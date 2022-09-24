Friday, Sept. 23 highlights
Field Hockey
Georgetown 3, Methuen 0
Saves: M — Alex Tardugno 7
Methuen: 0 0 — 0
Georgetown (4-2-1): 2 1 — 3
Newburyport 2, Central Catholic 1
Goal: N — Morgan Valeri, Lilly Ragusa; CC — Kerri Finneran
Assist: N — Ciara Geraghty; CC — Bella Angluin
Saves: N — Jane Mettling 10; CC — Ava Perrotta 12
Newburyport (5-1): 1 1 — 2
Central Catholic (2-3): 0 1 — 1
Football
Londonderry, Pinkerton
Pinkerton (3-1): 0 0 6 0 — 6
Londonderry (3-1): 7 10 7 7 — 31
First Quarter L — Anthony Amaro 92 kick return (Jack Drabik kick)
Second Quarter L — Drabik 36 field goal
L — Jack Schena 20 pass from Drew Heenan (Drabik kick)
Third Quarter P — Cole Yennaco 7 run (kick wide)
L — Andrew Soucy 9 run (Drabik kick)
Fourth Quarter L — Andrew Kullman 44 pass from Heenan (Drabik kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERSRUSHING: P — Caden Michaud 8-31, Jacob Albert 7-31, Cole Yennaco 10-25 Matt Morrison 4-13, Tim Hersom 5-(-14); L — Jake Schena 11-40, Drew Heenan 12-37, Andrew Soucy 5-22
PASSING: P — Hersom 5-10-1, 47 yards, Michaud 0-1; L — Heenan 7-12-0, 107
RECEIVING: P — Michaud 2-33, Albert 2-10, Yennaco 1-4; L — Kullman 2-47, Schena 1-20, Matt Carroll 1-19, Anthony Amaro 1-13, Trevor Weinman 2-8
Timberlane, Keene
Keene: 0 0 7 7 — 14
Timberlane (3-1): 7 14 7 14 — 42
First Quarter T — Edward Digiulio 31 run (Harrison Bloom kick)
Second Quarter T — Digiulio 38 run (Bloom kick)
T — Liam Corman (Bloom kick)
Third Quarter T — Matthew Williams 85 kickoff return (Bloom kick)
Fourth Quarter T — Liam Corman 20 run (Bloom kick)
T — Digiulio 53 run
INDIVIDUAL LEADERSRUSHING: Timberlane — Edward Digiulio 8-140, Liam Corman 7089, Dom Coppeta 7-47, Cam Nazarian 3-19, Matt Williams 2-2, Spencer Brien
PASSING: Timberlane — Coppeta 2-5-0, 24
RECEIVING: Timberlane — Matthew Williams 1-12, Trey Baker 1-12
Methuen, Lowell
Lowell (0-3): 0 7 0 0 — 7
Methuen (3-0): 23 7 6 6 — 42
First Quarter Methuen — Shane Eason 10 run (Omar Aboutoui kick) 6:57
Methuen — Eason 11 run (Aboutoui kick), 5:06
Methuen — Eason 2 run (Aboutoui kick) 2:02
Methuen — Safety, Lowell snapped ball out of end zone
Second Quarter Methuen — Easpon 15 run (Aboutoui kick) 11:50
Lowell — Ryan Conley 48 pass from Evan Finn (Cameron Durkin kick) 0:25
Third Quarter Methuen — Eason 13 run (kick failed) 0:34
Fourth Quarter Methuen — Conrado Lago 2 run (kick blocked) 9:45
INDIVIDUAL LEADERSRUSHING: Lowell (26-15) — Aidan Milinazzo 14-29, Anthony Rivera 4-16, Finn 7-(-10), Team 1-(-20); Methuen (32-199) — S.Eason 17-153, Mehki Lumsden 3-25, Drew Eason 5-9, Xander Silva 5-8, Lago 2-4
PASSING: Lowell — Finn 5-14-84, 1 interception; Methuen (2-3-36, 0) — D.Eason 2-2-36, Silva 0-1
RECEIVING: Lowell — Conley 2-59, Rivera 2-15, Durkin 1-10; Methuen — Anesti Touma 1-22, Silva 1-14
Pelham, Hollis-Brookline
Hollis-Brookline: 0 0 0 6 — 6
Pelham (4-0): 35 16 0 0 — 51
First Quarter P — Cesar Martinez 75 kickoff return (Antonio Furtado kick), 11:46
P — Derek Muise 15 fumble return (Furtado kick), 10:44
P — Alex Carroll 43 run (Furtado kick), 7:04
P — Scott Paquette 16 pass from Jake Travis (Furtado kick), 5:19
P — Jake Cawthron 26 pass from Travis (Furtado kick), 2:00
Second Quarter P — Carroll 19 run (Furtado kick), 4:32
P — Safety (punt snap rolled out of end zone; illegal kicking by Hollis in end zone), 1:24
P — William Nicolls 17 run (Furtado kick), 1:06
INDIVIDUAL LEADERSRUSHING: PELHAM (17-158) — Alex Carroll 3-69, Jake Travis 2-39, William Nicolls 3-34, Ethan Demmons 2-27, Justin Bowlan 2-1, Nathan Migliore 3-(1), Jake Cawthon 1-(-3), Dom Herrling 1-(-8); HOLLIS-BROOKLINE: (30-137) — Adam York 13-124, Elliott Troddyn 9-6, Ben Hoench 4-4, Jake Ingraham 1-2, Jacob Velez 2-1, Braydon Laub 1-0
PASSING: P — Travis 4-4-0, 67; HB — Velez 3-10-1, 17
RECEIVING: P — Cawthon 2-31, Demmons 1-20, Scott Paquette 1-16; HB — Ingraham 1-11, York 1-5, Laub 1-1
Windham, Salem
Salem (1-3): 0 0 0 14 — 14
Windham (2-2): 0 14 0 6 — 20
Second Quarter W — Josh Sweeney 14 run (pass failed), 10:08
W — Tiger An 1 run (Sweeney rush), 8:20
Fourth Quarter S — Daniel Hughes 19 pass from Nolan Lumley (Josh Brady kick), 8:29
S — Justice Casado 1 run (Brady kick), 3:36
W — Bryan Desmarais 30 pass from Sweeney (kick blocked), 0:39
INDIVIDUAL LEADERSRUSHING: Windham (30-130) — Tiger An 17-47, Josh Sweeney 6-44, Bryan Desmarais 6-32, Brandon Beland 1-7; Salem () — David Jacques 28-142, Justice Casado 11-28, Nolan Lumley 2-11, Daniel Hughes 1-0
PASSING: Windham — Sweeney 2-5-0, 40; Salem — Lumley 7-14-1, 93
RECEIVING: Windham — Desmarais 2-40; Salem — Logan Halloran 1-25, Casado 2-22, Dominic Martino 1-17, Hughes 1-19, Josh Brady 1-11, Jacques 1-(-1)
Golf
Pinkerton 213, Salem 236
Team leaders: Salem — Lincoln Frietas 43, Kris Cornacchio 44
Haverhill 19, Georgetown 1
Team leaders: Nick Samaha 37, John Bishop 38
Highlight: Haverhill went 7-0-1 in match play
Records: Georgetown 4-6, Haverhill 3-0-1
Boys Soccer
Windham 4, Hanover 1
Goals: Ben Breen 2, Max Husson, Jack Runde
Assists: Kevin Brooks 2, Matt Tarabocchia, Cayson Neal
Saves: Blake Berton 1
Windham (6-1): 0 4 — 4
Hanover (1-7): 0 1 — 1
Girls Soccer
St. Mary’s 1, Whittier 0
Saves: Madison Dawkins 11
St. Mary’s: 0 1 — 1
Whittier (4-1-1): 0 0 — 0
Girls Swimming
Andover 102, Haverhill 82
Local winners:
200 medley relay: Haverhill (Kenzie Hillsgrove, Sophia DeFrank, Jackie Story, Kailyn Aquino) 2:00.51; 200 freestyle: Maya Flatley, Andover, 2:04.15; 200 IM: Amelia Barron, Andover, 2:18.81; 50 freestyle: Michaela Chokureva, Andover, 24.19; Diving: Sophia Lundgren, Haverhill, 218.15; 100 butterfly: Barron, Andover, 1:02.33; 100 freestyle: Flatley, Andover, 58.09; 500 freestyle: Molly Jordan, Haverhill, 5:40.79; 200 freestyle relay: Andover (Flatley, Aneesa Hazarika, Jacki Ambrose, Barron) 1:51.88; 100 backstroke: Chokureva, Andover 1:00.44; 100 breaststroke: Cadence Singleton, Andover, 1:16.98; 400 freestyle relay: Andover (Flatley, Barron, Ambrose, Chokureva) 3:52.28
Records: Andover 4-0, Haverhill 3-2
Central Catholic 100, Methuen 80
Local winners:
200 medley relay: Philip Nguyen, Carter DeLano, Alan Dang, Matthew Jo (Methuen/Tewksbury) 1:58.37; 200 freestyle: Maeve Foley (CC) 2:09.44; 200 IM: Jonathan Phan (M/T) 2:24.23; 50 freestyle: Jo (M/T) 24.76; Diving: Kaleigh O’Brien (CC) 214; 100 butterfly: Nguyen (M/T) 1:05.07; 100 freestyle: Phan (M/T) 56.21; 500 freestyle: DeLano (CC) 5:28.09; 200 freestyle relay: Rebecca Macleod, Dang, Phan, Jo (M/T) 1:51.09; 100 backstroke: Jo (M/T) 1:02.41; 100 breaststroke: Delano (M/T) 1:09.72; 400 freestyle relay: Nguyen, Callie DeLano, Carter DeLano, Phan (M/T) 4:02.67
Records: Central Catholic 2-2, Methuen 2-2
Girls Volleyball
Greater Lowell 3, Greater Lawrence 0
Kills: Esmeralda Rojas 7
Blocks: Rojas 1
Assists: Janeily Alvarez 8
Service points (aces): Stephanie Pereira 5 (3)
Digs: Tailah Morales 11
Greater Lawrence (4-4): 17 12 20 — 0
Greater Lowell: 25 25 25 — 3
Fellowship Christian 3, KIPP Academy 0
Kills: Adriana Taboucherani 10
Blocks: Taboucherani 4
Assists: Eva Brodnick 6
Service points (aces): Taboucherani (10)
Digs: Ashley Gallagher 9
KIPP Academy: 10 19 9 — 0
Fellowship Christian (5-2): 25 25 25 — 3
Masconomet 3, Central Catholic 0
Kills: Elizabeth Kearney 6
Blocks: Abigail Dick 1
Assists: Nicolette Licare 8
Service points (aces): Eva Coutu 14, Bella Bouraphael (1)
Digs: Coutu 11
Masconomet: 25 25 26 — 3
Central Catholic (2-3): 19 10 24 — 0
Peabody 3, North Andover 0
Kills: Madysen Cedrone 6
Blocks: Nadine Abdat 6
Assists: Anna Wong 16
Service points (aces): Brigid Gaffny 3
Digs: Katherine Crateau 12
North Andover (2-6): 17 21 13 — 0
Peabody: 25 25 25 — 3
Pelham 3, Kingswood 0
Kills: Hannah Kelley 6, Shae Hinton 5
Blocks: Hinton 2
Assists: Meghan Roemer 16
Service points (aces): Sophia Marzulla 10 (2)
Digs: Angelina Balzotti 18
Kingswood: 21 20 23 — 0
Pelham: 25 25 25 — 3
Andover 3, Danvers 0
Kills: Marissa Kobelski 14, Jessie Wang 6, Adrie Waldinger 5, Sophia Miele 5
Blocks: Sammy Daly 3
Assists: Sophia Pierce 31
Service points (aces): Miele 18 (2), Waldinger 18 (1), Wang 11
Digs: Lila Sipley 11, Miele 9
Andover (6-1): 25 25 25 — 3
Danvers: 7 8 18 — 0
Saturday, Sept. 24 highlights
Boys Cross Country
Frank Kelley Invitational
at Wrentham Developmental Center (5K)Team score (25 teams scored): 3. North Andover
Top North Andover finishers: 2. Ryan Connolly 15:37, 31. Marc Conrad 16:45.8, 32. Luke McGillivray 16:46.2; 45. Ben Katsev 17:08.0
Girls Cross Country
Manchester Invitational
at Derryfield ParkTop Pinkerton finishers: 6. Tess Silva 19:34, 29. Izzy Groulx 20:54, 40. Althea LeBlanc 21:30, 61. Grace Jellow 22:24
Frank Kelley Invitational
at Wrentham Developmental Center (5K)Team scores (25 teams scored): 5. North Andover 188
Top North Andover finishers: 6. Luna Prochazkova 19:00.3, 33. Hanna Shea 20:34.8, 51. Maddie Wolfe 21:01.6, 52. Carly Petersen 21:02.2
Field Hockey
Andover 4, Shrewsbury 0
Goals: Emma Reilly 2, Bella DiFiore 2
Saves: Adelaide Weeden 8
Andover (5-1): 3 1 — 4
Shrewsbury: 0 0 — 0
Football
KIPP Academy, Georgetown
Georgetown (1-2): 0 6 0 16 — 22
KIPP Academy (1-2): 16 8 12 6 — 42
Second Quarter G — Jake Thompson 1 run (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter G — Thomas Cahill 53 run (Cahill run)
G — Fabio Encarnacion 50 run (Cahill run)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERSRUSHING: GEORGETOWN (34-211): Thomas Cahill 8-78, Fabio Encarnacion 2-51, Jake Thompson 16-47, Charles Popielski 6-29, Manuel Gasca 2-6
PASSING: G — J. Thompson 0-2-0, 0
RECEIVING: G — None
Central Catholic, St. John’s Shrewsbury
Central Catholic (2-1): 14 20 0 0 — 34
St. John’s Shrewsbury (0-3): 0 0 0 16 — 16
First Quarter CC — Markys Bridgewater 28 run (Mike Ryan kick)
CC — Preston Zinter 41 pass from Blake Hebert (Ryan kick)
Second Quarter CC — Mason Bachry 9 pass from Hebert (Ryan kick)
CC — Bridgewater 71 run (kick failed)
CC — Ryan 9 pass from Hebert (Ryan kick)
Brooks, Groton
Groton (0-1): 0 8 0 6 — 14
Brooks (1-0): 0 20 7 7 — 34
Second Quarter B — Joel Mireles 2 run (kick failed)
B — Nomar Tejada 57 pass from Michael Wolfendale (pass failed)
B — Marcos Montiel 16 pass from Wolfendale (Darnell Pierre run)
Third Quarter B — Wolfendale 54 run (Andrew Agosti kick)
Fourth Quarter B — Jackson Conners-McCarthy 6 pass from Wolfendale (Agosti kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERSRUSHING: Brooks — Darnell Pierre 20-122, Michael Wolfendale 5-114, Joel Mireles 3-11
PASSING: Brooks — Wolfendale 5-8-0, 85, Shane Maguire 0-1-0
RECEIVING: Brooks — Nomar Tejada 1-57, Marcos Montiel 1-16, Jackson Conners-McCarthy 3-12 yards
Boys Soccer
Brooks 5, Roxbury Latin 1
Goals: Alejo Woelper 3, Harry Bertos, Marco Martinez
Saves: Zach Amato 2
Roxbury Latin (0-2): 0 1 — 1
Brooks (3-0): 1 4 — 5
Girls Soccer
Peabody 3, Haverhill 0
Saves: Mallory Amirian 15
Haverhill: 0 0 — 0
Peabody: 2 1 — 3
North Andover 3, Westford Academy 0
Goals: Charlotte Martel, Megan Rozzi and Whitney Smith
Saves: Logan Crane 3, Kaitlyn Bush 6
Westford Academy: 0 0 — 0
North Andover (3-3-2): 2 1 — 3
Girls Volleyball
Londonderry 3, Pinkerton 0
Kills: Sophia Phaneuf 12
Blocks: Savannah Boduc 1
Service points (aces): Natalie Bergin 4 (2)
Digs: Bolduc 13
Londonderry (8-0): 25 25 25 — 3
Pinkerton (3-5): 18 13 11 — 0
