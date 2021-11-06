Boys Soccer

Hingham 1, Central Catholic 0 (OT)

Division 1 Round of 32

Saves: Owen D’Agata 10

Central Catholic (12-4-4): 0 0 0 — 0

Hingham: 0 0 1 — 1

Girls Soccer

Andover 1, Marshfield 0

Division 1 Round of 32

Goals: Sophie Azzi

Saves: Ainsley Napolitno 4

Andover (12-4-3): 1 0 — 1

Marshfield: 0 0 — 0

Bishop Feehan 5, Methuen 0

Division 1 Round of 32

Saves: M Sam Pfeil 18

Methuen (10-4-5): 0 0 — 0

Bishop Feehan (17-1-1): 3 2 — 5

Newton South 4, Central Catholic 0

Division 1 Round of 32

Saves: Lauren Sanchez 10

Central Catholic: 0 0 — 0

Newton South (9-7-3): 2 2 — 4

Medway 1, Pentucket 0

Division 3 Round of 32

Saves: Emma Breen 5

Pentucket (11-5-3): 0 0 — 0

Medway (8-9-2): 1 0 — 1

Girls Volleyball

Medway 3, Greater Lawrence 0

Division 4 Round of 32

Blocks: Kaylin Martinez 1

Assists: Janeily Alvarez 5

Service points: Alexie Almonte 5

Aces: Alvarez 2

Digs: Kerry Ortiz 5

Greater Lawrence (6-14): 9 26 28 — 0

Medway: 25 25 25 — 3

Arlington 3, Methuen 0

Division 1 Round of 32

Records: Methuen 12-8

North Andover 3, Taunton 0

Division 1 Round of 32

Kills: Maeve Gaffny 9

Blocks: Isabelle McElhiney 1

Assists: Emma Bosco 30

Aces: Leah Warren 5

Digs: Bosco 12

Taunton: 11 22 16 — 0

North Andover (17-2): 25 25 25 — 3

