Boys Basketball
Chelmsford 64, Haverhill 61
Haverhill (61): Delgado 19,Valdez 25, Wallis 1, Cruz 4,Tarpy 3, Simpson 10
3-pointers: Tarpy, Simpson
Highlight: Haverhill was down by 16 points with three minutes left. They fought back and had a chance to tie the game at the free throw line with 40 seconds left.
Haverhill: 14 18 9 20 — 61
Chelmsford: 14 17 19 14 — 64
Girls Basketball
Tewksbury 49, Methuen 28
Methuen (28): Pfeil 16, Tardugno 6, Medeiros 2, Slattery 2, Santiago 2
Methuen (8-5): 5 7 7 9 — 28
Tewksbury: 8 12 15 14 — 49
Boys Ice Hockey
Londonderry 5, Pinkerton 4
Londonderry (5-5 Div. 1): 3 1 0 1 — 5
Pinkerton (3-5 Div. 1): 1 2 1 0 — 4
Goals: P — Kyle Smith, Campbell St. Pierre, Preston Libby 2; L — Brandon Morin 3, Michael Maloney, Jayden Hamilton
Assists: P — St. Pierre; L — Matt Boyton, Maloney, Hamilton, Logan Bowen
Saves: P — Damien Carter 20; L — Aidan Cardosi 32
Wrestling
Pinkerton 46, Londonderry 36
Pinkerton winners:
113: Aiden Doyle forfeit; 120: Cam McMahon forfeit; 126: Ayden Guevara forfeit; 132: Michael Follo pin 5:06; 138: Camden Arbogast dec. 11-3; 145: Anthony Borbone pin 1:05; 160: Nelphison DeAlmeida pin 1:34; 182: James Caruso pin 1:36
