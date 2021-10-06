Wednesday, Oct. 6 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 26, Methuen 29
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Tewksbury (2.8 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Team scores: Andover 16, Tewksbury 47, Andover 19, Central 40, Andover 26, Methuen 29; Methuen 16, Tewksbury 47; Methuen 19, Central 36, Central 18, Tewksbury 45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top area finishers: A 1. Freddy Coleman (M) 14:36, 2. Matt Serrano (A) 14:57, 3. Colon Kirn (A) 15:03, 4. Liam Doherty (M) 15:08, 5. Alex Willard (CC)15:14, 6. DJ Walsh (A) 15:20, 7. Michael Soucy (M) 15:24, 8. Mike Brown (A) 15:35
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Andover 6-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 15, Pentucket 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Pipestave (2.97 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top area finishers: 1. TJ Carleo (N) 17:02; 2. Bradford Duchesne (N) 17:05; 3. Sam Walker (N) 17:07; 4. Andy Lasson (N) 17:24; 5. Matt Murray (N) 17:45; 9. Seamus Burke (P) 18:24; 15. Alex Pedersen (P) 18:55
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Newburyport 4-0, Pentucket 2-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lowell 26, North Andover 32
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Lowell (2.70 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Team scores: Lowell 26, North Andover 32; North Andover 15, Dracut 50; North Andover 20, Billerica 39
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top NA finishers: 1. Ryan Connolly 14:36,4. Luke Stad 14:57, 7. Matt McDevitt 15:11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: North Andover 5-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Hamilton-Wenham 19, Georgetown 44
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Georgetown (2.9 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Georgetown finishers: 2. Mason Behl 17:50; Colton Hayhurst 19:42; Ethan Deane 21:58
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Georgetown 0-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 21, Innovation Academy 34
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Innovation (3.1 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Whittier finishers: 1. Michael Driscoll 18:59, 2. Jackson Venturi 19:02, 5. Karl Rask 20:31
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Whittier 5-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lowell Catholic 25, Greater Lawrence 36
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Gr. Lawrence (3.1 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Gr. Lawrence finishers: 3 Marcos Olivieri 17:20, 5. Owen Carlton 18:13, 6. Ryan Iworsley 18:46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lawrence 24, Lowell Catholic 35
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Gr. Lawrence (3.0 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Gr. Lawrence finishers: 2. Erianna Valverde 22:19; 4. Santa Joseph 24:20; 5. Elizabeth Oller 24:50; 6 Hanna Acevedo. 25:07
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 26, Methuen 31
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Tewksbury (2.8 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Team Scores: Andover 26, Methuen 31; Andover 18, Tewksbury 45, Andover 19, Central Catholic 40; Central 24, Tewksbury 35; Methuen 23, Central 33
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top area finishers: 1. Molly Kiley (A) 16:37, 3. Leila Boudries (A) 18:00, 5. Madeline Courtemanche (CC) 18:18, 8. Claire DeMersseman (A) 18:39, 9. Anika Kapadia (A) 18:46;10 Sydney Ng (CC) 18:48
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Andover 7-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 19, Newburyport 36
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Pipestave (2.97 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top area finishers: 1. Phoebe Rubio (P) 19:32; 2. Hailey LaRosa (N) 19:34; 3. Kaylie Dalgar (P) 20:18; 4. Audrey Conover (P) 20:54; 5. Ella Edic (P) 20:58; 6. Libby Murphy (P) 21:00; 7. Olivia D'Ambrosio (N) 21:21; 8. Lizzy Boelke (N) 21:52; 9. Annabel Murray (N) 22:01; 10. Bristol Banovic (N) 22:17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Newburyport 3-1, Pentucket 3-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 25, Lowell 30
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Lowell (2.7 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Team scores: North Andover 25, Lowell 30, North Andover 15, Dracut 50, North Andover 20, Billerica 35
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top NA finishers: 1. Leyla Kvaternik 17:51, 2. Luna Prochazkov 18;05, 4. Nicole Kroon 18:09, 11. Lucy DePolito 20:17, 12. Ella Fritzinger 21:19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: North Andover 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Georgetown 0, Hamilton-Wenham 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Georgetown (2.9 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Georgetown finishers: Abigail Porto 23:36; Collette Olson 27:58; Sophia Phillips 28:06
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 15, Innovation Academy 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Innovation (3.1 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Whittier finishers: 1. Noel Tripp 22:20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Whittier 1-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lawrence 24, Notre Dame-Tyngsboro 35
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at West Andover (3.0 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Reggie finishers: 2 Erianna Valverde 22:19, 4. Santa Joseph 24:20, 5. Elizabeth Oller 24:50, 6. Hanna Acevedo. 25:07, 7. Maragaret Sifferlen 26:06
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Greater Lawrence 3-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 2, Thayer Academy 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Michaela Littlewood 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Kyleigh Matola 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Brooks (4-2): 20 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Thayer Academy (4-3): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 3, Haverhill 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Natalia Fiato 2, Chloe Pickett
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: M Alex Tardugno 3; H Stella Mondejar 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Haverhill (3-6): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Methuen (5-3-1): 21 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Walpole 4, Central Catholic 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Emma Siggens
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Alexis DeMattia 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Central Catholic (5-6): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Walpole: 13 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 6, North Andover 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Team winners: NA James Robinson (4 and 3) medalist with 33, Tyler Fay (4 and 3), Brendan Burke (3 and 2), Nolan Locke (4 and 3); CC Alex Barnard (3 and 2), Kyle Espinola (2 and 1)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: North Andover 10-2, Central Catholic 6-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 3, Haverhill 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Bradford Country Club (par 35) Haverhill winners: 1. Aden Azevedo 2-1; 2. Zach Robertson 1-up; 3. Matt Murphy 1-up; 4. Nick Samaha 3-2; 5. Max Gould 2-up; 6. Ryan DiFloures 3-2; 7. Justin Torosian 1-upMedalist: Azevedo 35
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Haverhill 9-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Manchester 72, Pentucket 97
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket leaders: Ava Spencer 29, Nick Kutcher 21, James Valeri 18, Tanner Kamuda 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Pentucket 2-7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 5, Billerica 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Billerica Country Club (par 35) Methuen scorers: 5. Jameson Twombly 1-up; 8. Matthew Kovacev 2-upLow Methuen scorer: Brian Zraket 36
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Methuen 1-11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bedford 195, Pinkerton 195
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Passaconaway (par 36) Team scores: Pinkerton 195 (wins tie-breaker), Bedford 195, South 217
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pinkerton leaders: Julianna Megan 35, Robbie DeFeo 38, Jeremy Burke 39, Ethan Doherty 41, Gavin Urnek 42, Max Lukeman - 43
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Pinkerton 21-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 1, Central Catholic 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: N Caelan Twitchell
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: N James Forrest-Hay
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: CC Owen D'Agata 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Central Catholic (7-2-1): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (11-0): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pembroke 1, Sanborn 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Saves: Nolan Ash 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Sanborn (3-9): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pembroke (3-9): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 5, Thayer Academy 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Jack Brown 2, Christian Bejar, Alejo Woelper, own goal
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: JJ Calareso 0, Aidan McHugh 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Thayer Academy: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Brooks (6-0): 41 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Manchester Memorial 4, Windham 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Kyle Schwend 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Windham (7-3-2): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Manchester Memorial (8-2-1): 22 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Rockport 2, Georgetown 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Dylan Slimak
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Graham Billington
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Kyle Davies 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (3-7): 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Rockport: 11 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 2, Amesbury 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Jamie Dahlgard, Mollie Cahalane
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Grace Pherson, Sabrina Campbell
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: P Emma Breen 5; A Zena Fitzgerald 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Amesbury (4-6): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (7-2-1): 20 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 3, Haverhill 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Katie Ambrose, Kielan Dennehy, Michaela Buckley
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: A Ainsley Napolitano 3; H Mallory Amirian 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Haverhill (3-4-1): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Andover (6-2-2): 30 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Thayer Academy 3, Brooks 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Lughano Nyondo
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Lana Gibbs 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Brooks (2-3-1): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Thayer Academy: 21 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lebanon 2, Pelham 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Lindsey Butler
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Hannah Deschene 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pelham (6-5-1): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lebanon (7-2): 02 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Reading 6, Whittier 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Madison Dawkins 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Reading: 15 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Whittier (7-2): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Swimming
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 109, Dracut 63
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Andover winners:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>200 medley relay: (May Wallace, Cadence Singleton, Amelia Barron, Gaby McDonough) 2:07.92; 200 freestyle: Claire Neilly 2:04.34; 200 IM: Charlotte Moulson 2:22.05; 50 freestyle: Maggie McGlynn 25.74; Diving: Paige Melly 165.2; 100 butterfly: Maya Flatley 1:12.40; 100 freestyle: Alexandra Zetea 59.37; 500 freestyle: McDonough 6:05.40; 200 freestyle relay: (McGlynn, Kaiden Serapiglia, Katherine Wang, Moulson) 1:56.48; 100 backstroke: Barron 1:05.31; 100 breaststroke: Singleton 1:17.16; 400 freestyle relay: (Neilly, Katie Beaver, Jill Cavener, McDonough) 4:22.05
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Andover 5-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Thayer Academy 3, Brooks 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Sam Dewey 6, Jalyn Colon 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Aces: Brooke Semler
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Thayer Academy: 1325261615 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Brooks (0-3): 2513242511 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 3, Salem 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: S Lily Amiss 6; P Sarah Bolduc 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: P Abby Lippert 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: S Katie Jamer 15; P Ella Koelb 27
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): S (Jamer 4); P Lily Heywood 12 (2); Lexa Galler 11 (2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: S Bailey Sacco 7, Amiss 7; P Heywood 16, Sierra Edgecomb 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pinkerton (9-3): 252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Salem (2-9): 142013 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Goffstown 3, Timberlane 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Alison McGonagle 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Emily Hatt 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Corinne Morrison
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Aces: Hatt 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Lauren Hayes 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goffstown (6-6): 26251425 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Timberlane (3-8): 24182521 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 3, Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Leah Warren 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Maeve Gaffny 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Anna Wong 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points: Gaffny 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Aces: Emma Bosco 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Christine Crateau 10 / Sadie Salafia 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lawrence: 15119 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Andover (10-0): 252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 3, Lowell 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Marissa Kobelski 17, Olivia Foster 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Adrie Waldinger 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Ava Sipley 28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points: Sipley 19, Sophia Pierce 18Aces: Pierce 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Sophia Miele 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lowell: 17252619 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Andover (8-2): 25222825 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Tewksbury 3, Central Catholic 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Laura Thomas-Roy 5, Abigail Dick 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Kathleen Smith 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Kayleigh Holland 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): Holland 12 (1)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Sruthvika Kandru 25
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Tewksbury: 25252125 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Central Catholic (3-8): 15212513 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lowell Catholic 3, Greater Lawrence 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Esmeralda Rojas 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Rojas 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Jaylen Rivera 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points/aces: Alexie Almonte 18/2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Kiara Morales 26
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lowell Catholic: 25252325 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Greater Lawrence (3-8): 22212518 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 3, Souhegan 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Hannah Kelly 8, Shae Hinton 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Kelly 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Meaghan Roemer 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Aces: Marissa Morales 4 Roemer 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Angelina Balzotti 33
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pelham (1-10): 2513212515 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Souhegan (1-7): 132525207 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 3, Dracut 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Sam Driend 13, Sydney Chalupa 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Ella Barron 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Avry Nelson 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): Carolina Rodriguez 15 (2); (Hailey DHondt 4)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Rodriguez 15, Driend 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Dracut (3-8): 232119 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Methuen (6-5): 252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 3, Bishop Guertin 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Cassie Fareia 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Sam Blandford 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): Kayla Stevens 15 (4), Blandford 11 (8)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Eliza Raymond 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Bishop Guertin (6-5): 191118 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Windham (11-1): 252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Fellowship Christian 3, Northeast Metro 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Adriana Taboucherani 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Taboucherani `
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Eva Brodnick 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Aces: Ashley Gallagher 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Laura Harvey 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Northeast Metro: 22160 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Fellowship Christian (7-2): 252525 3
