Saturday, Jan. 15
Boys Basketball
Pinkerton 58, Keene 43
Pinkerton (58): Marshall 30, A. Chinn 13, T. Chinn 6, Edmunds 3, Herland 3, DeSalvo 0, Hammer 2, Johnston 1, Peterson 0, Hill 0, Jenkins 0, Gendron 0, Kane 0, McLaughlin 0, Suarez 0.
3-pointers: Marshall 2, Herland
Pinkerton (12-1): 11 21 16 10 — 58
Keene: 12 8 7 16 — 43
Girls Basketball
Brooks 91, Nobles 74Brooks (91): Mair 35, Eddy 31, Dewey 11, Gaffney 9, Broussard 2, Tangjey 2, Maina 0.
3-pointers: Mair 2, Eddy, Gaffney
Nobles (7-2): 38 36 — 74
Brooks (9-0): 47 44 — 91
Boys Ice Hockey
Central Catholic 6, Billerica 1Goals: Brady Rickenbach 3, Charles Winship, Sean Gray, Andrew Duval
Assists: Max Gagnon 3
Saves: Micheal Brothers 16
Sunday, Jan. 16Boys Basketball
Brooks 64, Beaver Country Day 41Brooks (64): Yepdo 23, Cummins 21, McHugh 6, Montiel 11, Nkimbeng 0, Burns 0, Fitzgerald 0, Iwowo 3, Goodman 3, Gibbons 0, Nwobi 1, Fitzpatrick 0, Connors-McCarthy 0.
3-pointers: Yepdo 4, Cummins 3, Montiel, Goodman
Beaver Country Day (7-3): 19 22 — 41
Brooks (6-3): 31 33 — 64
Andover 54, Dracut 33Andover (54): Cammann 6, MacLellan 12, Satlow 12, Shahtanian 3, Resendiz 16, Srinivasan 3, Ackerman 2. Totals: 18-11-54
3-pointers: MacLellan 2, Resendiz 2, Cammann, Shahtanian
Dracut: 6 14 2 11 — 33
Andover (7-0): 14 8 12 20 — 54
Girls Basketball
Central Catholic 54, Chelmsford 47Central Catholic (54): Beers 0, Veloz 6, Deleon 3, Finney 4, Guertin 3, Montague 11, Dinges 22, Finneran 0, Smith 5.
3-pointers: Guertin, Montague 2
Chelmsford (7-1): 6 11 6 24 — 47
Central Catholic (6-2): 10 17 10 17 — 54
Boys Ice Hockey
Dracut 5, Haverhill 4Haverhill (2-6): 1 1 2 0 — 4
Dracut (5-3): 1 2 1 1 — 5
Goals: Brendan Fitzgerald, John Bishop, Nick DiBurro, Nick Terilli
Assists: Jack Waligora 2, Jax Mulligan, Justin Torosian, Darren Ackerman, Bishop
Saves: Dylan Soucy 38
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.