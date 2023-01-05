Boys Basketball
Brooks 51, Dexter Southfield School 45
Brooks (51): Tejada 3, Montiel 7, Gibbons 6, Burns 2, Harris 6, Nwobi 0, Nkimbeng 0, Yepdo 3, Davis 14, Mulvey 10. Totals 15-13-51
3-pointers: Davis 3, Mulvey 3, Montiel, Yepdo
Brooks (4-4): 23 28 — 51
DexterSouthfield School: 22 23 — 45
Boys Ice Hockey
Shawsheen Valley 6, Haverhill 1
Haverhill (4-2): 0 1 0 — 1
ShawsheenValley (5-1): 1 3 2 — 6
Goals: H — Darren Ackerman
Assists: H — Jayden Baran, John Bishop
Saves: H — Dylan Soucy 29
North Andover 7, Lowell 2
Lowell (2-6-0): 1 0 1 — 2
North Andover (2-3-1): 3 2 2 — 7
Goals: Trey Sheehy 2, Kyle Donnelly, Trevory Chicoyne, Andrew Beausang, Kyle Gelinas, Patrick Nugent
Saves: Ryan Kmiec 16
Highlights: Sophomore Trey Sheehy scored his first two career varsity goals, while junior Trevor Chicoyne and senior Kyle Gelinas each scored their varsity goal and goalie Ryan Kmiec earned the win in his first start in net.
Girls Ice Hockey
Malden Catholic 3, Haverhill 1
Haverhill (5-2-1): 1 0 0 — 1
MaldenCatholic: 0 1 2 — 3
Goals: Kaitlyn Bush
Saves: Julianna Taylor
