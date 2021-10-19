Boys Cross Country
Greater Lawrence 15, Notre Dame 50
at Lawrence (3.0 miles)Top Gr. Lawrence finishers: 1. Marcos Olivieri 17:55, 2. Owen Carlton 18:40, 3.Ryan Iworsley 18:41, 4. Ryan Iworsley 18:41, 5. Olvin Medina 20:42
Records: Greater Lawrence 5-3
Girls Cross Country
Greater Lawrence 15, Notre Dame 50
at Gr. Lawrence (3.0 miles)Top Gr. Lawrence finishers: 1.Erianna Valverde 21:55, 2.2 Santa Joseph 23:55, 3. Elizabeth Oller 23:59, 4. Margaret Sifferlen 24:21, 5. Hanna Acevedo. 24:33
Records: Greater Lawrence 6-2
Field Hockey
Pentucket 2, Methuen 1
Goals: P — Bailey Stock, Lana Mickelson M — Natalia Fiato
Assists: P — Hailey Dwight 2, Reece Gallant; M — Vanessa Fritschy
Saves: P — Charlene Basque 0 M — Alex Tardugno 34
Methuen (6-6-1): 0 1 — 1
Pentucket (14-1): 1 1 — 2
Andover 5, Acton-Boxboro 1
Goals: Emma Reilly 2, Rose MacLean, Casey Michael, Haley Carver
Saves: Adelaide Weeden 4, Maddie DiGiorgio 1
Andover (13-0-1): 3 2 — 5
Acton-Boxboro: 0 1 — 1
Watertown 6, North Andover 0
Saves: Jenna Bard 11
North Andover (5-7-1): 0 0 — 0
Watertown: 3 3 — 6
Central Catholic 7, Gloucester 2
Goals: Rianna Lembo 3, Sydney Moda 2, Hayley Creegan, Kerri Finneran
Saves: Alexis DeMattia 8, Ava Perrotta 7
Gloucester: 1 1 — 2
Central Catholic (7-7): 3 4 — 7
Tewksbury 1, Haverhill 0
Saves: Stella Mondejar 5
Haverhill (5-7): 0 0 — 0
Tewksbury: 1 0 — 1
Boys Soccer
Pentucket 4, Triton 0
Goals: Will Roberts 2, Ryan Plisinski, Trevor Kamuda
Saves: Tyler Correnti 1
Pentucket (5-5-3): 1 3 — 4
Triton: 0 0 — 0
Georgetown 3, Ipswich 3
Goals: Dylan Van Galen, Dylan Slimak, Jason Gioia
Assists: Van Galen, Mark Rose
Saves: Kyle Davies 6
Ipswich: 2 1 — 3
Georgetown (5-9): 1 2 — 3
Andover 4, Chelmsford 0
Goals: Nik Previte 2, Tyler Ardito, Luke Haslam
Saves: A — Gannon Sylvester 4, C — 9
Andover (6-4-3): 1 3 — 4
Chelmsford: 0 0 — 0
Hollis-Brookline 2, Sanborn 0
Saves: Nolan Ash 9
Sanborn (5-10): 0 0 — 0
Hollis-Brookline: 2 0 — 2
North Andover 5, Haverhill 0
Goals: Rahul Parampalli 2, Jack Determan, Ryan Radulski, Jon Bono
Saves: NA — George Xenakis 6; H — Tyler Carrolll 5
North Andover (9-1-3): 1 4 — 5
Haverhill (3-8-3): 0 0 — 0
Andover 2, Methuen 2
Goals: A — Enzo Masters, Nik Previte; M — Jonathan Diaz, Colby KeaneySaves: A — Nil Castro-Rovira 6, M — Ethan Donahue 8
Methuen (6-6-2): 1 1 — 2
Andover (6-4-4): 2 0 — 2
Central Catholic 2, Tewksbury 0
Goals: Benjamin Furry, Sam Majewski
Saves: Owen D’Agata 4
Tewksbury: 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic (9-3-2): 1 1 — 2
Girls Soccer
North Andover 2, Chelmsford 1
Goals: Ella Roe 2
Saves: NA — Paige Pefine 10; Ch — Lea Gaspar 18
Chelmsford: 1 0 — 1
North Andover (11-1-2): 2 0 — 2
Andover 1, Methuen 0
Goals: Morgan Shirley
Saves: M — Sam Pfeil 1; A — Ainsley Napolitano 2
Andover (8-3-2): 1 0 — 1
Methuen (7-3-4): 0 0 — 0
Whittier 2, Nashoba Tech 0
Goals: Ariella Jones, Madison Gosse
Saves: Madison Dawkins 3
Whittier (10-3): 1 1 — 2
Nashoba Tech: 0 0 — 0
Billerica 3, Haverhill 0
Saves: Mallory Amirian 15
Haverhill: 0 0 — 0
Billerica: 2 1 — 3
Bedford 3, Timberlane 0
Saves: Arden Ferrari-Henry 11
Timberlane (11-3): 0 0 — 0
Bedford: 1 2 — 3
Girls Swimming
Andover 100, Haverhill 83
Local winners:
200 medley relay: Claire Neilly, Rachel Cordio, Amelia Barron, Maggie McGlynn (A) 1:58.30; 200 freestyle: Maya Flatley (A) 2:02.95 ; 200 IM: Claire Neilly (A) 2:15.67 ; 50 freestyle: Carli Quinlan (H) 25.43; Diving: Cailey Simard (H) 234.60; 100 butterfly: Amelia Barron (A) 1:01.61 ; 100 freestyle: Maya Flatley (A) 55.65; 500 freestyle: Charlotte Moulson (A) 5:20.36 ; 200 freestyle relay: Maggie McGlynn, Alexandra Zetea, Maya Flatley, Charlotte Moulson (A) 1:47.41 ; 100 backstroke: Kenzie Hillsgrove (H) 1:03.88; 100 breaststroke: Claire Neilly (A) 1:16.27; 400 freestyle relay: Charlotte Moulson, Claire Neilly, Amelia Barron, Maya Flatley (A) 3:54.75
Records: Andover 7-2, Haverhill 5-3
Methuen 99, Stoneham 76
Methuen winners:
200 medley relay: Julia Galuska, Matthew Jo, Johnathan Phan, Cory Boisselle 1:59.09; 200 freestyle: Carter DeLano 2:03.87; 200 IM: Phan 2:18.79; 50 freestyle: Phan 2:18.79; Diving: Anna Bolduc 211.90; 100 butterfly: Phan 1:04.88; 100 freestyle: Jo 55.85; 500 freestyle: Callie DeLano 6:02.75; 100 backstroke: Philip Nguyen 1:09.74; 100 breaststroke: Jo 1:08.51; 400 freestyle relay: Katie Lefebvre, Jackie Gaigals, Callie DeLano, Galuska — 4:17.70
Records: Methuen 9-0
Girls Volleyball
Pelham 3, Manchester West 1
Kills: Hannah Kelly 7, Meaghan Roemer 6, Kylie Chamberlin 6, Shae Hinton 6
Blocks: Mariah Bahrakis 2
Assists: Roemer 13
Service points (aces): (Roemer 6, Hinton 4)
Digs: Angelina Balzotti 19, Roemer 10
Pelham (3-12): 17 25 25 25 — 3
Manchester West: 25 17 18 22 — 1
Greater Lowell 3, Greater Lawrence 1
Kills: Kaylin Martinez 8
Blocks: Martinez 2
Assists: Janeily Alvarez 15
Service points (aces): Tailah Morales 10 (3)
Digs: Kiara Morales 35
Greater Lowell: 23 25 25 25 — 3
Greater Lawrence (3-11): 25 23 14 16 — 1
Pentucket 3, Whittier 0
Kills: P — Nicole Zahornasky 8, Ava Synder 7, Jillian Sheehy 4; W — Hannah Azzari 4
Assists: P — Katie Sutton 14; W — Samantha Azzari 2
Service points (aces): P — Zahornasky (6), Sheehy (5), Mia Bartholomew (4); W — Hannah Azzari 6 (Nataia Cintron 3)
Digs: W — Anne Jacques 2
Whittier (4-11): 17 17 15 — 0
Pentucket (2-11): 25 25 25 — 3
Essex Tech 3, Greater Lawrence 0
Kills: Danna Cabreja, Jayen Rivera, Kaylin Martinez 3
Blocks: Cabreja 2
Assists: Janeily Alvarez 15
Service points (aces): Alexie Almonte 7
Digs: Kiara Morales 15
Greater Lawrence (3-12): 23 15 11 — 0
Essex Tech: 25 25 25 — 3
Methuen 3, Nashoba Tech 0
Kills: Sam Driend 13, Ella Barron 6
Blocks: Sydney Chalupa 2
Assists: Avry Nelson 16
Service points (aces): Hailey D0x2019Hondt 17, (Driend 6)
Digs: Carolina Rodriguez 4, Driend 4
Nashoba Tech (2-11): 7 25 9 — 0
Methuen (9-8): 25 27 25 — 3
Newburyport 3, Whittier 0
Kills: N — Ava Hartley 13, Lauren Kolman 4; W — Hannah Azzari 2
Assists: W — Lani Santomassino 1
Service points (aces): W — Anne Jacques (2)
Digs: W — Samantha Azzari 2
Newburyport (6-9): 25 25 25 — 3
Whittier (4-11): 16 15 15 — 0
Triton 3, Georgetown 0
Kills: Mia Berardino 17, Kendall Leibert 5
Blocks: Berardino 1, Leibert 1
Assists: Molly Kimball 24
Digs: Kimball 6, Berardino 5
Triton (8-7): 25 25 25 — 3
Georgetown: 9 20 14 — 0
Merrimack 3, Timberlane 1
Kills: Alison McGonagle 11
Blocks: Emily Hatt 4
Assists: Brisa Martinez 13
Service points (aces): (Chloe Saulnier 7)
Digs: Lauren Hayes 16
Merrimack: 25 19 26 28 — 3
Timberlane: 23 25 24 26 — 1
Haverhill 3, Lawrence 0
Kills: H — Mia Ferrer Valdez 11; L — Ashley Nivar 3
Blocks: H — Morgan Flaherty 2; L — Madelin Marrero 3
Assists: H — Kya Burdier 13
Service points (aces): H — (Gabby Burdier 6); L — (Diaraliz Brito 4)
Digs: H — Gabby Burdier 13
Haverhill (12-1): 25 25 25 — 3
Lawrence (3-12): 16 13 9 — 0
Andover 3, Chelmsford 0
Kills: Marissa Kobelski 5, Sophia Pierce 5
Blocks: Kobelski 4
Assists: Ava Sipley 22
Service points (aces): Sipley 17 (2), Adrie Waldinger 17
Digs: Pierce 10, Sophia Miele 10
Andover (11-4): 25 25 25 — 3
Chelmsford: 16 23 19 — 0
North Andover 3, Methuen 2
Kills: M — Sam Driend 18, Sydney Chalupa 8; NA — Leah Warren 22
Blocks: NA — Isabelle McElhiney 3
Assists: M — Avry Nelson 27; NA — Emma Bosco 46
Service points (aces): M — Kaitlyn Tierney 19 (3); NA — (McElhiney 5)
Digs: M — Carolina Rodriguez 31, Driend 15; NA — Warren 18
North Andover (12-2): 25 25 19 23 15 — 3
Methuen (8-8): 21 9 25 25 9 — 2
Bishop Guertin 3, Salem 2
Kills: Lily Amiss 15, Bailey Sacco 15
Blocks: Sacco 2
Assists: Katie Jamer 40
Service points (aces): (Sacco 3, Jamer 3)
Digs: Amiss 5
Bishop Guertin: 14 25 21 25 15 — 3
Salem: 25 15 25 23 13 — 2
Bedford 3, Windham 1
Kills: Cassie Faria 14
Blocks: Faria 3
Assists: Sam Blandford 30
Service points (aces): Zoe Leclerc 13 (2), Blandford 10 (5)
Digs: Eliza Raymond 22, Anna Mitru 16
Bedford (16-0): 25 22 25 25 — 3
Windham (14-2): 13 25 23 21 — 1
Pinkerton 3, Keene 0
Kills: Abby Lippert 9, Sarah Bolduc 8
Blocks: Cali Miller 2, Boldic 2, Lippert 2
Assists: Ella Koelb 28
Service points (aces): Koelb 12 (6)
Digs: Lily Heywood 18, Sierra Edgecomb 15
Pinkerton (12-4): 25 25 25 — 3
Keene (10-6): 18 17 23 — 0
