Boys Cross Country
Andover sweeps
at LawrenceTeam scores: Andover 19, Central Catholic 38; Central 28, Methuen 29; Central 21, Tewksbury 40; Andover 19, Methuen 40; Andover 15, Tewksbury 46; Methuen 21, Tewksbury 40
Top local finishers: 1. Colin Kirn (A) 17:38, 2. Liam Doherty (M) 17:46, 3. Alex Willard (CC) 17:48, 4. Peter Stubler (A) 17:57, 5. Teddy Salamone (A) 17:58, 6. Jacob Chisholm (A) 18:03, 7. Robert Kenny (A) 18:30, 9. Nick Caron (M) 18:37, 10. Desi Csizmadia (M) 18:45, 11. Geremia Ortega (CC) 19:04, 12. Aaron Stroika (CC) 19:11
Hillie go 1-1
at Winnekinni Park (2.89 miles) Team scores: Chelmsford 17, Haverhill 41; Haverhill 19, Lawrence 47; Chelmsford 15, Lawrence 47
Top Local finishers: 4. Andreas Burgess (H) 17:21, 7. Tejeda (L) 17:51, 8. Jack Colsntouni (H) 18:06, 10. Joe Bourcy (H) 18:53
North Andover takes two
at BillericaTeam scores: North Andover 15, Dracut 50, North Andover 21, Billerica 37, Lowell 30, North Andover 25
Top North Andover finishers: 1. Ryan Connolly 15:41.1, 6. Marc Conrad 16:26.6, 7. Cole Giles 16:28.3, 9. Luke McGillivray 16 31.2
Records: North Andover 5-1
Girls Cross Country
Central sweeps
at LawrenceTeam scores: Central Catholic 20, Andover 37; Central 15, Methuen 47; Central 15, Tewksbury 50; Andover 15, Methuen 48; Andover 15, Tewksbury 50; Methuen 21, Tewksbury 36
Top local finishers: 1. Molly Kiley (A), 2. Madeline Coutemanche (CC), 3. Sydney Ng (CC), 4. Olivia Guillet (CC), 5. Meghan Hunt (CC), 6. Lila Christy (CC), 7. Mary Longergan (A), 8. Zoie Zeng (A), 12. Elise Anderson (M), 15. Karmen Goggin (M)
Haverhill takes 2
Winnekinni Park (2.89 miles)Team scores: Haverhill 21, Chelmsford 34; Haverhill 16, Lawrence 47; Chelmsford 17, Lawrence 46
Top Haverhill finishers: 1. Finleigh Simonds 19:49, 2 Lauren Downer 20:42, 4. Molly Tabb 21:47, 6. Madison Howard 22:07, 9. Gemma Schoenfeld 22:32
Knights go 2-1
at BillericaTeam scores: North Andover 18, Dracut 43; Billerica 22, North Andover 35; North Andover 21, Lowell 34
Top North Andover finishers: 2. Luna Prochazkova 18:31.4; 5. Hannah Shea 20:03.6, 10. Maddie Wolfe 20:39.0
Records: North Andover 5-1
Field Hockey
Newburyport 2, North Andover 1
Goals: NA — Eliana Kaplan
Saves: NA — Alivia Downer 9
North Andover: 0 1 — 1
Newburyport (8-1-1): 1 1 — 2
Salem 2, Nashua South 0
Goals: Jenny Olsson 2
Saves: Lyndsay Troisi 3
Nashua South (3-9-0): 0 0 — 0
Salem (3-9-1): 1 1 — 2
Methuen 2, Haverhill 1
Goals: M — Charlotte Putnam Abbie Frost
Saves: M — Alex Tardugno 6
Haverhill: 1 0 — 1
Methuen (6-6): 0 2 — 2
Central Catholic 1, Pentucket 1
Goals: Kerri Finneran
Saves: Ava Perrotta 10
Pentucket: 1 0 — 1
Central Catholic (3-4-2): 0 1 — 1
Golf
Billerica 15, Methuen 5
At Merrimack Valley GC (par 36)
Methuen winnners: Matt Pappalardo 2-and-1, Cody Incropera 2-up
Records: Methuen 4-6
Haverhill 14, Central Catholic 6
At Bradford CC (par 35)
Winners: 1. Matt Murphy (H) 3-and-2, 2. Nick Samaha (H) 3-and-1, 3. Max Gould (H) 5-and-3, 4. Ryan DiFloures (H), Alex Barnard (CC) halved, 5. John Bishop (H) 2-and-1, 6. Tommy Murphy (H) 3-and-2, 7. Finn Rourke (CC) 2-up, 8. Mike Terry (CC) 1-up
Highlight: Haverhill’s Max Gould was medalist with a 1-under 34
Records: Central Catholic 7-3, Haverhill 8-0-2
Salem places third
Team scores: Dover 204, Londonderry 209, Salem 221, BG 222
Salem leaders: Gavin Chase 40, Lincoln Frietas 42
Girls Soccer
Pelham 8, Plymouth 0
Goals: Ashlyn Walsh 3, Brooke Cote, Ava Milley, Kayli Milward, Sophia Joncas, Olivia Todd
Saves: Hannah Deschene 4
Plymouth: 0 0 — 0
Pelham: 6 2 — 8
Girls Swimming
Methuen 99, Haverhill 85
Winners:
200 medley relay: Philip Nguyen, Carter DeLano, Alan Dang, Matthew Jo (Methuen/Tewksbury) 1:57.03; 200 freestyle: Johnathan Phan (M/T) 2:03.25; 200 IM: Jo (M/T) 2:13.19; 50 freestyle: Nguyen (M/T) 25.69; Diving: Kailyn Aquino (H) 217.38; 100 butterfly: Jo (M/T) 1:01.66; 100 freestyle: Phan (M/T) 57.16; 500 freestyle: Car. DeLano (M/T) 5:26.72; 200 freestyle relay: Rebecca MacLeod, A.Dang, Phan, Jo (M/T) 1:48.31; 100 backstroke: Kenzie Hillsgrove (H) 1:05.21; 100 breaststroke: Car. DeLano (M/T) 1:09.38; 400 freestyle relay: Jackie Story, Sophia Caruso, Aquino, Molly Jordan (HHS) 4:02.81
Records: Methuen 4-2
Girls Volleyball
North Andover 3, Lawrence 1
Kills: Nadine Abdat 14; Mia Gorham 7
Blocks: Abdat 5; Ella Mancuso 3
Assists: Anna Wong 28
Service points (aces): Anna Wong 16 (Abdat 5)
Digs: Maylen Nealy 5
North Andover (6-6): 25 13 25 25 — 3
Lawrence: 12 25 17 12 — 1
Lowell Catholic 3, Greater Lawrence 0
Kills: Stephanie Pereira 3
Blocks: Kerianny Rojas 2
Assists: Janiely Alvarez 7
Service points: Alvarez 7
Digs: Kiara Morales 16
Greater Lawrence (6-6): 17 18 18 — 0
Lowell Catholic: 25 25 25 — 3
Methuen 3, Dracut 0
Kills: Sam Driend 16
Blocks: Sydney Chalupa 3
Assists: Ariana Baez 14
Service points (aces): Carolina Rodriguez 15 (2)
Digs: Rodriguez 11
Highlights: Sam Driend topped 1,000 kills for her career.
Methuen (10-2): 25 25 25 — 3
Dracut (0-10): 10 10 13 — 0
Tewksbury 3, Central Catholic 0
Kills: Elisabeth Kearney 8, Abigail Dick 6
Blocks: Dick 4
Assists: Nicolette Licare 23
Service points (aces): Kearney 10 (Kathleen Smith 1)
Digs: Eva Coutu 15
Central Catholic: 16 18 24 — 0
Tewksbury: 25 25 25 — 3
Andover 3, Lowell 1
Kills: Sophia Miele 12, Marissa Kobelski 9
Blocks: Sammy Daly 1, Adrie Waldinger 1
Assists: Sophia Pierce 24, Sowol Lee 5
Service points (aces): Jessie Wang 15(6), Erin Workman 15(2), Sophia Miele 13
Digs: Erin Workman 19, Sophia Miele 17
Andover (10-2): 25 25 23 25 — 3
Lowell: 12 23 25 13 — 1
Pinkerton 3, Concord 1
Kills: Sophia Bolduc 19
Blocks: Savannah Dunne 5
Assists: Kara Porter 31
Service points (aces): Bolduc 22 (5)
Digs: Bolduc 23, Sophia Phaneuf 21
Pinkerton (6-7): 25 19 25 25 — 3
Concord: 16 25 19 23 — 1
St. Thomas Aquinas 3, Pelham 0
Kills: Kylie Chamberlin 6
Blocks: Hailey Baker 3
Assists: Meghan Roemer 13
Service points (aces): Sophia Marzullo 8 (2)
Digs: Angelina Balzotti 10
Pelham: 11 13 20 — 0
St. Thomas Aquinas: 25 25 25 — 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.