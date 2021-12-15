<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 66, Groton 26
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (66):<cstyle:> Yepdo 17, Cummins 15, Montiel 8, McHugh 2, Tejada 10, Iwowo 0, Nkimbeng 2, Burns 0, Goodman 3, Gibbons 2, Nwobi 7, Fitzpatrick 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Cummins 3, Yepdo 3, Montiel, Tejada, Godman
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Groton (1-3):<cstyle:> 17<0x2002><0x2002>9 <0x2014> 26
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (2-1):<cstyle:> 42<0x2002>24 <0x2014> 66
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Ipswich 62, Whittier 47
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (47):<cstyle:> Faust 0, Rice 17, Comeau 3, Efosa 15, Geneus 12, Lopez 0, Moro 0, Rosado 0. Totals 14-3-47
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Rice 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (1-2):<cstyle:> <0x2002>9<0x2002>13<0x2002>16<0x2002><0x2002>9 <0x2014> 47
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Ipswich:<cstyle:> 16<0x2002>15<0x2002>10<0x2002>21 <0x2014> 62
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 69, Groton 37
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (69):<cstyle:> Eddy 25, Mair 15, Dewey 18, Gaffney 11, Tangney 0, Wipherell 0, Lovett 0, Broussard 0.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Eddy 5, Mair, Gaffney 3, Dewey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (4-0):<cstyle:> 16<0x2002>24<0x2002>18<0x2002>11 <0x2014> 69
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Groton (3-1):<cstyle:> 11<0x2002><0x2002>5<0x2002><0x2002>7<0x2002>14 <0x2014> 37
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Northeast Metro 41, Whittier 24
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (24):<cstyle:> Krafton 4, Cintron 6, M. Dawkins 7, V. Dawkins 0, Valera 0, Ramirez 4, Pizzaro 3, Tavares 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Krafton
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (0-2):<cstyle:> <0x2002>3<0x2002><0x2002>7<0x2002><0x2002>9<0x2002>5 <0x2014> 24
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Northeast Metro (1-0):<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>11<0x2002>12<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 41
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 73, Merrimack 35
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (73):<cstyle:> Sirois 2, Leonard 8, Pollini 0, White 5, Wright 0, Farnum 0, Frost 2, Lavoie 16, Packowski 6, Dupuis 0, Cahoon 0, Ingalls 16, Bridges 0, Gerossie 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Leonard, Gerossie 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Merrimack:<cstyle:> 13<0x2002>13<0x2002><0x2002>6<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 35
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (3-0):<cstyle:> 26<0x2002>19<0x2002>21<0x2002>7 <0x2014> 73
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Ice Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Concord 5, Salem 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Concord (1-0):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (0-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Brady Ferreira
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Colby Savageau 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lincoln-Sudbury 3, North Andover 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lincoln-Sudbury:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (0-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves: <cstyle:>Troy Takesian 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Ice Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 4, Concord-Carlisle 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (2-0):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Concord-Carlisle (0-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Natalie Belliveau, Kailin Sullivan, Megan Maloletszy, Marissa MacPherson
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Cara Kuczek 25
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Acton-Boxborough 1, Methuen 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (0-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Acton-Boxborough:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves: <cstyle:>Michelle Kusmaul 46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 2, Billerica 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (1-0-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Shelby Nassar, Kat Yelsits
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves<cstyle:>: Julianna Taylor 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Wrestling
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Phillips 66, Wilbraham 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Phillips winners:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>106:<cstyle:> Sonia Xiong by forfeit;<cstyle:textBold> 113:<cstyle:> Sakina Cotton by forfeit; <cstyle:textBold>120:<cstyle:> George Ryckman by forfeit; <cstyle:textBold>126:<cstyle:> Arnav Bhakta pin 3:13; 132: Dani Nugent by forfeit; <cstyle:textBold>138<cstyle:>: Bodhi Beroukhim by forfeit; <cstyle:textBold>145<cstyle:>: Miles Palmer pin 1:39; <cstyle:textBold>160<cstyle:>: Colin Nugent by forfeit; <cstyle:textBold>170<cstyle:>: Ben Forman pin 0:54; <cstyle:textBold>182<cstyle:>: Somen Chakrabortti pin 4:11; <cstyle:textBold>195<cstyle:>: Connor Klein pin 4:21; <cstyle:textBold>220<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>HVY<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Phillips 1-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 72, Exeter 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem winners:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>106<cstyle:>: Evan Lynch by forfeit; <cstyle:textBold>113<cstyle:>: Brody McDonald fall 2:35; <cstyle:textBold>120<cstyle:>: Spencer Buscema by forfeit; <cstyle:textBold>126<cstyle:>: Ryan O<0x2019>Rourke fall 3:53; <cstyle:textBold>132<cstyle:>: Cam Monahan by forfeit; <cstyle:textBold>138<cstyle:>: Caleb O<0x2019>Rourke by forfeit; <cstyle:textBold>145<cstyle:>: Jariel Hernandez fall :38; <cstyle:textBold>160<cstyle:>: Matteo Mustapha dec. 10-4; <cstyle:textBold>170<cstyle:>: Matt Breton dec. 6-2; <cstyle:textBold>182<cstyle:>: Danny Hughes by forfeit; <cstyle:textBold>195<cstyle:>: David Jacques by forfeit; <cstyle:textBold>220<cstyle:>: yler Pavidis by forfeit; <cstyle:textBold>HVY<cstyle:>: Ben Begin by forfeit
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Exeter 0-6, Salem 3-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Tri - County 48, Greater Lawrence 35
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Gr. Lawrence winners:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>113<cstyle:>: Stephen Carroll by pin; <cstyle:textBold>126<cstyle:>: Dylan Smith by pin; <cstyle:textBold>145<cstyle:>: Agustin Reina by pin; <cstyle:textBold>152<cstyle:>: Julian Melendez by tech fall; <cstyle:textBold>182<cstyle:>: Miguel Vasquez by pin; <cstyle:textBold>195<cstyle:>: Brady Valliere by pin
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Greater Lawrence 3-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 57, Chelmsford 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central winners:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>106<cstyle:>: Cole Glynn by forefit; <cstyle:textBold>113<cstyle:>: Jackie Dehney by fall; <cstyle:textBold>120<cstyle:>: Nick Spero by fall; <cstyle:textBold>126<cstyle:>: James Bohenko by fall; <cstyle:textBold>138<cstyle:>: Jimmie Glynn by fall; <cstyle:textBold>145<cstyle:>: Jason Belkus by fall; <cstyle:textBold>160<cstyle:>: Nate Blanchette by fall; <cstyle:textBold>170<cstyle:>: Quinton Delory by fall; <cstyle:textBold>182<cstyle:>: Brandon D<0x2019>Augustino by major decision; <cstyle:textBold>195<cstyle:>: Mike Brown by decision; <cstyle:textBold>220<cstyle:>: Jack Delany by decision
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Central Catholic 1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>St. John's Prep 66, Whittier 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier winner:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>138<cstyle:>: Lucas Welling pin 1:20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 39, Xaverian 24
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen winners:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>106<cstyle:>: Izaiah Santiago by forfeit; <cstyle:textBold>113<cstyle:>: JJ Delacruz by forfeit ; <cstyle:textBold>126<cstyle:>: Jack Stoddard by forfeit; <cstyle:textBold>132<cstyle:>: Vinnie Jimenez by forfeit; <cstyle:textBold>138<cstyle:>: Vincent DeMaio by forfeit; <cstyle:textBold>160<cstyle:>: Caden Chase dec. 5-3; <cstyle:textBold>HVY<cstyle:>: Josirus Gomez fall 1:00
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Methuen 4-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 49, Haverhill 28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>106<cstyle:>: Yandel Morales (A) dec 7-6; <cstyle:textBold>113<cstyle:>: Cale Wood fall 0:47; <cstyle:textBold>120<cstyle:>: Jason Ballou (A) fall 1:06; <cstyle:textBold>126<cstyle:>: Nate Archambault (A) fal; 1:13; <cstyle:textBold>132<cstyle:>: Ben Davoi (H) fall 0:33; <cstyle:textBold>138<cstyle:>: Noah Levesque (H) fall 3:13; <cstyle:textBold>145<cstyle:>: Brent Nicolosi (H) major dec. 19-7; <cstyle:textBold>152<cstyle:>: Jonathan Davila (A) fall 4:41; <cstyle:textBold>160<cstyle:>: James Archambault (A) fall 0:45; <cstyle:textBold>170<cstyle:>: Max McNeeley (A) fall 1:27; <cstyle:textBold>182<cstyle:>: Hussain Mahesri (A) major dec. 14-0; <cstyle:textBold>195<cstyle:>: Carlos Piccardi (H) fall 1:49; <cstyle:textBold>220<cstyle:>: Liam Finn by forfeit; <cstyle:textBold>HVY<cstyle:>: Yasser Maita (A) fall 2:52
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 78, Nashua North 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane winners:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>106:<cstyle:> Tallon Oljey by forfeit; <cstyle:textBold>120<cstyle:>: TJ Labatte fall 5:05; <cstyle:textBold>126<cstyle:>: Jon Fabrizio by forfeit; <cstyle:textBold>132<cstyle:>: Tucker Hadwin fall 1:13; <cstyle:textBold>138<cstyle:>: Ben Little fall 1:27; <cstyle:textBold>145<cstyle:>: Cody Wild fall 0:33; <cstyle:textBold>152<cstyle:>: Konrad Parker fall 1:54; <cstyle:textBold>160<cstyle:>: Erik Kappler fall 2:53; <cstyle:textBold>170<cstyle:>: Anthony Rousseau fall 0:24; <cstyle:textBold>182<cstyle:>: Bryce Parker fall 1:27; <cstyle:textBold>195<cstyle:>: Dominic Pallaria fall 0:44; <cstyle:textBold>220<cstyle:>: Cooper Kelley fall 0:44; <cstyle:textBold>HVY<cstyle:>: Malikai Colon fall 1:21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Timberlane 4-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Keene 54, Windham 25
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham winners:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>106<cstyle:>: Muhammed Siddiqi by forfeit; <cstyle:textBold>126<cstyle:>: Nick Russell major decision 14-4; <cstyle:textBold>132<cstyle:>: Sam Oakes by fall; <cstyle:textBold>138<cstyle:>: Aiden Williams decision 6-2; <cstyle:textBold>152<cstyle:>: Ben Hoyt by fall
