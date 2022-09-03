<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 3, Bishop Guertin 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Sophia Ponzini 2, Sedona Lee

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Annie Mitchell 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (3-0):<cstyle:>    3<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bishop Guertin:<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Portsmouth 5, Pelham 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>.<cstyle:>

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (0-1):<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Portsmouth:<cstyle:>    3<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 5

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 3, Trinity 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Colby Crear, Cayden Garrett, Jack Drouin

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Hadi Eid

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Trinity:<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (2-1):<cstyle:>    2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 3, Laconia 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Matthew Todino 2, Jack Drouin

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Laconia:<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (1-1):<cstyle:>    2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Exeter 3, Pinkerton 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Bolduc 11

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Bolduc 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Kara Porter 22

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Bolduc 8 (3)

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Bolduc 17

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Exeter (1-0):<cstyle:>    26<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (0-1):<cstyle:>    24<0x2002>20<0x2002>22 <0x2014> 0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you