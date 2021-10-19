Boys Cross Country

Greater Lawrence 15, Notre Dame 50

at Lawrence (3.0 miles)Top Gr. Lawrence finishers: 1. Marcos Olivieri 17:55, 2. Owen Carlton 18:40, 3.Ryan Iworsley 18:41, 4. Ryan Iworsley 18:41, 5. Olvin Medina 20:42

Records: Greater Lawrence 5-3

Girls Cross Country

Greater Lawrence 15, Notre Dame 50

at Gr. Lawrence (3.0 miles)Top Gr. Lawrence finishers: 1.Erianna Valverde 21:55, 2.2 Santa Joseph 23:55, 3. Elizabeth Oller 23:59, 4. Margaret Sifferlen 24:21, 5. Hanna Acevedo. 24:33

Records: Greater Lawrence 6-2

Field Hockey

Pentucket 2, Methuen 1

Goals: P — Bailey Stock, Lana Mickelson M — Natalia Fiato

Assists: P — Hailey Dwight 2, Reece Gallant; M — Vanessa Fritschy

Saves: P — Charlene Basque 0 M — Alex Tardugno 34

Methuen (6-6-1): 0 1 — 1

Pentucket (14-1): 1 1 — 2

Andover 5, Acton-Boxboro 1

Goals: Emma Reilly 2, Rose MacLean, Casey Michael, Haley Carver

Saves: Adelaide Weeden 4, Maddie DiGiorgio 1

Andover (13-0-1): 3 2 — 5

Acton-Boxboro: 0 1 — 1

Watertown 6, North Andover 0

Saves: Jenna Bard 11

North Andover (5-7-1): 0 0 — 0

Watertown: 3 3 — 6

Central Catholic 7, Gloucester 2

Goals: Rianna Lembo 3, Sydney Moda 2, Hayley Creegan, Kerri Finneran

Saves: Alexis DeMattia 8, Ava Perrotta 7

Gloucester: 1 1 — 2

Central Catholic (7-7): 3 4 — 7

Tewksbury 1, Haverhill 0

Saves: Stella Mondejar 5

Haverhill (5-7): 0 0 — 0

Tewksbury: 1 0 — 1

Boys Soccer

Pentucket 4, Triton 0

Goals: Will Roberts 2, Ryan Plisinski, Trevor Kamuda

Saves: Tyler Correnti 1

Pentucket (5-5-3): 1 3 — 4

Triton: 0 0 — 0

Georgetown 3, Ipswich 3

Goals: Dylan Van Galen, Dylan Slimak, Jason Gioia

Assists: Van Galen, Mark Rose

Saves: Kyle Davies 6

Ipswich: 2 1 — 3

Georgetown (5-9): 1 2 — 3

Andover 4, Chelmsford 0

Goals: Nik Previte 2, Tyler Ardito, Luke Haslam

Saves: A — Gannon Sylvester 4, C — 9

Andover (6-4-3): 1 3 — 4

Chelmsford: 0 0 — 0

Hollis-Brookline 2, Sanborn 0

Saves: Nolan Ash 9

Sanborn (5-10): 0 0 — 0

Hollis-Brookline: 2 0 — 2

North Andover 5, Haverhill 0

Goals: Rahul Parampalli 2, Jack Determan, Ryan Radulski, Jon Bono

Saves: NA — George Xenakis 6; H — Tyler Carrolll 5

North Andover (9-1-3): 1 4 — 5

Haverhill (3-8-3): 0 0 — 0

Andover 2, Methuen 2

Goals: A — Enzo Masters, Nik Previte; M — Jonathan Diaz, Colby KeaneySaves: A — Nil Castro-Rovira 6, M — Ethan Donahue 8

Methuen (6-6-2): 1 1 — 2

Andover (6-4-4): 2 0 — 2

Central Catholic 2, Tewksbury 0

Goals: Benjamin Furry, Sam Majewski

Saves: Owen D’Agata 4

Tewksbury: 0 0 — 0

Central Catholic (9-3-2): 1 1 — 2

Girls Soccer

North Andover 2, Chelmsford 1

Goals: Ella Roe 2

Saves: NA — Paige Pefine 10; Ch — Lea Gaspar 18

Chelmsford: 1 0 — 1

North Andover (11-1-2): 2 0 — 2

Andover 1, Methuen 0

Goals: Morgan Shirley

Saves: M — Sam Pfeil 1; A — Ainsley Napolitano 2

Andover (8-3-2): 1 0 — 1

Methuen (7-3-4): 0 0 — 0

Whittier 2, Nashoba Tech 0

Goals: Ariella Jones, Madison Gosse

Saves: Madison Dawkins 3

Whittier (10-3): 1 1 — 2

Nashoba Tech: 0 0 — 0

Billerica 3, Haverhill 0

Saves: Mallory Amirian 15

Haverhill: 0 0 — 0

Billerica: 2 1 — 3

Bedford 3, Timberlane 0

Saves: Arden Ferrari-Henry 11

Timberlane (11-3): 0 0 — 0

Bedford: 1 2 — 3

Girls Swimming

Andover 100, Haverhill 83

Local winners:

200 medley relay: Claire Neilly, Rachel Cordio, Amelia Barron, Maggie McGlynn (A) 1:58.30; 200 freestyle: Maya Flatley (A) 2:02.95 ; 200 IM: Claire Neilly (A) 2:15.67 ; 50 freestyle: Carli Quinlan (H) 25.43; Diving: Cailey Simard (H) 234.60; 100 butterfly: Amelia Barron (A) 1:01.61 ; 100 freestyle: Maya Flatley (A) 55.65; 500 freestyle: Charlotte Moulson (A) 5:20.36 ; 200 freestyle relay: Maggie McGlynn, Alexandra Zetea, Maya Flatley, Charlotte Moulson (A) 1:47.41 ; 100 backstroke: Kenzie Hillsgrove (H) 1:03.88; 100 breaststroke: Claire Neilly (A) 1:16.27; 400 freestyle relay: Charlotte Moulson, Claire Neilly, Amelia Barron, Maya Flatley (A) 3:54.75

Records: Andover 7-2, Haverhill 5-3

Methuen 99, Stoneham 76

Methuen winners:

200 medley relay: Julia Galuska, Matthew Jo, Johnathan Phan, Cory Boisselle 1:59.09; 200 freestyle: Carter DeLano 2:03.87; 200 IM: Phan 2:18.79; 50 freestyle: Phan 2:18.79; Diving: Anna Bolduc 211.90; 100 butterfly: Phan 1:04.88; 100 freestyle: Jo 55.85; 500 freestyle: Callie DeLano 6:02.75; 100 backstroke: Philip Nguyen 1:09.74; 100 breaststroke: Jo 1:08.51; 400 freestyle relay: Katie Lefebvre, Jackie Gaigals, Callie DeLano, Galuska — 4:17.70

Records: Methuen 9-0

Girls Volleyball

Pelham 3, Manchester West 1

Kills: Hannah Kelly 7, Meaghan Roemer 6, Kylie Chamberlin 6, Shae Hinton 6

Blocks: Mariah Bahrakis 2

Assists: Roemer 13

Service points (aces): (Roemer 6, Hinton 4)

Digs: Angelina Balzotti 19, Roemer 10

Pelham (3-12): 17 25 25 25 — 3

Manchester West: 25 17 18 22 — 1

Greater Lowell 3, Greater Lawrence 1

Kills: Kaylin Martinez 8

Blocks: Martinez 2

Assists: Janeily Alvarez 15

Service points (aces): Tailah Morales 10 (3)

Digs: Kiara Morales 35

Greater Lowell: 23 25 25 25 — 3

Greater Lawrence (3-11): 25 23 14 16 — 1

Pentucket 3, Whittier 0

Kills: P — Nicole Zahornasky 8, Ava Synder 7, Jillian Sheehy 4; W — Hannah Azzari 4

Assists: P — Katie Sutton 14; W — Samantha Azzari 2

Service points (aces): P — Zahornasky (6), Sheehy (5), Mia Bartholomew (4); W — Hannah Azzari 6 (Nataia Cintron 3)

Digs: W — Anne Jacques 2

Whittier (4-11): 17 17 15 — 0

Pentucket (2-11): 25 25 25 — 3

Essex Tech 3, Greater Lawrence 0

Kills: Danna Cabreja, Jayen Rivera, Kaylin Martinez 3

Blocks: Cabreja 2

Assists: Janeily Alvarez 15

Service points (aces): Alexie Almonte 7

Digs: Kiara Morales 15

Greater Lawrence (3-12): 23 15 11 — 0

Essex Tech: 25 25 25 — 3

Methuen 3, Nashoba Tech 0

Kills: Sam Driend 13, Ella Barron 6

Blocks: Sydney Chalupa 2

Assists: Avry Nelson 16

Service points (aces): Hailey D0x2019Hondt 17, (Driend 6)

Digs: Carolina Rodriguez 4, Driend 4

Nashoba Tech (2-11): 7 25 9 — 0

Methuen (9-8): 25 27 25 — 3

Newburyport 3, Whittier 0

Kills: N — Ava Hartley 13, Lauren Kolman 4; W — Hannah Azzari 2

Assists: W — Lani Santomassino 1

Service points (aces): W — Anne Jacques (2)

Digs: W — Samantha Azzari 2

Newburyport (6-9): 25 25 25 — 3

Whittier (4-11): 16 15 15 — 0

Triton 3, Georgetown 0

Kills: Mia Berardino 17, Kendall Leibert 5

Blocks: Berardino 1, Leibert 1

Assists: Molly Kimball 24

Digs: Kimball 6, Berardino 5

Triton (8-7): 25 25 25 — 3

Georgetown: 9 20 14 — 0

Merrimack 3, Timberlane 1

Kills: Alison McGonagle 11

Blocks: Emily Hatt 4

Assists: Brisa Martinez 13

Service points (aces): (Chloe Saulnier 7)

Digs: Lauren Hayes 16

Merrimack: 25 19 26 28 — 3

Timberlane: 23 25 24 26 — 1

Haverhill 3, Lawrence 0

Kills: H — Mia Ferrer Valdez 11; L — Ashley Nivar 3

Blocks: H — Morgan Flaherty 2; L — Madelin Marrero 3

Assists: H — Kya Burdier 13

Service points (aces): H — (Gabby Burdier 6); L — (Diaraliz Brito 4)

Digs: H — Gabby Burdier 13

Haverhill (12-1): 25 25 25 — 3

Lawrence (3-12): 16 13 9 — 0

Andover 3, Chelmsford 0

Kills: Marissa Kobelski 5, Sophia Pierce 5

Blocks: Kobelski 4

Assists: Ava Sipley 22

Service points (aces): Sipley 17 (2), Adrie Waldinger 17

Digs: Pierce 10, Sophia Miele 10

Andover (11-4): 25 25 25 — 3

Chelmsford: 16 23 19 — 0

North Andover 3, Methuen 2

Kills: M — Sam Driend 18, Sydney Chalupa 8; NA — Leah Warren 22

Blocks: NA — Isabelle McElhiney 3

Assists: M — Avry Nelson 27; NA — Emma Bosco 46

Service points (aces): M — Kaitlyn Tierney 19 (3); NA — (McElhiney 5)

Digs: M — Carolina Rodriguez 31, Driend 15; NA — Warren 18

North Andover (12-2): 25 25 19 23 15 — 3

Methuen (8-8): 21 9 25 25 9 — 2

Bishop Guertin 3, Salem 2

Kills: Lily Amiss 15, Bailey Sacco 15

Blocks: Sacco 2

Assists: Katie Jamer 40

Service points (aces): (Sacco 3, Jamer 3)

Digs: Amiss 5

Bishop Guertin: 14 25 21 25 15 — 3

Salem: 25 15 25 23 13 — 2

Bedford 3, Windham 1

Kills: Cassie Faria 14

Blocks: Faria 3

Assists: Sam Blandford 30

Service points (aces): Zoe Leclerc 13 (2), Blandford 10 (5)

Digs: Eliza Raymond 22, Anna Mitru 16

Bedford (16-0): 25 22 25 25 — 3

Windham (14-2): 13 25 23 21 — 1

Pinkerton 3, Keene 0

Kills: Abby Lippert 9, Sarah Bolduc 8

Blocks: Cali Miller 2, Boldic 2, Lippert 2

Assists: Ella Koelb 28

Service points (aces): Koelb 12 (6)

Digs: Lily Heywood 18, Sierra Edgecomb 15

Pinkerton (12-4): 25 25 25 — 3

Keene (10-6): 18 17 23 — 0

