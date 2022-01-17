Saturday, Jan. 15

Boys Basketball

Pinkerton 58, Keene 43

Pinkerton (58): Marshall 30, A. Chinn 13, T. Chinn 6, Edmunds 3, Herland 3, DeSalvo 0, Hammer 2, Johnston 1, Peterson 0, Hill 0, Jenkins 0, Gendron 0, Kane 0, McLaughlin 0, Suarez 0.

3-pointers: Marshall 2, Herland

Pinkerton (12-1): 11 21 16 10 — 58

Keene: 12 8 7 16 — 43

Girls Basketball

Brooks 91, Nobles 74Brooks (91): Mair 35, Eddy 31, Dewey 11, Gaffney 9, Broussard 2, Tangjey 2, Maina 0.

3-pointers: Mair 2, Eddy, Gaffney

Nobles (7-2): 38 36 — 74

Brooks (9-0): 47 44 — 91

Boys Ice Hockey

Central Catholic 6, Billerica 1Goals: Brady Rickenbach 3, Charles Winship, Sean Gray, Andrew Duval

Assists: Max Gagnon 3

Saves: Micheal Brothers 16

Sunday, Jan. 16Boys Basketball

Brooks 64, Beaver Country Day 41Brooks (64): Yepdo 23, Cummins 21, McHugh 6, Montiel 11, Nkimbeng 0, Burns 0, Fitzgerald 0, Iwowo 3, Goodman 3, Gibbons 0, Nwobi 1, Fitzpatrick 0, Connors-McCarthy 0.

3-pointers: Yepdo 4, Cummins 3, Montiel, Goodman

Beaver Country Day (7-3): 19 22 — 41

Brooks (6-3): 31 33 — 64

Andover 54, Dracut 33Andover (54): Cammann 6, MacLellan 12, Satlow 12, Shahtanian 3, Resendiz 16, Srinivasan 3, Ackerman 2. Totals: 18-11-54

3-pointers: MacLellan 2, Resendiz 2, Cammann, Shahtanian

Dracut: 6 14 2 11 — 33

Andover (7-0): 14 8 12 20 — 54

Girls Basketball

Central Catholic 54, Chelmsford 47Central Catholic (54): Beers 0, Veloz 6, Deleon 3, Finney 4, Guertin 3, Montague 11, Dinges 22, Finneran 0, Smith 5.

3-pointers: Guertin, Montague 2

Chelmsford (7-1): 6 11 6 24 — 47

Central Catholic (6-2): 10 17 10 17 — 54

Boys Ice Hockey

Dracut 5, Haverhill 4Haverhill (2-6): 1 1 2 0 — 4

Dracut (5-3): 1 2 1 1 — 5

Goals: Brendan Fitzgerald, John Bishop, Nick DiBurro, Nick Terilli

Assists: Jack Waligora 2, Jax Mulligan, Justin Torosian, Darren Ackerman, Bishop

Saves: Dylan Soucy 38

 

