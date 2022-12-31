221230-et-cru-GirlsHoop-6.jpg

North AndoverÕs Sydney Rogers drives to the hoop. Andover defeated North Andover 57-32 in the girls Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic championship game Friday night. 12/30/2022

 Carl Russo
Boys Basketball

 

Methuen 54, North Andover 47

Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic 5th place

North Andover (47): Faro 1 0-0 2, Wolinski 4 3-3 12, Bethel 3 0-0 9, Denney 5 3-3 13, Catalano 4 1-4 11. Totals 17 7-10 47

Methuen (54): Vasquez 3 3-7 9, Andono 5 2-5 14, Nkwantah 0 7-10 7, Almanzar 0 2-2 2, Kiwanuka 1 2-7 4, Pemberton 6 3-7 17, Abreau De La Cruz 0 1-3 1. Totals 15 20-41 54

3-pointers: Methuen — Bethel 3, Wolinski; NA — 54

Highlights: Trailing by 18 after the first quarter, Methuen cut into North Andover's lead the rest of the way, holding the Knights to only two points in the third quarter to take a one-point lead into the fourth ... Ben Nk wantah made seven of his 10 foul shots in the fourth period

North Andover: 22 11  2 12 — 47

Methuen:  4 15 17 18 — 54

 
Central Catholic 62, Andover 50

Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic 3rd place

Andover (50): MacLellan 3 2-3 11, Palermo 3 4-5 11, Srinivasan 2 4-4 9, Lembo 3 0-0 6, Resendiz 2 0-0 4, Beal 1 3-3 5, Hnat 1 0-0 2, Tutwiler 0 0-0 0, Concemi 1 0-0 2, LeBrun 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 13-15 50

Central Catholic (62): Bridgewater 5 2-2 14, Hart 6 0-2 13, J.Lopez 5 1-1 14, Rivera 1 4-4 7, Sangermano 3 1-3 8, Kelley 1 0-0 2, Haley 0 0-0 0, Hiraldo 1 2-4 4, A.Lopez 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 10-16

3-pointers: Andover — MacLellan, Palermo, Srinivasan; CC — J.Lopez 3, Bridgewater 2, Hart, Riera, Sangermano

Andover (2-3):  9 10 21 10 — 50

Central Catholic (4-1): 19  9 20 14 — 62

 
Lawrence 82, Beverly 57

Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic Championship 

Lawrence (82): Danny Reyes 0 0-0 0, Marius Canery 7 2-2 14, Ryan Grunon 4 1-2 13, Braylin Castillo 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Ogunbare 6 3-4 15, Obbie Luciano 1 2-2 5, Jonathan Ocasio 3 2-2 10, Igor Gonzalez 1 0-0 2, Sebastian Silverio 3 0-0 8, Nasiha Perez 2 2-2 6, Francisco Santana 1 0-0 2, Felix Rosario 0 1-2 1, Joendy Rosario 1 0-0 2, Adriel Vasquez 0 0-0 0, Jonathan Perez 0 2-2 2, Brown Kouhiko 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 15-18 82   

Beverly (57): Noe Diaz 3 2-4 9, Max Hemsey 1 5-8 7, Ryder Frost 4 3-3 11, Dylan Crowley 7 5-7 24, Mayan Kuot 1 0-0 2, Jack Ryan 0 0-0 0, Jacob Klass 0 0-1 1, TJ Betts 0 0-0 0, James Stevenson 0 0-0 0, Aidan Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Dorien D'Entremont 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 16-24 57

3-pointers: Lawrence — Grunon 4, Oasio 2, Silverio 2, Luciano; Beverly — Crowley 5, Diaz, D'Entremont

Lawrence (6-0): 18 24 25 15 — 82

Beverly (3-3): 16  6 19 16 — 57

Girls Basketball
 
Lawrence 49, Greater Lawrence 28

Greater Lawrence (28): Allora Ramos 5, Erieliz Vazquez 6, Dana caberja 4, Jaeda Flores 7,  Jayda Marshal 5, Brena Creo 1 

Lawrence (49): Medina 11, Bautista 7, Santos 6, Davila 4, Mejia 4, Rivera 4, Martinez 4, Setiawan 4. Vigneiro 4, Bermudez 2, Rosario 1

Greater Lawrence:  3  7  9  9 — 28

Lawrence: 13 13 12 11 — 49

 
Pentucket 33, Methuen 30

Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic 3rd place

Methuen (30): Tardugno 4 3-4 13, Santiago 2 0-0 4, Chirwa 1 1-2 4, Slattery 1 0-0 2, Pfeil 3 1-2 7. Totals 11 5-8 30

Pentucket (33): Conover 2 0-4 4, Cloutier 1 0-2 2, Thompson 2 0-0 5, Dube 1 7-8 10, Bellacqua 2 8-12 12. Totals 8 15-26 33

3-pointers: Methuen — Tardugno 2, Chirwa; Pentucket — Thompson, Dube

Highlights: Tied after a low-scoring first three quarters, Pentucket got five points from Alyssa Thompson while Abby Dube went six of seven from the line to outscore Methuen down the stretch...Methuen's Brooke Tardugno kept the Rangers close with five of her team-high 13 points in the fourth. 

Methuen: 5 11 3 11 — 30

Pentucket: 6  7 6 14 — 33

 
Whittier 57, Somerville 36

Whittier (57): M. Dawkins 25   Tavares. 0.  Figuoara. 0  Valera. 3.   Mazza. 2  Efosa. 13 Ramirez. 3. Wokilns  4  Bode. 2   V. Dawkins 1  Lawrence-Taylor 4

Highlights: Maddy Dawkins led all scorers with 25 points and 4 steals. Angel Efosa scored 13 points 7 steals 6 rebounds. Wilmari Valera was the big spark on defense by keeping the on ing pressure all game. Nevaeha Wilkins and Vanessa Lawrence -Taylor dominated on the boards to get the Wildcats going on the fast break. The Key help was by Victoria Dawkins with 7 steals.

 

Whittier (2-3): 21 11 18  7 — 57

Somerville (1-4): 11  4  8 13 — 36

 
Andover 57, North Andover 32

Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic Championship

North Andover (32): Berrad 0 0-0 0, Papell 1 0-0 2, J.Rogers 3 0-0 7, Benvenuto 1 0-0 2, Martin 7 4-5 19, S.Rogers 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 4-5 32

Andover (57): Dorelas 1 0-0 2, Kobelski 0 2-2 2, Buckley 2 2-2 6, Hanscom 7 0-0 14, White 2 0-0 6, Yates 1 2-4 4, Vidoni 4 0-0 10, Foley 5 2-2 13. Totals 22 8-10 57

3-pointers: NA — J.Rogers, Martin; Andover — White 2, Vidoni 2, Dorelas, Foley

North Andover (4-2):  9  6  6 11 — 32

Andover (5-0): 10 14 21 12 — 57

 
Central Catholic 64, Haverhill 35

Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic 5th place

Haverhill (35): Cruickshank 1 0-1 2, Spencer 4 0-0 12, Bellard 1 0-2 2, Ortiz 3 2-2 8, Mora 4 0-0 8, Phillips 3-4 3. Ttoals 13 5-9 35

Central Catholic (64): Beers 0 0-0 0, Green 0 1-2 1, Kwo 3 1-4 7, Vient 1 0-0 2, Yfantopulos 3 2-6 8, Guertin 3 0-0 8, Montague 1 0-0 2, Finneran 6 3-8 15, Dick 2 0-0 4,Ayo 1 0-0 2, Smith 6 3-3 15. Totals 26 10-23 64

3-pointers: Haverhill — Spencer 4; CC — Guertin

Haverhill: 14  7  5  9 — 35

Central Catholic: 14 24 13 13 — 64

 
Salem 49, Hollis-Brookline 43

Salem scorers:  George 7, Goetz 4, Regan 17, Beeley 5, G. Mosto 10, Hinchey 4, Burns 2

3-pointers: Case, Regan

Hollis-Brookline: 13  6 15  9 — 43

Salem: 12 12 10 15 — 49

 
Windham 43, Concord Academy 37

Windham Scorers: Week 2, P. Carboni 2, Smith 9, K. Carboni 2, Husson 16, Amari 7, Boucher 5

3-pointers: Smith 2, Husson 2, Boucher

Concord Academy:  9 12  8 8 — 37

Windham: 12  9 14 8 — 43

Girls Gymnastics
 
Central Catholic 141.15, North Andover 129.75, Dracut 118.75

Area placers:

VAULT

1. JULIA TURRISI (CC) 9.25

3. DEIDRE DONOVAN (CC) 9.1

BAR

1.  JULIA TURRISI (CC) 9.0

2. DREW PERRY (NA) 8.7

3. RILEY SALERNO (CC) 8.65

BEAM

1. CAMERON RUEDA (CC) 9.6

2. ALLY WHITE (CC) 9.05

3. SYDNEY HANSSEN (NA) 8.9

FLOOR

1. ASHLYN PINET (CC) 9.15

2. RILEY SALERNO (CC) 8.85

3. ALLY WHITE (CC) 8.7

ALL AROUND

1. JULIA TURRISI (CC) 34.15

2. DREW PERRY (NA) 33.1

Boys Ice Hockey
 
Shawsheen Valley 3, Methuen 2

Shawsheen Valley: 2 0 1 — 3

Methuen: 1 0 1 — 2

Goals: Ronan, Morris

 

Saves: O'Brien 22 

Girls Ice Hockey
 
Haverhill 2, Newburyport 0

Haverhill: 0 1 1 — 2

Newburyport: 0 0 0 — 0

Goals: Kendall LaRivierre, Kaitlyn Bush

Saves: HPNA — Julianna Taylor 22

Wrestling
 
Methuen Wins Framingham Tourney

Methuen placers:

106: 1. Antonio Rios; 113: ;1. Dom Gangu 120: 3. Joe Tavares; 126: 3. Anthony DeMaio; 138: 3. Noah Beshara; 145: 2. Vinnie DeMaio; 160: 5. Jeydany Ortega; 170: 3. Joe Bolduc; 182: 3. Shane Eason; 195: 5. Michael Carmona; 220: ; HVY: 3. Josirus Gomez

Highlights: Methuen wins the 21-team Framingham Holiday Tournament behind solid team depth with 11 wrestlers placing, including two champions and nine wrestlers placing in the top 3. Antonio Rios and Dom Gangi both won championships with first period pins in the finals. Vinnie DeMaio lost a tough 5-2 match in the finals to All-State placer Paul Barrett of Longmeadow. Joe Tavares, Anthony DeMaio, Noah Beshara, Joe Bolduc, Shame Eason and Josirus Gomez all battled back for third place to help the Rangers pull away for the win.  

 

Timberlane 47, Haverhill 34

Winners:

106: Shea Morris (H) by pin; 113: Mike Morris (H) by pin; 120: CJ Wood (H) by major decision; 126: TJ Labatte (T) by win; 132: Dom Lee (T) by pin; 138: Jon Fabrizio (T) by pin; 145: Jacob Andrade (T) by pin; 152: Ben Little (T) by pin; 160: Brent Nicolosi (H) by pin; 170: Reid Robinson (T) by pin; 182: Erick Morel Baez (H) by pin; 195: Dom Coppeta (T) by pin; 220: Matt Harrold (H) by pin; HVY: Malikai Colon (T) by tech fall

HighlightsThe young Owls stepped up on the road and knocked off Haverhill. The Hillies were 2nd in Lowell a few days ago where the Owls finished a distant 20th. Senior Captain Malikai Colon started the night off with a dominant win.Then the pins came.  Seniors TJ Labatte, Jon Fabrizio and Ben Little, Junior Jake Andrade and Freshmen Dominic Lee all recorded pins to put the Owls out in front 35-16.  After Lowell Holiday Champ, Brent Nicolosi helped the Hillies bring it closer, Freshmen Reid Robinson stepped into the lineup and bumped up to record a last second fall in a back and forth match at 170 pounds to seal the victory.  Dom Coppetta added a fall at 195 in between pins for the Hillies to complete the scoreline

