Field Hockey

Pentucket 5, Norwell 0

Division 3 Round of 32 Goals: Bailey Stock 2, Haley Dwight, Maddie Kuchar, Meg Freiermuth

Assists: Freiermuth 2, Reese Gallant

Saves: Charlene Basque 4

Norwell (10-6-3): 0 0 — 0

Pentucket (17-1-1): 5 0 — 5

Girls Soccer

North Andover 2, Framingham 1 (PKs)

Division 1 Round of 32 Goals: Jordan Lamphere, PK goals by Samantha Klimas, Ella Slayton, Maddie Jackson, Erika Wojcik

Saves: Paige Pefine 11

North Andover (14-2-3): 1 0 1 — 2

Framingham: 1 0 0 — 1

Girls Volleyball

Arlington 3, Methuen 0

Division 1 Round of 32 Kills: Sam Driend 13

Blocks: Kat DeLap 5

Assists: Avry Nelson 21

Service points (aces): Juliana Buck 19, (1)

Digs: Carolina Rodriguez 21

Arlington (12-8): 25 25 25 — 3

Methuen (12-9): 18 23 21 — 0

Haverhill 3, Beverly 0

Division 1 Round of 32

Kills: Kya Burdier 8

Blocks: Lexi DeOliveira 2

Assists: Emmerson Cerasuolo 17

Aces: Gabby Burdier 5

Digs: G. Burdier 11

Beverly (12-8): 23 12 10 — 0

Haverhill (17-2): 25 25 25 — 3

