, Nwobi 3-3-9, Davis 5-0-12, Mulvey 4-0-10. Totals 25-6-66
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Goodman 2, Montiel 2, Davis 2, Mulvey 2, Tejada, Burns
<pstyle:text1>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (9-6):<cstyle:> 37<0x2002>29 <0x2014> 66
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>BB&N:<cstyle:> 17<0x2002>26 <0x2014> 43
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Ice Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bishop Guertin 4, Pinkerton 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bishop Guertin:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:>Joe Richards 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:>John Mantone, Connor Clifford
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:>Damien Carter 28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Joe Richards' second goal tied the match with 68 seconds remaining and came 24 seconds after Bishop Guertin had taken a 2-1 lead...All that means the two teams combined for four goals in the final 92 seconds.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Triton 4, Hamilton-Wenham 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:>Colin Fidler, Josh Hersey, Quinn Fidler, Connor Rumph
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:>Lucas Sullivan, Michael Taylor, Rumph, Connor Houlihan, Gavin Colby, Jack Lindholm, Hersey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:>Gavin Marengi
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 4, Cambridge 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Cambridge:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:>Jack Allard 2, Owen Kneeland, Cole Lambert
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:>Noah Page 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight:<cstyle:> The Rangers put 52 shots on Cambridge goalie Pablo Ellsworth
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Reading 5, Amesbury 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:>Brady Coburn, Hunter Belisle, Maddox LeBlanc, Bodie Marcotte
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:>Matt Venturi 2, Nathan Brown, Cam Richard, Belisle
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:>Trey Marcotte 27
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 6, Rockport 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Rockport:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pentucket (5-6-1):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>2<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:>Jack Stewart 2, Nolan Cole 2, Aaron Wirwicz, Nolan Gorski
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:>Stewart 2, Cam Smith 2, Chase Pelletier, Gorski, Cole Macallan, Nicholas Kutcher
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:>Ben Guertin
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 5, Bishop Fenwick 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:>Alex Doudkin, Brendan Murnane, Braeden Archambault, Caleb Wooster, Jonathan Lynch
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:>Murnane 2, Carter Gilson, Jack Vallarelli, Nik Previte, Archambault
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:>Charlie Rainville 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 3, Nashua South-Pelham 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Nashua South-Pelham:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:>Austin Mulrenan, Aiden Quaglietta, Andrew Trudel
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:>Vito Mancini 21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bedford 4, Haverhill 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (6-3-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bedford (5-7-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>3<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:>Cal Pruett 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 4, Waltham 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (7-6-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Waltham:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:>Max Gagnon 2, Cam Jankowski 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:>Tim Briley 21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Ice Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 3, Gloucester 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:>Jenna Oliver 2, Olivia Wilson
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:>Emmerson Marengi 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:>Teagan Wilson 29
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 4, Shrewsbury 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Shrewsbury:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:>Shelby Nassar 2, Kaitlyn Bush, Lauren Lynch
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:>Juliana Taylor 26
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Indoor Track
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Amesbury 0, Newburyport 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Areaplacers<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>300<cstyle:>: 1. Michael Sanchez (A) 35.86; <cstyle:textBold>600<cstyle:>: 7. Jalen Wise (N) 1:27.69; <cstyle:textBold>1,000<cstyle:>: 4. Ethan Downs (N) 2:37.08; <cstyle:textBold>Mile: <cstyle:>3. Bradford Duchesne (N) 4:27.67; <cstyle:textBold>55 hurdles<cstyle:>: 1. Ean Hynes (N) 7.84; <cstyle:textBold>4x200<cstyle:>: 5. Ryan Miles, Ean Hynes, James Forrest-Hay, Will Acquaviva (Newburyport) 1:35.89; <cstyle:textBold>4x800<cstyle:>: 3. Duchesne, Aimon Fadil, Downs, Wise (Newburyport) 8:50.78, 4. Andre Bailin, Max Rodriguez, Brody Tonks, Drew Sanford (Amesbury) 8:50.81; <cstyle:textBold>4x400: <cstyle:>1. Jackson Wetherell, Michael Sanchez, Max Sanchez, Zach Rome (Amesbury) 3:30.37; <cstyle:textBold>SP<cstyle:>: 2. Aiden Donovan (A) 47-0.50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Indoor Track
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Amesbury 0, Newburyport 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Areaplacers<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>2-Mile<cstyle:>:4. Abby Kelly (N) 11:43.75; <cstyle:textBold>4x800<cstyle:>:1. Blake Parker, Violet Moore, Hailey LaRosa, Annabel Murray (Newburyport) 9:48.02; <cstyle:textBold>4x400: <cstyle:>2. Annie Shay, Morgan Felts, Reese Bromby, Devin Stroope (Newburyport) 4:11.40
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Swimming
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Phillips 112, Deerfield Academy 54
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Phillipswinners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>200 medley relay<cstyle:>: Ariana Zhao, Addison Deng, Elissa Kim, Emma Cheung 1:48.86; <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle<cstyle:>: Katie Swan 1:55.6; <cstyle:textBold>200 IM<cstyle:>: Kim 2:07.19; <cstyle:textBold>50 freestyle<cstyle:>: Cheung 25.83; <cstyle:textBold>100 butterfly<cstyle:>: Kim 56.58; <cstyle:textBold>100 freestyle<cstyle:>: Zhao 53.58; <cstyle:textBold>500 freestyle<cstyle:>: Swan 5:07.93; <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: Cheung, Veronika Kisova, Molly MacKinnon, Swan 1:42.93
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:>Phillips 3-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Wrestling
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 131, Bellingham 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>2023 Massachusetts Votech State Tournament<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team scores:<cstyle:> 1. Shawsheen 281.5, 2. Tri County 216, 3. Montachusett 199.5, 7. Whittier 131
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier placers:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>1<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold>13<cstyle:>: 4. Aiden Fogarty; <cstyle:textBold>132<cstyle:>: 4. Sebastien Boisvert; <cstyle:textBold>138<cstyle:>: 4. Landen Haney; <cstyle:textBold>1<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold>52<cstyle:>: 6. Cole Lintner; <cstyle:textBold>160<cstyle:>: 5. Anthony Midolo; <cstyle:textBold>1<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold>82<cstyle:>: 4. Eric Talley; <cstyle:textBold>195<cstyle:>: 6. Matheus Binda; <cstyle:textBold>220<cstyle:>: 6. Logan Hauck
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 0, Concord 0, Pinkerton 0, Windham 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic placers:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>106<cstyle:>: 3. Cole Glynn; <cstyle:textBold>113<cstyle:>: 2. Izaiah Santago; <cstyle:textBold>126<cstyle:>: 5. James Crippen; <cstyle:textBold>132<cstyle:>: 2. Nick Spero; <cstyle:textBold>145<cstyle:>: 2. James Bohenko; <cstyle:textBold>170<cstyle:>: 3. Caden Chase; <cstyle:textBold>182<cstyle:>: 1. Nate Blanchette
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Central finished second at the Capital City Classic in Concord...Nate Blanchette was named the tournament's outstanding wrestler after beating Spencer Fine, who is ranked second in New England
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bridgewater/Raynham 45, Haverhill 34
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team scores:<cstyle:> Bridgewater 45, Haverhill 34; Haverhill 72, Marshfield 12; Haverhill 58, Braintree 18; Plymouth South 42, Haverhill 37
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhillindividual records:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>106<cstyle:>:Michael Morris 4-0; <cstyle:textBold>113<cstyle:>: Shea Morris 4-0; <cstyle:textBold>120<cstyle:>: Cale Wood Jr 3-1; <cstyle:textBold>126<cstyle:>: Trevor Lindmark 1-2; <cstyle:textBold>132<cstyle:>: Casey Peugh 3-1; <cstyle:textBold>152<cstyle:>: Camden O'Donnell 4-0; <cstyle:textBold>160<cstyle:>:Brent Nicolosi 4-0; <cstyle:textBold>170<cstyle:>: Kevin McAninch 3-1; <cstyle:textBold>182<cstyle:>: Erick Morel Baez 2-2; <cstyle:textBold>195<cstyle:>: Shany Velasquez 2-2; <cstyle:textBold>220<cstyle:>: Matthew Harrold 3-1; <cstyle:textBold>HVY<cstyle:>: Colin McAninch 3-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Despite having to forfeit three weight classes because of injuries, the Hillies split their duals at the Bridgewater quad.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:>Haverhill 13-9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 48, Duxbury 33
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>DuxburyDuals<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team scores:<cstyle:> Andover 64, Plymouth North 18; Andover 48, Duxbury 33; Chelmsford 45, Andover 36
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover individual records:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>106<cstyle:>:Yandel Morales 3-0; <cstyle:textBold>113<cstyle:>: Ryan Van Buren 2-1; <cstyle:textBold>120<cstyle:>: Jason Ballou 3-0; <cstyle:textBold>126<cstyle:>: Nick Archambault 2-0, Maddy Li 1-0; <cstyle:textBold>132<cstyle:>: Adrian Luck 2-0, Archambault 1-0; <cstyle:textBold>138<cstyle:>: Sandro Luck 2-1; <cstyle:textBold>145<cstyle:>: Anthony Archambault 2-1; <cstyle:textBold>152<cstyle:>: Ami Zamani 0-2, Henry Prussman 1-0; <cstyle:textBold>160<cstyle:>: Gavin Oliveira 0-1, Ami Zamani 0-1, Prussman 0-1; <cstyle:textBold>170<cstyle:>:G.Oliveira 0-2, Lucas Oliveira 0-1; <cstyle:textBold>182<cstyle:>: L.Oliveira 2-0; <cstyle:textBold>195<cstyle:>: Will Sheehan 2-1; <cstyle:textBold>220<cstyle:>: Liam Finn 0-3; <cstyle:textBold>HVY<cstyle:>: Jason Osborne 2-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> The Warriors earned a title-match berth with convincing victories before dropping the finals to Chelmsford...Ryan Van Buren's pin was key to the victory over the host squad
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:>Andover 17-7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 165, Methuen 159, Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team scores:<cstyle:> 1. Xavier, Conn., 232, 2. Salem, N.H., 165, 3. Natick 162, 4. Methuen 159, 5. Minnechaug 149.5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen placers:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>113<cstyle:>: 2. Dom Gangi; <cstyle:textBold>120<cstyle:>: 4. Joe Tavares; <cstyle:textBold>126<cstyle:>: 4. Anthony DeMaio; <cstyle:textBold>145<cstyle:>: 2. Vinnie DeMaio; <cstyle:textBold>1<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold>70<cstyle:>: 3. Joe Bolduc; <cstyle:textBold>HVY<cstyle:>: 2. Josirus Gomez
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 36, Danbury 33
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team scores:<cstyle:> Timberlane 36, Danbury, Conn., 33; Timberlane 45, Simsbury, Conn., 28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlaneindividual records:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>106<cstyle:>: Ryan Sigillo 1-1; <cstyle:textBold>113<cstyle:>: Talon Oljey 2-0; <cstyle:textBold>120<cstyle:>: Cole Seuss 0-2; <cstyle:textBold>126<cstyle:>: TJ LaBatte 0-2; <cstyle:textBold>132<cstyle:>: Jon Fabrizio 2-0; <cstyle:textBold>138<cstyle:>:Jake Morrissey 1-1; <cstyle:textBold>145<cstyle:>: Jake Andrade 2-0; <cstyle:textBold>152<cstyle:>: Ben Little 2-0; <cstyle:textBold>160<cstyle:>: Tucker Hadwen 1-1; <cstyle:textBold>170<cstyle:>: Reid Robinson 1-1; <cstyle:textBold>182<cstyle:>: Spencer Sierra 0-2; <cstyle:textBold>195<cstyle:>: Shaun Sullivan 0-2; <cstyle:textBold>220<cstyle:>: Lucas Fitzpatrick 1-1; <cstyle:textBold>HVY<cstyle:>: Malikai Colon 2-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> The Owls knocked off a couple of teams ranked among Connecticut's top ten <0x2014> #2 Danbury and #9 Simsbury ... In the narrow victory over Danbury, Talon Oljey (two pins) rallied from being on his back to pinning his opponent and Malikai Colon scored a late takedown to defeat on of the top-ranked heavyweights in New England...Victories by Job Fabrizio and Jake Andrade (two pins) clinched the team victory ... Ben Little also had two pins on the day
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 7, Triton 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>CAL/NECOpen<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Meet Results (9 teams scored): <cstyle:> 1. Beverly 215.5; 2. Gloucester 174; 3. Salem 170.5; 4. Saugus/Peabody 161; 5. Triton 136; 6. Danvers 124; 7. Pentucket 96; 8. Marblehead/Swampscott 94.5; 9. Lynnfield/North Reading 85
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners and area placers:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>106<cstyle:>: 1. JJ Figueroa-Mercado (GL) 2-0, 5. Nikolas Rigoli (T) 1-2; <cstyle:textBold>113<cstyle:>: 1. Aiden DeCoste (GL) 3-0, 2. Sam Imlach (T) 2-1; <cstyle:textBold>120<cstyle:>: 1. Tanner Kamuda (P) 3-0, 3. Alex Sabino (T) 3-1; <cstyle:textBold>132<cstyle:>: 1. Joe Allen (GL) 3-0, 4. Lucien Parenteau (P) 2-2; <cstyle:textBold>138<cstyle:>: 1. Mason Hinshaw (M/S) 3-0, 5. Lucas Bistany (T) 1-2; <cstyle:textBold>145<cstyle:>: 1. Brendan Dalton (S) 3-0, 2. Trevor Kamuda (P) 2-1; <cstyle:textBold>152<cstyle:>: 1. Sam LoRusso (S/P) 3-0, 6. Amir Alami (T) 1-2; <cstyle:textBold>160<cstyle:>: 1. Joseph Baker (D) 3-0, 3. Adam Newman (P) 3-1; <cstyle:textBold>170<cstyle:>: 1. William Pinto (S/P) 3-0, 4. Nolan Merrill (T) 2-2, 6. Dylan Gately (P) 1-2; <cstyle:textBold>182<cstyle:>: 1. Gino Sicari (B) 3-0, 2. Douglas Aylward (T) 1-1, 6. Mason Skinner (P) 1-2; <cstyle:textBold>195<cstyle:>: 1. Michael Toppan (GL) 2-0, 6. Josh Breen (P) 1-2; <cstyle:textBold>220<cstyle:>: 1. Jayden Toppan (GL) 2-0, 2. Ashton Wonson (T) 1-1; <cstyle:textBold>HVY<cstyle:>: 1. Alex Rodriquez (S) 3-0, 2. Antonio Sforza (T) 1-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Phillips 54, Brooks 25, Phillips Exeter 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team scores:<cstyle:> Phillips Andover 54, Brooks 24; Phillips Exeter 42, Brooks 31; Belmont Hill 76, Brooks 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks highlights:<cstyle:> Ari Barua of Andover won all three of his matches by pin
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Sunday, Jan. 29 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lawrence 76, B.C. High 67
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (76):<cstyle:> Canery 29, Ogunbare 8, Reyes 12, Grunon 8, Rosario 4, Ocasio 10, Luciano 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Reyes 2, Grunon 2, Rosario, Ocasio 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>B.C. High:<cstyle:> 18<0x2002>14<0x2002>21<0x2002>14<0x2014> 67
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (14-1):<cstyle:> 20<0x2002>22<0x2002>16<0x2002>18<0x2014> 76
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 61, Newton South 25
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>AHS (61): <cstyle:>Foley 23, Hanscom 8, Kobelski 10, Yates 2, White 2, Buckley 2, Vidoni 2, Igwe 4, Dorelas 6, Margolis 2, Seymour 0, Lenihan 0 Total 28-4-61
<pstyle:text1>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Newton South (8-6):<cstyle:> <0x2002>8<0x2002><0x2002>2<0x2002><0x2002>6<0x2002><0x2002>9 <0x2014> 25
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (14-0):<cstyle:> 18<0x2002>19<0x2002>14<0x2002>10<0x2014> 61
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Cathedral (Boston) 65, Pentucket 63
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pentucket (63):<cstyle:> A. Conover 3-0-6, Cloutier 2-4-8, Thompson 5-7-19, K. Conover 0-0-0, DiBurro 1-2-4, Dube 3-1-9, G. Bellacqua 5-3-13, Crowe 0-4-4. Totals 19-21-63
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Thompson 2, Dube
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Cathedral(Boston):<cstyle:> <0x2002>9<0x2002>17<0x2002>26<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 65
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pentucket (10-4):<cstyle:> 23<0x2002>11<0x2002><0x2002>8<0x2002>21 <0x2014> 63
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Gymnastics
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 147, Tewksbury 126
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central placers:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Vault<cstyle:>: 1. Cami Rueda 9.6, 2. Julia Turrisi 9.2; <cstyle:textBold>Bars<cstyle:>: 1. Rueda 9.3, 2. Ashlyn Pinet 8.85, 3. Riley Salerno 8.7; <cstyle:textBold>Beam<cstyle:>: 1. Rueda 9.7, 2. Pinet 9.4, 3. Turrissi 9.3; <cstyle:textBold>Floor<cstyle:>: 1. Rueda 9.7, 3. Pinet 9.4; <cstyle:textBold>All-around: 1. Rueda 38.3<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Ice Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 4, Dracut 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> H <0x2014> Nick Diburro 2, John Bishop, Jax Mulligan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:>H <0x2014> J. Mulligan, Tiger Mulligan, Will Janes
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> H <0x2014> Dylan Soucy 28
