<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Billerica 20, Lawrence 41
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Dracut (3.3 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Lawrence finishers: 1. Ezequiel Alvarez 19:09.3; 7. Raul Ortega 23:57.7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 2, Manchester 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Lana Mickelson, Hailey Dwight
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Dwight
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Charlene Basque 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Manchester (1-2): 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (3-0): 11 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 1, Manchester Memorial 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Amy Lanouette
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Annie Mitchell 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Manchester Memorial: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Windham (4-1-1): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Reading 4, Amesbury 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Ella Bezanson
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Alana DeLisle
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Nuala Arsenault 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Amesbury (1-2-1): 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Reading: 04 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 17.5, Tewksbury 2.5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Bradford Country Club (Par 35)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Haverhill leaders: Aiden Azevedo 5-and-4, Zach Robertson 3-and-2, Matt Murphy 3-and-1, Max Gould 4-and-3, Nick Samaha 3-and-2, Ryan DiFloures 4-and-3, Justin Torosian 3-and-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Tewksbury 1-2, Haverhill 3-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 12, Dracut 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Methuen winners: Brian Zraket, Ryan McKinnon, Brady Morris, Jameson Trombley
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Methuen 1-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Plymouth 78, Pelham 98
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pelham leaders: Russ Hamel 36, Nick Carbone 41, Jacob McGlinchey 42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Pelham 8-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Amesbury 82, Pentucket 102
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Team leaders: P Nick Kutcher 26, Ava Spencer 24, Ethan Davey 18, James Valeri 14;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Pentucket 1-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 0, Billerica 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Gannon Sylvester 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Billerica: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Andover (1-1-1): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 3, Bishop Guertin 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Ryan ORourke 2, Chris Ryan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Matthew Ferreira 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Bishop Guertin (1-5): 20 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Salem (2-5): 12 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Nashua South 4, Windham 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Dom Cicciano, Kevin Brooks, Max Husson
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Kyle Gschwend 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Nashua South (6-0-0): 13 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Windham (4-1-1): 21 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Alvirne 4, Pinkerton 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Landan Villenueve, Sean Kelly
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Will Paganini 3, Owen Belanger 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Alvirne (2-3): 13 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pinkerton (3-2-2): 11 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 4, Chelmsford 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Ethan Archambault 2, Ethan Mugwanya, Matt Perez
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Tyler Carroll
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Chelmsford: 02 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Haverhill (2-0-1): 13 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 7, Dracut 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Aden Pemble 2, Samuel Majewski, Eric Fischer, Ian Maresca, Daniel Withka, Jackson Wetherbee
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Owen D'Agata 3, George Karafilidis 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Dracut: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Central Catholic (2-1-1): 52 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lowell 2, Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Yuli Santos 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lawrence (1-3-1): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lowell: 20 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 3, Manchester 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Mollie Cahalane, Sydney Trout, Sabrina Campbell
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (3-1): 21 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Manchester (1-4): 00 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 6, Manchester Central 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Leah Morrier 2, Isabella Keogh 2, Alida Bates, Sophia Keogh
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Sophia Sayers 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Manchester Central (1-6): 21 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Timberlane (6-1): 42 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 1, Methuen 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: NA Ella Slayton
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: M Sam Pfeil 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Andover (2-0-1): 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Methuen (3-1): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 1, Haverhill 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Maci Gould
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Mallory Amirian 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Haverhill (0-2-1): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Chelmsford: 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Alvirne 2, Pinkerton 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Emily Hood, Caitlin Seleny
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Libby Williams 1, Jordan Wheaton 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pinkerton (3-0-2): 11 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Alvirne: 11 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 2, Billerica 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Katie Ambrose, Lauren Adams
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Ainsley Napolitano 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Andover: 02 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Billerica: 02 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 1, Dracut 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Zarina Pinto
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Lauren Sanchez 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Central Catholic (2-0-1): 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Dracut: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 3, Nashua South 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Lily Heywood 8, Sarah Bolduc 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Ella Koelb 28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): Heywood 13 (3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Haywood 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Nashua South (0-4): 141219 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pinkerton (3-2): 252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Hanover 3, Pelham 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Kylie Chamberlin 5 Shaelyn Hinton 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Hannah Kelly 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Meghan Roemer 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Aces: Roemer 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Angelina Balzotti 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Hanover: 25172525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pelham (0-3): 23251023 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Tewksbury 3, Methuen 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Sam Driend 25
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Ella Barron 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Avry Nelson 24
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): Driend 17 (Driend 5, Kaitlyn Tierney 4)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Carolina Rodriguez 21, Julianna Buck 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Tewksbury: 2518252215 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Methuen (2-3): 232521258 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lawrence 3, Salem 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Esmeralda Rojas 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Kaylin Martinez 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): Janeily Alvarez 14 (12)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Kiera Morales 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Greater Lawrence (2-1): 25251325 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Salem: 23182512 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 3, Central Catholic 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: H Kya Burdier 11; CC Francheska Paulino 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: H Emmerson Cerasuolo 2; CC Ava Pawlus 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: H Burdier 21; CC Kayleigh Holland 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Aces: H Taylor Lewis 3; CC Eva Coutu 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: H Mia Ferrer-Valdez 13; CC Coutu 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Haverhill (3-0): 252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Central Catholic (1-3): 152314 0
