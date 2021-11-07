Field Hockey
Pentucket 5, Norwell 0
Division 3 Round of 32 Goals: Bailey Stock 2, Haley Dwight, Maddie Kuchar, Meg Freiermuth
Assists: Freiermuth 2, Reese Gallant
Saves: Charlene Basque 4
Norwell (10-6-3): 0 0 — 0
Pentucket (17-1-1): 5 0 — 5
Girls Soccer
North Andover 2, Framingham 1 (PKs)
Division 1 Round of 32 Goals: Jordan Lamphere, PK goals by Samantha Klimas, Ella Slayton, Maddie Jackson, Erika Wojcik
Saves: Paige Pefine 11
North Andover (14-2-3): 1 0 1 — 2
Framingham: 1 0 0 — 1
Girls Volleyball
Arlington 3, Methuen 0
Division 1 Round of 32 Kills: Sam Driend 13
Blocks: Kat DeLap 5
Assists: Avry Nelson 21
Service points (aces): Juliana Buck 19, (1)
Digs: Carolina Rodriguez 21
Arlington (12-8): 25 25 25 — 3
Methuen (12-9): 18 23 21 — 0
Haverhill 3, Beverly 0
Division 1 Round of 32
Kills: Kya Burdier 8
Blocks: Lexi DeOliveira 2
Assists: Emmerson Cerasuolo 17
Aces: Gabby Burdier 5
Digs: G. Burdier 11
Beverly (12-8): 23 12 10 — 0
Haverhill (17-2): 25 25 25 — 3
