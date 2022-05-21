Friday, May 20 highlights
Baseball
Keene 5, Salem 3
Salem (3): Roeger 3b 4-0-1, Boodoo ss 3-0-0, Doherty c 4-0-1, Deschene lf 4-0-2, Masson p 3-0-1, Major 2b 4-1-2, Ciarcia cf 2-1-0, LaGrasse rf 2-1-1, Gomez 1b 2-0-1. Totals 28-3-9
RBI: Roeger 2, Gomez
LP: Masson
Salem: 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 — 3
Keene: 0 2 0 0 1 2 0 — 5
North Andover 5, Andover 3
North Andover (5): Radulski lf 4-0-0, Lynch rf 4-1-1, Crosby 2b/p 3-1-0, Perry 1b 3-1-1, Carpentier c 2-0-0, Twombly cr 0-0-0, Johnson cf 2-1-1, Lawrence 3b 3-1-2, Ankiewicz dh 2-0-0, Faro ss 3-0-1, Xenakis 3b 0-0-0, Trundy 2b 0-0-0. Totals 26-5-6
RBI: NA — Lawrence 2, Perry 2, Faro
WP: Lawrence; S: Crosby; LP:
North Andover: 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 2 — 5
Andover: 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 — 3
Nashua South 7, Windham 4
Windham (4): Armstrong 3b 2-0-0, Rice ss 3-0-1, Constantine lf 4-0-1, Parke cf 3-0-2, Haga 1b 3-1-1, Koza 3b 1-1-0, Runde c 3-1-1, Sullo p 2-0-0, Garcia p 1-0-0, Hoffman 2b 3-1-2. Totals 25-4-8
RBI: Hoffman 2, Parke
LP: Sullo
Nashua South: 1 0 0 0 2 3 1 — 7
Windham: 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 — 4
Pinkerton 8, Dover 2
Pinkerton (8): Horne 4-1-0, Yennaco 3-0-1, Albert 4-1-1, Marshall 2-0-0, Cooper 0-1-0, N.Rioux 3-0-0, Stacy 2-1-0, T.Rioux 2-2-1, Doyle 2-2-2, Corsetto 3-0-1. Totals 25-8-6
RBI: Albert 2, Doyle 2, Corsetto 2, T.Rioux
WP: T.Rioux
Dover: 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 2
Pinkerton: 1 1 1 1 4 0 0 — 8
Central Catholic 7, Lowell 0
Central Catholic (7): Florence rf 4-1-0, Jankowski rf 1-0-0, Kearney 1b 4-0-3, LeDuc 1b 0-0-0, Cloutier 3b 3-0-0, Antonopoulos c 1-0-1, Savio dh 2-0-0, Dieli dh 1-0-0, Normandie lf 2-0-0, Bartlett c 1-0-0, Rickenbach c 4-1-2, Espinola 2b 2-2-1, Gavriel 2b 1-0-0, Delacruz ss 0-2-0, Maresca ss 1-0-1, Bishop cf 3-1-2, Ferris cf 1-0-0. Totals 31-7-10
RBI: Kearney 3, Bishop 3, Florence,
WP: Melendez
Central Catholic: 1 3 0 0 3 0 0 — 7
Lowell: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Boys Lacrosse
North Andover 9, Chelmsford 8
Goals: Charlie Dean 3, Patrick Roy 2, Ollie Litster 2, Jack Ferullo, Colin Willoe
Assists: Dean 2, Roy 2, Jake Lins 2, Litster, Ferullo, Brian Ferullo
Saves: Matt Roy 14
Records: North Andover 13-3
Methuen 9, Tewksbury 8
Goals: Will McKinnon 2, Joey Pinto 2, Joey Casarano 2, Braeden Carter, Logan Fritchy, Jared Cripps
Assists: Carter 2, McKinnon, Fritchy
Saves: AJ Smith 18
Tewksbury: 1 1 2 4 — 8
Methuen (7-8): 4 2 0 3 — 9
Girls Lacrosse
Methuen 18, Tewksbury 10
Goals: Vanessa Andreottola 9, Kate Fitzpatrick 2, Kiera Fitzpatrick 2, Adianne Ramos-Delgado 2, Brooke Carter, Mackenzie Tierney, Allie Bolduc
Saves: Maggie Kloster 12
Methuen (4-9): 9 9 — 18
Tewksbury: 4 6 — 10
Brooks 9, Rivers 8
Goals: Molly Driscoll 4, Kate Coughlin 2, Lydia Tangney 2, Hillary Young
Assists: Coughlin, Brooke Rogers
Saves: Lucy Adams 5
Brooks (9-5-1): 5 4 — 9
Rivers: 2 6 — 8
Merrimack 10, Salem 9
Goals: Chloe Stone 2, Arianna Lakos 2, Mariella Tomasello, Grace Hoover, Emily Wilson
Saves: Ella Mosto 3
Merrimack (3-10): 9 1 — 10
Salem (3-9): 3 6 — 9
Whittier 12, Malden 10
Goals: Hannah Azzari 8, Sammie Azzari 4
Assists: Liz Deacon 5, H.Azzari 2, Gianna Caruso, Hannah Lever
Saves: Kate Velazquez 11
Whittier (4-11): 5 7 — 12
Malden (5-11): 6 4 — 10
North Andover 4, Chelmsford 3
Goals: Janie Papell 2, Isabella Robinson, Fallon Hurley
Assists: Robinson
Saves: Sam Mellville 7
Softball
Central Catholic 12, Chelmsford 4
Central Catholic (12): Malowitz p 5-2-3, Boucher 2b 4-3-2, Milner c 3-4-2, Rapaglia ss 4-2-2, Ovalles dp 3-1-2, John rf 1-0-0, Iannessa 1b 4-0-2, Barr cf 3-0-2, Kandru 3b 4-0-1, Shea lf 4-0-0. Totals 35-12-16
HR: Rapaglia (2 on in third)
RBI: Rapaglia 5, Milner 3, Iannessa, Ovalles, Barr, Kandru
WP: Malowitz
Chelmsford: 0 1 0 3 0 0 0 — 4
Central Catholic: 3 5 3 0 1 0 0 — 12
Windham 11, Nashua South 3
Windham (11): Belair cf 2-1-1, Nolan cf 3-1-2, Mitrou ss 2-1-2, Senenig ss 2-1-0, Tower 3b 5-1-0, DeCotis c 5-2-3, Wright 2b 3-0-2, Yantosca rf 4-1-3, Ballard p 4-1-1, Pendleton 1b 2-0-0, Forsyth 1b 2-0-0, Hollingshead lf 2-0-0, Akin lf 2-2-2, Introne cr 0-0-0. Totals 38-11-16
RBI: Belair 2, Tower 2, Mitrou, DeCotis, Wright, Yantosca
WP: Balalrd
Windham: 1 3 1 0 0 4 2 — 11
Nashua South: 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 — 3
Keene 5, Salem 4
Salem (4): Olson cf 2-1-2, Lucier ss 3-1-0, Poulin c 4-0-1, McNamara 3b 4-0-2, Beeley rf 4-1-1, Ventullo 2-0-0, Forman 2-0-0, Olson 1b 2-0-0, Quinlan lf 2-0-1, Moniz lf/1b 3-0-1, Migliorini 2b 3-1-1. Totals 31-4-9
RBI: Poulin 2, McNamara, Moniz
LP: Solt
Keene: 0 4 1 0 0 0 0 — 5
Salem: 2 0 1 0 0 1 0 — 4
Whittier 3, Bishop Fenwick 2
Whittier (3): Noury ss 3-2-2, Habib 3b 3-0-0, Bioren 1b 3-0-0, Graham p 2-1-1, Ouellette c 3-0-0, Valera cf 2-0-0, Hurley lf 3-0-1, Rousseau 2b 3-0-0, Santomassino rf 2-0-0. Totals 24-3-4
RBI: Graham, Ouellette, Hurley
WP: Graham
Bishop Fenwick: 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 2
Whittier: 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 3
Haverhill 15, Andover 3
Haverhill (15): DeCicco p 3-2-1, Dion lf 4-3-2, Pearl ss 4-2-0, Windle 3b 4-3-2, G.Burdier 1b 0-1-0, Neal 2b 1-1-0, K.Burdier c 4-1-2, Mazzaglia cf 2-1-1, Tabb dp 2-1-0, Crockett rf 0-0-0. Totals 24-15-8
Andover (3): Shieley lf 4-0-0, Weedan ss 3-1-0, Bellinger 3b 3-1-2, O’Sullivan 2b 3-0-1, Parrish c 2-0-0, Walsh 1b 3-0-0, Murname dp 3-0-1, Viera rf 3-0-0, Rousseau cf 1-1-1, Magenheim p 0-0-0. Totals 25-3-5
RBI: Haverhill — Windle 3, Neal 3, K.Burdier 2, DeCicco, Dion, G.Burdier, Mazzaglia, Tabb
WP: DeCicco; LP: Magenheim
Haverhill (10-7): 3 4 1 6 0 1 — 15
Andover: 0 0 0 0 3 0 — 3
Pinkerton 12, Dover 0
Pinkerton (12): L.Mason cf 2-1-1, Lemay 2b 3-2-2, Moore 1b 3-1-1, Ouellette 2b 1-2-0, Keisling 1b 1-1-1, O.Mason ss 4-2-1, Gibeault lf 3-0-3, Kozak 3b 3-2-2, Panas rf 1-1-0, Schoenenberger c 3-0-0, Robinson 1-0-0, Michaud 3b 0-0-0, Alexander rf 1-0-0, Child lf 1-0-0, Cunha p 4-0-0
RBI: Kozak 3, Lemay, Moore, Schoenenberger, O.Mason, Alexander, Gibeault
WP: Cunha
Pinkerton: 2 0 3 5 0 2 — 12
Dover: 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Boys Tennis
Windham 7, ConVal 2
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Cole Gilbert 8-5; 2. Charlie Marsh 8-3; 3. Tim Wang 8-5; 5. Tiarnan Adamchek 9-7; 6. Daniel Antonucci 8-1
Doubles: 1. Gilbert/Marsh 8-5; 3. Gilbert Feke/Antonucci 8-8 (7-1)
Methuen 3, Chelmsford 2
Methuen winners:
Singles: 1. Ben Beaudoin 6-0, 6-0; 2. Philip Metivier 6-2, 6-1; 3. Dawson Burke 6-1, 6-2
Records: Methuen 7-5
Girls Tennis
Methuen 5, Tewksbury 0
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Marie-Maxime Metivier 6-0, 6-2; 2. Breena Lawrence 6-0, 6-1; 3. Sam Pfeil 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Livia Lawrence/Tanvi Patel 6-2, retired; 2. Sarah Petisce/Ava Duffy 6-0, 6-2
Records: Methuen 12-1
Dover 7, Pinkerton 2
Pinkerton winners:
Singles: 2. Amelia Coyle 8-6; 5. Mia Rivard 9-7
Boys Volleyball
Salem 3, Pinkerton 0
Kills: Pinkerton — Tate Thompson 11
Blocks:
Assists: Pinkerton — John Collins 12
Service points (aces): Pinkerton — Myles Melim (4)
Digs: Pinkerton — Thompson 6
Salem: 25 25 25 — 3
Pinkerton: 19 20 0 — 0
Saturday, May 21 highlights
Baseball
St. John’s Shrewsbury 10, Central Catholic 1
Central (1): Florence rf 2-1-1, Kearney 1b 1-0-0, Cloutier lf 3-0-0, Rickenbach lf 0-0-0, Normandie dh 2-0-0, Espinola 2b 3-0-0, Gavriel 2b -0-0, Anthonopoulos dh 1-0-0, Bartlett c 2-0-0, Jankowski c 0-0-0, Delacruz ss 1-0-0, Maresca ss 1-0-0, Bishop cf 2-0-0, Ferris cf 1-0-1. Totals 19-1-2
RBI: None
WP: Puglisi; LP: Nichols
Central Catholic: 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1
St. John’s Shrewsbury: 3 2 0 2 2 1 — 10
Andover 8, Newton North 4
Andover (8): B. Gibson LF 3-3-2, J. Brown CF 4-2-2, Lembo P/DH 4-1-3, E.Brenner 2B 4-1-3, Besette 3B 4-0-2, Bucci C 4-0-2, D. Brenner CR 0-0-0, Walls 1B 3-0-0, Gruenberg PH 1-0-0,Archambault RF 2-0-0, Rosner PH 1-0-0, Reming SS 3-0-0 Totals 34-8-14
RBI: Lembo 2, E. Brenner 2, Besette 2, Bucci 2
WP: Lembo
Andover: 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 — 8
Newton North: 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 — 4
Goffstown 9, Windham 8
Windham (8): Armstong 1b 4-2-3, Rice p/ss 5-0-2 Constantine ss 4-1-2, Parke cf 4-0-0, Garcia lf/rf 3-0-0, Runde c 4-1-2, Koza 3b 4-0-1 Salvador rf 0-0-0, Pendelton dh 4-2-2, Hoffman 2b 4-2-3. Totals 36-8-15
RBI: Armstrong, Rice, Constantine 4, Pendelton
WP: ; LP:
Windham: 1 0 0 4 2 0 1 — 8
Goffstown: 1 0 2 1 0 3 2 — 9
Boys Lacrosse
St. John’s Prep 16, Pinkerton 13
Goals: Michael Uber 4, Ryan Lynch 4, Matt Feole 3, Liam Prescott, Joey Gallo
Saves: Tyler LeBlanc 7, Curtis Michaud 1
Pinkerton (9-7): 2 4 5 2 — 13
St. John’s Prep: 2 5 5 4 — 16
Girls Lacrosse
Peabody 18, Methuen 12
Goals: Vanessa Andreottola 4, Adianne Ramos-Delgado 2, Kiera Fitzpatrick 2, Brooke Carter, Mackenzie Tierney, Chloe Seccareccio
Saves: Maggie Kloster 15
Peabody: 12 6 — 18
Methuen (4-10): 7 5 — 12
Nobles 16, Brooks 5
Goals: Hillary Young 2, Lydia Tangney, Molly Driscoll, Brooks Rogers
Saves: Lucy Adams
Nobles: 11 5 — 16
Brooks: 2 3 — 5
Softball
Alvirne 12, Windham 2
Windham (2): Belair cf 3-0-0, Senenig 2b 3-0-1, Nolan lf 3-0-0, DeCotis c 3-1-1, Mitrou ss 2-0-0, Ballard p 0-0-0, Wright p 3-0-0, Tower 3b 3-1-1, Forsyth 1b 2-0-1, Yantosca rf 2-0-0. Totals 24-2-4
RBI: Mitrou
WP: Rambeau; LP: Wright
Alvirne: 9 0 0 2 0 1 0 — 12
Windham: 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 — 2
Methuen 14, Boston Latin 2
Methuen (14): Tardugno ss 2-2-1, Coleman 2b 5-2-3, Meuse rf 5-1-3, Donovan cf 5-2-1, Grelle 1b 3-2-0, Baez 3b 4-2-1, Lynch ph 1-0-1, Santiago lf 3-1-2, Chirwa ph 0-0-0, Nelson c 3-1-2, C. McNamara dh 4-1-0, Anthony p 0-0-0, 33-14-14
RBI: McNamara, Nelson, Santiago 2, Lynch, Coleman, Meuse 3, Donovan
WP: Anthony
Boston Latin: 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 — 2
Methuen: 2 3 1 2 5 1 0 — 14
Boys Volleyball
Lowell 3, Central Catholic 0
Kills: Ryan McShan 10
Blocks: McShan 1
Assists: Michael Nguyen 15
Service points: Jaithian Medina 9
Digs: Keith Shaheen 11
Central Catholic: 17 5 17 — 0
Lowell: 25 25 25 — 3
