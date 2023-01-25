Boys Basketball

Chelmsford 64, Haverhill 61

Haverhill (61): Delgado 19,Valdez 25, Wallis 1, Cruz 4,Tarpy 3, Simpson 10

3-pointers: Tarpy, Simpson

Highlight: Haverhill was down by 16 points with three minutes left. They fought back and had a chance to tie the game at the free throw line with 40 seconds left.

Haverhill: 14 18 9 20 — 61

Chelmsford: 14 17 19 14 — 64

Girls Basketball

Tewksbury 49, Methuen 28

Methuen (28): Pfeil 16, Tardugno 6, Medeiros 2, Slattery 2, Santiago 2

Methuen (8-5): 5 7 7 9 — 28

Tewksbury: 8 12 15 14 — 49

Boys Ice Hockey

Londonderry 5, Pinkerton 4

Londonderry (5-5 Div. 1): 3 1 0 1 — 5

Pinkerton (3-5 Div. 1): 1 2 1 0 — 4

Goals: P — Kyle Smith, Campbell St. Pierre, Preston Libby 2; L — Brandon Morin 3, Michael Maloney, Jayden Hamilton

Assists: P — St. Pierre; L — Matt Boyton, Maloney, Hamilton, Logan Bowen

Saves: P — Damien Carter 20; L — Aidan Cardosi 32

Wrestling

Pinkerton 46, Londonderry 36

Pinkerton winners:

113: Aiden Doyle forfeit; 120: Cam McMahon forfeit; 126: Ayden Guevara forfeit; 132: Michael Follo pin 5:06; 138: Camden Arbogast dec. 11-3; 145: Anthony Borbone pin 1:05; 160: Nelphison DeAlmeida pin 1:34; 182: James Caruso pin 1:36

