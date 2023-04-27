Baseball
Central Catholic 6, North Andover 0
NA (0): Faro ss 4-0-0, Johnson cf 3-0-0, Rios lf 3-0-1, PArtridge rf 1-0-0, Lawrence rf 2-0-1, Phelps c 2-0-1, Hawley dh 3-0-0, Lavolpicelo 2b 3-0-0, Jackson 1b 3-0-1, Yorba 3b 1-0-0, Rossi 3b 2-0-1, Totals 27-0-5
CC (6): Florence cf/lf 4-2-2, Norris rf 2-0-2, Kearney 1b 4-0-0, Rickenbach lf 4-0-1, Savio dh 3-0-0, Antonopoulos 3b 2-1-0, Bishop cf 0-0-0, Normandie 2b 3-1-1, Delacruz ss 3-1-1, Bartlett c 3-1-2, Totals 28-6-9
RBI: Florence, Norris, Kearney, Delacruz, Bartlett
WP: Rondeau; LP: Mullen
North Andover (4-5, 3-3): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic (7-1, 6-0): 0 5 0 1 0 0 0 — 6
Pinkerton 4, Goffstown 3
PA (4): Albert 3-1-1, Horne 3-2-2, Marshall 3-0-1, Corsetto 3-0-0, Barbuto 2-0-0, Yennaco 3-0-0, Adrien 3-0-0, Boucher 2-0-0, Sharp 1-1-0, Totals 23-4-4
RBI: Marshall 2, Horne, Corsetto
WP: Watson
Goffstown: 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 3
Pinkerton: 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 4
Boys Lacrosse
North Andover 6, Billerica 4
Goals: Patrick Roy, Tommy Farrell 2, Jake Lins, Max Cho, Trey Kean
Assists: Roy 2, Lins, Ean LaRochelle
Saves: Matthew Roy 13
Softball
Marblehead 17, Whittier 14
WT (14): Noury ss 4-1-2, Habib p 5-3-3, Valera 3b 5-3-3, Ouellette c 5-1-2, Hurley cf 5-3-3, Rousseau 2b 3-1-1, O'Hannesian dh 3-0-0, Hamlett 1b 4-1-1, Tavares lf 4-1-1, Santomassino rf 0-0-0, Totals 38-14-16
RBI: Hurley 6, Noury 2, Valera 2, Rousseau 2
LP: Habib
Marblehead: 3 1 0 3 1 6 3 — 17
Whittier (7-1): 0 2 1 4 0 4 3 — 14
Boys Tennis
North Andover 4, Haverhill 1
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Justin Tran (H) 6-3, 6-0; 2. Luke Ramos (NA) 6-1, 6-1; 3. Tanay Jain (NA) 6-3, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Ben Abbott-Alex Bace (NA) 6-2, 6-3; 2. James Sciacca-Krishna Mutnuri (NA) 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4)
Central Catholic 5, Tewksbury 0
Winners:
Singles: 1. Arnav Lele 6-2, 6-3; 2. Jack Makiej 6-2, 6-0; 3. James Diamantis 6-3, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Ryan Melesky-Luca Beltrandi 6-2, 6-1; 2. Jack Pelletier-Michael Hamlin 6-2, 6-1
Girls Tennis
Tewksbury 3, Haverhill 2
Haverhill winners:
Singles: 1. Mallory Amirian 6-2, 6-2; 2. Meredith Amirian 6-3, 6-0
Records: Haverhill 2-6
Boys Volleyball
North Andover 3, Lawrence 2
Kills: NA — Gyan Mistry 13, Bobby Gilbert 10
Blocks: NA — Ben Metsch 6
Assists: NA — Yash Patel 33
Digs: NA — Eric Manning 12, Mistry 10
North Andover: 25 23 22 25 15 — 3
Lawrence: 13 25 25 21 9 — 2
Central Catholic 3, Dracut 0
Kills: Connor MacDougall 9, Jaithian Medina 8
Blocks: Deryl Atem 2
Assists: Michael Nguyen 25
Service points (aces): Medina 13 (Nguyen 3, Kirby 3)
Digs: Medina 12
Central Catholic (2-9): 25 25 25 — 3
Dracut: 13 11 16 — 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.