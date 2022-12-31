Boys Basketball
Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic 5th place
North Andover (47): Faro 1 0-0 2, Wolinski 4 3-3 12, Bethel 3 0-0 9, Denney 5 3-3 13, Catalano 4 1-4 11. Totals 17 7-10 47
Methuen (54): Vasquez 3 3-7 9, Andono 5 2-5 14, Nkwantah 0 7-10 7, Almanzar 0 2-2 2, Kiwanuka 1 2-7 4, Pemberton 6 3-7 17, Abreau De La Cruz 0 1-3 1. Totals 15 20-41 54
3-pointers: Methuen — Bethel 3, Wolinski; NA — 54
Highlights: Trailing by 18 after the first quarter, Methuen cut into North Andover's lead the rest of the way, holding the Knights to only two points in the third quarter to take a one-point lead into the fourth ... Ben Nk wantah made seven of his 10 foul shots in the fourth period
North Andover: 22 11 2 12 — 47
Methuen: 4 15 17 18 — 54
Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic 3rd place
Andover (50): MacLellan 3 2-3 11, Palermo 3 4-5 11, Srinivasan 2 4-4 9, Lembo 3 0-0 6, Resendiz 2 0-0 4, Beal 1 3-3 5, Hnat 1 0-0 2, Tutwiler 0 0-0 0, Concemi 1 0-0 2, LeBrun 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 13-15 50
Central Catholic (62): Bridgewater 5 2-2 14, Hart 6 0-2 13, J.Lopez 5 1-1 14, Rivera 1 4-4 7, Sangermano 3 1-3 8, Kelley 1 0-0 2, Haley 0 0-0 0, Hiraldo 1 2-4 4, A.Lopez 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 10-16
3-pointers: Andover — MacLellan, Palermo, Srinivasan; CC — J.Lopez 3, Bridgewater 2, Hart, Riera, Sangermano
Andover (2-3): 9 10 21 10 — 50
Central Catholic (4-1): 19 9 20 14 — 62
Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic Championship
Lawrence (82): Danny Reyes 0 0-0 0, Marius Canery 7 2-2 14, Ryan Grunon 4 1-2 13, Braylin Castillo 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Ogunbare 6 3-4 15, Obbie Luciano 1 2-2 5, Jonathan Ocasio 3 2-2 10, Igor Gonzalez 1 0-0 2, Sebastian Silverio 3 0-0 8, Nasiha Perez 2 2-2 6, Francisco Santana 1 0-0 2, Felix Rosario 0 1-2 1, Joendy Rosario 1 0-0 2, Adriel Vasquez 0 0-0 0, Jonathan Perez 0 2-2 2, Brown Kouhiko 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 15-18 82
Beverly (57): Noe Diaz 3 2-4 9, Max Hemsey 1 5-8 7, Ryder Frost 4 3-3 11, Dylan Crowley 7 5-7 24, Mayan Kuot 1 0-0 2, Jack Ryan 0 0-0 0, Jacob Klass 0 0-1 1, TJ Betts 0 0-0 0, James Stevenson 0 0-0 0, Aidan Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Dorien D'Entremont 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 16-24 57
3-pointers: Lawrence — Grunon 4, Oasio 2, Silverio 2, Luciano; Beverly — Crowley 5, Diaz, D'Entremont
Lawrence (6-0): 18 24 25 15 — 82
Beverly (3-3): 16 6 19 16 — 57
Greater Lawrence (28): Allora Ramos 5, Erieliz Vazquez 6, Dana caberja 4, Jaeda Flores 7, Jayda Marshal 5, Brena Creo 1
Lawrence (49): Medina 11, Bautista 7, Santos 6, Davila 4, Mejia 4, Rivera 4, Martinez 4, Setiawan 4. Vigneiro 4, Bermudez 2, Rosario 1
Greater Lawrence: 3 7 9 9 — 28
Lawrence: 13 13 12 11 — 49
Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic 3rd place
Methuen (30): Tardugno 4 3-4 13, Santiago 2 0-0 4, Chirwa 1 1-2 4, Slattery 1 0-0 2, Pfeil 3 1-2 7. Totals 11 5-8 30
Pentucket (33): Conover 2 0-4 4, Cloutier 1 0-2 2, Thompson 2 0-0 5, Dube 1 7-8 10, Bellacqua 2 8-12 12. Totals 8 15-26 33
3-pointers: Methuen — Tardugno 2, Chirwa; Pentucket — Thompson, Dube
Highlights: Tied after a low-scoring first three quarters, Pentucket got five points from Alyssa Thompson while Abby Dube went six of seven from the line to outscore Methuen down the stretch...Methuen's Brooke Tardugno kept the Rangers close with five of her team-high 13 points in the fourth.
Methuen: 5 11 3 11 — 30
Pentucket: 6 7 6 14 — 33
Whittier (57): M. Dawkins 25 Tavares. 0. Figuoara. 0 Valera. 3. Mazza. 2 Efosa. 13 Ramirez. 3. Wokilns 4 Bode. 2 V. Dawkins 1 Lawrence-Taylor 4
Highlights: Maddy Dawkins led all scorers with 25 points and 4 steals. Angel Efosa scored 13 points 7 steals 6 rebounds. Wilmari Valera was the big spark on defense by keeping the on ing pressure all game. Nevaeha Wilkins and Vanessa Lawrence -Taylor dominated on the boards to get the Wildcats going on the fast break. The Key help was by Victoria Dawkins with 7 steals.
Whittier (2-3): 21 11 18 7 — 57
Somerville (1-4): 11 4 8 13 — 36
Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic Championship
North Andover (32): Berrad 0 0-0 0, Papell 1 0-0 2, J.Rogers 3 0-0 7, Benvenuto 1 0-0 2, Martin 7 4-5 19, S.Rogers 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 4-5 32
Andover (57): Dorelas 1 0-0 2, Kobelski 0 2-2 2, Buckley 2 2-2 6, Hanscom 7 0-0 14, White 2 0-0 6, Yates 1 2-4 4, Vidoni 4 0-0 10, Foley 5 2-2 13. Totals 22 8-10 57
3-pointers: NA — J.Rogers, Martin; Andover — White 2, Vidoni 2, Dorelas, Foley
North Andover (4-2): 9 6 6 11 — 32
Andover (5-0): 10 14 21 12 — 57
Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic 5th place
Haverhill (35): Cruickshank 1 0-1 2, Spencer 4 0-0 12, Bellard 1 0-2 2, Ortiz 3 2-2 8, Mora 4 0-0 8, Phillips 3-4 3. Ttoals 13 5-9 35
Central Catholic (64): Beers 0 0-0 0, Green 0 1-2 1, Kwo 3 1-4 7, Vient 1 0-0 2, Yfantopulos 3 2-6 8, Guertin 3 0-0 8, Montague 1 0-0 2, Finneran 6 3-8 15, Dick 2 0-0 4,Ayo 1 0-0 2, Smith 6 3-3 15. Totals 26 10-23 64
3-pointers: Haverhill — Spencer 4; CC — Guertin
Haverhill: 14 7 5 9 — 35
Central Catholic: 14 24 13 13 — 64
Salem scorers: George 7, Goetz 4, Regan 17, Beeley 5, G. Mosto 10, Hinchey 4, Burns 2
3-pointers: Case, Regan
Hollis-Brookline: 13 6 15 9 — 43
Salem: 12 12 10 15 — 49
Windham Scorers: Week 2, P. Carboni 2, Smith 9, K. Carboni 2, Husson 16, Amari 7, Boucher 5
3-pointers: Smith 2, Husson 2, Boucher
Concord Academy: 9 12 8 8 — 37
Windham: 12 9 14 8 — 43
Area placers:
VAULT
1. JULIA TURRISI (CC) 9.25
3. DEIDRE DONOVAN (CC) 9.1
BAR
1. JULIA TURRISI (CC) 9.0
2. DREW PERRY (NA) 8.7
3. RILEY SALERNO (CC) 8.65
BEAM
1. CAMERON RUEDA (CC) 9.6
2. ALLY WHITE (CC) 9.05
3. SYDNEY HANSSEN (NA) 8.9
FLOOR
1. ASHLYN PINET (CC) 9.15
2. RILEY SALERNO (CC) 8.85
3. ALLY WHITE (CC) 8.7
ALL AROUND
1. JULIA TURRISI (CC) 34.15
2. DREW PERRY (NA) 33.1
Shawsheen Valley: 2 0 1 — 3
Methuen: 1 0 1 — 2
Goals: Ronan, Morris
Saves: O'Brien 22
Haverhill: 0 1 1 — 2
Newburyport: 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: Kendall LaRivierre, Kaitlyn Bush
Saves: HPNA — Julianna Taylor 22
Methuen placers:
106: 1. Antonio Rios; 113: ;1. Dom Gangu 120: 3. Joe Tavares; 126: 3. Anthony DeMaio; 138: 3. Noah Beshara; 145: 2. Vinnie DeMaio; 160: 5. Jeydany Ortega; 170: 3. Joe Bolduc; 182: 3. Shane Eason; 195: 5. Michael Carmona; 220: ; HVY: 3. Josirus Gomez
Highlights: Methuen wins the 21-team Framingham Holiday Tournament behind solid team depth with 11 wrestlers placing, including two champions and nine wrestlers placing in the top 3. Antonio Rios and Dom Gangi both won championships with first period pins in the finals. Vinnie DeMaio lost a tough 5-2 match in the finals to All-State placer Paul Barrett of Longmeadow. Joe Tavares, Anthony DeMaio, Noah Beshara, Joe Bolduc, Shame Eason and Josirus Gomez all battled back for third place to help the Rangers pull away for the win.
Winners:
106: Shea Morris (H) by pin; 113: Mike Morris (H) by pin; 120: CJ Wood (H) by major decision; 126: TJ Labatte (T) by win; 132: Dom Lee (T) by pin; 138: Jon Fabrizio (T) by pin; 145: Jacob Andrade (T) by pin; 152: Ben Little (T) by pin; 160: Brent Nicolosi (H) by pin; 170: Reid Robinson (T) by pin; 182: Erick Morel Baez (H) by pin; 195: Dom Coppeta (T) by pin; 220: Matt Harrold (H) by pin; HVY: Malikai Colon (T) by tech fall
Highlights: The young Owls stepped up on the road and knocked off Haverhill. The Hillies were 2nd in Lowell a few days ago where the Owls finished a distant 20th. Senior Captain Malikai Colon started the night off with a dominant win.Then the pins came. Seniors TJ Labatte, Jon Fabrizio and Ben Little, Junior Jake Andrade and Freshmen Dominic Lee all recorded pins to put the Owls out in front 35-16. After Lowell Holiday Champ, Brent Nicolosi helped the Hillies bring it closer, Freshmen Reid Robinson stepped into the lineup and bumped up to record a last second fall in a back and forth match at 170 pounds to seal the victory. Dom Coppetta added a fall at 195 in between pins for the Hillies to complete the scoreline
