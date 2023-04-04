<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Monday, April 3 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 11, Nashoba Regional 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Reese Owens 5, Conor Walsh 3, Cam Richard, Dylan Flett, Nathan Brown
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Walsh 4, Owens 3, Richard, Brown, Kyle DiCredico
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Trey Marcotte 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> With their second convincing win to open the season, the Wildcats have outscored their two opponents by a combined 24-3...Conor Walsh (five goals, seven assists) and Reese Owens (six, two) have combined to score 11 of the team's 24 goals...goalie Trey Marcotte has stopped 20 of the 23 shots he's faced
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 5, Tewksbury 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Local winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Rachel Chen 6-0, 6-0; 2. Mia Thomas 6-0, 6-1; 3. Sonika Chaudhary 6-0, 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Sadie Berube/Amanda Kim 6-1, 6-0; 2. Elysia Yu/Valerie Chu 6-1, 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Andover 1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 9, Monadnock 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Local winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Jessica Bevens 8-0; 2. Corrine Kelley 8-2; 3. Rosie Day 10-8; 4. Kathryn Haley 8-0; 5. Sarah Bellahrossi 8-3; 6. Olivia Squillante 8-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Bevens/Kelley 8-0; 2. Day/Bellahrossi 8-0; 3. Haley/Squillante 8-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Pelham 1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lawrence 3, Wakefield 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Keegan Doherty 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Kelvince Heang 2, Ericson Lopez 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Anthony Rubim 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Euri Nunez 15 (4)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Nunez 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Wakefield:<cstyle:> 11<0x2002>15<0x2002>18 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Tuesday, April 4 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Baseball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 4, Newburyport 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (4): <cstyle:>Daniel Knowlton LF 3-1-2, Ben Hadley P 2-0-0, Brandan Fasulo P 1-0-0, Nate Deitenhofer C 4-1-3, Will Halloran 1B 4-1-0, Will King DH 3-0-0, Corey Deziel SS 3-0-0, Tommy Galvin 2B 2-0-0, Keegan Koch 2B 1-0-0, Jack Lancaster CF 2-0-1, Dillon Deziel 3B 2-0-0, Cam West PR 0-1-0. Totals 27-4-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Will Halloran, Nate Deitenhofer, Jack Lancaster
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Brandon Fasulo
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights<cstyle:>: Ben Hadley allowed just a single run over four innings for Whittier, before Brandon Fasulo delivered three innings of shutout relief to pick up the win.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Whittier 1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 17, Haverhill 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Jared Cripps 5, Joey Cassarano 4, Pat Morris 3, Brady Kloster 2, Owen Howell, Aidan Cashman, Desi Csizmadia; H <0x2014> McGowan 2, Staples, Bishop
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> AJ Smith 10, Mike Moschitto 1; H <0x2014> McDonaugh 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight<cstyle:>: Methuen's Desi Csizmadia went 17 for 21 in the faceoff circle.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> <0x2002>4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (1-0):<cstyle:> 5<0x2002>8<0x2002>3<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 10, Chelmsford 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Kiernan Florio 4, JP Guinee 2, Matt Johnson 3, Mac Gobiel
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Finn Beams 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight<cstyle:>: Andover captain Kiernan Florio scored his 100th and 101st goals of his high school career.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>8 <0x2014> <0x2002>9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (1-0):<cstyle:> 5<0x2002>5 <0x2014> 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 8, Andover 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Hannah Jordan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Allie Batchelder 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (0-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:> 5<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 8, North Andover 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight:<cstyle:> Central Catholic scored the game-winner with 6:04 to go in the game.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> North Andover 0-1, Central Catholic 1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 8, Methuen 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> H <0x2014> Alex Bushey 2, Sophia Riley 4, Mikayla Tzortzis, Sophia Lundgren
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> H <0x2014> Keira Bushey 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (0-1):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (1-0):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Softball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Minuteman 5, Greater Lawrence 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (2):<cstyle:> Nasella p 3-1-1, Marshall ss 3-0-0, Croteau cf 3-0-0, Paula lf 2-0-1, Lopez 3b 3-0-0, Lavallee c 3-1-1, Rojas 1b 2-0-0, Perez ph 1-0-0, Morel rf 3-0-1, Flores 2b 3-0-1. Totals 26-2-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Frank; <cstyle:textBold>LP: <cstyle:>Nasella (12 Ks)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Minuteman:<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (0-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 3, Tewksbury 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Justin Tran 6-0, 6-0; 3. Jesse Rubert 6-1, 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Aidan Champsi-Mike Kmenta 6-0, 5-7, 6-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Haverhill 1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 5, Chelmsford 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Nik Narina 6-1, 7-6 (7-4); 2. Conor Rea 6-0, 6-2; 3. Nate Gellman 6-1, 6-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Ayush Dewagan-Peter Doan 6-1, 6-2; 2. Sam Gomer-Aadi Trivedi 6-2, 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Highlight: This was the Golden Warriors' first win under new head coach David Hughes. Mike Wartman, who led the Golden Warriors for more than three decades, retired before the season.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Andover 1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 4, North Andover 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: Luke Ramos (NA) 6-7, (3-7), 6-3, 10-8; 2. Jack Makiej (CC) 7-5, 6-4; 3. James Diamantis (CC) 6-1, 6-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Ryan Melesky/Luca Beltrandi (CC) 7-5, 6-2; 2. Jack Pelletier/Michael Hamlin (CC) 6-1 6-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Central Catholic 1-0, North Andover 0-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 5, Haverhill 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Marie-M<cstyle:textBold><cColor:Red>á<cColor:><cstyle:>xime Metivier (M) 6-1, 6-0; 2. Bree Lawrence (M) 6-1, 7-5; 3. Tanvi Patel (M) 6-2, 6-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Liv Lawrence-Sarah Petisce (M) 6-3, 6-1; 2. Ava Duffy-Rachel Schena (M) 6-1, 6-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Methuen 1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Reading 3, North Andover 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 2. Tika Roy 6-3. 6-7 (3-7), 6-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 2. Ava Iannuccillo-Sophia Yee 6-4, 6-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> North Andover 0-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 3, Central Catholic 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Angel Viruet 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Colin Fague 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Michael Nguyen 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Tyler Kirby 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Kirby 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (0-2):<cstyle:> 23<0x2002>18<0x2002>17 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 3, Methuen 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> A <0x2014> Isaac Williams 9, Griffin Connell 9; M <0x2014> Drew Eason 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> A <0x2014> Alex McNally 5, Marco Gomez Cabo 5; M <0x2014> Josh Kiwanuka 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> A <0x2014> Gomez Cabo 24; M <0x2014> Liam Doherty 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> A <0x2014> Williams 18 (4); M <0x2014> Kiwanuka 10 (3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> A <0x2014> Noah Chanthaboun 10, Enzo Masters 10; M <0x2014> Eason 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (0-1):<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>12<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (1-0):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>27 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 3, Billerica 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Kyler Shea 12, Gyan Mistry 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Ben Metsch 3, Kyler Shea
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Yash Patel 27
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Aces:<cstyle:> Bobby Gilbert 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Eric Manning 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:> 21<0x2002>18<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 0
