Boys Cross Country

Andover sweeps

at LawrenceTeam scores: Andover 19, Central Catholic 38; Central 28, Methuen 29; Central 21, Tewksbury 40; Andover 19, Methuen 40; Andover 15, Tewksbury 46; Methuen 21, Tewksbury 40

Top local finishers: 1. Colin Kirn (A) 17:38, 2. Liam Doherty (M) 17:46, 3. Alex Willard (CC) 17:48, 4. Peter Stubler (A) 17:57, 5. Teddy Salamone (A) 17:58, 6. Jacob Chisholm (A) 18:03, 7. Robert Kenny (A) 18:30, 9. Nick Caron (M) 18:37, 10. Desi Csizmadia (M) 18:45, 11. Geremia Ortega (CC) 19:04, 12. Aaron Stroika (CC) 19:11

Hillie go 1-1

at Winnekinni Park (2.89 miles) Team scores: Chelmsford 17, Haverhill 41; Haverhill 19, Lawrence 47; Chelmsford 15, Lawrence 47

Top Local finishers: 4. Andreas Burgess (H) 17:21, 7. Tejeda (L) 17:51, 8. Jack Colsntouni (H) 18:06, 10. Joe Bourcy (H) 18:53

North Andover takes two

at BillericaTeam scores: North Andover 15, Dracut 50, North Andover 21, Billerica 37, Lowell 30, North Andover 25

Top North Andover finishers: 1. Ryan Connolly 15:41.1, 6. Marc Conrad 16:26.6, 7. Cole Giles 16:28.3, 9. Luke McGillivray 16 31.2

Records: North Andover 5-1

Girls Cross Country

Central sweeps

at LawrenceTeam scores: Central Catholic 20, Andover 37; Central 15, Methuen 47; Central 15, Tewksbury 50; Andover 15, Methuen 48; Andover 15, Tewksbury 50; Methuen 21, Tewksbury 36

Top local finishers: 1. Molly Kiley (A), 2. Madeline Coutemanche (CC), 3. Sydney Ng (CC), 4. Olivia Guillet (CC), 5. Meghan Hunt (CC), 6. Lila Christy (CC), 7. Mary Longergan (A), 8. Zoie Zeng (A), 12. Elise Anderson (M), 15. Karmen Goggin (M)

Haverhill takes 2

Winnekinni Park (2.89 miles)Team scores: Haverhill 21, Chelmsford 34; Haverhill 16, Lawrence 47; Chelmsford 17, Lawrence 46

Top Haverhill finishers: 1. Finleigh Simonds 19:49, 2 Lauren Downer 20:42, 4. Molly Tabb 21:47, 6. Madison Howard 22:07, 9. Gemma Schoenfeld 22:32

Knights go 2-1

at BillericaTeam scores: North Andover 18, Dracut 43; Billerica 22, North Andover 35; North Andover 21, Lowell 34

Top North Andover finishers: 2. Luna Prochazkova 18:31.4; 5. Hannah Shea 20:03.6, 10. Maddie Wolfe 20:39.0

Records: North Andover 5-1

Field Hockey

Newburyport 2, North Andover 1

Goals: NA — Eliana Kaplan

Saves: NA — Alivia Downer 9

North Andover: 0 1 — 1

Newburyport (8-1-1): 1 1 — 2

Salem 2, Nashua South 0

Goals: Jenny Olsson 2

Saves: Lyndsay Troisi 3

Nashua South (3-9-0): 0 0 — 0

Salem (3-9-1): 1 1 — 2

Methuen 2, Haverhill 1

Goals: M — Charlotte Putnam Abbie Frost

Saves: M — Alex Tardugno 6

Haverhill: 1 0 — 1

Methuen (6-6): 0 2 — 2

Central Catholic 1, Pentucket 1

Goals: Kerri Finneran

Saves: Ava Perrotta 10

Pentucket: 1 0 — 1

Central Catholic (3-4-2): 0 1 — 1

Golf

Billerica 15, Methuen 5

At Merrimack Valley GC (par 36)

Methuen winnners: Matt Pappalardo 2-and-1, Cody Incropera 2-up

Records: Methuen 4-6

Haverhill 14, Central Catholic 6

At Bradford CC (par 35)

Winners: 1. Matt Murphy (H) 3-and-2, 2. Nick Samaha (H) 3-and-1, 3. Max Gould (H) 5-and-3, 4. Ryan DiFloures (H), Alex Barnard (CC) halved, 5. John Bishop (H) 2-and-1, 6. Tommy Murphy (H) 3-and-2, 7. Finn Rourke (CC) 2-up, 8. Mike Terry (CC) 1-up

Highlight: Haverhill’s Max Gould was medalist with a 1-under 34

Records: Central Catholic 7-3, Haverhill 8-0-2

Salem places third

Team scores: Dover 204, Londonderry 209, Salem 221, BG 222

Salem leaders: Gavin Chase 40, Lincoln Frietas 42

Girls Soccer

Pelham 8, Plymouth 0

Goals: Ashlyn Walsh 3, Brooke Cote, Ava Milley, Kayli Milward, Sophia Joncas, Olivia Todd

Saves: Hannah Deschene 4

Plymouth: 0 0 — 0

Pelham: 6 2 — 8

Girls Swimming

Methuen 99, Haverhill 85

Winners:

200 medley relay: Philip Nguyen, Carter DeLano, Alan Dang, Matthew Jo (Methuen/Tewksbury) 1:57.03; 200 freestyle: Johnathan Phan (M/T) 2:03.25; 200 IM: Jo (M/T) 2:13.19; 50 freestyle: Nguyen (M/T) 25.69; Diving: Kailyn Aquino (H) 217.38; 100 butterfly: Jo (M/T) 1:01.66; 100 freestyle: Phan (M/T) 57.16; 500 freestyle: Car. DeLano (M/T) 5:26.72; 200 freestyle relay: Rebecca MacLeod, A.Dang, Phan, Jo (M/T) 1:48.31; 100 backstroke: Kenzie Hillsgrove (H) 1:05.21; 100 breaststroke: Car. DeLano (M/T) 1:09.38; 400 freestyle relay: Jackie Story, Sophia Caruso, Aquino, Molly Jordan (HHS) 4:02.81

Records: Methuen 4-2

Girls Volleyball

North Andover 3, Lawrence 1

Kills: Nadine Abdat 14; Mia Gorham 7

Blocks: Abdat 5; Ella Mancuso 3

Assists: Anna Wong 28

Service points (aces): Anna Wong 16 (Abdat 5)

Digs: Maylen Nealy 5

North Andover (6-6): 25 13 25 25 — 3

Lawrence: 12 25 17 12 — 1

Lowell Catholic 3, Greater Lawrence 0

Kills: Stephanie Pereira 3

Blocks: Kerianny Rojas 2

Assists: Janiely Alvarez 7

Service points: Alvarez 7

Digs: Kiara Morales 16

Greater Lawrence (6-6): 17 18 18 — 0

Lowell Catholic: 25 25 25 — 3

Methuen 3, Dracut 0

Kills: Sam Driend 16

Blocks: Sydney Chalupa 3

Assists: Ariana Baez 14

Service points (aces): Carolina Rodriguez 15 (2)

Digs: Rodriguez 11

Highlights: Sam Driend topped 1,000 kills for her career.

Methuen (10-2): 25 25 25 — 3

Dracut (0-10): 10 10 13 — 0

Tewksbury 3, Central Catholic 0

Kills: Elisabeth Kearney 8, Abigail Dick 6

Blocks: Dick 4

Assists: Nicolette Licare 23

Service points (aces): Kearney 10 (Kathleen Smith 1)

Digs: Eva Coutu 15

Central Catholic: 16 18 24 — 0

Tewksbury: 25 25 25 — 3

Andover 3, Lowell 1

Kills: Sophia Miele 12, Marissa Kobelski 9

Blocks: Sammy Daly 1, Adrie Waldinger 1

Assists: Sophia Pierce 24, Sowol Lee 5

Service points (aces): Jessie Wang 15(6), Erin Workman 15(2), Sophia Miele 13

Digs: Erin Workman 19, Sophia Miele 17

Andover (10-2): 25 25 23 25 — 3

Lowell: 12 23 25 13 — 1

Pinkerton 3, Concord 1

Kills: Sophia Bolduc 19

Blocks: Savannah Dunne 5

Assists: Kara Porter 31

Service points (aces): Bolduc 22 (5)

Digs: Bolduc 23, Sophia Phaneuf 21

Pinkerton (6-7): 25 19 25 25 — 3

Concord: 16 25 19 23 — 1

St. Thomas Aquinas 3, Pelham 0

Kills: Kylie Chamberlin 6

Blocks: Hailey Baker 3

Assists: Meghan Roemer 13

Service points (aces): Sophia Marzullo 8 (2)

Digs: Angelina Balzotti 10

Pelham: 11 13 20 — 0

St. Thomas Aquinas: 25 25 25 — 3

