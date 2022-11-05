Friday, Nov. 4 highlights
Football
Brooks 14, Nobles 7
Nobles (4-3): 0 0 7 0 — 7
Brooks (6-1): 7 0 7 0 — 14
First Quarter Brooks — Gabe Fitzgerald 29 pass from Michael Wolfendale (Andrew Agosti kick)
Third Quarter Nobles — Johny Grinion 22 run (Owen Fitzsimmons kick)
Brooks — Wolfendale 6 run (Agosti kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERSRUSHING: Darnell Pierre 22-94, Wolfendale 11-68, Joel Mireles 1-5
PASSING: Wolfendale 5-14-0, 61 yards
RECEIVING: Jackson Conners-McCarty 3-23, Fitzgerald 1-29, Nomar Tejada 1-9
Lawrence 42, Malden Catholic 14
Lawrence (1-7): 35 7 — 42
Malden Catholic (0-9): 8 6 — 14
Touchdowns L — Jayzius Perez 3 run
L — Andy Medina 65 pass fro Jayden Abreu
L — Medina 90 pass from Abreu
L — Yorlando Tilleria 85 pass from Abreu
L — Medina pass from Abreu
L — Medina 20 pass from Abreu
Andover 42, Lynn Classical 6
Lynn Classical: 0 0 0 6 — 6
Andover (9-0): 3 18 14 7 — 42
First Quarter Andover — FG Andrew Wetterwald 21
Second Quarter Andover — FG Wetterwald 37
Andover — Michael Capachietti 51 pass from Scotty Brown (Wetterwald kick)
Andover — Lincoln Beal 44 pass from Brown (Beal run)
Third Quarter Andover — Beal 80 run (Wetterwald kick)
Andover — Dante Berger 68 run (Wetterwald kick)
Fourth Quarter Andover — Brown 10 run (Luis Gunera kick)
LC — John Nasky 30 pass from RJ Faessler
INDIVIDUAL LEADERSRUSHING: Beal 5-96, Berger 3-69, Patrick Layman 4-48, Brown 6-30,
PASSING: Brown 5-7-125
RECEIVING: Beal 2-53, Capachietti 2-53, Wetterwald 1-19
Central Catholic 46, Braintree 14
Braintree (4-5): 0 0 14 0 — 14
Central Catholic (7-2): 18 28 0 0 — 46
First Quarter CC — Matthias Latham 3 run (kick failed) 7:46
CC — Mason Bachry 40 pass from Blake Hebert (run failed) 5:12
CC — Latham 1 run (kick failed) 0:40.6
Second Quarter CC — Latham 49 run (Preston Zinter pass from Hebert) 11:47
CC — Markys Bridgewater 32 run (William Rizos kick) 7:37
CC — Hebert 68 run (kick failed) 2:42
CC — Bridgwater 13 run (Rizos kick) 1:32
Third Quarter Braintree — Mario Franciosa-Johnson 35 pass from James Tellier (Ryan Brooks kick) 7:35
Braintree — Franciosa-Johnson 25 pass from Tellier (Brooks kick) 0:52
INDIVIDUAL LEADERSRUSHING: Braintree (14-55) — Steve Luongo 5-28, Franciosa-Johnson 1-15, Tellier 4-8, Brooks 3-7, CAm Grieve 1-(-3); CC (34-359) — Bridgewater 9-153, Latham 7-81, Hebert 5-78, Bachry 1-9, Mike Ryan 1-5, Jahaziel Polanco 4-4, Ryan Tighe 1-2, Matthew Getchell 1-0, Luke Faletra 4-(-4)
PASSING: Braintree — Tellier 7-26-0, 112 yards; CC — Hebert 7-10-0, 122
RECEIVING: Braintree — Franciosa-Johnson 3-63, Brooks 2-35, Caleb Parsons-Gomes 1-12, Dom Dionisio 1-2; CC — Bachry 3-50, Latham 2-59, Ryan 1-5, Connor Grella 1-(-2)
Methuen 37, Brockton 34
Brockton (7-2): 7 14 6 7 — 34
Methuen (7-2): 13 9 8 7 — 37
Division 1 Round of 16First Quarter M — Shane Eason 66 pass from Drew Eason (pass failed), 11:40
B — Oluwakoleade Osinubi 36 pass from Cameron Monteiro (John Dumas kick), 5:35
M — Anesti Touma 32 pass from Drew Eason (Omar Aboutoui kick), 3:24
Second Quarter B — Osinubi 18 run (Dumas kick), 8:50
M — Touma 38 pass from Shane Eason (pass failed), 7:36
B — Monteiro 3 run (Dumas kick), 0:41
M — Aboutoui 20 field goal, 0:00
Third Quarter B — Osinubi 21 run (pass failed), 2:18
M — Shane Eason 61 run (Jared Rao rush), 1:52
Fourth Quarter B — Monteiro 4 run (Dumas kick), 9:35
M — Shane Eason 5 run (Aboutoui kick), 7:24
INDIVIDUAL LEADERSRUSHING: Methuen (7-88) — Shane Eason 5-73, Drew Eason 1-14, Josh Kwakye 1-1; Brockton (56-401) — Cameron Monteiro 27-160, Oluwakoleade Osinubi 19-116, Donovan Munroe 1-57, Chris Paul 2-27, Maurion Osteen 3-14, Zaquan 2-9, Michael Victor 1-12, Wilker Pina 1-4
PASSING: Methuen — Drew Eason 10-13-0, 243; Shane Eason 1-1-0, 38; Brockton — Monteiro 3-4-1, 45
RECEIVING: Methuen — Shane Eason 5-115, Anesti Touma 4-101, Xander Silva 1-48, Aiden O’Shaunessy 1-17; Brockton — Osinubi 2-41, Osteen 1-4
Pinkerton 35, Spaulding 20
Spaulding (4-6): 0 7 7 6 — 20
Pinkerton (8-2): 21 7 7 0 — 35
First Quarter P — Cole Yennaco 3 run (Craig Coventry kick)
P — Yennaco 3 run (Coventry kick)
P — Jacob Albert 13 run (Coventry kick)
Second Quarter P — Yennaco 3 run (Coventry kick)
S — Hunter Trueman 18 pass from Gabriel Melendez (Zach Lynch kick)
Third Quarter S — Seth Cortina 2 run (Melendez kick)
P — Matt Morrison 11 pass from Timmy Hersom (Coventry kick)
Fourth Quarter S — Kaiden Melendez 1 run (rush failed)
PINKERTON INDIVIDUAL LEADERSRUSHING: Cole Yennaco 18-112, Jacob Albert 13-98, Matt Morrison 4-33, Jackson Collins 2-8, Timmy Hersom 4-(-6)
PASSING: Hersom 4-5, 58 yards
RECEIVING: Matt Feole 1-21, Albert 1-25, Ryan Houle 1-1, Morrison 1-11
Timberlane 20, Concord 14
Concord (6-4): 14 0 0 0 — 14
Timberlane (8-2): 13 7 0 0 — 20
First Quarter Concord — Divon Duncan 20 run (Jacob Plante kick) 9:39
Timberlane — Dan Post 31 run (Harrison Bloom kick) 5:19
Concord — Nathan Galbraith 38 run (Plante kick) 2:09
Timberlane — Post 3 run (kick blocked) 1:49
Second Quarter Timberlane — Post 2 run (Bloom kick) 0:00
INDIVIDUAL LEADERSRUSHING: Concord (43-184) — Elia Bahuma 19-88, Galbraith 7-75, Duncan 1-20, Peyton Enis Yearout 9-9, Jackson Borkush 1-0, Zack Doward 16-(-8); Timberlane (41-287) — Post 14-118, Matt Williams 2-68, Eddie DiGiulio 12-48, Dom Coppeta 11-45, Liam Corman 1-14, Team 1-(-16)
PASSING: Concord — Doward 2-8-0, 28 yards; Timberlane — Coppeta 8-13-0, 78
RECEIVING: Concord — Enis 1-20, Bahuma 1-7; Timberlane — Williams 3-41, Trey Baker 3-26, Jaden Mwangi 2-11
Boys Soccer
Brooks 2, Nobles 2
Goals: Kyle Joyce, Harry Bertos
Assists: Lucas Macklin-Dib, Joyce
Saves: Zach Amato 3
Nobles (10-1-4): 2 0 — 2
Brooks (12-2-1): 1 1 — 2
Girls Soccer
Newton North 1, Central Catholic 0
Saves: Lauren Sanchez 3
Records: Central Catholic 7-7-5
Saturday, Nov. 5 highlights
Field Hockey
Andover 7, Newton North 0
Division 1 Round of 32
Goals: Mia Batchelder, Emma Reilly 2, Scarlet Glass, Casey Michael, Brooke Cedorchuk, Rose Memmolo
Assists: Kate Harris
Saves: Adelaide Weeden, Maddie DiGiorgio
Up Next: D1 Round of 16, hosting Acton-Boxboro (time and date TBA)
Newton North: 0 0 — 0
Andover (18-1): 5 2 — 7
Football
Ipswich 55, Whittier 38
Ipswich (2-7): 24 12 7 12 — 55
Whittier (2-7): 8 0 6 24 — 38
I — Louie Harrington 60 run (Henry Wright rush)
W — Nick Almanzar 6 run (Almanzar rush)
I — Wright 2 run (Wright rush)
I — Wright 3 run (Wright rush)
I — Wright 23 run (pass failed)
I — Wright 64 run (pass failed)
W — Daniel Knowlton 50 pass from Camden West (rush failed)
I — Eliot Donovan 20 run (Harrington kick)
W — Georgio Gioldasis 22 pass from West (Knowlton pass from West)
I — Matt McGowan 2 run (kick failed)
W — Knowlton 50 pass from West (Ixavier Pabon rush)
I — Wright 63 run (pass failed)
W — Thomas Galvin 51 pass from West (Pabon rush)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERSRUSHING: Ipswich — Henry Wright 20-235, Louie Harrington 8-123, Eliot Donoan 6-50, Matt McGowan 12-26, Sam Magers 1-4, Peter Bauman 2-3, Max Longo 1-(2); Whittier — Nick Almanzar 6-5, Walter Powell 1-4, Camden West 2-2, Ixavier Pabon 1-1 PASSING: Ipswich — Donovan 2-5-26-0-0, Vin Winter 2-2-25-0-0; Whittier — West 17-27-318-4-0. RECEIVING: Ipswich — Harrington 2-32, Charlie Elder 1-16, Zach Isaac 1-3; Whittier — Daniel Knowlton 5-176, Thomas Galvin 3-71, Almanzar 5-41, Georgio Gioldasis 2-31, Chase Bowen 2-(-1).
Plymouth 63, Plymouth 14
Plymouth (5-5): 7 7 0 0 — 14 Pelham (10-0): 14 28 14 7 — 63 First Quarter PEL — Dom Herrling 6 run (Antonio Furtado kick), 7:42 PEL — Ethan Demmons 3 run (Furtado kick), 4:59 PLY — Dylan Welch 59 run (Gianni Ciotti kick), 1:10 Second Quarter PEL — Jake Travis 59 run (Furtado kick), 11:47 PEL — Demmons 12 run (Kick failed), 5:33 PEL — Jake Cawthron 33 pass from Travis (Demmons run), 4:01 PLY — Dylan Welch 85 run (Ciotti kick), 3:41 PEL — Alex Carroll 71 run (Furtado kick), 3:24 Third Quarter PEL — Jake Ciulla 7 run (Furtado kick), 9:42 PEL — Ciulla 5 run (Furtado kick), 1:31 Fourth Quarter PEL — Steven Harvey 47 fumble return (Furtado kick), 9:36 INDIVIDUAL LEADERS RUSHING: PELHAM: (29-300) — Alex Carroll 4-90, Dom Herrling 6-72, Jake Travis 3-57, Jake Ciulla 7-44, Ethan Demmons 4-25, Scott Paquette 2-10, William Nicolls 1-2, Nick Muise 2-0; PLYMOUTH (43-280) — Dylan Welch 14-196, Matt Cleary 12-51, Landon Fogg 4-23, Tristan Patridge 3-11, Caden Sanborn 2-10, Mason Lessard 2-5, Gianni Ciotti 1-2, Eli Crane 1-0, Jake Sanborn 1-(-8), Luke Diamond 3-(-10) PASSING: PEL — Travis 3-3-0, 141; PLY — Diamond 2-3-1, 14 RECEIVING: PEL — Jake Cawthron 2-106, Dom Herrling 1-35; PLY — Logan Custance 1-12, Brennan Johnson 1-2 Bedford 28, Windham 0 Bedford (6-3): 6 6 3 13 — 28 Windham (6-3): 0 0 0 0 — 0 WINDHAM INDIVIDUAL LEADERS RUSHING: Tiger An 11-53, Josh Sweeney 11-24, Billy DiPietro 6-21, David Croteau 1-(-6), Jake Micciche 1-(-4), Bryan Desmarais 2-5, Brandon Beland 2-2 PASSING: Sweeney 3-10-2, 19 yards; DiPietro 0-6-1, 0 yards RECEIVING: B. Desmarais 2-15, Croteau 1-4 Boys Soccer Andover 3,
Springfield Central 1 Division 1 Preliminary Round Goals: Ali Kamal, Tyler Ardito, Nik Previte Assists: Previte, Kamal, Enzo Masters Saves: Nil Castro-Rovira 8 Up Next: D1 Round of 32 at Shrewsbury on Monday (6 p.m.) Springfield Central: 1 1 — 1 Andover (9-5-5): 2 1 — 3 Girls Soccer
Methuen 4, Winchester 3 Division 1 Round of 32 Goals: Courtnee Pickles 4 Assists: Brooke Tardugno, Kate Fitzpatrick, Riley — Hearn 2 Saves: Sam Pfeil 11 Up Next: Division 1 Round of 16 vs. winner of Braintree/Newton South Methuen (16-2): 3 1 — 4 Winchester: 1 2 — 3 West Bridgewater 4,
Whittier 0 Division 1 Round of 32 Saves: Madison Dawkins 11 Whittier (11-5-3): 0 0 — 0 West Bridgewater: 2 2 — 4 Girls Volleyball
Andover 3, Quincy 0 Division 1 Round of 32 Kills: Marissa Kobelski 18, Sophia Miele 7 Blocks: Adrie Waldinger 4 Assists: Sophia Pierce 33 Service points (aces): Lila Sipley 20 (2), Marissa Kobelski 11, Adrie Waldinger 10 (2) Digs: Lila Sipley 18, Marissa Kobelski 17 Up Next: D1 Round of 16 vs. Haverhill (time and date TBA) Quincy: 17 15 19 — 0 Andover (16-3): 25 25 25 — 3
