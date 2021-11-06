Boys Soccer
Hingham 1, Central Catholic 0 (OT)
Division 1 Round of 32
Saves: Owen D’Agata 10
Central Catholic (12-4-4): 0 0 0 — 0
Hingham: 0 0 1 — 1
Girls Soccer
Andover 1, Marshfield 0
Division 1 Round of 32
Goals: Sophie Azzi
Saves: Ainsley Napolitno 4
Andover (12-4-3): 1 0 — 1
Marshfield: 0 0 — 0
Bishop Feehan 5, Methuen 0
Division 1 Round of 32
Saves: M Sam Pfeil 18
Methuen (10-4-5): 0 0 — 0
Bishop Feehan (17-1-1): 3 2 — 5
Newton South 4, Central Catholic 0
Division 1 Round of 32
Saves: Lauren Sanchez 10
Central Catholic: 0 0 — 0
Newton South (9-7-3): 2 2 — 4
Medway 1, Pentucket 0
Division 3 Round of 32
Saves: Emma Breen 5
Pentucket (11-5-3): 0 0 — 0
Medway (8-9-2): 1 0 — 1
Girls Volleyball
Medway 3, Greater Lawrence 0
Division 4 Round of 32
Blocks: Kaylin Martinez 1
Assists: Janeily Alvarez 5
Service points: Alexie Almonte 5
Aces: Alvarez 2
Digs: Kerry Ortiz 5
Greater Lawrence (6-14): 9 26 28 — 0
Medway: 25 25 25 — 3
Arlington 3, Methuen 0
Division 1 Round of 32
Records: Methuen 12-8
North Andover 3, Taunton 0
Division 1 Round of 32
Kills: Maeve Gaffny 9
Blocks: Isabelle McElhiney 1
Assists: Emma Bosco 30
Aces: Leah Warren 5
Digs: Bosco 12
Taunton: 11 22 16 — 0
North Andover (17-2): 25 25 25 — 3
