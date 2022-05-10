<pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Monday, May 9 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Baseball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 12, Haverhill 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (2):<cstyle:> Hurrell dh 3-0-0, Kelleher 1b 2-0-1, Joubert 3b 1-0-0, Roach 3b 1-0-0, Ayala rf 3-0-1, DiCicco 2b 3-0-0, Bateman cf 3-1-1, Snyder c 1-1-0, Terelli p 1-0-0, Potvin p 2-0-1, Smith lf 2-0-1, Burgess lf 1-0-0. Totals 23-2-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (12):<cstyle:> Bishop cf 4-0-1, Ferris ph 1-0-0, Florence rf 4-1-2, Cloutier lf 5-2-2, Kearney 1b 3-2-2, Espinola 2b 4-0-1, Savio dh 3-3-2, Rickenbach c 4-3-2, Antonopoulos 3b 3-0-2, Bartlett ph 1-0-0, Delacruz ss 2-0-2, Maresca ph 1-1-1. Totals 35-12-17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Haverhill <0x2014><cstyle:> Hurrell, Smith; <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Savio 3, Bishop 2, Cloutier 2, Antonopoulos 2, Espinola, Rickenbach
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Melendez; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Terelli
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>3<0x2002>2<0x2002>4<0x2002>1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 4, Billerica 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (4):<cstyle:> Radulski lf/p 4-1-3, Lynch rf 4-0-0, Johnson cf 2-1-0, Perry 1b 2-0-0, Carpentier c 3-0-1, Twombly cr 0-1-0, Crosby dh/p 2-0-0, Desmond cr 0-0-0, Lawrence 3b 3-0-1, Trundy 2b 3-0-0, Faro ss 3-0-1. Totals 26-4-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Mullin. <cstyle:textBold>S:<cstyle:> Crosby
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>3<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Alvirne 4, Salem 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (3):<cstyle:> Roeger 3b 4-0-2, Pacy ss 4-0-0, Gigante c 4-0-0, Doherty rf 4-0-1, Boodoo 2b 3-0-0, Masson 1b 3-1-2, Ciarcia cf 4-1-0, LaGrasse lf 3-1-2, Gomez p 4-0-2. Totals 33-3-9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Roeger, Pacy, LaGrasse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Gomez
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Alvirne:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>3<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Dracut 5, Andover 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (4):<cstyle:> B.Gibson lf 3-1-1, Brown cf 1-0-0, Besette 3b 4-0-0, Brenner 2b 4-1-1, Lembo dh 3-0-1, Jaillet p 3-0-1, T.Gibson p 0-0-0, Walles 1b 3-1-1, Archambault rf 3-1-1, Reming ss 3-0-1, Bucci c 0-0-0, Rowe c 0-0-0. Totals 28-4-8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Reming 2, Brenner, Lembo
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Jaillet
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Goffstown 18, Timberlane 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (6):<cstyle:> Mwangi cf 2-0-1, Aliberti 2b 3-0-0, Parker dh 4-0-1, Pantano ss 0-0-0, Zambrowicz 1b 3-1-1, OLeary 3b/lf 3-3-3, Kelley c 1-0-0, Kontos p/3b 3-2-2, Sheehan cf 1-0-0,Diamond lf 2-0-0, Sheely ph/p 0-0-0, Doherty p 1-0-0. Totals 23-6-8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Kontos 4, Kelley 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Kontos
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (3-9):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2<0x2002>3<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goffstown:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>8<0x2002>4<0x2002>6<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Manchester Memorial 7, Pinkerton 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (7):<cstyle:> Horne ss 4-2-2, Albert cf 3-0-2, Marshall lf 3-0-0, T. Rioux 3b 3-0-0, Yennaco c 3-1-1, N. Rioux 1b 3-1-0, Sharp dh 3-0-1, Doyle rf 4-0-1, Corsetto 2b 2-1-1. Totals 28-5-8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Horne, Albert, Marshall, Doyle, Corsetto
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Cunningham; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Lukeman
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Manchester Memorial:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>5<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 6, Lawrence 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (6):<cstyle:> Pride cf 2-2-0, Sullivan ss 4-1-2, Kalivas rf/p 4-2-2, Pappalardo p/1b 3-0-1, Borrelli c 3-0-1, Silverio lf/rf 3-0-0, Kneeland 2b/lf 4-0-1, Lanoue 1b 2-0-0, Mullen 1b 1-0-0, Lopez 3b 1-0-0, Marizan dh/2b 2-0-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (4):<cstyle:> J.Vega ss 3-1-1, S. Diaz c 4-1-1, R. Rojas 1b 2-1-2, L. Fernandez 3b 4-1-1, M. Martinez cf 4-0-1, R. Medina lf 3-0-1, G Canario dh 3-0-0, D. Rodriguez 2b 3-0-2, J. Molina rf 2-0-0, AC Soler rf 1-0-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Methuen <0x2014><cstyle:> Pappalardo 2, Kneeland 2, Kalivas, Borrelli; <cstyle:textBold>Lawrence<cstyle:> <0x2014> Fernandez
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Pappalardo; <cstyle:textBold>SV:<cstyle:> Kalivas; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Romero
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>3<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 16, Amesbury 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> McGowan 7, Hicks 4, Valenti, Daigle, Lescord, Carroll, Staples
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Lescord 4, Carroll 3, McGowan 3, Hicks, Valenti, Bishop
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Donnelly 10, McDonaugh 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> 8<0x2002>8 <0x2014> 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Amesbury:<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>4 <0x2014> <0x2002>7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Dover 12, Salem 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Chloe Stone, Emily Wilson, Mariella Tomasello
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Ella Mosto 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (3-7):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> <0x2002>3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dover (7-3):<cstyle:> 8<0x2002>4 <0x2014> 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Hollis-Brookline 16, Timberlane 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Lily Brien 3, Rebecca Silva, Maia Parker
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Shaye Fanning 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Hollis-Brookline:<cstyle:> 10<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (5-5):<cstyle:> <0x2002>3<0x2002>2 <0x2014> <0x2002>5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lowell Catholic 12, Whittier 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Liz Deacon, Samantha Azzari, Arianna Laliberte
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Deacon, Hannah Azzari
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Kate Velazquez 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (2-8):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> <0x2002>3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell Catholic (7-4):<cstyle:> 5<0x2002>7 <0x2014> 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 17, Merrimack 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Alison Lamphere 4, Cait Seleny 2, Hailey Schinder 2, Tate Howe 2, Mia Eckerman 2, Hannah Lisauskas, Bella Pinardi, Ashlyn Ledoux, Piper Knowlton, Lilly Jeans
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Seleny 4, Lisauskas 3, Schinder 2, Lamphere,
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Lauren Sweeney 3, Sara Diclemente 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Merrimack:<cstyle:> <0x2002>1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> <0x2002>3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton:<cstyle:> 11<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Softball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 6, Burlington 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central (6):<cstyle:> Malowitz p, 3-2-2; Boucher 2b, 1-1-0; Milner 3b, 3-1-1; Rapaglia ss, 3-0-1; Fox c, 4-1-2; Iannessa 1b, 4-1-1; Boyer rf, 4-0-2; Shea lf, 4-0-0; Ovalles dp, 3-0-1. Totals: 29-6-10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Fox 2, Boyer, Iannessa, Milner, Boucher
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Malowitz; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Imbimbo
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (6-4):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Burlington (12-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 4, Billerica 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (2):<cstyle:> Gove rf/p 4-0-1, Mangiameli ss 3-0-1, Ju.Roche c 3-0-0, Gaffny 1b 3-0-0, Je.Roche 3b 3-1-1, Bernard 2b 2-1-, Marconi dp 2-0-0, Steely cf 2-1-1, Mangiameli lf 1-0-0. Totals 25-4-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Je.Roche 2, Gove 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>HR:<cstyle:> Je.Roche
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Gove
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>3<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (8-5, 5-4):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 9, Alvirne 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (9): <cstyle:>J.Olson cf 5-1-3, Lucier c 4-0-2, Poulin dp 4-0-2, McNamara 3b 4-1-2, Moniz lf 4-2-1, Ventullo ss 4-1-1, Beeley rf 4-1-0, A.Olson 1b 4-1-2, Migliorini 2b 4-2-1. Totals 37-9-14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Lucier 2, J.Olson, Ventullo, A.Olson
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Solt
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Alvirne:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>4<0x2002>2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Goffstown 11, Timberlane 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (6):<cstyle:> Farone p 3-0-1, Sickel rf 1-0-0, Mlocek 1b 4-1-2, Matarazzo 2b 4-2-1, Salafia rf/p 4-2-2, Singer c 4-0-2, O'Leary ss 3-1-2, Patles 3b 4-0-1, Condon cf 3-0-1, Paradis lf 3-0-0, Caulnier cr 0-0-0. Totals 33-6-13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Singer 3, Patles 2, O'Leary
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Farone
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goffstown:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>3<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>5<0x2002>1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>4<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 17, Windham 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (17):<cstyle:> L.Mason cf 3-2-1, O.Mason ph 1-1-1, Kozak 3b 4-1-1, Moore 1b 4-1-2, Michaud dp 3-3-2, Schoenenberger ss 5-4-3, Gibeault 1b 1-1-1, Keisling 1b/rf 2-0-1, Panas ph 1-1-1, Alexander rf 3-0-2, Robinson ph 1-1-0, Ouellette ph 0-1-0, Robinson ph 1-1-0, Child lf 2-0-0, Lemay 2b 4-1-1. Totals 34-17-14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (1):<cstyle:> Mitrou ss 2-0-1, Belair cf/2b 3-0-0, Wright p/2b 2-0-0, Pendleton 1b 1-0-0, DeCotis 3b 3-1-1, Nolan lf/cf 3-0-0, Tower c 2-0-1, Introne ph 1-0-0, Forsyth 1b 2-0-1, Pendleton 1b 0-0-0, Hollingshead ph 1-0-0, Ballard 2b/p 1-0-0, Yantosca rf 2-0-0, Akin rf 0-0-0. Totals 23-1-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Pink <0x2014> <cstyle:>Schonenberger 5, Moore 3, Keisling 2, Alexander 2, Michaud, Kozak, Gibeault, Child; <cstyle:textBold>Wind <0x2014><cstyle:> DeCotis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>HR: Pink <0x2014> <cstyle:>Schoenberger 2, Moore
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Murray; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Wright
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (6-4):<cstyle:> 5<0x2002>2<0x2002>2<0x2002>1<0x2002>2<0x2002>5 <0x2014> 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (7-5):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 17, Saugus 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pentucket (17):<cstyle:> Griffin cf 3-4-3, Murphy ss 3-3-1, Mitchell 2b 4-3-3, Hamel lf 4-3-2, Stock dp 4-0-2, Agocs c 4-1-1, Lopata 3b 4-1-2, Pichette 1b 2-1-0, Daley rf 2-0-0, LaCroix rf 1-1-0. Totals 31-17-14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Hamel 6, Mitchel 5, Stock 2, Lopata 2, Agocs, Murphy, Griffin
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>HR: <cstyle:>Hamel 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> LeBel;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saugus:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002><0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pentucket (6-6):<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>12<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 24, Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (0):<cstyle:> Brito ss 2-0-0, Setianen p 2-0-0, German c 2-0-1, Piantini 1b 2-0-0, Castillo 1b 2-0-0, Arriaga 2b 1-0-0, Marques lf 2-0-0, Rivera cf 2-0-0, Cartagena rf 2-0-0. Toralss 16-0-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (24):<cstyle:> Tardugno ss 3-4-2, Coleman 2b 5-5-3, Meuse rf 2-4-2, Donovan cf 3-2-0, Chirwa lf 2-0-0, Grelle 1b 3-1-3, Santiago lf 4-1-0, Baez 3b 3-2-2, Nelson c 3-2-1, Lynch dh 4-3-2. Totals 32-14-17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Grelle 6, Meuse 4, Coleman 3, Tardugno, Donovan, Chirwa, Nelson, Lynch.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Anthony; <cstyle:textBold> LP:<cstyle:> Setianen
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen:<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>4<0x2002>5<0x2002>7<0x2002>5<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 24
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 4, Methuen 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Justin Tran (H) def. Ben Beaudoin 6-0, 6-1; 2. Charles Rastaukas (H) def. Philip Metivier 6-1, 6-3; 3. Dawson Burke (M) def. Balin Amirian 6-0, 6-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Luke Helps/Michael Kmenta (H) def. Joe Kennedy/Anthony Puisys 6-3, 7-5; 2. Jackson Morin/Jesse Rubera (H) def. Yan Martinez/Brady Antaya 6-1, 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Haverhill 6-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 5, Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Zach Channen def. Jose Martinez 6-1, 7-5; 2. Arnav Lele def. Harlan Tonn 6-0 6-0; 3. Ryan Melesky def. Michael Willis 6-0, 6-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. James Diamantis/Jack Makiej def. Arturo Loayza 6-0, 6-0; 2. Michael Hamlin/Luca Beltrandi def. Danny Tran/Brandon Barry 6-2, 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Manchester 5, Pentucket 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pentucket highlights<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Aidan Davey/Cashman Smith (4-6, 4-6);
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Pentucket 1-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bow 8, Windham 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham winner<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 5. Tiarnan Adamchek
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Windham 6-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 4, Shrewsbury 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Local winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Andrei Giurgiu 6-4, 2-6, 6-2; 2. Joe Colecchi 6-2, 6-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Abhay Yajurvedi/Peter Doan 6-4, 10-2; 2. Nate Gellman/Connor Rea 6-2, 6-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 9, Stevens 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Local winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Ruby Day 8-1, 8-2; 2. Jessica Bevens 8-0, 8-0; 3. Grace DeSousa 8-0, 8-1, 4. Corrine Kelly 8-0, 8-1, Rosie Day 8-1, 8-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles:<cstyle:> 1. Day/Day by default; 2. Bevens/DeSousa by default; 3. by default
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Pelham 8-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Manchester 4, Pentucket 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pentucket winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Parker Greason (6-4, 6-1);
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 5, Notre Dame 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Marie-Maxime Metivier 5-3, retired; 2. Breena Lawrence 6-0, 6-2; 3. Sam Pfeil 6-1, 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Tanvi Patel/Livia Lawrence 6-3, 6-1; 2. Ava Duffy/Sarah Petisce 6-3, 6-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 5, Shrewsbury 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Local winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Jennie Wang 4-6, 6-2, 6-2; 2. Rachel Chen 6-1, 6-2; 3. Mia Thomas 6-0, 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Sonika Chaudhary/Elysia Yu 6-2, 6-2; 2. Sadie Berube/Amanda Kim 7-5, 6-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Andover 11-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 9, Manchester Memorial 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Local winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Maddie Frank 8-1; 2. Amelia Coyle 8-0; 3. Skyelar Levesque 8-0; 4. Madeline Donahue 8-1; 5. Sydney Pelletier 8-0; 6. Mia Rivard 8-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Frank/Levesque 8-1; 2. Levesque/Rivard 8-0; 3. Donahue/Calli Matarozzo 8-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Manchester Memorial 2-7, Pinkerton 6-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Burlington 3, Greater Lawrence 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Adanel Diaz 19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Adrian Suarez 26
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Suarez 11, Abdiel Ixlaj (3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Ixlaj 26
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Burlington:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>21<0x2002>26<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (7-6):<cstyle:> 21<0x2002>25<0x2002>24<0x2002>23 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 3, Goffstown 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Anthony Rousseau 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Jake Bilicki 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Billy Shanley 31
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Bilicki 4, Spencer Sierra 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Cameron Nazarian 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goffstown:<cstyle:> 28<0x2002>23<0x2002>16<0x2002>21 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (6-3):<cstyle:> 26<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 3, John Stark 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Tate Thompson 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Campbell St. Pierre, Adam Freiburger, Trey Baker 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> John Collins 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Aces:<cstyle:> Tate Thompson 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>John Stark:<cstyle:> 18<0x2002>17<0x2002>25<0x2002>19 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (2-5):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>15<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lowell 3, Haverhill 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Aaron Bennett 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Casey Connors 6, Bennett 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Devon Buscema 26
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Connors (1)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Ryan Difloures 22
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (6-4):<cstyle:> 13<0x2002>25<0x2002>15<0x2002>28<0x2002><0x2002>3 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>21<0x2002>25<0x2002>26<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 3, Central Catholic 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Ryan McShan 15; <cstyle:textBold>A <0x2014><cstyle:> Owen Chanthaboun 25
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> McShan 7; <cstyle:textBold>A <0x2014><cstyle:> Marco Gomez-Cabo 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Michael Nguyen 28; <cstyle:textBold>A <0x2014><cstyle:> Gomez-Cabo 25
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Keith Shaheen 12, Aiden Herries 12; <cstyle:textBold>A <0x2014><cstyle:> Gomez-Cabo 15, Rueben Osborn (6)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Juanjose Cabrera 17 ; <cstyle:textBold>A <0x2014><cstyle:> Enzo Masters 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (3-10):<cstyle:> 22<0x2002>27<0x2002>23<0x2002>23 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (8-5):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>27<0x2002>23<0x2002>23 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bishop Guertin 36, Windham 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Nick Furnari 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Kyle Gschwend 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Brayden Lord (10), Furnari (8), Gschwend (6)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Furnari 5, Lord 4, Gschwend 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (8-0):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> <0x2002>3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bishop Guertin:<cstyle:> 12<0x2002><0x2002>8<0x2002>16 <0x2014> 36
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 3, Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Junior Firpo 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> David Bermudez 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Bermudez 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Enclin Guerrero 4 (2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Firpo 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (3-9):<cstyle:> 19<0x2002>20<0x2002>20 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 3, Methuen 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>NA <0x2014><cstyle:> Andrew Matzouranis 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>NA <0x2014><cstyle:> Kyler Shea 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>NA <0x2014><cstyle:> Andrew Jones 45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>NA <0x2014><cstyle:> Jones (4)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>NA <0x2014><cstyle:> Shea 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (5-6):<cstyle:> 19<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>22<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>20<0x2002>20<0x2002>25<0x2002><0x2002>2 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Coe-Brown 3, Salem 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Matt McCloskey 21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> McCloskey 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Tyler Valerio 35
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Chris Genao (1)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Troy Deminco 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Coe-Brown:<cstyle:> 24<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>26<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem:<cstyle:> 26<0x2002>15<0x2002>23<0x2002>28<0x2002><0x2002>5 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Tuesday, May 10 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Baseball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 4, Nashoba Regional 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (4):<cstyle:> Knowlton 3-1-1, Cepeda 3-1-2, Garcia 3-1-1, Dodier 4-1-2, Koch 2-0-0, West 1-0-0, Deitenhofer 2-0-0, Hadley 3-0-1, Hallaran 3-0-0, Richards 3-0-0. Totals 27-4-7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Dodier, Hadley, Hallaran
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Lynch
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (7-4):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Nashoba Regional:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 5, Greater Lawrence 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (5):<cstyle:> Galvin 2-0-0, Lundy 2-1-0, Knowlton 2-1-0, Lynch 1-1-0, Cepeda 4-0-2, Garcia 4-0-1, Dodier 3-2-2, Deitenhofer 2-0-0, Hadley 4-0-1, Hallaran 1-0-0, Richards 3-3-0. Totals 27-5-7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Cepeda, Garcia, Hadley
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Dodier
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>2<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Amesbury 9, North Reading 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Amesbury (9):<cstyle:> Harring 2b 2-2-1, Cucinotta ss 3-4-3, Scialdone 1b 4-2-3, Kimball p 2-0-1, MacDonald cf 3-0-1, W. Arsenault c 5-0-1, Donovan 3b 3-0-0, L. Arsenault lf 3-1-1, Fortier rf 2-0-0, Sorgini ph 1-0-0. Totals 28-9-11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Scialdone 4, MacDonald 2, W. Arsenault 2, Cucinotta
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Kimball;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Reading:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Amesbury (9-4):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>3<0x2002>4<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Billerica 15, Haverhill 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> McGowan, Lescord
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Donnelly 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:> 10<0x2002>5 <0x2014> 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> <0x2002>1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> <0x2002>2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 19, Ipswich 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Ben Turpin 8, Nolan Cole 4, Liam Sullivan 3, Joe Turpin, Evan Napolitano, Ethan Ferrant, Logan Durocher
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> J. Turpin 6, B. Turpin 4, Durocher, Cole, Sullivan, Alex Lamattina
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Cam Smith 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Ipswich:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> <0x2002>5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pentucket (9-3):<cstyle:> 5<0x2002>2<0x2002>9<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 15, Tewksbury 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Charlie Dean 3, Ollie Litster 2, Brian Ferullo 3, Jake Lins 2, Colin Willoe 2, Jack Ferullo, Patrick Roy, Trey Kean
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Matt Roy 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (11-2):<cstyle:> 10<0x2002>5 <0x2014> 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tewksbury:<cstyle:> <0x2002>4<0x2002>3 <0x2014> <0x2002>7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 19, Merrimack 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Matt Feole 5, Riley Spellman 3, Michael Uber 2, Colby Gagnon 2, Joey Gallo, Ryan Lynch, Matt Morrison, Cole Frank, Cody Santomassimo, Gavid Ward, Adam Scala
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Tyler LeBlanc 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton:<cstyle:> 6<0x2002>8<0x2002>4<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Merrimack:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>3<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 13, Methuen 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Will Mckinnon 3, Joey Casarano 3, Jared Cripps, Pat Morris
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> AJ Smith 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic:<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>5<0x2002>2<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen:<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>3 <0x2014> <0x2002>8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Triton 14, Georgetown 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> T <0x2014> Chloe Connors 6, Kate Trojan 5, Ashley Silva 3; G <0x2014> Mary Surette 3, Molly Giguere 3, Casey Mahoney, Megan Skahan, Sam McClure, Lexi Sheehan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> T <0x2014> Ally Pugh 3, Trojan 3, Connors 2, Silva; G <0x2014> Skahan, McClure
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> T <0x2014> Julia Price 5; G <0x2014> Alex Solopoulos 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Triton (6-7):<cstyle:> 9<0x2002>5 <0x2014> 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Georgetown (3-10):<cstyle:> 5<0x2002>5 <0x2014> 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Ipswich 12, Pentucket 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Audrey Conover 3, Sydney Trout 2, Charlene Basque 2, Kate Conover, Lana Mickelson, Ella Palmer, Cat Colvin
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Colvin 3, Mickelson 2, A. Conover
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Jocelynn Alcantara 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Pentucket 4-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Billerica 13, Haverhill 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Alex Bushey, Sophia Riley, Katrina Savvas, Mikaela Tzortsis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Keira Bushey 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>2 <0x2014> <0x2002>4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:> 6<0x2002>7 <0x2014> 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 15, Kingswood 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Maia Parker 6, Kendall Morrill 5, Rebecca Silva 2, Callie Fitzgerald, Lulu Trasatti
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Shaye Fanning 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kingswood:<cstyle:> <0x2002>3<0x2002>3 <0x2014> <0x2002>6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (6-5):<cstyle:> 11<0x2002>4 <0x2014> 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 10, Northeast Metro 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Liz Deacon 3, Hannah Azzari 5, Maddie Katzen, Gianna Caruso
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Kate Velazquez 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Northeast Metro:<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>5<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier:<cstyle:> 7<0x2002>2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 20, Methuen 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Nicolette Licare 5, Kierstyn Zinter 3, Haley Creegan 2, Grace Lydon 2, Kerri Finneran 2, Delaney True 3, Cara Kuczek, Meagan Wilson; M <0x2014> Kiera Fitzpatrick, Kate Fitzpatrick, Mackenzie Tierney
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Creegan, Cecelia Sinopoli 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Grace Cashman 5; M <0x2014> Maggie Kloster 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (3-7-0):<cstyle:> <0x2002>1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> <0x2002>3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (12-0-1):<cstyle:> 13<0x2002>7 <0x2014> 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 20, Lowell 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Hayley Carver 4, Liv Beucler 2, Lily Farnham 2, Tess Gobiel 2, Meredith Shattuck 2, Molly Agostino, Jacklyn Brussard 2, Hailey Doherty, Brooke Cedorchuk, Katie Machold, Kyla Foohey, Jesselle Brussard
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Allie Batchelder 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (7-5):<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>8 <0x2014> 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell:<cstyle:> <0x2002>4<0x2002>2 <0x2014> <0x2002>4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Softball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Dracut 17, Haverhill 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (12):<cstyle:> DeCicco, p, 3-3-2, Dion, LF, 5-0-1, Pearl, SS, 4-0-1, Windle, 3B, 4-2-2, G. Burdier, 1B/cf, 3-1-1, Neal, 2b/1B, 2-2-0, K. Burdier, c, 2-2-0, Mazzaglia, RF, 3-0-0, Crockett, cf, 3-1-1, Tabb, cf/2b, 1-0-0. Totals 30-12-8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> DeCicco 3, Windle 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Plouffe; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> DeCicco
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>5<0x2002>6<0x2002>6<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (6-6):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>4<0x2002>5<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 10, Notre Dame 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (10):<cstyle:> Nouby ss 4-0-1, Habib 3b 3-2-0, Bioren 1b 4-3-2, Graham p 3-3-2, Valera cf 4-1-3, Hurley lf 4-0-2, Oullette c 3-1-1, Santomassino rf 3-0-0, Rousseau 2b 3-0-0, Nadeau ph 1-0-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Noury, Bioren 2, Graham 2, Valera 4, Oullette
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Graham; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Curt
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Notre Dame:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier:<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>1<0x2002>2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Reading 5, Newburyport 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Newburyport (4):<cstyle:> Morrissey cf 2-1-0, Bolcome lf 2-2-1, Meleedy p 3-1-1, Keefe ss 3-0-0, LaVallee 3b 3-0-0, Dowell 1b 3-0-0, Habib c 3-0-0, McLeod 2b 3-0-1, DeVivo dp 3-0-0. Totals 25-4-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Meleedy 2, Keefe
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>HR: <cstyle:>Meleedy
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Meleedy
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Newburyport (6-7):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Reading:<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 3, North Andover 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (3):<cstyle:> Tardugno SS 3-1-1, Coleman 2B 4-0-1, Meuse RF 4-0-0, Donovan CF 4-1-1, Grelle 1B 2-1-0, Baez 3B 3-0-0, Santiago LF 3-0-0, Nelson C 3-0-1, Lynch DP 2-0-0, Yirrell P 0-0-0, McNamara ph 1-0-0, Totals 29-3-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>NA (1):<cstyle:> Gove RF 3-0-0, M. Mangiameli SS 3-1-1, Ju. Roche C 3-0-2, M. Gaffny 1B 3-0-0, B. Gaffny P 3-0-0, Je. Roche 3B 3-0-0, Bernard 2B 3-0-1, Mancuso DP 2-0-0, Steely CF 3-0-1, J. Mangiameli LF 1-0-0; C. Marconi 1-0-1, Totals: 27-1-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Coleman, Santiago, Nelson; NA <0x2014> M. Gaffny
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Yirrell; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> B. Gaffny
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 8, Keene 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (8):<cstyle:> Olivia Mason 2b, 4-0-1, Kennedy Michaud 3b, 3<0x2013>1-2, Madi Gibeault c, 1-0-0, Rachel Keisling 1b, 2-1-1, Carlie Panas rf, 3-1-0, Cassidy Robinson cf, 3-0-0 Paige Ouellette ss, 4-1-1, Jaydn Child lf, 2-0-0, Madi Cunha p, 3-0-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Ouellette, Michaud 2, Gibeault, Child, Cunha, Robinson
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Cunha; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Dunham
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (7-4):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>7<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Keene (1-11):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 3, Algonquin 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Andrei Giurgiu 6-4, 6-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Abhay Yajurvedi-Peter Doan 6-4, 6-2; 2. Nate Gellman-Conor Rea 6-1, 7-6 (7-2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Andover 10-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Burlington 4, Central Catholic 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central winner<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Zach Channen 7-5, 6-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 4, Billerica 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Marie-M<cstyle:textBold><cColor:Red>á<cColor:><cstyle:>xime Metivier 6-2, 6-2; 2. Breena Lawrence 6-2, 6-0; 3. Sam Pfeil 6-1, 6<0x2013>1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Livia Lawrence-Tanvi Patel 6-2, 7-6 (10-8)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 5, Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Kritika Roy 6-0, 6-0; 2. Callie Dias 6-1, 6-0; 3. Skyler Holland 6-0, 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Leah Tenenbaum-Jocelyn Jankowski 6-3, 6-2; 2. Sophia Yee-Alekhya Paripally 6-0, 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 5, Algonquin 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Jennie Wang 6-2, 6-2; 2. Rachel Chen 6-0, 6-0; 3. Mia Thomas 6-1, 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Sonika Chaudhary/Eva McKone 6-1, 6-0; 2. Sadie Berube/Amanda Kim 6-2, 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Andover 12-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lawrence 3, Innovation Academy 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Adanel Diaz 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Oscar Valoy 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Adrian Suarez 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Sai Silfa 10 (6)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Abdiel Ixlaj 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (8-6):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>26<0x2002>27 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Innovation Academy:<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>24<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 3, Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Gyan Mistry 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Kyler Shea 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Andrew Jones 28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Aces:<cstyle:> Gyan Mistry 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Andrew Matzouranis 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence:<cstyle:> 20<0x2002>16<0x2002>19 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (6-6):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
