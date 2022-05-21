Friday, May 20 highlights

Baseball

Keene 5, Salem 3

Salem (3): Roeger 3b 4-0-1, Boodoo ss 3-0-0, Doherty c 4-0-1, Deschene lf 4-0-2, Masson p 3-0-1, Major 2b 4-1-2, Ciarcia cf 2-1-0, LaGrasse rf 2-1-1, Gomez 1b 2-0-1. Totals 28-3-9

RBI: Roeger 2, Gomez

LP: Masson

Salem: 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 — 3

Keene: 0 2 0 0 1 2 0 — 5

North Andover 5, Andover 3

North Andover (5): Radulski lf 4-0-0, Lynch rf 4-1-1, Crosby 2b/p 3-1-0, Perry 1b 3-1-1, Carpentier c 2-0-0, Twombly cr 0-0-0, Johnson cf 2-1-1, Lawrence 3b 3-1-2, Ankiewicz dh 2-0-0, Faro ss 3-0-1, Xenakis 3b 0-0-0, Trundy 2b 0-0-0. Totals 26-5-6

RBI: NA — Lawrence 2, Perry 2, Faro

WP: Lawrence; S: Crosby; LP:

North Andover: 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 2 — 5

Andover: 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 — 3

Nashua South 7, Windham 4

Windham (4): Armstrong 3b 2-0-0, Rice ss 3-0-1, Constantine lf 4-0-1, Parke cf 3-0-2, Haga 1b 3-1-1, Koza 3b 1-1-0, Runde c 3-1-1, Sullo p 2-0-0, Garcia p 1-0-0, Hoffman 2b 3-1-2. Totals 25-4-8

RBI: Hoffman 2, Parke

LP: Sullo

Nashua South: 1 0 0 0 2 3 1 — 7

Windham: 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 — 4

Pinkerton 8, Dover 2

Pinkerton (8): Horne 4-1-0, Yennaco 3-0-1, Albert 4-1-1, Marshall 2-0-0, Cooper 0-1-0, N.Rioux 3-0-0, Stacy 2-1-0, T.Rioux 2-2-1, Doyle 2-2-2, Corsetto 3-0-1. Totals 25-8-6

RBI: Albert 2, Doyle 2, Corsetto 2, T.Rioux

WP: T.Rioux

Dover: 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 2

Pinkerton: 1 1 1 1 4 0 0 — 8

Central Catholic 7, Lowell 0

Central Catholic (7): Florence rf 4-1-0, Jankowski rf 1-0-0, Kearney 1b 4-0-3, LeDuc 1b 0-0-0, Cloutier 3b 3-0-0, Antonopoulos c 1-0-1, Savio dh 2-0-0, Dieli dh 1-0-0, Normandie lf 2-0-0, Bartlett c 1-0-0, Rickenbach c 4-1-2, Espinola 2b 2-2-1, Gavriel 2b 1-0-0, Delacruz ss 0-2-0, Maresca ss 1-0-1, Bishop cf 3-1-2, Ferris cf 1-0-0. Totals 31-7-10

RBI: Kearney 3, Bishop 3, Florence,

WP: Melendez

Central Catholic: 1 3 0 0 3 0 0 — 7

Lowell: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0

Boys Lacrosse

North Andover 9, Chelmsford 8

Goals: Charlie Dean 3, Patrick Roy 2, Ollie Litster 2, Jack Ferullo, Colin Willoe

Assists: Dean 2, Roy 2, Jake Lins 2, Litster, Ferullo, Brian Ferullo

Saves: Matt Roy 14

Records: North Andover 13-3

Methuen 9, Tewksbury 8

Goals: Will McKinnon 2, Joey Pinto 2, Joey Casarano 2, Braeden Carter, Logan Fritchy, Jared Cripps

Assists: Carter 2, McKinnon, Fritchy

Saves: AJ Smith 18

Tewksbury: 1 1 2 4 — 8

Methuen (7-8): 4 2 0 3 — 9

Girls Lacrosse

Methuen 18, Tewksbury 10

Goals: Vanessa Andreottola 9, Kate Fitzpatrick 2, Kiera Fitzpatrick 2, Adianne Ramos-Delgado 2, Brooke Carter, Mackenzie Tierney, Allie Bolduc

Saves: Maggie Kloster 12

Methuen (4-9): 9 9 — 18

Tewksbury: 4 6 — 10

Brooks 9, Rivers 8

Goals: Molly Driscoll 4, Kate Coughlin 2, Lydia Tangney 2, Hillary Young

Assists: Coughlin, Brooke Rogers

Saves: Lucy Adams 5

Brooks (9-5-1): 5 4 — 9

Rivers: 2 6 — 8

Merrimack 10, Salem 9

Goals: Chloe Stone 2, Arianna Lakos 2, Mariella Tomasello, Grace Hoover, Emily Wilson

Saves: Ella Mosto 3

Merrimack (3-10): 9 1 — 10

Salem (3-9): 3 6 — 9

Whittier 12, Malden 10

Goals: Hannah Azzari 8, Sammie Azzari 4

Assists: Liz Deacon 5, H.Azzari 2, Gianna Caruso, Hannah Lever

Saves: Kate Velazquez 11

Whittier (4-11): 5 7 — 12

Malden (5-11): 6 4 — 10

North Andover 4, Chelmsford 3

Goals: Janie Papell 2, Isabella Robinson, Fallon Hurley

Assists: Robinson

Saves: Sam Mellville 7

Softball

Central Catholic 12, Chelmsford 4

Central Catholic (12): Malowitz p 5-2-3, Boucher 2b 4-3-2, Milner c 3-4-2, Rapaglia ss 4-2-2, Ovalles dp 3-1-2, John rf 1-0-0, Iannessa 1b 4-0-2, Barr cf 3-0-2, Kandru 3b 4-0-1, Shea lf 4-0-0. Totals 35-12-16

HR: Rapaglia (2 on in third)

RBI: Rapaglia 5, Milner 3, Iannessa, Ovalles, Barr, Kandru

WP: Malowitz

Chelmsford: 0 1 0 3 0 0 0 — 4

Central Catholic: 3 5 3 0 1 0 0 — 12

Windham 11, Nashua South 3

Windham (11): Belair cf 2-1-1, Nolan cf 3-1-2, Mitrou ss 2-1-2, Senenig ss 2-1-0, Tower 3b 5-1-0, DeCotis c 5-2-3, Wright 2b 3-0-2, Yantosca rf 4-1-3, Ballard p 4-1-1, Pendleton 1b 2-0-0, Forsyth 1b 2-0-0, Hollingshead lf 2-0-0, Akin lf 2-2-2, Introne cr 0-0-0. Totals 38-11-16

RBI: Belair 2, Tower 2, Mitrou, DeCotis, Wright, Yantosca

WP: Balalrd

Windham: 1 3 1 0 0 4 2 — 11

Nashua South: 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 — 3

Keene 5, Salem 4

Salem (4): Olson cf 2-1-2, Lucier ss 3-1-0, Poulin c 4-0-1, McNamara 3b 4-0-2, Beeley rf 4-1-1, Ventullo 2-0-0, Forman 2-0-0, Olson 1b 2-0-0, Quinlan lf 2-0-1, Moniz lf/1b 3-0-1, Migliorini 2b 3-1-1. Totals 31-4-9

RBI: Poulin 2, McNamara, Moniz

LP: Solt

Keene: 0 4 1 0 0 0 0 — 5

Salem: 2 0 1 0 0 1 0 — 4

Whittier 3, Bishop Fenwick 2

Whittier (3): Noury ss 3-2-2, Habib 3b 3-0-0, Bioren 1b 3-0-0, Graham p 2-1-1, Ouellette c 3-0-0, Valera cf 2-0-0, Hurley lf 3-0-1, Rousseau 2b 3-0-0, Santomassino rf 2-0-0. Totals 24-3-4

RBI: Graham, Ouellette, Hurley

WP: Graham

Bishop Fenwick: 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 2

Whittier: 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 3

Haverhill 15, Andover 3

Haverhill (15): DeCicco p 3-2-1, Dion lf 4-3-2, Pearl ss 4-2-0, Windle 3b 4-3-2, G.Burdier 1b 0-1-0, Neal 2b 1-1-0, K.Burdier c 4-1-2, Mazzaglia cf 2-1-1, Tabb dp 2-1-0, Crockett rf 0-0-0. Totals 24-15-8

Andover (3): Shieley lf 4-0-0, Weedan ss 3-1-0, Bellinger 3b 3-1-2, O’Sullivan 2b 3-0-1, Parrish c 2-0-0, Walsh 1b 3-0-0, Murname dp 3-0-1, Viera rf 3-0-0, Rousseau cf 1-1-1, Magenheim p 0-0-0. Totals 25-3-5

RBI: Haverhill — Windle 3, Neal 3, K.Burdier 2, DeCicco, Dion, G.Burdier, Mazzaglia, Tabb

WP: DeCicco; LP: Magenheim

Haverhill (10-7): 3 4 1 6 0 1 — 15

Andover: 0 0 0 0 3 0 — 3

Pinkerton 12, Dover 0

Pinkerton (12): L.Mason cf 2-1-1, Lemay 2b 3-2-2, Moore 1b 3-1-1, Ouellette 2b 1-2-0, Keisling 1b 1-1-1, O.Mason ss 4-2-1, Gibeault lf 3-0-3, Kozak 3b 3-2-2, Panas rf 1-1-0, Schoenenberger c 3-0-0, Robinson 1-0-0, Michaud 3b 0-0-0, Alexander rf 1-0-0, Child lf 1-0-0, Cunha p 4-0-0

RBI: Kozak 3, Lemay, Moore, Schoenenberger, O.Mason, Alexander, Gibeault

WP: Cunha

Pinkerton: 2 0 3 5 0 2 — 12

Dover: 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0

Boys Tennis

Windham 7, ConVal 2

Local winners:

Singles: 1. Cole Gilbert 8-5; 2. Charlie Marsh 8-3; 3. Tim Wang 8-5; 5. Tiarnan Adamchek 9-7; 6. Daniel Antonucci 8-1

Doubles: 1. Gilbert/Marsh 8-5; 3. Gilbert Feke/Antonucci 8-8 (7-1)

Methuen 3, Chelmsford 2

Methuen winners:

Singles: 1. Ben Beaudoin 6-0, 6-0; 2. Philip Metivier 6-2, 6-1; 3. Dawson Burke 6-1, 6-2

Records: Methuen 7-5

Girls Tennis

Methuen 5, Tewksbury 0

Local winners:

Singles: 1. Marie-Maxime Metivier 6-0, 6-2; 2. Breena Lawrence 6-0, 6-1; 3. Sam Pfeil 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: 1. Livia Lawrence/Tanvi Patel 6-2, retired; 2. Sarah Petisce/Ava Duffy 6-0, 6-2

Records: Methuen 12-1

Dover 7, Pinkerton 2

Pinkerton winners:

Singles: 2. Amelia Coyle 8-6; 5. Mia Rivard 9-7

Boys Volleyball

Salem 3, Pinkerton 0

Kills: Pinkerton — Tate Thompson 11

Blocks:

Assists: Pinkerton — John Collins 12

Service points (aces): Pinkerton — Myles Melim (4)

Digs: Pinkerton — Thompson 6

Salem: 25 25 25 — 3

Pinkerton: 19 20 0 — 0

Saturday, May 21 highlights

Baseball

St. John’s Shrewsbury 10, Central Catholic 1

Central (1): Florence rf 2-1-1, Kearney 1b 1-0-0, Cloutier lf 3-0-0, Rickenbach lf 0-0-0, Normandie dh 2-0-0, Espinola 2b 3-0-0, Gavriel 2b -0-0, Anthonopoulos dh 1-0-0, Bartlett c 2-0-0, Jankowski c 0-0-0, Delacruz ss 1-0-0, Maresca ss 1-0-0, Bishop cf 2-0-0, Ferris cf 1-0-1. Totals 19-1-2

RBI: None

WP: Puglisi; LP: Nichols

Central Catholic: 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1

St. John’s Shrewsbury: 3 2 0 2 2 1 — 10

Andover 8, Newton North 4

Andover (8): B. Gibson LF 3-3-2, J. Brown CF 4-2-2, Lembo P/DH 4-1-3, E.Brenner 2B 4-1-3, Besette 3B 4-0-2, Bucci C 4-0-2, D. Brenner CR 0-0-0, Walls 1B 3-0-0, Gruenberg PH 1-0-0,Archambault RF 2-0-0, Rosner PH 1-0-0, Reming SS 3-0-0 Totals 34-8-14

RBI: Lembo 2, E. Brenner 2, Besette 2, Bucci 2

WP: Lembo

Andover: 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 — 8

Newton North: 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 — 4

Goffstown 9, Windham 8

Windham (8): Armstong 1b 4-2-3, Rice p/ss 5-0-2 Constantine ss 4-1-2, Parke cf 4-0-0, Garcia lf/rf 3-0-0, Runde c 4-1-2, Koza 3b 4-0-1 Salvador rf 0-0-0, Pendelton dh 4-2-2, Hoffman 2b 4-2-3. Totals 36-8-15

RBI: Armstrong, Rice, Constantine 4, Pendelton

WP: ; LP:

Windham: 1 0 0 4 2 0 1 — 8

Goffstown: 1 0 2 1 0 3 2 — 9

Boys Lacrosse

St. John’s Prep 16, Pinkerton 13

Goals: Michael Uber 4, Ryan Lynch 4, Matt Feole 3, Liam Prescott, Joey Gallo

Saves: Tyler LeBlanc 7, Curtis Michaud 1

Pinkerton (9-7): 2 4 5 2 — 13

St. John’s Prep: 2 5 5 4 — 16

Girls Lacrosse

Peabody 18, Methuen 12

Goals: Vanessa Andreottola 4, Adianne Ramos-Delgado 2, Kiera Fitzpatrick 2, Brooke Carter, Mackenzie Tierney, Chloe Seccareccio

Saves: Maggie Kloster 15

Peabody: 12 6 — 18

Methuen (4-10): 7 5 — 12

Nobles 16, Brooks 5

Goals: Hillary Young 2, Lydia Tangney, Molly Driscoll, Brooks Rogers

Saves: Lucy Adams

Nobles: 11 5 — 16

Brooks: 2 3 — 5

Softball

Alvirne 12, Windham 2

Windham (2): Belair cf 3-0-0, Senenig 2b 3-0-1, Nolan lf 3-0-0, DeCotis c 3-1-1, Mitrou ss 2-0-0, Ballard p 0-0-0, Wright p 3-0-0, Tower 3b 3-1-1, Forsyth 1b 2-0-1, Yantosca rf 2-0-0. Totals 24-2-4

RBI: Mitrou

WP: Rambeau; LP: Wright

Alvirne: 9 0 0 2 0 1 0 — 12

Windham: 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 — 2

Methuen 14, Boston Latin 2

Methuen (14): Tardugno ss 2-2-1, Coleman 2b 5-2-3, Meuse rf 5-1-3, Donovan cf 5-2-1, Grelle 1b 3-2-0, Baez 3b 4-2-1, Lynch ph 1-0-1, Santiago lf 3-1-2, Chirwa ph 0-0-0, Nelson c 3-1-2, C. McNamara dh 4-1-0, Anthony p 0-0-0, 33-14-14

RBI: McNamara, Nelson, Santiago 2, Lynch, Coleman, Meuse 3, Donovan

WP: Anthony

Boston Latin: 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 — 2

Methuen: 2 3 1 2 5 1 0 — 14

Boys Volleyball

Lowell 3, Central Catholic 0

Kills: Ryan McShan 10

Blocks: McShan 1

Assists: Michael Nguyen 15

Service points: Jaithian Medina 9

Digs: Keith Shaheen 11

Central Catholic: 17 5 17 — 0

Lowell: 25 25 25 — 3

