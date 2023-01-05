Boys Basketball

Brooks 51, Dexter Southfield School 45

Brooks (51): Tejada 3, Montiel 7, Gibbons 6, Burns 2, Harris 6, Nwobi 0, Nkimbeng 0, Yepdo 3, Davis 14, Mulvey 10. Totals 15-13-51

3-pointers: Davis 3, Mulvey 3, Montiel, Yepdo

Brooks (4-4): 23 28 — 51

DexterSouthfield School: 22 23 — 45

Boys Ice Hockey

Shawsheen Valley 6, Haverhill 1

Haverhill (4-2): 0 1 0 — 1

ShawsheenValley (5-1): 1 3 2 — 6

Goals: H — Darren Ackerman

Assists: H — Jayden Baran, John Bishop

Saves: H — Dylan Soucy 29

North Andover 7, Lowell 2

Lowell (2-6-0): 1 0 1 — 2

North Andover (2-3-1): 3 2 2 — 7

Goals: Trey Sheehy 2, Kyle Donnelly, Trevory Chicoyne, Andrew Beausang, Kyle Gelinas, Patrick Nugent

Saves: Ryan Kmiec 16

Highlights: Sophomore Trey Sheehy scored his first two career varsity goals, while junior Trevor Chicoyne and senior Kyle Gelinas each scored their varsity goal and goalie Ryan Kmiec earned the win in his first start in net.

Girls Ice Hockey

Malden Catholic 3, Haverhill 1

Haverhill (5-2-1): 1 0 0 — 1

MaldenCatholic: 0 1 2 — 3

Goals: Kaitlyn Bush

Saves: Julianna Taylor

