<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 3, Bishop Guertin 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Sophia Ponzini 2, Sedona Lee
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Annie Mitchell 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (3-0):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bishop Guertin:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Portsmouth 5, Pelham 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>.<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (0-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Portsmouth:<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 3, Trinity 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Colby Crear, Cayden Garrett, Jack Drouin
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Hadi Eid
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Trinity:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (2-1):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 3, Laconia 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Matthew Todino 2, Jack Drouin
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Laconia:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (1-1):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Exeter 3, Pinkerton 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Bolduc 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Bolduc 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Kara Porter 22
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Bolduc 8 (3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Bolduc 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Exeter (1-0):<cstyle:> 26<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (0-1):<cstyle:> 24<0x2002>20<0x2002>22 <0x2014> 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.